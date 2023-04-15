You are here

US, Vietnam pledge to boost ties as Blinken visits Hanoi

US, Vietnam pledge to boost ties as Blinken visits Hanoi
Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh receives US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the Office of the Government in Hanoi on Apr. 15, 2023. (AFP)
AP

US, Vietnam pledge to boost ties as Blinken visits Hanoi

US, Vietnam pledge to boost ties as Blinken visits Hanoi
  • Despite concerns over Vietnam’s human rights record, Washington sees Hanoi as a key component of its strategy for the region
  • “We think this is an auspicious time to elevate our existing partnership,” Blinken told
AP

HANOI: Fifty years after the last U.S. combat troops left South Vietnam, Secretary of State Antony Blinken looked Saturday to strengthen America’s ties with its old foes in Hanoi as it seeks to counter China’s growing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific.
Blinken and Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh pledged to boost relations to new levels as they met just two weeks after the 50th anniversary of the U.S. troop withdrawal that marked the end of America’s direct military involvement in Vietnam.
And it came as Blinken broke ground on a sprawling new $1.2 billion U.S. embassy compound in the Vietnamese capital, a project the Biden administration hopes will demonstrate its commitment to further improving ties less than 30 years after diplomatic relations were restored in 1995.
Despite concerns over Vietnam’s human rights record, Washington sees Hanoi as a key component of its strategy for the region and has sought to leverage Vietnam's traditional rivalry with its much larger neighbor China to expand U.S. influence in the region.
“We think this is an auspicious time to elevate our existing partnership,” Blinken told reporters after meetings with Chinh, Vietnam's foreign minister and Communist Party chief.
"This has been a very comprehensive and effective relationship and going forward we will continue to deepen relations,” Chinh said. “We highly appreciate the role and responsibility of the U.S. towards the Asia Pacific, or, in a larger scheme, the Indo-Pacific.”
He added that Vietnam's communist government is keen to “further elevate our bilateral ties to a new height.”
Along with a number of China's smaller neighbors, Vietnam has maritime and territorial disputes with Beijing in the South China Sea. The U.S. has responded by offering diplomatic support and bolstering military cooperation with the Philippines and the self-ruled island of Taiwan, which China claims as a renegade province.
Blinken noted that the U.S. is currently finalizing the transfer to Vietnam of a third Coast Guard cutter, which will complement existing maritime security cooperation that has seen Washington give Hanoi 24 patrol boats since 2016 along with other equipment and training.
"All of these elements bolster Vietnamese capacity to contribute to maritime peace and stability in the South China Sea,” he said.
Just last month, China threatened “serious consequences” after the U.S. Navy sailed a destroyer around the disputed Paracel Islands in the South China Sea for the second day in a row, in a move Beijing claimed was a violation of its sovereignty and security. The Paracels are occupied by China but also claimed by Taiwan and Vietnam.
U.S. officials are reluctant to describe any visit to Asia in terms of China, preferring instead to discuss the importance of improving bilateral ties. But they frequently speak to broader concerns in the region that are clearly directed at China.
“We focused on how our countries can advance a free and open Indo-Pacific; one that is at peace and grounded in respect the rules-based international order," Blinken said.
And five decades after the Nixon administration pulled U.S. combat forces out of Vietnam on March 29, 1973, Blinken said the U.S. is seeking a more strategic orientation with the country.
Blinken's visit comes as the administration grapples with its own record of troop withdrawals and is facing congressional criticism and demands to explain the chaotic U.S. departure from Afghanistan two years ago.
Some have likened that to the Vietnam experience, especially as it relates to the fate of Afghans who supported the 20-year military mission but were left behind when the Biden administration pulled out of Afghanistan in 2021.

Interfaith iftar held in Rome

Interfaith iftar held in Rome
Updated 15 April 2023
Francesco Bongarrà

Interfaith iftar held in Rome

Interfaith iftar held in Rome
  • Attendees included Catholic archbishop, imams, senior politicians, businesspeople
  • Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia: Gathering ‘inspired by principles of human solidarity, peaceful coexistence among peoples’
Updated 15 April 2023
Francesco Bongarrà

Rome: A Catholic archbishop, imams from major cities, high-ranking Italian politicians and businesspeople on Friday attended an iftar in Rome dedicated to interfaith dialogue and raising awareness of Tunisian culture.

The dinner was hosted in Palazzo Brancaccio, a baroque building in the center of Rome, by Kamel Ghribi, a Tunisian financier and president of the European Corporate Council on Africa and the Middle East.

Guests included Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia, president of the Vatican Academy for Life; Nader Akkad, imam of the Great Mosque of Rome; and Badri Madani, imam of Palermo Mosque.

An interfaith prayer was attended by Minister for Institutional Reforms Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati, Italy’s Chief Justice Pietro Curzio, Sicily Gov. Renato Schifani, former Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese, former Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio and Carlo Messina, CEO of Intesa Sanpaolo bank.

“This gathering is an important occasion for inter-religious dialogue, inspired by the principles of human solidarity and peaceful coexistence among peoples,” said Paglia.

“Fraternity and social friendship are also the ways indicated by Pope Francis to build a better world through a love capable of overcoming every distance.”

After the dinner, the fashion creations of young Tunisian designer Ali Karoui were shown.

US police kill man after responding to wrong address, video shows

US police kill man after responding to wrong address, video shows
Updated 15 April 2023
AFP

US police kill man after responding to wrong address, video shows

US police kill man after responding to wrong address, video shows
  • The footage shows the officers knocking on the door several times and identifying themselves
  • There were an estimated 44,000 gun-related deaths in the United States last year, about half of them murder cases
Updated 15 April 2023
AFP

Washington: Police in the US state of New Mexico released footage Friday showing officers shooting a man dead after responding to the wrong address.
The Farmington Police Department released body camera videos and 911 audio of the incident on April 5, in which three officers knocked on the door of the wrong house.
They were responding to a call about domestic violence from 5308 Valley View Ave but footage shows the officers arriving at a house marked “5305.”
Chief Steve Hebbe ordered the release under state law “and out of a desire to be forthcoming and transparent with the Farmington community, the general public, and the news media,” the department said in a statement.
The footage shows the officers knocking on the door several times and identifying themselves.
The officers then request confirmation of the address from dispatch and discuss whether they are at the wrong house.
Moments later, a man opens the door and points a firearm at the officers before they draw and immediately fire their weapons.
The victim, Robert Dotson, died at the scene, police said.
A woman later identified as Dotson’s wife appears at the door about a minute later and more shots are fired. Police said she fired a gun at the officers.
The department said the names of the three officers involved, which were redacted from the footage and audio, could not be released due to the ongoing investigation.
It remains unclear why the officers, who are on paid leave for the length of the investigation, approached the wrong address, police said.
In one of the 911 audio files released, Dotson’s daughter can be heard crying before saying that her mother was screaming and her father had been shot.
“All of us — the men and women of the Farmington Police Department — recognize the severity of this incident,” Hebbe said.
“Once again, we wish to express our condolences to the Dotson family and as your chief of police, I wish to convey how very sorry I am that this tragedy occurred.”
About 40 percent of US households have guns, according to the Pew Research Center.
There were an estimated 44,000 gun-related deaths in the United States last year, about half of them murder cases, accidents and self-defense, and half of them suicides, according to the Gun Violence Archive database.
It showed that 14 people have been shot or killed in what the archive terms “officer-involved incidents” in New Mexico this year.
More than 5,000 people in the United States have died of firearm-related violence in 2023, according to the archive.

Macron signs France pension reform into law despite protests

Macron signs France pension reform into law despite protests
Updated 15 April 2023
AFP

Macron signs France pension reform into law despite protests

Macron signs France pension reform into law despite protests
  • The Constitutional Council earlier approved essence of the legislation
  • The battle to implement the law turned into the biggest domestic challenge of Macron’s second mandate
Updated 15 April 2023
AFP

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron signed his controversial pension reform into law Saturday, defying three months of protests and pleas from unions not to implement the legislation.
The alterations became law after the text was published before dawn in France’s official journal, prompting accusations from the opposition Macron was seeking to smuggle it through in the depth of the night.
The publication came just hours after the approval on Friday by the Constitutional Council of the essence of the legislation, including the headline change of raising the retirement age from 62 to 64.
Unions warned they were calling for mass Labour Day protests on May 1, and sometimes violent demonstrations erupted in several cities overnight after the verdict was announced.
The battle to implement the law turned into the biggest domestic challenge of Macron’s second mandate, as he faced widespread popular opposition to the changes but also sliding personal popularity.
Socialist leader Olivier Faure said that Macron’s swift signing of the law showed “disdain” toward the protest movement while hard-left MP Francois Ruffin called it a “democratic hold-up.”
“A law enacted in the middle of the night, like thieves,” tweeted French Communist Party chief Fabien Roussel. “Everyone on the street May 1.”
The nine-member Constitutional Council ruled in favor of key provisions of the reform, including raising the retirement age to 64 and extending the years of work required for a full pension, saying the legislation was in accordance with French law.
Six minor proposals were rejected, including forcing large companies to publish how many over-55s they employ, and the creation of a special contract for older workers.
The appearance of the text in France’s Official Journal — the gazette of record — means it has now been enacted into law.
“The Social Security Code is thus amended. In the first paragraph, the word: ‘sixty-two; is replaced by the word: ‘sixty-four’,” states the text, referring to the retirement age.
But the constitutional court’s decision could prove a shallow victory for Macron, as analysts say it has come at a major personal cost for the 45-year-old.
The president’s approval ratings are near their lowest levels ever, and many voters have been outraged by his decision to ram the pensions law through parliament without a vote, using a legal but controversial mechanism denounced by opponents as anti-democratic.
Polls consistently show that two out of three French people are against working a further two years.
Macron has called the change “necessary” to avoid annual pension deficits forecast to hit 13.5 billion euros ($14.8 billion) by 2030, according to government figures.
“Stay the course. That’s my motto,” Macron said Friday as he inspected Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, four years after a devastating fire nearly destroyed the gothic monument.
Seeking to avoid triumphalism, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne tweeted that after the court verdict “there are no winners or losers.”
But the left-wing Liberation daily said in its headline above a picture of a protest: “Not defeated: opponents of the reform are not going to disarm.”
Bikes, e-scooters and garbage were set on fire in the capital overnight while protests rallying hundreds erupted in other cities, including Marseille and Toulouse.
In the western city of Rennes, protesters set fire to the entrance of a police station and a conference center. Paris police said 112 people had been arrested as of 10:30 p.m. (2030 GMT).
Macron, who has made only the most infrequent public comments on the crisis, is expected to address the French early next week, a presidential source told AFP.
It remains to be seen if the months-long effort by trade unions to block the changes will continue after three months of strikes and protests.
Unions issued a joint statement urging Macron not to sign the legislation into law, saying the issue was “not finished.”
The general secretary of the CGT union, Sophie Binet, called for a “popular and historic tidal wave” of people on the streets to oppose the reforms on May 1.
Unions rejected an offer by Macron for talks on Tuesday, saying they would only meet after May 1.
Last month, a strike by Paris garbage workers left the capital strewn with 10,000 tons of uncollected rubbish.
In a second decision on Friday, the court rejected a bid from opposition lawmakers to force a referendum on an alternative pension law that would have kept the retirement age at 62.
France lags behind most of its European neighbors, many of which have hiked the retirement age to 65 or above.
Opponents of the changes say they penalize women and unskilled workers who started their careers early and undercut the right to a long retirement.

Japan PM safe after ‘smoke bomb’ at speech

Japan PM safe after ‘smoke bomb’ at speech
Updated 15 April 2023
AFP

Japan PM safe after ‘smoke bomb’ at speech

Japan PM safe after ‘smoke bomb’ at speech
  • The incident in Wakayama came less than a year after the assassination of former prime minister Shinzo Abe
  • Kishida was in the western city to deliver remarks in support of a ruling party candidate
Updated 15 April 2023
AFP

Tokyo: Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was evacuated unharmed from the scene of a campaign speech Saturday after a blast sounded and white smoke filled the air, local media reported.

The incident in Wakayama came less than a year after the assassination of former prime minister Shinzo Abe, which traumatized the country and forced a security shake-up for public officials. Kishida was in the western city to deliver remarks in support of a ruling party candidate and had just finished sampling fish at a port when a disturbance rippled through the crowd gathered to hear him speak.

Footage from national broadcaster NHK showed the prime minister turning to look backwards as a person was detained by security and people moved away, some shrieking. Seconds later, a blast was heard and white smoke filled the air. NHK said a man had been arrested at the scene on suspicion of obstruction of business.

There was no immediate official confirmation of the incident, with local police declining to comment. People at the scene described moments of panic. “I ran frantically, and then, 10 or so seconds later, there was a loud sound and my kid started crying. I was stunned, my heart is still beating fast,” one woman told NHK.

A man at the scene told the broadcaster that “when we all stopped in front of the podium, someone started saying ‘culprit!’ or something, or ‘an explosive was thrown,’ so everyone started dispersing fast.” “And then, about 10 seconds after the culprit was captured, there was a blast,” he said.

Reports said Kishida was unharmed and could still appear at campaign events scheduled for later in the day.

“That something like this happened in the middle of an election campaign that constitutes the foundation of democracy is regrettable. It’s an unforgivable atrocity,” Hiroshi Moriyama, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s election strategy chairman, told NHK.

Security at local campaign events in Japan can be relatively relaxed, in a country with little violent crime and strict gun laws. But the country bolstered security around politicians after the assassination of Abe, who was shot and killed while speaking at a campaign event in July 2022. His alleged assassin, Tetsuya Yamagami, reportedly targeted him over his links to the Unification Church, and the incident sparked revelations about the connection between the sect and political figures in Japan. Yamagami was reportedly angry at the sect over large donations his mother made to the group that left the family bankrupt.

The head of Japan’s National Police Agency resigned in the wake of Abe’s assasination after an investigation confirmed “shortcomings” in the security for the former leader. The investigation slammed a system under which local police were given responsibility for the security of visiting senior officials. It concluded that areas south of Abe’s podium were not properly guarded, leaving an open route for the shooter to approach.

With proper security, “it is deemed highly probable that this incident could have been prevented,” the report concluded. The head of Nara’s local police also offered his tearful resignation after Abe’s death. The incident comes as Group of Seven climate and energy ministers meet in the northern city of Sapporo, and a day before G7 foreign ministers arrive in Karuizawa in Nagano for talks. Japan will host the G7 leaders’ summit next month in Hiroshima.

Philippines grateful for Saudi help in resolving workers’ wage claims

A construction worker at a building site in Riyadh on Aug. 4, 2016. The Kingdom agreed to help OFWS with wage claims. (Reuters
A construction worker at a building site in Riyadh on Aug. 4, 2016. The Kingdom agreed to help OFWS with wage claims. (Reuters
Updated 15 April 2023
Ellie Aben

Philippines grateful for Saudi help in resolving workers’ wage claims

A construction worker at a building site in Riyadh on Aug. 4, 2016. The Kingdom agreed to help OFWS with wage claims. (Reuters
  • 10,000 Filipinos lost jobs when several construction firms went bankrupt in 2015-16
Updated 15 April 2023
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The Philippines Department of Migrant Workers on Friday expressed its gratitude to the Saudi government for deciding to help thousands of overseas Filipino workers who lost their jobs at private companies in the Kingdom.

About 10,000 Philippine workers at several construction firms operating in Saudi Arabia  were laid off with their wages pending when the companies declared bankruptcy in 2015-16.
Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Ople told a press conference in Manila that the Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development had asked for a list of claimants needing assistance, and a special group made up of Saudi officials, representatives of the Philippine Embassy, and department officials was created to fast-track the process.

FASTFACT

Saudi government has agreed to assist with wage claims.

The developments follow a meeting of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Bangkok last November, during which the Saudi government agreed to shoulder the wage claims that should have been paid by the private companies.
“We thank most of all Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for his compassionate and generous leadership,” Ople said, while praising the crown prince’s “concern for the Filipino people.”
She added that the two governments were now in the “final stages” of resolving the issue, which is expected to be finalized this year, and called on all legitimate claimants to contact the DMW, which has a dedicated team to help workers submit their claims.
Ople said she will visit the Kingdom next month for follow-up meetings on the invitation of Saudi Human Resources Minister Ahmed bin Sulaiman Al-Rajhi.
Before her arrival, Migrant Workers Undersecretary Bernard Olalia will also visit Saudi Arabia to discuss mechanisms for the payment of the claims.
“We have accepted the warm invitation sent by the Saudi government,” Ople said, adding that she is looking forward to a “very successful and productive visit.”

 

