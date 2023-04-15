You are here

Gavi would be happiest staying at Barca — Xavi

Gavi would be happiest staying at Barca — Xavi
Updated 15 April 2023
AFP

Gavi would be happiest staying at Barca — Xavi

Gavi would be happiest staying at Barca — Xavi
  • Gavi signed a contract renewal with Barcelona until 2026 in September
  • Chelsea and Bayern Munich have been linked to Gavi in recent weeks
Updated 15 April 2023
AFP

GETAFE, Spain: Xavi Hernandez believes young Barcelona midfielder Gavi would be happiest staying at the club, amid speculation he could leave in the summer, the Catalan coach said Saturday.
Gavi signed a contract renewal with Barcelona until 2026 in September but because of the club’s financial difficulties, they have not been able to register it with La Liga.
That means Gavi remains on his previous deal, which is set to expire in June, allowing him to sign for free for any other side.
Chelsea and Bayern Munich have been linked to Gavi in recent weeks, but Xavi said the 18-year-old should stay at Barcelona.
“I don’t know what other people are thinking, but I think that Gavi would not be as happy at any other team than he is at Barca,” Xavi told a news conference.
“He has everything here, we value him, he’s a starter at 18, he’s decisive for the team.
“He’s a very important player and he’s a player that excites me. He’s a marvellous footballer, and I think his future lies at Barca — he would not be as happy elsewhere.”
Gavi has established himself as an important figure both for Barcelona and the Spanish national team over the past two years, after coming through his club’s La Masia youth academy.
Barcelona are 13 points clear at the top of La Liga and visit Getafe on Sunday, aiming to take a step closer to their first title since 2019.
The team will travel by high-speed train to Madrid for the match instead of flying, which Xavi said was an effort to reduce pollution.
“We hadn’t done it before because it’s a bit longer,” added the coach.
“It’s about pollution and we think it’s the ideal time to do it because the game is at four in the afternoon.
“It won’t affect us, it’s something we’re open to.”
Earlier this season French side Paris Saint-Germain faced a backlash after coach Christophe Galtier and striker Kylian Mbappe mocked a suggestion that they should take the train to nearby games instead of flying.

Another record for Haaland, another loss for Lampard in EPL

MANCHESTER: The records keep coming for Erling Haaland at Manchester City. The losses are mounting for Frank Lampard at Chelsea.
City’s 3-1 win over Leicester on Saturday, which moved the defending champions three points behind Premier League leader Arsenal, was inevitably propelled by Haaland even though the prolific striker had just 45 minutes on the field.
By the time he was substituted at halftime, the Norway international had scored twice — one from the penalty spot, another a clipped finish following Kevin De Bruyne’s through ball — to move to 32 league goals for the season.
That left Haaland tied with Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah for the most goals in a 38-game Premier League season. Salah’s haul came in the 2017-18 campaign.
Haaland will surely go beyond that, and also is on course to break the record for a 42-game campaign, which stands at 34 goals and is jointly held by Andy Cole (at Newcastle in 1993-94) and Alan Shearer (at Blackburn in ‘94-95).
John Stones was the other scorer for City, which have won 10 straight games in all competitions and is piling the pressure on Arsenal in a title race that looks destined to go to the final weekend.
Arsenal visit West Ham on Sunday.
While there’s so much still to play for at the top of the league, Chelsea’s woeful campaign is finishing with barely a whimper as Lampard, the interim manager, fails to get anything out of a squad assembled at such great expense.
A 2-1 home loss to Brighton was a third straight defeat for Lampard since he came in as the replacement for the fired Graham Potter until the end of the season. Chelsea are languishing in 11th place with seven league games remaining.
The match at Stamford Bridge came between games against Real Madrid in the Champions League quarterfinals. After a 2-0 loss in Spain on Wednesday, Chelsea host the defending champions on Tuesday.
TOP-FOUR RACE
The race for Champions League qualification might have two more teams involved.
One of them is Brighton, which are now just seven points off the top four with a game in hand, and another is Aston Villa, which overwhelmed third-place Newcastle 3-0 after a double by Ollie Watkins.
Villa, which have won seven of their last eight games, are in sixth place and only six points behind Newcastle and fourth-place Manchester United.
Fifth-place Tottenham’s hopes were hurt after a 3-2 loss to relegation-threatened Bournemouth, which scored its winner in stoppage time. Spurs are three points above Villa and three behind Newcastle and Man United.
RELEGATION FIGHT
At the other end of the standings, last-place Southampton are running out of time to preserve their top-flight status after a 2-0 home loss to Crystal Palace, which have won three in a row under interim manager Roy Hodgson.
Southampton are four points from safety and have seven games remaining.
Everton are only out of the bottom three on goal difference after losing at home to Fulham 3-1.
Wolves moved seven points clear of trouble by beating Brentford 2-0 at home.

Bayern held by Hoffenheim as Dortmund stumble at 10-man Stuttgart

MUNICH, Germany: Borussia Dortmund failed to take advantage of Bayern Munich’s 1-1 home draw against Hoffenheim on Saturday, blowing a two-goal lead against 10-man Stuttgart before conceding a last-gasp equalizer.
Bundesliga leaders Bayern led through a first-half goal from Benjamin Pavard, but had to settle for a point as Hoffenheim equalized in the second half through an Andrej Kramaric free-kick.
Dortmund were 2-0 ahead in Stuttgart when Konstantinos Mavropanos received a second yellow card, but the hosts hauled themselves level in a dramatic finish.
Gio Reyna fired Dortmund back in front three minutes into injury time only for Stuttgart to snatch a 3-3 draw courtesy of Silas, who scored with virtually the last kick of the game.
The results left Bayern still two points clear of Dortmund at the top with six games to play.
Bayern came into their match after a tumultuous week, forward Leroy Sane sporting a visible mark on his upper lip after a confrontation with Sadio Mane, which saw the latter suspended.
With Mane out and striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting missing due to a knee complaint, Bayern defender Pavard gave his side an early lead, tapping in from close range after 17 minutes.
With Bayern in cruise control, coach Thomas Tuchel took off Sane, Leon Goretzka and Kingsley Coman, with Wednesday’s return leg against Manchester City in mind.
Hoffenheim took the initiative and equalized after 71 minutes, Kramaric curling a perfect free-kick from well outside the box and past Yann Sommer.
Pavard looked to have scored a second just two minutes later to regain the lead for the home side, but the goal was disallowed for offside.
In Stuttgart, Dortmund’s Sebastien Haller opened the scoring midway through the first half, hammering in via the underside on the crossbar from a Donyell Malen cross.
Malen doubled the visitors’ lead minutes later, gliding a low shot into the corner of the net, his fourth consecutive game with a goal.
Dortmund’s speedy forward continued to trouble Stuttgart and Mavropanos was sent off late in the first half, picking up a second booking for a foul on Karim Adeyemi.
Despite being a man down, Stuttgart continued to push forward, Serhou Guirassy having a goal chalked off for offside early in the second half.
Tanguy Coulibaly pulled one back for Stuttgart with 12 minutes to go against an increasingly nervous-looking Dortmund.
Stuttgart scored a second minutes later when Josha Vagnoman booted the ball home in a crowded penalty area to level the scores.
The drama wasn’t over and Dortmund thought Reyna had won them the game, but Silas popped up with a 97th-minute equalizer to drag Stuttgart back out of the bottom two.
RB Leipzig kept their quest for Champions League football on track, coming from behind to beat Augsburg 3-2 at home, leapfrogging Union Berlin into third.
Augsburg hit the lead just five minutes in through Arne Maier, but Leipzig’s Kevin Kampl equalized almost immediately.
Former Chelsea striker Timo Werner scored two goals in three minutes late in the first half to give the home side a 3-1 lead.
Elsewhere, Mainz drew 1-1 away at Cologne. Mainz took an early lead through Ludovic Ajorque, the French striker scoring his fourth goal in five league games.
Cologne hit back early in the second half through Dejan Ljubicic, picking up a valuable point.
In Saturday’s late game, Eintracht Frankfurt host Borussia Moenchengladbach.

Newcastle humbled at Champions League rivals Aston Villa as Eddie Howe bemoans Magpies 'no show'

BIRMINGHAM: It’s taken Newcastle United 30 games to finally have a Premier League off day — and they were lucky to escape Villa Park with just a three goal defeat.

An Ollie Watkins double and one from Jacob Ramsey ensured the Villains recorded their first five-game win streak since 1998, and in doing so ended an identical run for the Magpies, who flattered to deceive in the Midlands, especially given recent form.

Head coach Eddie Howe said: “I think it’s one of those performances that we need to analyze and move on quickly. We weren’t there today. Villa did well but by our own standards we were off it. And if that’s the case you’re never going to win.

“We had our moments but we weren’t at our best, that was obvious,” he continued. “We tried to make changes to get a grip on the game but nothing changed the force of the game. Very unlike us, the performance.

“We tried to make subs to impact the game, we were chasing the game. That made us a little more open. But from our perspective, we have to look at ourselves.

“I don’t think it’s a stage to overanalyze. Hopefully, we can use this as a positive where we can highlight what went wrong, because today we didn’t deliver.”

It’s usually Newcastle who fly out of the blocks, but it was Villa who dominated from the off on home turf.

Howe’s side, without Sean Longstaff due to an illness, were shell-shocked in the opening stages and could well have been a goal down within 40 seconds. Villa pounced on a Kieran Trippier error and Watkins streaked free of the Magpies’ backline to fire against Nick Pope’s post.

If that was shot across the bows from Unai Emery’s men, it was not one Newcastle heeded.

The hosts went a goal in front on 11 minutes when the impressive Watkins, in front of the watching Gareth Southgate, nodded back from what seemed an impossible angle to tee up Ramsey, who crashed home with his left foot.

The slightest of touches from Dan Burn kept the game at 1-0 when he managed to stretch and clip another Ramsey drive on to Pope’s crossbar.

The England keeper had to be at his sharpest to deny Watkins again when he cut in from the left after another ball over the top.

One-nil down at half-time was flattering for the Magpies, who were second best in every department during the opening 45 minutes, a long way short of the recent high standards they have set for themselves.

A double change just 10 minutes into the second half saw Newcastle spark into life, albeit briefly.

Alexander Isak twice tested Emi Martinez in the Villa goal, once from a curling effort from distance, and once from the edge of the area. Substitute Miguel Almiron fired a shot into the side-netting moments after coming on, but the revival was temporary as Villa put their foot on the gas around the hour mark.

Watkins had the ball in the net but saw it ruled out for offside, courtesy of VAR, before he made no mistake from close range — and it was all too easy for Villa.

A sweeping move from right to left saw creator-in-chief Alex Moreno fire the ball in to Watkins, who was only loosely marked in the middle and swiveled to beat Pope again — and this time no intervention was needed from VAR.

With time ticking away, and United showing little signs of life, Watkins made it three with Emi Buendia the provider.

Aston Villa boss Emery said: “I’m very thankful to the supporters because they were amazing today. It was a difficult match and we were focused for 90 minutes, offensively and defensively.

“We have to be well balanced, not thinking it will be easy, because it will be difficult. At half-time, when we were speaking about the first half, everyone was sure we were playing well. We were controlling the game, but our challenge was to be consistent. We did it.”

The result leaves Newcastle third in the table, just six points ahead of Villa in sixth spot. They will slip to fourth place if Manchester United avoid defeat at Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

Next up for the Magpies is a home game against Spurs, currently in fifth place, on April 22.

-ENDS-

Milan held at Bologna ahead of Champions League decider at Napoli

BOLOGNA: AC Milan were held to a 1-1 draw by Bologna on Saturday as a second-string line-up slipped in Serie A’s top four race ahead of a Champions League showdown with Napoli.
The Italian champions travel to Naples with a one-goal lead to defend in Tuesday’s quarter-final second leg and the Milan coach’s decision to rest his stars at in-form Bologna led to a stalemate which leaves his team fourth in Italy’s top flight, level on 53 points with third-placed Roma.
Coach Stefano Pioli dropped every single outfield player from Wednesday’s win and Nicola Sansone slammed home Stefan Posch’s cross for the hosts just 33 seconds into the match at the Stadio Dall’Ara.
Milan recovered from the early shock, quickly took control of the match and, after Ante Rebic and Alessandro Florenzi, both forced decent saves from Lukasz Skorupski, Tommaso Pobega slammed the leveller in off the post four minutes before the break.
Pioli began to bring on his more trusted players midway through the second half but form forward Brahim Diaz and Rafael Leao failed to find the breakthrough which would have ensured them a spot in the Champions League places for at least another week.
Instead his side can be overtaken by Inter Milan, who sit two points behind their local rivals and host fellow Lombardy outift Monza in Saturday’s late match.
“We shouldn’t have conceded a goal like that so early, we controlled the match, we didn’t let Bologna play their usual way and we created a lot,” said Pioli to DAZN.
“We weren’t accurate enough with the chances we created... we’re not satisfied because we did everything possible to win.”
Bologna, who survived a penalty shout for handball by Jhon Lucumi to the bafflement of Milan, stay eighth and five points from the Europa Conference League spot held by Atalanta, who are at Fiorentina on Monday night.
Napoli host struggling Verona later on Saturday hoping to take their league lead back to 16 points before turning their attentions to Milan.
Luciano Spalletti has also made a raft of changes ahead of Tuesday’s clash, while off the field a truce appears to have been made in a feud between hardcore fans and owner Aurelio De Laurentiis.
On Saturday film mogul De Laurentiis posted on Twitter a photo with a number of the club’s “ultras” with the message “We are Napoli. Fans and president together for victory!.”
The atmosphere at Napoli’s recent home matches has been toxic, with their recent 4-0 home thumping at the hands of Milan marred by fights in the stands as the ultras decided to watch the game in near silence.
The ultras had ostensibly been protesting about being prevented from bringing drums, flags and banners to the stadium to create an atmosphere worthy of a season in which Napoli should win Serie for the first time since 1990, with weeks to spare.
Napoli told AFP that the meeting was aimed at finding “common ground” between club and supporters which would satisfy both parties while “respecting the rules.”

Galtier deeply hurt by accusations he made racist comments

PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier said he feels hurt “at the deepest level” of his humanity by accusations that he made racist and anti-Muslim comments when he was in charge of French club Nice.
RMC Sport and other French media this week quoted a leaked email from former Nice director of football Julien Fournier to the club’s owners, in which he accused Galtier of saying there were too many Black and Muslim players in the squad.
“I am deeply shocked by the comments that have been attributed to me and that were relayed by certain people in an irresponsible way,” the 56-year-old Galtier said Friday ahead of league leader PSG’s home game against second-place Lens on Saturday. “They hurt me at the deepest level of my humanity. I was a child who grew up in council estates, brought up in a mixed environment (with) the values of sharing and respect for other people, whoever they are, (whatever) their origins, their color, their religion.”
Galtier said he is taking legal action.
“I can’t accept that my name and my family’s name is tarnished in this way,” he said. “I have therefore decided to file charges against anyone damaging my honor.”
Nice prosecutor Xavier Bonhomme said Friday a preliminary investigation has been opened into “discrimination on the grounds of alleged race or religion.” He said it is being handled by Nice police with searches of the club’s headquarters.
PSG head of communications Julien Maynard said “serious allegations” had been made against Galtier and that the club fully supports him.
RMC Sport said Fournier, who was at odds with Galtier during his tenure at Nice, wrote to Ineos director of sports Dave Brailsford to let him know about the details of a conversation he had with the coach.
Ineos acquired the southern club in 2019 and appointed Galtier as coach in 2021 after he won the title with Lille. He spent one season at Nice before joining PSG. Fournier left Nice in 2022 after more than a decade at the club.
Fournier allegedly said that Galtier complained in August 2021 that there were too many Black and Muslim players in the team, and that it did not reflect the ethnological profile of the city. Fournier told local newspaper Nice-Matin that he was not responsible for the leaked document.
Turkish forward Burak Yılmaz, who played under Galtier at Lille, defended his former coach. Galtier also received support from Lens coach Franck Haise, Rennes coach Bruno Genesio and Brest coach Eric Roy.
“These are such difficult moments that you appreciate the support you get,” Galtier said Friday. “It has been difficult, very hard. But I refuged myself in work with my staff to prepare for this big game in the best way.”
Galtier said he hasn’t spoken with the players about the allegations, “but they gave me the best answer possible with their total commitment in training.”
A prominent group of PSG supporters — the CUP (Paris Ultras Collective) — called for Galtier’s departure if the remarks are proven true.
“I have read their statement. I have no doubt that all of our supporters will be behind the team,” Galtier said, looking ahead to Saturday’s game.
Fournier had previously mentioned serious issues with Galtier during an interview with RMC, saying the PSG coach would never be able “to enter a locker room again” if he explained the reasons behind their dispute.
Galtier paused before answering when asked if he thought someone was out for revenge against him.
“I can’t answer that,” he said.

