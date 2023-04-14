Advertising conglomerate Publicis Groupe launches internship program for retired professionals

You are here

Publicis Groupe’s The Grand Masters program ultimately aims to address “the stigma of agism in the digital industry and region,” said head of Talent Transformation, Publicis Groupe Middle East and Turkiye. (Publicis Groupe)
  • Grand Masters plan in the UAE aims to reintegrate older people into the workforce
DUBAI: Multinational advertising and marketing network Publicis Groupe has launched what it claims to be the first-of-its-kind internship program, The Grand Masters, for retired professionals aged 60 and older.

Sewar Azzouni, head of Talent Transformation, Publicis Groupe Middle East and Turkiye, told Arab News: “Addressing agism within different industries, and specifically ours, requires a multifaceted approach that involves educating people continuously and promoting diversity and inclusion, while launching and updating programs and processes that support young and older-aged talent equally.”

Some 63 percent of people working in advertising, public relations and related industries in 2017 were under 45 years of age, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics in the US.

The average age of employees in agencies in the UK was 34.4 years in 2022, with only 6.5 percent of employees being above the age of 50, according to a survey by The Institute of Practitioners in Advertising.

Publicis Groupe’s The Grand Masters program ultimately aims to address “the stigma of agism in the digital industry and region,” said Azzouni.

The program encourages different age groups to work together, “breaking down stereotypes and promoting understanding and appreciation between all,” he added.

Interns will be asked to generate insights that will inform the group’s campaigns and strategies for some of its clients. They will be required to brainstorm with the team, mine insights, and contribute to the company’s thought leadership strategies.

Participants are required to attend the program for a minimum of four hours a day, thrice a week, beyond which the company is flexible to accommodate their schedule.

Publicis Groupe is also launching a second internship program, The Apprentices, which targets university students.

Interns in this program will be tasked with creative brief writing, creative ideation, and insights generation. The group will also prioritize high-performing interns for full-time employment in the future.

The Apprentices program is open to students of 18 years and older who are currently enrolled at an accredited university or college where an internship is a requirement for graduation, and who are studying disciplines related to the creative industry or innovation.

Interns will be required to commit to a minimum of six hours a day, five days a week, or as required by the university. 

All interns will receive an official certification from Publicis Groupe at the end of the internship.

Both programs are being launched in the UAE initially, with plans underway to expand to other markets in the region.

Azzouni added: “Promoting and practicing equity means ensuring that everyone has the same opportunity, regardless of background, race, and inclusive of age.

“As we strive to create and maintain inclusivity in everything we do, we are excited to have the interns and grandmasters experience our engaging culture and a sense of belonging, allowing them to be their authentic selves.”

