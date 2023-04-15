You are here

Philippines grateful for Saudi help in resolving workers' wage claims

A construction worker at a building site in Riyadh on Aug. 4, 2016. The Kingdom agreed to help OFWS with wage claims. (Reuters)

Ellie Aben




  • 10,000 Filipinos lost jobs when several construction firms went bankrupt in 2015-16
MANILA: The Philippines Department of Migrant Workers on Friday expressed its gratitude to the Saudi government for deciding to help thousands of overseas Filipino workers who lost their jobs at private companies in the Kingdom.

About 10,000 Philippine workers at several construction firms operating in Saudi Arabia  were laid off with their wages pending when the companies declared bankruptcy in 2015-16.
Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Ople told a press conference in Manila that the Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development had asked for a list of claimants needing assistance, and a special group made up of Saudi officials, representatives of the Philippine Embassy, and department officials was created to fast-track the process.

The developments follow a meeting of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Bangkok last November, during which the Saudi government agreed to shoulder the wage claims that should have been paid by the private companies.
“We thank most of all Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for his compassionate and generous leadership,” Ople said, while praising the crown prince’s “concern for the Filipino people.”
She added that the two governments were now in the “final stages” of resolving the issue, which is expected to be finalized this year, and called on all legitimate claimants to contact the DMW, which has a dedicated team to help workers submit their claims.
Ople said she will visit the Kingdom next month for follow-up meetings on the invitation of Saudi Human Resources Minister Ahmed bin Sulaiman Al-Rajhi.
Before her arrival, Migrant Workers Undersecretary Bernard Olalia will also visit Saudi Arabia to discuss mechanisms for the payment of the claims.
“We have accepted the warm invitation sent by the Saudi government,” Ople said, adding that she is looking forward to a “very successful and productive visit.”

 

Sri Lanka eyes new agreements with Oman for broader cooperation 

 
 

 
COLOMBO: Sri Lanka is looking to enter new agreements with Oman to consolidate bilateral collaboration after a recent round of political consultations with the Gulf state.
The foreign ministries of Sri Lanka and Oman held earlier this week the third session of their bilateral political consultations, which were first established in 2014 to strengthen ties between the two countries.
The virtual meeting took place between Sri Lanka’s delegation led by Additional Secretary for Consular, Middle East and Africa Affairs U. L. M. Jauhar and Oman’s delegation headed by Department of International Cooperation
Chief Sheikh Hamad bin Saif Al-Rawahi.
Colombo’s Ambassador to the Sultanate of Oman Sabarullah Khan and senior officials from both sides also participated in the discussions, which the Sri Lankan foreign ministry said were focused on broadening the existing areas of cooperation and entering into new bilateral agreements.
“Several new initiatives in the spheres of agriculture, tourism, education, fisheries, trade, investment, employment promotion, vocational training, skills development and culture were discussed at the meeting,” Jauhar told Arab News.

With about 30,000 Sri Lankans living and working in Oman, he said the two countries enjoyed “long-standing bilateral relations and excellent people-to-people contacts,” as Sri Lankan nationals have been contributing to the development of Oman “in multiple sectors.”
Sri Lanka and Oman established their diplomatic relations in 1981, but contacts between their peoples have a longer history.
“Sri Lanka-Oman relations go far back in history, and the two nations are bound by a vibrant tradition of people-to-people contacts. As countries sharing the Indian Ocean, they are well poised for greater cooperation to encompass many areas of mutual interest,” Ameer Ajwad, Colombo’s former ambassador to Muscat, told Arab News.
He said that Oman is an “unexplored destination for Sri Lankans” and there is a great potential for cooperation.
“Both countries have many potential commonalities that could be synergized for mutual benefits,” Ajwad added.
“That is why it is important to have closer and more frequent interactions between the two countries to create greater awareness of the opportunities available to promote bilateral cooperation in the future.”

 

British Daesh recruit 'watched Netflix, played video games' while living with terror group in Syria





  • Shabazz Suleman disappeared on family holiday in 2014 months before he was due to start university
  • But Suleman soon purchased PlayStation console after tiring of office work
LONDON: A former British school student who disappeared on a family holiday to Turkiye has pleaded guilty to traveling to Syria to join Daesh, years after claiming that he had spent his time in the country “playing computer games,” Sky News reported.

Shabazz Suleman, who used the name Abu Shamil Al-Britani, said that he volunteered for a Turkish NGO after disappearing aged 19 while on a family holiday in 2014, months before he was due to begin his studies at university.

But the former grammar school student was arrested by Turkish authorities and traded to Daesh in a prisoner swap, with the terror group releasing 47 detained Turkish diplomats as part of the exchange.

At first, Suleman appeared to be in favor of Daesh’s activities, posting a message of support for the perpetrators of the Charlie Hebdo killings in early 2015.

He said: “There’s so many brothers just waiting for the order to do attacks on the West.”

Suleman also posted images of an alleged spy who had been beheaded and crucified by the group.

But later that year, after the former student had grown disillusioned with Daesh’s treatment of local Muslims, he was arrested and imprisoned in Raqqa.

After witnessing the torture and assault of fellow inmates, Suleman said that he “gave in” and offered to work for Daesh in exchange for his release.

That led to his employment within Daesh’s informal military police, which oversaw control of local populations in territory under the terror group’s control.

But he claimed in a 2017 interview with Sky News that his work consisted of sitting in an office, where he would play video games during work hours.

He then went into hiding, purchasing a PlayStation console and “watching Netflix, ‘House of Cards’ mostly” — all while living in Daesh-controlled territory.

Despite wanting to serve a prison sentence back in the UK in exchange for his return, Suleman was captured by anti-regime forces on the Syrian border in 2017.

He told Sky News at the time: “I take responsibility. I was with Daesh, I was with a terrorist organization. But I didn’t kill anyone, I hope I didn’t oppress anyone.

“I did have (a) Kalashnikov and a military uniform, but I didn’t hit anyone, I didn’t oppress anyone, if you understand.

“I was there with military police but, like I said, I was in the office.”

After being released, Suleman returned to the UK in late 2021 and was charged with a series of terror offenses.

Now 27, he pleaded guilty on April 14 to preparing acts of terrorism and was also charged with being a member of Daesh between 2014 and 2017, as well as receiving firearms training.

Sentencing in the case was adjourned until May 26.
 

Global Rahmah Foundation's 'Gifts for Eid' project aims to help sick children smile again





  • The charitable initiative is designed to help spread kindness, unity and generosity across the UK during Ramadan and Eid
  • Donated gifts will be distributed to children on the wards of selected hospitals to share love and joy during Eid Al-Fitr celebrations
LONDON: The Global Rahmah Foundation has launched ‘Gifts for Eid,’ a charitable initiative that aims to embrace the values of kindness, unity and generosity to help sick children across the UK during Ramadan and Eid Al-Fitr.
Organized in partnership with hospitals across the country, the nationwide initiative encourages the public to donate new and unused gifts that are appropriate for children ranging in age from a few months to 18 years old.
The Foundation said on Friday that the gifts can be items such as toys, books, dolls, cars, puzzles, games, arts and crafts materials, nail-art kits and jewelry-making kits. They will be handed out to children on the wards of collaborating hospitals to help share with them love and joy during Eid Al-Fitr celebrations.
Organizers called on all communities to support those who might be facing difficult times, particularly children who are sick and forced to spend the majority of their time in hospital.
The foundation said the initiative is an excellent opportunity to spread the spirit of Ramadan by making a real difference in the lives of children in need and helping them smile again over Eid.
The organization said it is working with a number of hospitals in the Manchester area, including the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, The Christie Hospital, Stepping Hill Hospital, Wythenshawe Hospital, plus many others elsewhere in the country.
The foundation is a humanitarian organization that strives to alleviate the suffering of vulnerable people and communities around the world. In addition to the UK, it operates in Asia, Africa and the Middle East to provide aid and support to those affected by poverty, conflict and natural disasters.

Russian strike kills eight, including toddler, in eastern Ukraine





  • The strike on the quiet neighbourhood came as Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a bill that will make it easier to mobilise citizens into the army
  • Russia also said it was pushing further into the hotspot of Bakhmut, 45 kilometres
SLOVIANSK, Ukraine: Russia shelled a block of flats in the eastern Ukrainian city of Sloviansk on Friday, killing eight people, including a toddler who was pulled out of the rubble but died in an ambulance on the way to hospital, authorities said.
The strike on the quiet neighborhood came as Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a bill that will make it easier to mobilize citizens into the army, and block them from fleeing the country if drafted.
Russia also said it was pushing further into the hotspot of Bakhmut, 45 kilometers (27 miles) southeast of Sloviansk, which is one of the cities that will be at risk if Kyiv loses the longest and bloodiest battle of the war.
Sloviansk lies in a part of the Donetsk region that is under Ukrainian control.
“21 people were wounded and eight people died,” Pavlo Kyrylenko, the governor of the Donetsk region, said on Ukrainian television after the strike devastated an apartment building.
He said the child who died was a boy.
AFP journalists saw rescue workers digging for survivors on the top floor of the typical Soviet-era housing bloc, and black smoke billowing from homes on fire across the street.
“A child died in an ambulance after being pulled out from the rubble,” Ukrainian police said on Twitter.
Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska sent her condolences to the child’s family during this “indescribable grief.”
President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier denounced Russia for “brutally shelling” residential buildings and “killing people in broad daylight.”
The street below — including a playground — was covered in concrete dust and debris, including torn pages from schoolbooks and children’s drawings.
“I live on the opposite side of the street and I was sleeping a little when I heard this huge boom and I ran out from my flat,” 59-year-old resident Larisa told AFP.
“I was really scared and in a state of shock,” she said, adding that the impact of the shelling had broken her windows and sent shards of glass flying throughout her home.
“I heard a woman screaming, ‘there’s a child here, there’s a child here’ — She was screaming so much.”
A resident nearby, who declined to give her name, told AFP that the strikes had blown out her windows and dislodged her front door from its frame.
“No one from our side of the building was injured but maybe someone here was,” she added, pointing to a pool of blood next to another entrance of her building.
More than a year after Moscow launched its offensive in Ukraine, fears are high in Russia that the government is planning a fresh mobilization drive after a bill was rushed through parliament this week to create a digital draft system.
Under the legislation, which Putin signed Friday, a draftee would be banned from traveling abroad and would have to report to an enlistment office once electronic call-up papers are received.
Tens of thousands of men fled Russia last autumn after Putin announced a mobilization to prop up the forces in Ukraine.
The strike on Sloviansk, which many residents have fled since Russia invaded, came as Moscow said it was pushing to take more districts of ravaged Bakhmut.
Despite having little strategic value, the town has become a fixation of military commanders, leading to a brutal nine-month war of attrition.
“Wagner assault units are conducting high-intensity combat operations to conquer the western districts of the city,” the Russian army said in a statement, referring to the private paramilitary group.
Russian airborne troops were “providing support to assault squads and halting the enemy’s attempts to deliver ammunition to the city and bring in reserves,” it added.
On Thursday, Moscow claimed to have cut off Ukrainian forces in Bakhmut. Kyiv denied the claim, saying it had access to its troops and was able to send in munitions.
Ukraine has vowed to continue defending Bakhmut. But on the ground, Ukrainian sources near Bakhmut told AFP on Friday that Kyiv’s forces were in a “difficult” position.
“I know that many of our soldiers are missing, that positions were lost and it was impossible to evacuate or withdraw the troops,” an army source said, while adding that Ukraine was still “bringing in fresh people” into Bakhmut.
Separately, an intelligence source said any pullout from Bakhmut would be slow and gradual, as there was only a narrow escape path left.

French court approves core of Macron's pensions reform





  • The nine-member Constitutional Council ruled in favour of key provisions, including raising the retirement age to 64 from 62
  • Six minor proposals were rejected, including efforts to force large companies to publish data on how many people over 55 they employ
PARIS: France’s constitutional court on Friday approved the key elements of President Emmanuel Macron’s pension reform, paving the way for him to implement the unpopular changes that have sparked months of protests and strikes.
The nine-member Constitutional Council ruled in favor of key provisions, including raising the retirement age to 64 from 62, judging the legislation to be in accordance with the law.
Six minor proposals were rejected, including efforts to force large companies to publish data on how many people over 55 they employ, and a separate idea to create a special contract for older workers.
The decision represents a victory for Macron, but analysts say it has come at a major personal cost for the 45-year-old while causing months of disruption for the country with sometimes violent protests that have left hundreds injured.
The president’s personal ratings are close to their lowest-ever level, and many voters have been outraged by his decision to defy hostile public opinion and ram the pensions law through the lower house of parliament without a vote.
“Stay the course, that’s my motto,” Macron said on Friday as he inspected restoration efforts at the Notre-Dame cathedral, four years after a devastating fire gutted the Gothic masterpiece.
Police are expecting up to 10,000 people to gather again in Paris on Friday night, with the presence of several hundred leftwing radicals raising fears of more vandalism and clashes that have marred recent rallies.
The Constitutional Council, a short walk from the Louvre museum in the center of the French capital, has been protected with barriers, and dozens of riot police are on guard nearby.
It remains to be seen if the months-long effort to block the changes by trade unions will continue, with labor leaders saying they would respect the court decision on Friday and support among regular workers waning.
“The fight continues and must gather force,” the leader of the hard-left France Unbowed (LFI) party, Jean-Luc Melenchon, wrote on Twitter.
Far-right National Rally (RN) figurehead Marine Le Pen added that the fate of the reform was “not sealed” despite Friday’s decision.
Last month, a strike by Paris garbage workers left the capital strewn with 10,000 tons of uncollected rubbish, while train services, oil refineries and schools have been affected by regular stoppages since January.
Some 380,000 people took to the streets nationwide on Thursday in the latest day of union-led action, according to the interior ministry.
But that was a fraction of the nearly 1.3 million who demonstrated at the height of the protests in March.
In a second decision on Friday, the court rejected a bid from opposition lawmakers to force a referendum on an alternative pension law that would have kept the retirement age at 62.
France currently lags behind most of its European neighbors, many of which have hiked the retirement age to 65 or above.
Opponents of the law say it is unfair on unskilled workers who started working early in life, while critics also say it undercuts the right of workers to a long retirement.
The average life expectancy in France is 82.
Senior ruling party MP Eric Woerth spoke for many government supporters on Friday when he said he hoped the country would end up acknowledging the need for the change, but he admitted that “we have not convinced people.”
Polls have consistently shown that two out of three French people are against working another two years.
“Once the volcano has cooled down and people look at things with a bit more distance, maybe in the back of their minds they’ll say, ‘maybe they were right’... the French pension system needed unpopular decisions to conserve it,” he told Europe 1 radio.
Macron has repeatedly called the change “necessary” to avoid annual pension deficits forecast to hit 13.5 billion euros by 2030, according to government figures.
“I’m proud of the French social model, and I defend it, but if we want to make it sustainable we have to produce more,” he said Wednesday during a trip to the Netherlands.
“We have to re-industrialize the country. We have to decrease unemployment and we have to increase the quantity of work being delivered in the country. This pension reform is part of it.”

