Red Sea Film Fest CEO Mohammed Al-Turki unveils poster for Johnny Depp's 'Jeanne du Barry'

Red Sea Film Fest CEO Mohammed Al-Turki unveils poster for Johnny Depp’s ‘Jeanne du Barry’
The RSIFF is providing post-production support for French director Maïwenn’s drama. (Instagram)
Updated 15 April 2023
Arab News

Red Sea Film Fest CEO Mohammed Al-Turki unveils poster for Johnny Depp’s ‘Jeanne du Barry’

Red Sea Film Fest CEO Mohammed Al-Turki unveils poster for Johnny Depp’s ‘Jeanne du Barry’
Updated 15 April 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Mohammed Al-Turki, CEO of Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival, unveiled the poster for Hollywood star Johnny Deep’s period drama “Jeanne du Barry,” which was backed by the Saudi festival, on Saturday. 

The RSIFF is providing post-production support for French director Maïwenn’s drama — the first time the foundation has co-produced a French movie. 

Maïwenn stars as the titular 18th-century courtesan Madame du Barry opposite Depp, who plays King Louis XV. 

Al-Turki shared two posters: an over the shoulder picture of each of the stars standing opposite each other. 

The film will screen at the Cannes Film Festival, Al-Turki said in his Instagram post. 

Since its creation in 2019, the Red Sea Film Foundation has supported the development, production, and post-production of 170 films from the Arab world and Africa. 

In a statement, the festival said backing “Jeanne du Barry” was part of its “ongoing mission to support distinctive filmmaking and champion visionary female talent both on and behind the camera from around the world.”

US superstar Jennifer Lopez tours wearing Elie Saab

US superstar Jennifer Lopez tours wearing Elie Saab
Updated 15 April 2023
Arab News

US superstar Jennifer Lopez tours wearing Elie Saab

US superstar Jennifer Lopez tours wearing Elie Saab
Updated 15 April 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: US superstar Jennifer Lopez stepped out this week in a full Elie Saab look.

The singer and actress wore a white dress with floral embroidery from the Lebanese couturier’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection during a tour for her drinks brand Delola.

She topped off her look with rose gold sunglasses from Saab’s eyewear line.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ELIE SAAB (@eliesaabworld)

Lopez had her hair in a high slick back bun and accessorized her look with a pink purse and white platforms.

“Jlo finishes off the week in style while on her @delola trip wearing an ELIE SAAB Spring/Summer 2023 look complemented by ELIE SAAB eyewear,” the designer wrote on Instagram, sharing pictures of the star.

On the first day of Lopez’s tour, she wore Lebanese designer Andrea Wazen’s Double Jeu PVC platforms as she boarded a private jet.

Ramadan recipes: A simple yet delicious lamb kabsa dish for iftar

Ramadan recipes: A simple yet delicious lamb kabsa dish for iftar
Updated 15 April 2023
Shyama Krishna Kumar

Ramadan recipes: A simple yet delicious lamb kabsa dish for iftar

Ramadan recipes: A simple yet delicious lamb kabsa dish for iftar
Updated 15 April 2023
Shyama Krishna Kumar

DUBAI: This Ramadan, take a stab at a traditional meat-and-rice kabsa with a “no-hassle” recipe from Dubai-based Chef Vanessa Bayma, who inherited her passion for cooking form her fiery Sicilian and Brazilian grandmothers and has worked with multiple members of royal families in both Saudi Arabia and the UAE.  

“Preparing meals shouldn't be a hassle, and with this simple pressure cooker lamb kabsa recipe, you can easily cook a healthy meal that's perfect for the whole family,” Bayma told Arab News.   

Servings: 6  

Ingredients:  

Mutton:  

· 500 gm mutton cut and washed  

· 1/4 tsp ground coriander  

· 1/4 tsp ground cumin  

· 1/4 tsp fennel seeds  

· 1/4 tsp fenugreek seeds  

· 1/2 tsp dried chili  

· 1/4 tsp cinnamon ground  

· 1/4 tsp turmeric powder  

· 1/2 tsp turmeric powder  

· 1 tsp Kashmiri chilli powder  

· 4 cloves garlic crushed  

· 1 lime juice only  

· Salt to taste  

Rice:  

· 1/4 cup olive oil  

· 2 large onions sliced  

· 2 medium tomatoes chopped  

· 2 cardamom crushed  

· 1 tsp black peppercorns  

· 1 stick cinnamon  

· 2 bay leaf  

· 3-4 cloves  

· 2 pieces dried lime  

· 2 cups basmati rice rinsed until clear then soaked for 30 minutes and drained  

· 1 beef stock cube  

· 1/2 bunch coriander  

· A pinch of saffron  

· 1 tbsp ghee  

· 1 small can chickpeas drained  

GARNISH  

· Chopped parsley  

· Toasted nut mix  

· Raisins  

Instructions:  

1. In a large bowl, mix the ingredients for the mutton marinade. Add the mutton to the marinade and mix well. Let it marinate for 10-15 minutes.  

2. In a pressure cooker, add the marinated mutton along with one cup of water. Pressure cook for approximately 45 minutes, and switch off the heat.  

3. Drain the mutton and reserve the stock. Measure the stock and add enough water to make it 3 cups.  

4. In a large saucepan, heat the olive oil over medium-high heat. Add the onion and fry until browned. Reserve half of the fried onion.  

5. Add the drained mutton to the saucepan and toss for a couple of minutes until nicely browned. Set aside and cover.  

6. In a heavy bottomed pot, combine all the ingredients except for the lamb. Add the 3 cups of stock and cook the rice covered for appx 15 minutes.  

7. Immediately plate the rice and place the mutton pieces on top. Garnish with the reserved fried onions, chopped parsley, toasted nuts and raisins.  

Christie's to bring 90-carat diamond necklace to Dubai

Christie’s to bring 90-carat diamond necklace to Dubai
Updated 15 April 2023
Arab News

Christie’s to bring 90-carat diamond necklace to Dubai

Christie’s to bring 90-carat diamond necklace to Dubai
Updated 15 April 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: British auction house Christie’s Middle East outpost is set to display a 90-carat diamond with a 900-year history in Dubai.

The Briolette of India necklace will be on display from April 28-30 in Dubai International Financial Center.

Heidi Horten (1941-2022) wearing the 90-carat ‘Briolette of India’ diamond necklace. (Christie’s)

The necklace will be displayed as part of The World of Heidi Horten showcase, which will present the jewelry collection of the late Austrian art collector Heidi Horten.

The glorious assemblage comprises more than 700 jewels.

The 90-carat briolette-cut diamond is believed to have been owned by royals Richard the Lionheart and Eleanor of Aquitaine. It was then purchased by US jeweler Harry Winston from an Indian Maharaja in the 1950s.

US superstar Taylor Swift shows off Elie Saab gown on Eras Tour

US superstar Taylor Swift shows off Elie Saab gown on Eras Tour
Updated 14 April 2023
Arab News

US superstar Taylor Swift shows off Elie Saab gown on Eras Tour

US superstar Taylor Swift shows off Elie Saab gown on Eras Tour
Updated 14 April 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: US pop superstar Taylor Swift this week showed off a floral gown by renowned Lebanese couturier Elie Saab during a concert in Tampa, Florida.

The Grammy-winning singer, known for hits such as “Shake it Off” and “You Belong with Me,” wore a gold embellished gown with floral tulle detailing on a floor-length dress. 

“Taylor Swift performed onstage in Elie Saab haute couture during her ‘Taylor Swift — The Eras Tour’ in Tampa,” the designer wrote on Instagram, sharing a picture of the star.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ELIE SAAB (@eliesaabworld)

The 33-year-old hitmaker performed to more than 70,000 fans in three-hour show at the Raymond James Stadium, running through hits from her 17-year career, including “Bad Blood,” “Lavender Haze” and “Invisible String.” 

The concert was her first since her reported split from her boyfriend, actor Joe Alwyn. “Is it just me or do we have a lot of things to catch up on?” Swift joked with the audience. 

It is not the first time Swift has championed an Arab designer during her world tour. Last month, she donned a custom-made gown by Lebanese couturier Zuhair Murad in a peachy hue with starburst sequin work.

“@TaylorSwift wore for her Night 2 of The Eras Tour a custom #ZMCouture pink tulle ball gown, with a starburst bodice and cross strap back (sic),” the fashion house posted on Instagram, referring to the look that was styled by Joseph Cassell Falconer.

Swift’s “Eras Tour” kicked off on March 17 in Glendale.

The singer has been a fan of Murad’s creations. In November 2021, she appeared on the “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” wearing a white mini-dress from the Lebanese designer’s Resort 2022 collection. 

The design featured short sleeves and oversized pockets on the front, with gold embellishments along the neckline, sleeves and pockets.

Swift accessorized the look with matching gold pumps from Christian Louboutin and Nickho Rey earrings.

Bella Hadid 'proud' to be named among Time Magazine's most influential people

Bella Hadid ‘proud’ to be named among Time Magazine’s most influential people
Updated 14 April 2023
Arab News

Bella Hadid ‘proud’ to be named among Time Magazine’s most influential people

Bella Hadid ‘proud’ to be named among Time Magazine’s most influential people
Updated 14 April 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Dutch Palestinian model Bella Hadid was named this week as one of “the most influential people in the world” by New York-based magazine Time.

The 26-year-old supermodel took to Instagram to say that she was “proud” to be selected and to join the 2023 list alongside other “talented, hard-working and life-changing people.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bella (@bellahadid)

“These are human beings challenging government systems, inventing world-changing products, and being a light for many, in a world of darkness,” she said on Instagram to her 59 million followers.

Hadid, who made her runway debut aged 17, opened up about the responsibility she felt after being included in the Time list.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bella (@bellahadid)

“The truth is, to say I am anywhere near as influential as some of these big names, is a huge statement to make, but please know, I can feel the weight and understand my responsibilities within it,” she said. “To be recognized for the work I’ve done, just makes me want to work harder to be a part of the change we want to see in this world. I know my mission is much larger than what I have even touched the surface on now, and I will continue to fight until change has been made.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bella (@bellahadid)

Hadid, who is the daughter of property developer Mohamed Hadid and “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Yolanda Hadid, promised her supporters to continue to advocate for mental health and chronic illness support, spread a message of kindness and shed light on the refugee crisis and “systematic operation.”

She added: “Helping others is my passion and I will never stop, no matter what. It’s important for me to always speak my truth, and be as genuine as I can with you all.” 

