Palestinian Chilean singer Elyanna becomes first artist to perform full set in Arabic at Coachella

Celebrity-loved stylist Nour Bou Ezz shares fashion tips for Eid Al-Fitr

DUBAI: Kaftans with embroidery, lacework and gemstones are always a hot trend when it comes to Ramadan and Eid Al-Fitr gatherings. However, styling the traditional attire with its typically breezy silhouettes can be tricky — especially for fashion lovers who want to stay on top of seasonal trends.

Lebanese stylist Nour Bou Ezz, who recently worked with Argentinian model Georgina Rodriguez for an advertising campaign for Amara Lenses, shared her tips on styling kaftans and abayas for the festive season with Arab News.

“You can easily impress and turn heads regardless of the occasion. They are comfortable, stylish, and can be dressed up or down to suit any occasion, not necessarily during Ramadan,” Bou Ezz said.

Daring shades

You can never go wrong with a neutral palette, like cream or white, for kaftans. They are “super chic” Bou Ezz said. But why not opt for daring colors?

“Bold shades are big this season. We have seen it on the biggest runways, red in Ferragamo, AMQ and Alaia; violet in Valentino and Victoria Beckham and lime green in Fendi and Etro,” the stylist said.

Monochrome looks

“Uplift your look with a full monotone outfit by matching the under-layer with the abaya. I’m not fan of mixing colors, it’s more sophisticated to pull one shade head to toe,” she added.

Add some shine

The stylist said metallic shades are trending this season.

“Go for a gold or silver kaftan and pair it with a basic denim pants a white t-shirt for your daily outings. It is stylish but yet not overdressed,” she explained.

Embrace your own style

“My tip is to always avoid colors and cuts that do not suit your personality or proportions. Even if you’re seeing it everywhere, don’t follow the rule as your outfit shall reflect and compliment your character,” Bou Ezz said. “Also select the right kaftan length for your height as it can ruin the complete look.”

Heels or flats?

Bou Ezz said kaftans look good with both heels and flats, but it depends on the occasion and the dress code.

“I’m a big sneakers girl; chunky is my style so make sure you always have a white pair to go with everything,” the stylist said. “When wearing heels, keep in mind that platforms effectively lessen the overall impact of the appearance while open toe heels work for both casual and elegant outfit combinations and stilettos were made for beauty and elegance but not comfort.

“Let me propose the biker boots, a new addition to the above,” she added. “Wear it with skinny jeans or any maxi skirt or abaya to add edge and modernity to your look.”

Accessorize your looks

Because kaftans and abayas are flowy and oversized, the stylist recommends balancing out the looks and opting for smaller purses. “A cross body bag for the day and definitely clutches for formal evening occasions,” she said.

For the accessories, she suggests you amp up your style and wear statement jewelry pieces — like bold earrings, long necklace and cuffs.

“However, if your kaftan already has shiny embellishment then avoid it,” she cautioned.

Bou Ezz has worked with international stars like Rodriguez and renowned celebrities in the region including Nancy Ajram, Maya Diab, Huda and Mona Kattan, Tara Emad, Cynthia Samuel and more.