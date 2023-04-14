You are here

Galtier deeply hurt by accusations he made racist comments

Galtier deeply hurt by accusations he made racist comments
This photograph taken on Apr. 8, 2023, shows PSG’s French coach Christophe Galtier speaking with Nice’s French midfielder Khephren Thuram after their French L1 match at the Allianz Riviera stadium in Nice. (AFP)
Updated 14 April 2023
AP

Galtier deeply hurt by accusations he made racist comments

Galtier deeply hurt by accusations he made racist comments
  • “I am deeply shocked by the comments that have been attributed to me and that were relayed by certain people in an irresponsible way," the 56-year-old Galtier said
  • “I can’t accept that my name and my family’s name is tarnished in this way," he said
Updated 14 April 2023
AP

PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier said he feels hurt “at the deepest level” of his humanity by accusations that he made racist and anti-Muslim comments when he was in charge of French club Nice.
RMC Sport and other French media this week quoted a leaked email from former Nice director of football Julien Fournier to the club’s owners, in which he accused Galtier of saying there were too many Black and Muslim players in the squad.
“I am deeply shocked by the comments that have been attributed to me and that were relayed by certain people in an irresponsible way,” the 56-year-old Galtier said Friday ahead of league leader PSG’s home game against second-place Lens on Saturday. “They hurt me at the deepest level of my humanity. I was a child who grew up in council estates, brought up in a mixed environment (with) the values of sharing and respect for other people, whoever they are, (whatever) their origins, their color, their religion.”
Galtier said he is taking legal action.
“I can’t accept that my name and my family’s name is tarnished in this way,” he said. “I have therefore decided to file charges against anyone damaging my honor.”
Nice prosecutor Xavier Bonhomme said Friday a preliminary investigation has been opened into “discrimination on the grounds of alleged race or religion.” He said it is being handled by Nice police with searches of the club’s headquarters.
PSG head of communications Julien Maynard said “serious allegations” had been made against Galtier and that the club fully supports him.
RMC Sport said Fournier, who was at odds with Galtier during his tenure at Nice, wrote to Ineos director of sports Dave Brailsford to let him know about the details of a conversation he had with the coach.
Ineos acquired the southern club in 2019 and appointed Galtier as coach in 2021 after he won the title with Lille. He spent one season at Nice before joining PSG. Fournier left Nice in 2022 after more than a decade at the club.
Fournier allegedly said that Galtier complained in August 2021 that there were too many Black and Muslim players in the team, and that it did not reflect the ethnological profile of the city. Fournier told local newspaper Nice-Matin that he was not responsible for the leaked document.
Turkish forward Burak Yılmaz, who played under Galtier at Lille, defended his former coach. Galtier also received support from Lens coach Franck Haise, Rennes coach Bruno Genesio and Brest coach Eric Roy.
“These are such difficult moments that you appreciate the support you get,” Galtier said Friday. “It has been difficult, very hard. But I refuged myself in work with my staff to prepare for this big game in the best way.”
Galtier said he hasn’t spoken with the players about the allegations, “but they gave me the best answer possible with their total commitment in training.”
A prominent group of PSG supporters — the CUP (Paris Ultras Collective) — called for Galtier’s departure if the remarks are proven true.
“I have read their statement. I have no doubt that all of our supporters will be behind the team,” Galtier said, looking ahead to Saturday’s game.
Fournier had previously mentioned serious issues with Galtier during an interview with RMC, saying the PSG coach would never be able “to enter a locker room again” if he explained the reasons behind their dispute.
Galtier paused before answering when asked if he thought someone was out for revenge against him.
“I can’t answer that,” he said.

Topics: PSG France Christophe Galtier racism

Milking it: United manager Ten Hag defends decisions

Milking it: United manager Ten Hag defends decisions
Updated 14 April 2023
AP

Milking it: United manager Ten Hag defends decisions

Milking it: United manager Ten Hag defends decisions
  • “Where I'm coming from you call it ‘you're looking a cow in the (behind),'” Ten Hag said Friday at a news conference
  • It's not the first time a United manager used a colorful and anatomical phrase
Updated 14 April 2023
AP

MANCHESTER, England: Erik ten Hag says there’s a Dutch expression about hindsight.
The Manchester United manager was defending his substitution decisions from Thursday’s 2-2 draw with Sevilla in the first leg of the Europa League quarterfinals at Old Trafford.
“Where I’m coming from you call it ‘you’re looking a cow in the (behind),’” Ten Hag said Friday at a news conference. “We call it that in my region from the Netherlands.”
United finished the match with 10 men because Ten Hag had used up his five substitutions before defender Lisandro Martinez left the game with a lower-leg injury shortly after Sevilla scored to make it 2-1 in the 84th minute. The visitors pulled even on Harry Maguire’s own goal in stoppage time.
Bruno Fernandes was on a yellow card when he was subbed off just past the hour mark. He had risked a second by throwing the ball away.
“When he (gets) sent off you tell me, ‘hey why don’t you get him off?’”
It’s not the first time a United manager used a colorful and anatomical phrase — Alex Ferguson popularized “squeaky-bum time” when describing the tense late moments of a game.
Meanwhile, Ten Hag had no immediate update on Martinez and fellow center-back Raphael Varane, who also left Thursday’s game with an injury.
“Sorry, no. It’s not even 24 hours so I don’t have a complete diagnosis so I can’t tell in this moment,” he said.
United will try to bolster their top-four position in the Premier League when they visit relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest on Sunday. United are fourth, tied on points with Newcastle and three points better than fifth-place Tottenham.
“We have four or five very good center-halves who can do the job,” Ten Hag said.
Injuries and a busy slate of games — including the second leg at Sevilla next Thursday followed by an FA Cup semifinal match against Brighton on April 23 — mean lesser-used players must step up.
“You have to wait for your moment, and when your moment is there, you have to contribute. You have to bring your performance. That is what we demand,” Ten Hag said.

Topics: Manchester United Europa League Erik ten Hag

Newcastle United reject 'dark arts' claims as Eddie Howe thanks Unai Emery for 'Sliding Doors' moment

Newcastle United reject ‘dark arts’ claims as Eddie Howe thanks Unai Emery for ‘Sliding Doors’ moment
Updated 14 April 2023
Arab News

Newcastle United reject ‘dark arts’ claims as Eddie Howe thanks Unai Emery for ‘Sliding Doors’ moment

Newcastle United reject ‘dark arts’ claims as Eddie Howe thanks Unai Emery for ‘Sliding Doors’ moment
  • Magpies have shocked the Premier League this season with their quick, compact, pressing game
  • Brentford boss Thomas Frank is the latest manager to cast doubt over St. James’ Park side’s tactics
Updated 14 April 2023
Arab News

NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe has said he is not the master of Premier League “dark arts” despite claims to the contrary by the likes of Erik ten Hag and Thomas Frank.
In fact, he does not even know where the tag has come from as he says it does not reflect how his Newcastle United team have performed this campaign.
The Magpies have shocked the top flight this season with their quick, compact and pressing style, much akin to the first incarnation of Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.
However, their streetwise style has drawn comparisons to Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid from some quarters, with gamesmanship said to be a part of the Magpies’ armory as they battle to upset the top order.
Brentford boss Frank, following Newcastle’s 2-1 victory over his side, was the latest manager to throw shade on Howe and his players, claiming “dark arts” were at play at the Gtech Community Stadium.
United’s boss Howe, though, is not interested in any of that kind of chatter, claiming his side just do what is required to win.
He said: “I don’t even know what the dark arts are. If someone could explain that to me that would be great.
“I’ve said many times we just do what we can to try and win, but always within the rules of the games.”
Does this type of criticism bother Howe? He admits that it is irrelevant, as long as it does not get under the skin of referees.
He added: “It shouldn’t have an impact on referees. They should just referee the game as they see it. As I say, someone has to sit down and explain the dark arts.
“Erik made his comments quite clear about time wasting but we don’t want that in any game. We want to try and impose ourselves, have a quick game and have the ball in play.
“I understand the statistic that our ball is in play the least but that could be due to a number of reasons, not us slowing the game down.”
The Magpies head to in-form Aston Villa on Saturday with Howe looking to get one over on a manager who could have been sitting in his place.
Newcastle moved to buy Unai Emery out of his contract at Villarreal but were eventually turned down by the Spaniard, and instead opted for second-choice Howe.
It was a “Sliding Doors” moment for the United boss, one that has proved transformative not only for himself, but also Newcastle.
Howe said: “Without a doubt it was [life changing].
“I don’t really think back to that moment; maybe I should. But I very rarely tend to go back. I always believe your life takes the journey it is meant to go on.
“I was due to come here; that is what happened. But I am here because Unai turned the job down, so I’m delighted that he did.
“Fate has a strange way of working and now we come together. I have nothing but respect for the job he has done and the career he has had. But I’m very thankful he made that decision.”
Howe is set to be handed a fitness boost by the return of Miguel Almiron to full training, while it looks like an injury sustained by Allan Saint-Maximin before the trip to West Ham is not as serious as first feared.
Paraguayan Almiron has been working hard to return to fitness in order to make a comeback.
And Howe has revealed the top scorer is ahead of schedule, and has a chance of featuring at Villa Park.
He said: “He has done really well. He is ahead of schedule at the moment, so fingers crossed he gets through training and is available for us very soon. I think we’ll need to see how he trains. He’s had limited training time but he’s looked really good.”
On Saint-Maximin, Howe said: “He is away getting treatment at the moment, but hopefully at some stage next week he will be back with us.
“I am a firm believer that you do not have to be in Newcastle to get the best treatment. It is all about the player.
“It is a squad game. We are going to need everyone to be involved. And hopefully when anyone gets the opportunity they can change the game and help us get a positive result.
“I can only pick 11 players and I have a very strong squad, so I think the understanding of the group has been really good.
“There have been no internal issues. Of course, when players don’t play they are disappointed, but I have to make the right decisions for the team.”

Topics: Newcastle United Eddie Howe Premier league

UAE Pro League: Mabkhout shines for Jazira as Shabab Al-Ahli march toward title

UAE Pro League: Mabkhout shines for Jazira as Shabab Al-Ahli march toward title
Updated 14 April 2023
Matt Monaghan

UAE Pro League: Mabkhout shines for Jazira as Shabab Al-Ahli march toward title

UAE Pro League: Mabkhout shines for Jazira as Shabab Al-Ahli march toward title
  • Champions Al-Ain returned to winning ways with a 3-0 victory at Khor Fakkan, while Sharjah kept fading hopes alive
Updated 14 April 2023
Matt Monaghan

Al-Jazira icon Ali Mabkhout exhibited his enduring class and Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai Club took another stride toward a maiden top-flight title in ADNOC Pro League’s matchweek 22.

Hat-trick hero Mabkhout netted goals in the 94th and 101st minute when the Pride of Abu Dhabi edged a rollercoaster, game-of-the-season contender 4-3 against Al-Nasr.

It was a more sedate affair, meanwhile, for leaders Shabab Al-Ahli as they breezed past promoted Al-Bataeh 3-0 and sustained a five-point lead, with four fixtures left.

Champions Al-Ain returned to winning ways courtesy of a 3-0 victory at Khor Fakkan during which Brazilian left-back Erik shone. But Morocco striker Walid Azaro’s brace for Ajman effectively helped end sixth-placed Al-Wasl’s trophy dream with a 4-2 defeat.

Fourth-placed Sharjah — who visit Al-Ain next week — maintained distant hopes thanks to a 1-0 triumph versus a bottom-placed Al-Dhafra who are on the precipice of relegation, following a decade-long top-flight stint.

Third-placed Al-Wahda required a 98th-minute leveller from Tunisian center-back Alaeddine Zouhir to draw 1-1 at relegation threatened Dibba Al-Fujairah.

Second-half efforts by Igor Rossi and Filip Kiss witnessed Ittihad Kalba edge Baniyas 2-1 in a mid-table battle.

Here are Arab News’ top picks and a talking point from the latest action.


Player of the week — Ali Mabkhout (Al-Jazira)

Even one of Asia’s longest and most-storied careers has seen few nights like this.

Al-Jazira versus Al-Nasr was utterly breathless, a sporting drama undulating from the deepest pits to the greatest joys.

Jazira were two goals up before the hour mark, drawing soon after it, behind by 87 minutes and — decisively — back in front past the 100-minute mark.

Mabkhout remained a constant, amid the chaos. The 32-year-old was unflappable, salvaging victory at the death for a club he debuted with back in 2008.

His pair of penalties moved him onto 12 conversions in the top flight this term; double the tally of nearest challenger, Shabab Al-Ahli’s Fede Cartabia.

Add in a composed half volley to level at 3-3 and he now sits just one strike behind Al-Ain’s 23-goal leading marksman, Kodjo Fo-Doh Laba.

Mabkhout’s trio further represented a sixth multiple-goal haul of this league campaign.

It also pushed him onto a record-extending 203 top-flight efforts in the UAE. This is 25 more than Al-Wahda veteran Sebastian Tagliabue and 28 more than lionized World Cup 1990 attacker Fahad Khamees.

Question marks exist about the continued presence at international level of the UAE national team’s 80-goal record scorer. But there can be no doubt at all about Mabkhout’s extant value to fifth-placed Jazira.

 
Goal of the week — Erik (Al-Ain)

Erik just keeps getting better and better.

The highly rated teenage recruit from Brazilian giants Internacional has developed into an accomplished 22-year-old left-back at Al-Ain. His ascension has continued unbounded, despite a campaign of contrasts for the defending champions.

Another high-water mark was reached at Khor Fakkan.

An opening goal of startling quality and ferocious power was produced from his rarefied left boot.

There appeared little danger when a loose corner bounced across the penalty area. But the on-rushing Erik was alert to the possibilities.

A burst of acceleration and emphatic connection whizzed the ball inside goalkeeper Ahmed Al Hosani’s near post in a flash.

The defender’s superb night was extended just past the hour mark when a sharp one-two with UAE midfielder Khalid Al-Balochi concluded with an inviting low cross for Laba to tap-in.

Al-Ain remain, just about, within touching distance of Shabab Al-Ahli. Their title defense’s viability with four fixtures to fulfil owes much to their burgeoning full-back’s brilliance.

 
Coach of the week — Goran Tufegdzic (Ajman)

Another astonishing result for Goran Tufegdzic’s growing collection at Ajman.

The Orange Brigade extinguished Al-Wasl’s title hopes in brutal fashion. A 4-0 lead was earned by 51 minutes, in a devastating exhibition of attacking football.

A predatory brace by Morocco center forward Walid Azaro moved him onto double figures in the league this term. Tunisia magician Firas Ben Larbi’s smart finish at a tight angle detailed no lasting psychological turmoil from matchweek 21’s pair of missed penalties at Al-Bataeh, while Bahrain flyer Ali Madan embraced new responsibility with his successful spot-kick conversion.

Responses by Al-Wasl’s ex-Argentina youth international Tomas Chancalay and the irrepressible Fabio De Lima could not derail seventh-placed Ajman from a victory that moved them to within two points of the vanquished.

The same margin also stands to Jazira in fifth. A campaign of historic achievement is within reach for a club who have never finished higher than seventh during the professional era.

 
Mabkhout’s magic magnifies succession problems

Retaining a sense of perspective is key, in the midst of euphoria following Mabkhout’s magnificent haul.

The issue of succession for the UAE’s landmark goal getter does not appear any closer to being answered. This is an especially pertinent issue in a year from which qualifying for World Cup 2026 will begin and there is the delayed 2023 Asian Cup to tackle.

Fellow Emirati scorers from a round that featured 25 goals were club-mate Abdullah Ramadan, a center midfielder of significant ability, and journeyman striker Salem Saleh for Sharjah. Then there was the de rigueur strike from Wasl’s naturalized De Lima.

None of the youthful strikers called up for last month’s draw with Tajikistan and victory against Thailand netted. Mabkhout has six-more league goals than De Lima’s 16, then there is a chasm to Ittihad Kalba’s uncapped Ahmed Al-Naqbi on eight.

Saudi Arabia have 22-year-old striker Firas Al-Buraikan enjoying a career-best, Roshn Saudi League-campaign. Akram Afif and Almoez Ali stay potent in QNB Stars League.

Mystery about what follows Mabkhout for the UAE remains no closer to being solved.

Topics: UAE Pro League Al-Jazira Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai Club ADNOC Pro League

Man City target perfect 10, Villa's rise meets Newcastle test

Man City target perfect 10, Villa’s rise meets Newcastle test
Updated 14 April 2023
AFP

Man City target perfect 10, Villa’s rise meets Newcastle test

Man City target perfect 10, Villa’s rise meets Newcastle test
  • Newcastle are closing in on a return to the Champions League for the first time in 20 years thanks to a five-game winning run
  • Manchester United are also looking to take a step closer to next season’s Champions League at Nottingham Forest
Updated 14 April 2023
AFP

MANCHESTER, England: Manchester City are turning up the heat on Arsenal in the Premier League title race as Pep Guardiola’s men target a 10th consecutive win when lowly Leicester visit the Etihad on Saturday.

Arsenal’s six-point lead at the top of the table could be halved by the time they visit West Ham on Sunday.

Both matches will also have a bearing on the battle to beat the drop with only six points separating Leicester in 19th from Wolves in 13th.

In-form Aston Villa could force their way into the top-four race when third-placed Newcastle visit Villa Park.

Manchester United are also looking to take a step closer to next season’s Champions League at Nottingham Forest.

Here are some of the key talking points ahead of the action.

Leicester look like lambs to the slaughter ahead of their trip to the Etihad due to the contrasting form of both clubs.

Dean Smith will take charge of the Foxes for the first time after a nine-game winless run that has seen them slip to second bottom in the Premier League.

City, on the other hand, have scored 34 goals in winning their last nine, including a 3-0 demolition of Bayern Munich in midweek.

Despite the gap at the top, the title race is back in City’s hands as they have played a game fewer than Arsenal and also host the Gunners in their next league game after this weekend on April 26.

Erling Haaland took his tally for the season to 45 against Bayern on Tuesday and the Norwegian has more records within his reach on Saturday.

Haaland needs just two more goals to match Mohamed Salah’s Premier League record of 32 in a 38-game season.

Arsenal had matched City’s recent run stride-for-stride until they stumbled in a 2-2 draw at Liverpool last weekend to blow the title race wide open once more.

“We know that everything is in our hands and we just have to keep going game by game,” said Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka ahead of the trip to West Ham.

“If we win these last eight games and get some good results, the title can be ours, so we just have to stay focused.”

Newcastle are closing in on a return to the Champions League for the first time in 20 years thanks to a five-game winning run.

But the Magpies face one of their last remaining hurdles against a Villa side that have taken 19 points from the last available 21.

Just staying in the top flight was Unai Emery’s first task when he took over October, but the Spaniard now has Villa up in sixth.

That will be good enough for a place in next season’s Europa League, which Emery has won four times with Sevilla and Villarreal.

But victory over Newcastle would close the gap on the top four to six points.

“I’m very happy for the fans,” said Emery. “At home we are taking clean sheets, three times in the last three matches, we’ve scored six goals, and we are winning.”

Without a win in two months, Nottingham Forest have slipped into the bottom three ahead of the visit of Manchester United.

Forest spent close to £200 million ($249 million) on a British record 29 new signings over the course of two transfer windows since being promoted back to the top flight for the first time since 1999.

But the sacking of sporting director Filippo Giraldi this week was evidence that there has been little return on investment.

Fan support has ensured manager Steve Cooper remains in a job but owner Evangelos Marinakis has warned results must “improve immediately.”

Fixtures

Saturday (1400 GMT unless stated)

Aston Villa vs. Newcastle (1130), Chelsea vs. Brighton, Everton vs. Fulham, Southampton vs. Crystal Palace, Tottenham vs. Bournemouth, Wolves vs. Brentford, Manchester City vs. Leicester (1630)

Sunday

West Ham vs. Arsenal (1300), Nottingham Forest vs. Manchester United (1530)

Monday

Leeds vs. Liverpool (1900)

Topics: Premier league Manchester city Pep Guardiola

AS FAR, Nouadhibou and Monastiri progress to the next round of King Salman Club Cup

AS FAR, Nouadhibou and Monastiri progress to the next round of King Salman Club Cup
Updated 14 April 2023
Arab News

AS FAR, Nouadhibou and Monastiri progress to the next round of King Salman Club Cup

AS FAR, Nouadhibou and Monastiri progress to the next round of King Salman Club Cup
Updated 14 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Morocco’s AS FAR still managed to reach the second qualifying round of the Arab Club Champions Cup, known as King Salman Club Cup, on aggregate despite a 3-1 loss to Al-Ittihad Tripoli.
Abdul Ghafour Mahiri scored a hat trick for Al-Ittihad but that was not enough to overturn AS FAR’s 4-1 first leg victory in Rabat. AS FAR will now face the UAE’s Al-Wahda.
Mauritania’s FC Nouadhibou also sailed into the next round after topping Shabab Al-Ordon 4-2 on aggregate, despite losing the match 1-0 in Amman. Mauritania’s top team will next play Kuwait SC. 
Monastiri of Tunisia is also heading into the next qualifying round after putting 6 past Yemen’s Fahman Abyan over the two legs, setting up an encounter with Bahraini title contenders Al-Muharraq.

Topics: King Salman Club Cup

