Saudi Arabia welcomes decision by Qatar, Bahrain to resume diplomatic ties

King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa greets Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani at St Regis Saadiyat, Abu Dhabi, UAE. (File/Reuters)
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa greets Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani at St Regis Saadiyat, Abu Dhabi.
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia welcomes the decision by Qatar and Bahrain to resume diplomatic ties between the two countries, the Kingdom’s foreign ministry said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Bahraini-Qatari Follow-up Committee held its second meeting at the headquarters of the Gulf Cooperation Council General Secretariat in Riyadh where the decision was made.

The ministry commended the positive step and said it confirms the strength of relations between GCC countries.

It added that the move would contribute to strengthening joint Gulf action in a way that achieves the aspirations of countries and peoples in the region.

Updated 13 April 2023
Saeed Al-Batati

Houthi self-contradiction delays signing of peace pact

Houthi self-contradiction delays signing of peace pact
  • “Negotiations (in Sanaa) are difficult and complex and require more time,” a Yemeni government official said
  • Yemeni government has long warned that the Houthi group’s “radical” faction would thwart any efforts to establish peace in Yemen
Updated 13 April 2023
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: The Iran-backed Houthis have made additional demands in order to accept Saudi peace mediation, including an agreement between the militia and Saudi Arabia, dashing expectations of striking a peace deal to end the war in Yemen before the conclusion of Ramadan. 

A Yemeni government official told Arab News that Saudi Ambassador to Yemen Mohammed Al-Jaber delayed his return to Riyadh after the Houthis rejected Saudi Arabia as a mediator and demanded that the Kingdom execute a peace agreement with them instead of the group signing the agreement with the Yemeni government.

The Saudi ambassador rejected this demand. “Negotiations (in Sanaa) are difficult and complex and require more time,” a Yemeni government official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said.

Over the weekend, Saudi delegations led by Al-Jaber and others from Oman arrived in Sanaa to discuss with the Houthis a semi-final text of a peace agreement, endorsed by Yemen’s internationally recognized government, to end the war.

The agreement includes a six-month extension of the UN-brokered truce, inter-Yemeni talks for six months, a two-year transitional period, the payment of public employees in Houthi-controlled areas, the lifting of restrictions on Sanaa airport and Hodeidah ports, and the lifting of the Houthi siege of Taiz.

Houthi sources told Agence France-Presse on Wednesday that the militia was hesitant to accept Saudi mediation because certain Houthi religious and political figures perceive Riyadh as a participant in the conflict rather than a mediator and that a peace deal before the end of Ramadan was unlikely. 

“The talks between the Saudi delegation and the Houthis did not reach a final result yet to complete an agreement that was expected to be signed at the end of Ramadan,” the AFP quoted a Houthi source as saying.

“The Saudis presented their vision of a solution and wanted to be mediators in resolving the crisis alongside the Omanis, but the Houthi political and religious leaders insisted that Riyadh be a party to the agreement and not an intermediary.”

The Yemeni government has long warned that the Houthi group’s “radical” faction would thwart any efforts to establish peace in Yemen.

A prominent Houthi leader provided a contradictory statement to Al-Araby Al-Jadeed newspaper on Thursday, saying that the atmosphere of their discussions with the Saudi and Omani delegates was “positive” and that a peace agreement might be signed “soon, as many points of contention have been resolved and the movement does not demand a Saudi Arabian agreement.”

The Houthis’ contradictory statements regarding talks in Sanaa surfaced as the prisoner exchange between Yemeni parties was postponed until Friday.

Without elaborating on the reason for the delay, Yahya Kazman, head of the Yemeni government’s delegation in prisoner exchange discussions, said the three-day operation would begin on Friday, with over 880 inmates being transported between Yemeni and Saudi airports.

Yemeni sides agreed last month to trade around 880 captives during the holy month of Ramadan. During the second major prisoner exchange since the start of the war, the Houthis would surrender 181 captives, including troops from the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen, for 706 of their prisoners held by the Yemeni government. 

Meanwhile, Tim Lenderking, the US special envoy for Yemen, who arrived in the area on Tuesday, said Yemen was enjoying a unique opportunity to reach an agreement to bring an end to the war.

“After over a year of intensive US and UN diplomatic efforts and support from regional partners like Saudi Arabia and Oman, Yemen is witnessing an unprecedented opportunity for peace,” Lenderking said, according to a US State Department statement. 

Heavy rains in Iran trigger flash floods, killing at least 2

Heavy rains in Iran trigger flash floods, killing at least 2
Updated 13 April 2023
AP

Heavy rains in Iran trigger flash floods, killing at least 2

Heavy rains in Iran trigger flash floods, killing at least 2
  • One fatality was reported in Qazvin province and the other in Ilam province in the past 24 hours
Updated 13 April 2023
AP

TEHRAN: Heavy rains have triggered flash flooding in northern and western Iran, killing at least two people, Iranian state television reported Thursday.
According to Pirhossein Koulivand, the head of the country’s emergency services, one fatality was reported in Qazvin province and the other in Ilam province in the past 24 hours, the state TV said. Kolivand also reported a third fatality, in West Azerbaijan province, where a person died from a lightning strike.
Iran’s meteorological department has warned of the seasonal rains in many areas across the country, including in the capital of Tehran.
Iran has suffered a decadeslong drought and the flood is blamed on climate change, as well as a disregard of safety measures such as construction of buildings and roads near river beds.
In July 2022, at least 61 people died in landslides and flash floods across the country.

Updated 13 April 2023
AFP

Tunisia should get some IMF funds before reforms: Italy

Tunisia should get some IMF funds before reforms: Italy
  • Tunisia earlier reached deal with the IMF for nearly $2 billion to shore up its sinking economy
  • Tunisia is heavily indebted and facing high inflation and unemployment
Updated 13 April 2023
AFP

ROME: Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said Thursday that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) should approve an initial, unconditional bailout package for Tunisia, with further payments dependent on reforms.
Tunisia reached a deal in principle in October with the IMF for nearly $2 billion to shore up its sinking economy but the bailout still needs approval by the IMF board, which is pressing for reforms, primarily on the economy.
“Our proposal is to start financing Tunisia through the Monetary Fund, and deliver, after a first tranche, a second tranche as the reforms proceed,” Tajani said after a meeting with his Tunisian counterpart, Nabil Ammar.
“But not utterly conditional on... the conclusion of the reform process. Start financing, encourage the reforms,” he told reporters.
Ammar “assured me the reforms are proceeding,” Tajani added.
Tunisia is heavily indebted and facing high inflation and unemployment.
In recent days, EU leaders including Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni have warned of the risks of an economic collapse which could drive more people to cross the Mediterranean Sea.
Migrants from across Africa and Tunisia itself regularly use Tunisia’s coastline, less than 150 kilometers (90 miles) from the Italian island of Lampedusa, as a springboard for attempts to reach Europe.
“Sceptical or negative messages about Tunisia... do not help the Tunisian economy and fuel all the problems, including illegal migration,” Ammar said Thursday in joint statements to the press.
“Helping the Tunisian economy also means fighting migration,” he said.
Tunisian President Kais Saied has seized far-reaching powers since sacking the government in July 2021, later dissolving parliament and pushing through a constitution replacing the one approved in 2014 when Tunisia was at the forefront of the Arab Spring democratic revolutions.

Death toll from migrant boat disaster off Tunisia rises to 24

Death toll from migrant boat disaster off Tunisia rises to 24
Updated 13 April 2023
AFP

Death toll from migrant boat disaster off Tunisia rises to 24

Death toll from migrant boat disaster off Tunisia rises to 24
  • Dozens of migrants, mostly from sub-Saharan Africa, have drowned off Tunisia in recent weeks in desperate attempts to reach Europe
Updated 13 April 2023
AFP

TUNIS: Tunisia has recovered 14 bodies of migrants from sub-Saharan Africa in the Mediterranean, bringing to 24 the number of dead after their boat headed for Europe sank, the coast guard said Thursday.
The coast guard had announced on Wednesday that it had recovered 10 bodies of sub-Saharan African migrants after the shipwreck the day before off the coastal city of Sfax.
But on Thursday it said 14 more bodies of migrants were discovered, including six women, during search operations, as well as the body of the boat’s Tunisian captain.
Faouzi Masmoudi, the spokesman for the court of Sfax which is investigating the tragedy, told AFP that the 15 bodies had been trapped under the boat.
The spokesman for the National Guard also announced Thursday that 41 Tunisian migrants, including five women and nine children, had been “rescued” off the coast of Sousse.
Dozens of migrants, mostly from sub-Saharan Africa, have drowned off Tunisia in recent weeks in desperate attempts to reach Europe.
The country, whose coastline is less than 150 kilometers (90 miles) from the Italian island of Lampedusa, has long been a favored spot for migrants attempting the journey.
Departures of migrants from sub-Saharan Africa intensified after Tunisian President Kais Saied gave an incendiary speech in February accusing “hordes” of illegal immigrants of causing a crime wave and being part of a “plot” to change Tunisia’s demographic make-up.
The comments led to a wave of evictions and violence against black migrants.
The United Nations’ Human Rights chief Volker Turk voiced alarm on Thursday over the “precarious” situation of asylum-seekers and migrants attempting to cross the Central Mediterranean, the world’s deadliest migration route.
“We are seeing a steep increase in the number of desperate people putting their lives at grave risk,” he said in a statement.
“We cannot afford to dither, and to become embroiled in yet another debate about who is responsible. Human lives are at stake.”
Tunisia’s coast guard said last week it had intercepted over 14,000 migrants trying to reach Europe from January to March, more than five times the number of those who attempted the trip in the first quarter of 2022.
Since 2014 over 26,000 people have died or gone missing crossing the Mediterranean, including over 20,000 along the Central Mediterranean route alone, according to the UN.

Sudan’s military warns of conflict after rival force deploys

Sudan’s military warns of conflict after rival force deploys
Updated 13 April 2023
AP

Sudan’s military warns of conflict after rival force deploys

Sudan’s military warns of conflict after rival force deploys
  • The military said it has attempted to “find peaceful solutions to such violations” to prevent an armed conflict with the RSF
Updated 13 April 2023
AP

KHARTOUM: Sudan’s military on Thursday warned of potential clashes with the country’s powerful paramilitary force, which it said deployed troops in the capital and other cities.
Tensions between the military and the Rapid Support Forces have escalated in recent months, forcing a delay of the signing of an internationally-backed deal with political parties to restore the country’s democratic transition. In a statement, the military said the buildup of the RSF in Khartoum and elsewhere in the country has come without “the approval of, or coordination with” the armed forces’ leadership.
It said the RSF measures “have stirred up panic and fear among people, exacerbated security risks and increased tensions between regular forces.”
The military said it has attempted to “find peaceful solutions to such violations” to prevent an armed conflict with the RSF.
The military’s statement came as the RSF deployed troops in the Northern Province on the border with Egypt. Local media reported that the paramilitary force has attempted to build a military base there.
The RSF said its deployment across the country aims at “achieving security and stability and fighting human trafficking and illegal migration.”
Recent tensions are rooted in the integration of the RSF into the military. The RSF, led by powerful Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, grew out of former militias that executed a brutal crackdown in Sudan’s Darfur region over the past two decades.
In a statement issued Thursday, Sudan’s National Umma Party — one of the country’s largest political groups — called for restraint and urged other political forces not to escalate the situation.
“All political forces must refrain from issuing any statements or support for one of the parties,” the group said. The groups have arranged an emergency meeting Thursday morning and invited leaders from both forces to attend.
Sudan has plunged into chaos since a 2021 military coup removed a western-backed, power-sharing administration and dashed Sudanese aspirations for democratic rule after three decades of autocracy and repression under Islamist President Omar Al-Bashir.
A monthslong popular uprising forced the military’s overthrow of Al-Bashir and his Islamist government in April 2019. Since then, the former president, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court over the Darfur conflict, has been imprisoned in Khartoum.

