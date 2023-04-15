Philippines grateful for Saudi help in resolving workers’ wage claims

MANILA: The Philippines Department of Migrant Workers on Friday expressed its gratitude to the Saudi government for deciding to help thousands of overseas Filipino workers who lost their jobs at private companies in the Kingdom.
About 10,000 Philippine workers at several construction firms operating in Saudi Arabia were laid off with their wages pending when the companies declared bankruptcy in 2015-16.
Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Ople told a press conference in Manila that the Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development had asked for a list of claimants needing assistance, and a special group made up of Saudi officials, representatives of the Philippine Embassy, and department officials was created to fast-track the process.
The developments follow a meeting of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Bangkok last November, during which the Saudi government agreed to shoulder the wage claims that should have been paid by the private companies.
“We thank most of all Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for his compassionate and generous leadership,” Ople said, while praising the crown prince’s “concern for the Filipino people.”
She added that the two governments were now in the “final stages” of resolving the issue, which is expected to be finalized this year, and called on all legitimate claimants to contact the DMW, which has a dedicated team to help workers submit their claims.
Ople said she will visit the Kingdom next month for follow-up meetings on the invitation of Saudi Human Resources Minister Ahmed bin Sulaiman Al-Rajhi.
Before her arrival, Migrant Workers Undersecretary Bernard Olalia will also visit Saudi Arabia to discuss mechanisms for the payment of the claims.
“We have accepted the warm invitation sent by the Saudi government,” Ople said, adding that she is looking forward to a “very successful and productive visit.”