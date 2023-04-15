Gavi would be happiest staying at Barca — Xavi

Newcastle humbled at Champions League rivals Aston Villa as Eddie Howe bemoans Magpies ‘no show’

BIRMINGHAM: It’s taken Newcastle United 30 games to finally have a Premier League off day — and they were lucky to escape Villa Park with just a three goal defeat.

An Ollie Watkins double and one from Jacob Ramsey ensured the Villains recorded their first five-game win streak since 1998, and in doing so ended an identical run for the Magpies, who flattered to deceive in the Midlands, especially given recent form.

Head coach Eddie Howe said: “I think it’s one of those performances that we need to analyze and move on quickly. We weren’t there today. Villa did well but by our own standards we were off it. And if that’s the case you’re never going to win.

“We had our moments but we weren’t at our best, that was obvious,” he continued. “We tried to make changes to get a grip on the game but nothing changed the force of the game. Very unlike us, the performance.

“We tried to make subs to impact the game, we were chasing the game. That made us a little more open. But from our perspective, we have to look at ourselves.

“I don’t think it’s a stage to overanalyze. Hopefully, we can use this as a positive where we can highlight what went wrong, because today we didn’t deliver.”

It’s usually Newcastle who fly out of the blocks, but it was Villa who dominated from the off on home turf.

Howe’s side, without Sean Longstaff due to an illness, were shell-shocked in the opening stages and could well have been a goal down within 40 seconds. Villa pounced on a Kieran Trippier error and Watkins streaked free of the Magpies’ backline to fire against Nick Pope’s post.

If that was shot across the bows from Unai Emery’s men, it was not one Newcastle heeded.

The hosts went a goal in front on 11 minutes when the impressive Watkins, in front of the watching Gareth Southgate, nodded back from what seemed an impossible angle to tee up Ramsey, who crashed home with his left foot.

The slightest of touches from Dan Burn kept the game at 1-0 when he managed to stretch and clip another Ramsey drive on to Pope’s crossbar.

The England keeper had to be at his sharpest to deny Watkins again when he cut in from the left after another ball over the top.

One-nil down at half-time was flattering for the Magpies, who were second best in every department during the opening 45 minutes, a long way short of the recent high standards they have set for themselves.

A double change just 10 minutes into the second half saw Newcastle spark into life, albeit briefly.

Alexander Isak twice tested Emi Martinez in the Villa goal, once from a curling effort from distance, and once from the edge of the area. Substitute Miguel Almiron fired a shot into the side-netting moments after coming on, but the revival was temporary as Villa put their foot on the gas around the hour mark.

Watkins had the ball in the net but saw it ruled out for offside, courtesy of VAR, before he made no mistake from close range — and it was all too easy for Villa.

A sweeping move from right to left saw creator-in-chief Alex Moreno fire the ball in to Watkins, who was only loosely marked in the middle and swiveled to beat Pope again — and this time no intervention was needed from VAR.

With time ticking away, and United showing little signs of life, Watkins made it three with Emi Buendia the provider.

Aston Villa boss Emery said: “I’m very thankful to the supporters because they were amazing today. It was a difficult match and we were focused for 90 minutes, offensively and defensively.

“We have to be well balanced, not thinking it will be easy, because it will be difficult. At half-time, when we were speaking about the first half, everyone was sure we were playing well. We were controlling the game, but our challenge was to be consistent. We did it.”

The result leaves Newcastle third in the table, just six points ahead of Villa in sixth spot. They will slip to fourth place if Manchester United avoid defeat at Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

Next up for the Magpies is a home game against Spurs, currently in fifth place, on April 22.

