US superstar Taylor Swift shows off Elie Saab gown on Eras Tour

The 33-year-old hitmaker performed to more than 70,000 fans in three-hour show at the Raymond James Stadium, running through hits from her 17-year career, including “Bad Blood,” “Lavender Haze” and “Invisible String.”
The concert was her first since her reported split from her boyfriend, actor Joe Alwyn. “Is it just me or do we have a lot of things to catch up on?” Swift joked with the audience.
It is not the first time Swift has championed an Arab designer during her world tour. Last month, she donned a custom-made gown by Lebanese couturier Zuhair Murad in a peachy hue with starburst sequin work.
“@TaylorSwift wore for her Night 2 of The Eras Tour a custom #ZMCouture pink tulle ball gown, with a starburst bodice and cross strap back (sic),” the fashion house posted on Instagram, referring to the look that was styled by Joseph Cassell Falconer.
Swift’s “Eras Tour” kicked off on March 17 in Glendale.
The singer has been a fan of Murad’s creations. In November 2021, she appeared on the “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” wearing a white mini-dress from the Lebanese designer’s Resort 2022 collection.
The design featured short sleeves and oversized pockets on the front, with gold embellishments along the neckline, sleeves and pockets.
Swift accessorized the look with matching gold pumps from Christian Louboutin and Nickho Rey earrings.
The collection features head-turning dresses that are pleated, satin, pearl embellished, figure-hugging and voluminous, offering something for both daring and traditional brides.
Murad’s collection is inspired by traditional moldings and refined handmade tiles. Architectural motifs are embroidered on vaporous tulle dresses unraveling into A-line silhouettes cinched at the waist with a detachable bow.
Meanwhile, Lebanese design duo Azzi & Osta, loved by US superstar Beyonce, singer Becky G and model Jasmine Tookes, announced this week the launch of their first-ever bridal line.
The collection is titled “New Beginnings” and represents the duo’s venture into tailoring pieces also made for the modern bride. The dresses feature puffy tulle, organza, floral beading and embroidered designs.
Arab-American artists: Hend Al-Mansour — ‘I’m interested in the consequences of globalization’
The second in our series focusing on contemporary Arab-American artists in honor of Arab-American Heritage Month
Updated 14 April 2023
Rawaa Talass
DUBAI: Saudi doctor-turned-artist Hend Al-Mansour is the eldest of 12 children. Initially, she did not seem destined to make a career in the arts, instead becoming a doctor. But, she says, “I was born with an inclination towards art.”
She remembers being three years old and watching her mom drawing. “I think my mother was the first one who introduced me to art,” she tells Arab News. “I just continued doing it all my life, even when I was studying medicine. My textbooks were full of drawings.”
Al-Mansour traveled to Cairo to study medicine when she was just 16, later returning to Saudi Arabia, where she worked as a general practitioner.
“Both my parents wanted to educate all their daughters,” says Al-Mansour. “They had this idea of educating girls and (that women should have) their own voices. I got that sense of gender equality from my parents.”
In 1997, aged 40, Al-Mansour accepted a fellowship at the Mayo Clinic in America, where she has lived ever since. She is based in St. Paul, Minnesota and last year designed a large, vibrant mural there, in memory of George Floyd, who was killed by a police officer in Minneapolis in May 2020. Entitled “Faces of Minneapolis,” the theme of the mural was healing. Al-Mansour drew five women of different ethnicities and professions — from an artist to a doctor. They sit within a border decorated with Islamic patterns and the charming flowers of Minnesota.
The portrayal of women is at the heart of Al-Mansour’s practice, which includes painting, printing, and digital art. “I don’t want to portray women as victims,” she says. “I want to give them their place and voice, especially if I’m talking about historical women.”
She has previously created intimate chamber-like installations with openings shaped like a mihrab, in which the viewer comes face-to-face with a depicted female. “By having people entering this private space, they are close to these women,” says Al-Mansour. “They know how she feels. She’s human, equal to a man.”
Recipes for success: Chef Carlos De Los Mozos offers advice, a tasty crab salad recipe
Updated 14 April 2023
Adam Grundey
DUBAI: As the executive chef of Addmind Hospitality, Carlos De Los Mozos has been responsible for designing a number of menus. Most recently, he created one for Babylon, one of the newest venues in the popular Dubai International Financial Center area, where many of the city’s best restaurants are located. What sets Babylon apart is that it’s a place to get dinner and see a show at the same time. But, as De Los Mozos stresses, the entertainment element shouldn’t detract from the food.
“Babylon is cabaret, and people supposedly don’t really care about food in cabaret, right? It’s all about ticking boxes,” he says. “But one reason I joined was because the CEO wanted culinary as well. The food has to be good. People will come for the show, but they’re not going to keep coming for the show. They’ll come for the ambience, and they’ll come for the food. So (we wanted to) build a real triangle, where the service, the show and the food are impeccable.
“The key is simplicity,” he continues. “Every elaboration has to happen before you open. It’s all about being ready. It’s like Formula One; once you’re on the circuit, you have to drive. People will talk about strategy, but you’re on autopilot. All the prep happens before.”
De Los Mozos loves cooking and he loves food; that much is clear. He also loves to talk, speaking passionately, entertainingly, and at length about his journey from his hometown of Madrid to Dubai, via stints in South America, North Africa, and Saudi Arabia at all levels of his profession.
Here, he discusses seasoning, shouting, and spices and provides a tasty crab salad recipe for Ramadan.
Q: When you started out, what was the most common mistake you made?
A: I didn’t season enough. You know why? I was watching too many cooks on TV shows. I grew up watching cooking shows in Spain and thinking that a pinch of salt would season a whole pot of soup. No. Of course not. If you want your food to be tasty, you’ve got to season properly. And you’ve got to add enough fat, or oil, because that carries the flavor. My team at Babylon taste all the time. This is something I like to teach people: I don’t add the salt at the beginning or end of the cooking; I add a little salt every time I add another ingredient. And every time I add something, I taste. Because I like to know how my dish tastes half-done, or a quarter-done.
What’s your top tip for amateur cooks?
Invest in equipment. Get a good knife and get a good pan — and they don’t have to be expensive. You should never buy pans with plastic handles, though; they melt away. And you can’t put them in the oven. And besides that, pans with plastic handles are usually very thin, so they don’t retain the heat. So, for example, if you put a steak on it, the steak absorbs all the heat and then you have nothing. But if you’re working with a good heavy pan, it’s possible to make great steaks. And a good sharp knife is very, very important. Also: Give it time. Some things have to be cooked low and slow.
What single ingredient can improve any dish?
Hmm. Salt? Butter? But let’s say intention. To cook with intention is the best thing you can do. I know people who cook with no intention. They just do it. That’s sad.
What’s your favorite cuisine?
I can’t tell you one. I mean, there’s a day for shawarma, a day for Japanese… a day for fasting as well. But I guess I could say spicy. Yeah. I have this almost sick challenge right now with my wife; we’ve made ourselves sick with spicy food. We’ll be, like, ‘You can’t eat that.’ ‘Ha! Hold my water.’ (Laughs.)
What’s the spiciest cuisine you’ve had in Dubai?
Sri Lankan or Thai. Or Chinese cuisine, if you ask for it spicy. I’ve started asking for medium at Thai restaurants — medium Thai, not medium-Western — which is still very spicy, but at least I can taste the food and I don’t suffer. I’m getting to the age where I get heartburn and I don’t sleep very well if the food is very spicy.
What’s your go-to dish, if you have to do something very quickly?
Smashed burger. My wife loves it and it’s very easy. I can make it in seven minutes from scratch. You smash the patty against the pan and you create a crazy crust, which is where the flavor is. And I love grilled cheese sandwiches.
What request from customers most annoys you?
Salt and pepper. Or sauce on the side. I’m not making you a steak so you can play with it; I’m charging you for preparing something that you just have to put in your mouth. That’s what a restaurant is. There’s no dish here that needs extra seasoning. Any kind of dish alteration or any kind of new trend in altering dishes really drives me a little bit crazy. I only give sauces that are made in-house. You want Hellman’s? I won’t serve it.
What’s your favorite dish to cook?
Spanish omelet. Because it’s very simple, but it’s very difficult to get it right. There are only three ingredients, so the proportions are very specific. You have to really know how it should taste. The difference between a good omelet and a bad one is very slim, and 99 percent of them are bad. When I’m in Madrid, I don’t mind taking a 45-minute metro ride to eat a good Spanish omelet.
What’s the most difficult dish for you to get right?
Look, every executive chef in Dubai knows how to cook. And I’m pretty sure that — even the restaurants you don’t like — if they were to cook only for you, you’d love it. Where people fail — including myself — is translating that into something you can serve to 200 people at the same time. You switch to survival mode: Put the food on the plate because the guests are hungry. This makes you negligent. And when you neglect food, it doesn’t taste the same.
What are you like in the kitchen? Are you a disciplinarian? Or are you quite laidback?
I shout a lot. But I do it to raise the energy, not to abuse anyone. I believe a kitchen should be loaded with energy. Like many restaurants, after the kitchen briefing, we’ll do some kind of ritual. It gets crazy. I want people on the top floor to hear us; I want the walls to vibrate. We hit tables, we make noise, the air gets loaded with electricity. It gets the energy up. It really helps. Because if the first service goes fantastic, it will all go fantastic. If the guys are sleepy — because we eat just before we open, so they might feel heavy — they’ll go slow on the first tables, and when you start dragging, believe me, by the time you realize, you’re in it way too deep, and it becomes about survival. That’s when mistakes happen.
Chef Carlos’ king crab salad with brown butter yuzu dressing
For the brown butter dressing:
INGREDIENTS: 125gm butter, 100gm white balsamic vinegar; 140gm extra virgin olive oil; 5gm salt; 5gm chopped red chili; 15gr yuzu juice (or a mix of lemon, lime and orange juice if yuzu is not available)
INSTRUCTIONS:
1. Place butter in pan over medium heat and melt. Stir occasionally while allowing the solids to brown without burning.
2. Once butter is a brown hazelnut color, smells nutty and tastes toasted, transfer it to a bowl using a fine mesh strainer so it cools.
3. Once the butter cools completely, combine the rest of the ingredients, without any salt, in a bowl and whisk until emulsified.
4. Add salt to taste, add more seasoning if required, and set aside.
For the king crab salad
INGREDIENTS: 200gm steamed king crab leg flesh; 2gm chopped parsley; 4gm diced red chili; 4gm diced banana shallot; 2gm chopped chives; Yuzu or lemon for zesting; Maldon salt; freshly ground pepper; fine chili flakes; olive oil; lime wedges
INSTRUCTIONS:
1. Put the crab in a cheese cloth or kitchen towel and squeeze to remove any excess water.
2. Place the crab in a bowl, season with salt and pepper to taste, and mix. Add the parsley, red chilies, shallot and chives and mix again.
3. Add the brown butter dressing, mix well and taste for seasoning. (NB: The dressing shouldn’t cover the flavor of the crab, you can always serve more dressing on the side.)
4. Grate the yuzu or any citrus zest mix and put on a plate. Drizzle with olive oil and season with a little fresh ground pepper.
Give your Ramadan tables a personal touch to wow guests
Updated 14 April 2023
Lynn Tehini
BEIRUT: Dynamic, talented and passionate about design, Dima El-Aref embarked on an adventure to pursue the art of table setting about 10 years ago.
It started off as a hobby before it turned into a full time job, and El-Aref became a master in the art of making a table look its best.
To mark Ramadan, Arab News France gathered advice, tips and recommendations from this professional party planner, whose Instagram account, La Table de Dima, displays dreamy tables that reinvent the notions of sharing and conviviality.
Whether it is the color scheme, the placemats, the layout of the dishes or the choice of flowers, candles and other accessories, El-Aref leaves nothing to chance.
During this special time of the year, when people gather to fast, pray, and then gather around the table for a pleasant moment of conviviality, how the food is served is of great significance.
“Whether it’s a family or business iftar, it’s important that the host adds a personal touch and that the guests feel comfortable,” said El-Aref.
“When setting a table, I am first inspired by everyday objects and objects that the client already owns. An ornate plate, a colorful vase, flowers, everything is a subject for creating a table setting,” she explained.
“It is also crucial to listen to the host, to see what they already have in the way of crockery and decorative objects, to discover the home or space where the iftar is to take place and to choose decorative elements from among all this.
“I work on the entire space, the entrance, the garden and even the restrooms,” she added. “A hint of gold is also appropriate, as well as accessories associated with Ramadan such as the moon, the crescent, and lanterns that remind us of the holy nature of this holiday. The tooled silver, copper or bronze trays are the norm and at this time of year I use jasmine and orange blossom for my floral decorations.”
El-Aref also uses fruits as decorations, such as dates, which are essential and symbolic during this period.
Many people, especially the young, are on the look out for modern tables by mixing and matching or using color black even for a traditional Ramadan table.
“There are no longer any specific rules, but one thing is certain: an iftar table is synonymous with opulence, and above all, it is beautiful to behold,” said El-Aref, who will soon unveil “a traditional house nestled in the heart of Achrafieh in Beirut,” where clients will be able to receive personalized advice, discover collaborations with designers or even rent out the premises for all-inclusive events.
She added that personalization is vital to any table-setting process. “It could be a message on the plate, or a menu, or a nicely written name. A little extra touch is all it takes to make a difference and honor your guests.
“As for the floral arrangements in the home or on the table, I choose the color scheme according to the design and colors of the tableware. What’s more, you don’t have to change the tableware for Eid if you don’t have the budget — you can just adapt the floral arrangements, and that’s it,” she said.