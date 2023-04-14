You are here

  • Home
  • Ukraine says it is finding more Chinese components in Russian weapons
Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Ukraine says it is finding more Chinese components in Russian weapons

Ukraine says it is finding more Chinese components in Russian weapons
A Ukrainian soldier gestures atop a passing APC on the frontline in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, on Apr. 10, 2023. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2rryv

Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

Ukraine says it is finding more Chinese components in Russian weapons

Ukraine says it is finding more Chinese components in Russian weapons
  • "The trend is now that there is less Western-made components but more – not hard (to) guess which country – made components. Of course, China," said Vladyslav Vlasiuk
  • China has repeatedly denied sending military equipment to Russia since Moscow's all-out invasion of Ukraine in February 2022
Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON/FRANKFURT: Ukrainian forces are finding a growing number of components from China in Russian weapons used in Ukraine, a senior adviser in President Volodymyr Zelensky’s office told Reuters, as Western supplies are squeezed by sanctions.
In “the weapons recovered from the battlefield we continue to find different electronics,” said Vladyslav Vlasiuk, who advises the president’s chief of staff on sanctions policy.
“The trend is now that there is less Western-made components but more – not hard (to) guess which country – made components. Of course, China,” he said via a video call.
China has repeatedly denied sending military equipment to Russia since Moscow’s all-out invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The assault triggered Western sanctions, including on sending military and dual-use technology such as microchips that could be used in either ordinary appliances or weapons.
Intelligence gathered by Ukrainian experts from the battlefield and shared with Reuters stated that Chinese-made components were found in a navigation system in Orlan aerial drones that had previously used a Swiss system.
The experts also reported finding Chinese parts in the fire control system in Russian tanks that had earlier used French-made parts.
Reuters could not independently verify the intelligence, including whether the components mentioned may have been intended for non-military use or whether they were moved to Russia by a third party.
“We’re picking (up) a lot of different stuff, China made,” Vlasiuk said.
Asked whether Chinese companies had provided parts for Russian military hardware, China’s foreign ministry spokesperson’s office told Reuters: “Throughout history, China has launched normal trade cooperation with all countries, including Russia, on the basis of equality and mutual benefit.”
“As for military item exports, China has throughout adopted a prudent and responsible attitude. China’s position and actions have always been this way.”

NAMING NAMES
Vlasiuk said that Ukraine was able to identify some manufacturers or suppliers and share that information with Western allies.
He named China North Industries Group (Norinco), a Chinese weapons maker, as one supplier and military supplier Xinxing Guangzhou Import & Export Co. as another, without saying what they had supplied.
A member of staff at Norinco, who declined to give their name, said the company was “not providing military equipment components to Russia.”
Xinxing Guangzhou Import & Export Co. did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Russia’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The top US diplomat Antony Blinken last month said China had not “crossed that line” yet of supplying Russia with lethal aid.
However, US officials are watching developments closely and are concerned, in particular, by so-called dual-use products, such as electronics that can be used in, say, a microwave or a missile.
“We and our partner governments are relentlessly focused on restricting Russia’s access to key technologies that fuel its brutality in Ukraine,” said a senior State Department official. “We will continue to take action to degrade Putin’s war machine.”
Earlier this week, the US added Chinese companies to its latest sanctions, including a satellite image reseller that the State Department said supplied imagery of locations in Ukraine to entities affiliated with Wagner and its head, Yevgeny Prigozhin.
China, which has positioned itself as a mediator, has said it is not interested in inflaming the conflict as it says Western arms supplies to Ukraine do.
Ukraine has imposed sanctions on the Chinese company Comnav Technology for supplying navigation and radar equipment to Russia that could be used to support Russian and Iranian drones and missiles. A Comnav staff member, asked whether it was supplying components to Russia said, “No, of course not.” The staff member declined to be named.
Vlasiuk described an “ongoing battle” first to impose sanctions on Russia and then to close loop-holes Moscow would find to avoid them.
“We see that there a lot of examples of third countries continuing, willingly or not, to support sanctions circumvention,” he said.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict China Weapons

Related

Ukraine forces pull back as Russia mounts ‘re-energized’ Bakhmut assault, UK says
World
Ukraine forces pull back as Russia mounts ‘re-energized’ Bakhmut assault, UK says
Borrell: EU cannot trust China unless it seeks peace in Ukraine
World
Borrell: EU cannot trust China unless it seeks peace in Ukraine

Russia trained Belarusian pilots in nuclear weapons use

Updated 6 sec ago

Russia trained Belarusian pilots in nuclear weapons use

Russia trained Belarusian pilots in nuclear weapons use
Updated 6 sec ago
MOSCOW: Belarusian air force crews have completed their training for using tactical nuclear weapons as part of Russia’s plan to deploy the weapons to its ally Belarus amid the fighting in neighboring Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said Friday.
The ministry released a video in which a Belarusian pilot said that the training course in Russia had given the crews of the Belarusian air force’s Su-25 ground attack jets the necessary skills for using the weapons.
Russian President Vladimir Putin declared last month that Moscow planned to put some of its tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus. It was another attempt by the Kremlin leader to dangle the nuclear threat to discourage the West from supporting Ukraine.
Russia has a union agreement with Belarus that envisions close political, economic and military ties. Russian troops used Belarusian territory to roll into Ukraine from the north in February 2022 and have maintained a presence in Belarus.
The deployment of Russian tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus would put them closer to potential targets in Ukraine and NATO members in Eastern and Central Europe. Belarus shares a 1,250-kilometer (778-mile) border with NATO members Latvia, Lithuania and Poland.
Such weapons are intended to destroy enemy troops on the battlefield. They have a relatively short range and much less power compared with nuclear warheads fitted to long-range strategic missiles, which are capable of obliterating whole cities.
Putin said that construction of storage facilities for tactical nuclear weapons would be completed in Belarus by July 1. Russia also has helped modernize Belarusian warplanes to adapt them to carrying nuclear weapons and provided the country with Iskander short-range missiles that could be fitted with a nuclear warhead.
Putin has emphasized that Russia would retain control over any nuclear weapons deployed to Belarus, just as the US controls its tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of its NATO allies.
Belarus, Kazakhstan and Ukraine had Soviet nuclear weapons stationed in their territory, but handed them over to Russia after the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union.

European spacecraft rockets toward Jupiter and its icy moons

European spacecraft rockets toward Jupiter and its icy moons
Updated 1 min 5 sec ago

European spacecraft rockets toward Jupiter and its icy moons

European spacecraft rockets toward Jupiter and its icy moons
Updated 1 min 5 sec ago
DUBAI: A European spacecraft rocketed away Friday on a decadelong quest to explore Jupiter and three of its icy moons that could have buried oceans.
The journey began with a morning lift off by Europe’s Ariane rocket from French Guiana in South America.
It will take the robotic explorer, dubbed Juice, eight years to reach Jupiter, where it will scope out not only the solar system’s biggest planet but also Europa, Callisto and Ganymede. The three ice-encrusted moons are believed to harbor underground oceans, where sea life could exist.
Then in perhaps the most impressive feat of all, Juice will attempt to go into orbit around Ganymede: No spacecraft has ever orbited a moon other than our own.
With so many moons,— at last count 95 — astronomers consider Jupiter a mini solar system of its own, with missions like Juice long overdue.
“We are not going to detect life with Juice,” stressed the European Space Agency’s project scientist, Olivier Witasse.
But learning more about the moons and their potential seas will bring scientists closer to answering the is-there-life-elsewhere question. “That will be really the most interesting aspect of the mission,” he said.
Juice is taking a long, roundabout route to Jupiter, covering 4 billion miles (6.6 billion kilometers)
It will swoop within 125 miles (200 kilometers) of Callisto and 250 miles (400 kilometers) of Europa and Ganymede, completing 35 flybys while circling Jupiter. Then it will hit the brakes to orbit Ganymede, the primary target of the 1.6 billion-euro mission (nearly $1.8 billion).
Ganymede is not only the solar system’s largest moon — it surpasses Mercury — but has its own magnetic field with dazzling auroras at the poles.
Even more enticing, it’s thought to have an underground ocean holding more water than Earth. Ditto for Europa and its reported geysers, and heavily cratered Callisto, a potential destination for humans given its distance from Jupiter’s debilitating radiation belts, according to Carnegie Institution’s Scott Sheppard, who’s not involved with the Juice mission.
“The ocean worlds in our solar system are the most likely to have possible life, so these large moons of Jupiter are prime candidates to search,” said Sheppard, a moon hunter who’s helped discover well over 100 in the outer solar system.
The spacecraft, about the size of a small bus, won’t reach Jupiter until 2031, relying on gravity-assist flybys of Earth and our moon, as well as Venus.
“These things take time — and they change our world,” said the Planetary Society’s chief executive, Bill Nye. The California-based space advocacy group organized a virtual watch party for the launch.
Belgium’s King Philippe and Prince Gabriel, and a pair of astronauts — France’s Thomas Pesquet and Germany’s Matthias Maurer — were among the spectators in French Guiana. Thursday’s launch attempt was nixed by the threat of lightning.
Juice — short for Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer — will spend three years buzzing Callisto, Europa and Ganymede. The spacecraft will attempt to enter orbit around Ganymede in late 2034, circling the moon for nearly a year before flight controllers send it crashing down in 2035, later if enough fuel remains.
Europa is especially attractive to scientists hunting for signs of life beyond Earth. Juice will keep its Europa encounters to a minimum, however, because of the intense radiation there so close to Jupiter.
Juice’s sensitive electronics are encased in lead to protect against radiation. The 14,000-pound (6,350-kilogram) spacecraft also is wrapped with thermal blankets — temperatures near Jupiter hover around minus 380 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 230 degrees Celsius). And its solar panels stretch 88 feet (27 meters) tip to tip to soak in as much sunlight that far from the sun.
Late next year, NASA will send an even more heavily shielded spacecraft to Jupiter, the long-awaited Europa Clipper, which will beat Juice to Jupiter by more than a year because it will launch on SpaceX’s mightier rocket. The two spacecraft will team up to study Europa like never before.
NASA has long dominated exploration at Jupiter, beginning with flybys in the 1970s by the twin Pioneers and then Voyagers. Only one spacecraft remains humming at Jupiter: NASA’s Juno, which just logged its 50th orbit since 2016.
Europe provided nine of Juice’s science instruments, with NASA supplying just one.
If Juice confirms underground oceans conducive to past or present life, Witasse said the next step will be to send drills to penetrate the icy crusts and maybe even a submarine.
“We have to be creative,” he said. “We can still think it’s science fiction, but sometimes the science fiction can join the reality.”

No evidence that COVID came from animals, says former head of China CDC

No evidence that COVID came from animals, says former head of China CDC
Updated 24 min 35 sec ago
Reuters

No evidence that COVID came from animals, says former head of China CDC

No evidence that COVID came from animals, says former head of China CDC
  • The origins of the COVID-19 pandemic remain unknown, with criticism that China has thwarted efforts to find out more
  • WHO has said that all hypotheses for the origins of COVID-19 remain on the table
Updated 24 min 35 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: There is no evidence that the COVID-causing virus came from animals, the former head of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Friday.
George Gao, who was speaking at a London summit on preparing for pandemics, was the head of the agency when COVID first emerged in Wuhan, China, at the end of 2019.
“Even now, people think some animals are the host or reservoir,” said Gao. “Cut a long story short, there is no evidence which animals (were) where the virus comes (from).”
The origins of the COVID-19 pandemic remain unknown, with criticism that China has thwarted efforts to find out more. The Chinese government has said it has always supported all efforts to investigate the source.
The World Health Organization has said that all hypotheses for the origins of COVID-19 remain on the table, including that the virus is linked to a high-security laboratory for the study of dangerous pathogens in Wuhan.
China denies any such link.
WHO has also said that the evidence so far points toward the virus coming from animals, likely bats.
Data from the early days of the pandemic was uploaded to a global database by Chinese scientists last month.
It included genetic sequences found in more than 1,000 environmental and animal samples taken in January 2020 at the Huanan seafood market in Wuhan.
The data showed that DNA from multiple animal species — including raccoon dogs — was present in environmental samples that tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID, suggesting that they were “the most likely conduits” of the disease, according to a team of international researchers.

Topics: China WHO covid19

Related

More than 69.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Saudi Arabia. (AP)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia reports 355 new COVID-19 cases

Brazil’s Lula meets Xi in Beijing after lashing out at US dollar, IMF

Brazil’s Lula meets Xi in Beijing after lashing out at US dollar, IMF
Updated 14 April 2023
AFP

Brazil’s Lula meets Xi in Beijing after lashing out at US dollar, IMF

Brazil’s Lula meets Xi in Beijing after lashing out at US dollar, IMF
  • The veteran leftist is in China to boost ties with his country’s top trading partner
  • Lula earlier took aim at the US dollar, criticizing its ubiquitous use in almost all global trade transactions
Updated 14 April 2023
AFP

BEIJING: Brazilian leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is set to forge closer ties with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting in Beijing on Friday, a day after he lashed out at the power of the US dollar and the IMF.
The veteran leftist, whose government recently announced a deal with Beijing to trade in their own currencies — ditching the dollar as an intermediary — is in China to boost ties with his country’s top trading partner and spread his message that “Brazil is back” as a key player on the global stage.
He was greeted by President Xi on Friday afternoon at a red-carpet ceremony outside Beijing’s Great Hall of the People, where a military band played the national anthems of Brazil and China. The two were due to hold talks later in the day.
Earlier, Lula took aim at the US dollar, criticizing its ubiquitous use in almost all global trade transactions.
“Who decided the dollar would be the (world’s) currency?” Lula said in Shanghai at a ceremony to inaugurate his political ally Dilma Rousseff as president of the development bank set up by the BRICS nations (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa).
“Why can’t a bank like the BRICS bank have a currency to finance trade between Brazil and China, between Brazil and other BRICS countries?... Today, countries have to chase after dollars to export, when they could be exporting in their own currencies.”
Lula also had strong words for the International Monetary Fund, alluding to accusations the IMF forces overly harsh spending cuts on cash-strapped countries like Brazil’s neighbor Argentina in exchange for bailout loans.
“No bank should be asphyxiating countries’ economies the way the IMF is doing now with Argentina, or the way they did with Brazil for a long time and every third-world country,” he said.
“No leader can work with a knife to their throat because (their country) owes money.”
Lula, who took office in January, is looking to reposition Brazil as a global go-between and deal broker, seeking friendly ties across the board after four years of relative isolation under his far-right predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro.
The Brazilian leader earlier attended a wreath-laying ceremony at the Monument to the People’s Heroes in Tiananmen Square and met with Chinese Premier Li Qiang.
“Brazil is back!” Lula promised in Shanghai, where he arrived on Wednesday night.
“The time when Brazil was absent from major world decisions is in the past. We are back on the international stage, after an inexplicable absence.”
One of the main topics on the agenda when Lula and Xi meet is expected to be the Ukraine war.
Brazil has positioned itself as a mediator in the conflict, while China is under pressure to do more. There are concerns in the West that they both are overly cosy with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Both countries have refused to join Western nations in imposing sanctions on Russia for its invasion.
The Shanghai leg of Lula’s trip highlighted another key goal of the visit — deepening trade ties between the Asian giant and Latin America’s biggest economy.
China is Brazil’s biggest export market, buying tens of billions of dollars worth of soybeans, beef and iron ore.
Under the currency deal announced in March, Brazil and China have named two banks — one in each country — to conduct their massive trade and financial transactions by directly exchanging yuan for reais and vice versa, instead of going through the dollar.
China has similar deals with Russia, Pakistan and several other countries.
Lula, who previously led Brazil from 2003 to 2010, visited US President Joe Biden in February.
He is now seeking to smooth relations with China, after ties deteriorated under Bolsonaro.
The 77-year-old president was initially scheduled to make the trip in late March, but had to postpone it after coming down with pneumonia.
He is traveling with a large delegation of about 40 high-level officials, including cabinet ministers, governors and members of Congress.

Topics: Brazil China Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva Xi Jinping

Related

‘Brazil is back!’ Lula says during state visit to China
World
‘Brazil is back!’ Lula says during state visit to China
Lula returns to office in a troubled, divided Brazil
World
Lula returns to office in a troubled, divided Brazil

UAE industry minister discusses COP28 with Japan’s foreign minister

UAE industry minister discusses COP28 with Japan’s foreign minister
Updated 14 April 2023
Arab News Japan

UAE industry minister discusses COP28 with Japan’s foreign minister

UAE industry minister discusses COP28 with Japan’s foreign minister
Updated 14 April 2023
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi on Friday met with Sultan Al-Jaber, the UAE’s Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology who is visiting Japan to participate in the G7 Ministers’ Meeting on Climate, Energy and Environment in Sapporo.

Minister Jaber explained the status of preparations for COP28, which will take place in Dubai in late November and early December.

Hayashi expressed his congratulations on Minister Jaber’s appointment as the COP28 President-Designate and stated that Japan is fully committed to contributing fully to the negotiations for achieving a satisfactory outcome from COP28.

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi on Friday met with Sultan Al-Jaber, the UAE’s Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology. (MOFA)

Hayashi added that Japan attaches great importance to its strategic partnership with the UAE and looks forward to further cooperation in various fields.

The two ministers confirmed that they will continue to work together under the Comprehensive and Strategic Partnership Initiative and exchanged views on cooperation in the fields of defense and on the situation in Ukraine.

Minister Jaber expressed his hopes for further strengthening bilateral relations with Japan.

This story originally appeared on Arab News Japan

Topics: Japan UAE

Related

Update COP28 host UAE ‘approaches climate change with sense of urgency,’ says Emirati minister
Middle-East
COP28 host UAE ‘approaches climate change with sense of urgency,’ says Emirati minister
COP28 could see move from negotiation to action, experts say
Business & Economy
COP28 could see move from negotiation to action, experts say

Latest updates

Ukraine says it is finding more Chinese components in Russian weapons
Ukraine says it is finding more Chinese components in Russian weapons
Russia trained Belarusian pilots in nuclear weapons use
Russia trained Belarusian pilots in nuclear weapons use
European spacecraft rockets toward Jupiter and its icy moons
European spacecraft rockets toward Jupiter and its icy moons
DCO launches Diplomatic Connect for digital diplomacy
DCO launches Diplomatic Connect for digital diplomacy
Populist Iraqi cleric announces suspension of his movement
Populist Iraqi cleric announces suspension of his movement

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.