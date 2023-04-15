Red Sea Film Fest CEO Mohammed Al-Turki unveils poster for Johnny Depp’s ‘Jeanne du Barry’

DUBAI: Mohammed Al-Turki, CEO of Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival, unveiled the poster for Hollywood star Johnny Deep’s period drama “Jeanne du Barry,” which was backed by the Saudi festival, on Saturday.

The RSIFF is providing post-production support for French director Maïwenn’s drama — the first time the foundation has co-produced a French movie.

Maïwenn stars as the titular 18th-century courtesan Madame du Barry opposite Depp, who plays King Louis XV.

Al-Turki shared two posters: an over the shoulder picture of each of the stars standing opposite each other.

The film will screen at the Cannes Film Festival, Al-Turki said in his Instagram post.

Since its creation in 2019, the Red Sea Film Foundation has supported the development, production, and post-production of 170 films from the Arab world and Africa.

In a statement, the festival said backing “Jeanne du Barry” was part of its “ongoing mission to support distinctive filmmaking and champion visionary female talent both on and behind the camera from around the world.”