You are here

  • Home
  • Netflix documentary on Cleopatra sparks backlash internationally over casting

Netflix documentary on Cleopatra sparks backlash internationally over casting

Netflix documentary on Cleopatra sparks backlash internationally over casting
Detractors on TikTok and Twitter are decrying the upcoming documentary, set to premiere on May 10, which features actress Adele James in the role of the queen of Egypt. (Netflix)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jz4v5

Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

Netflix documentary on Cleopatra sparks backlash internationally over casting

Netflix documentary on Cleopatra sparks backlash internationally over casting
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: A four-part documentary executive produced by US actress Jada Pinkett Smith for Netflix is coming under fire on social media over its portrayal of Cleopatra by a Black actress.

Detractors on TikTok and Twitter are decrying the upcoming documentary, set to premiere on May 10, which features actress Adele James in the role of the queen of Egypt.

In the trailer for the documentary, one commentator says: “I don’t care what they tell you in school. Cleopatra was black.”

Cleopatra VII Philopathor was the ruler of Egypt prior to Roman rule. According to historians, she is a descendant of Ptolemy I Soter, a Macedonian Greek general, who ruled over Egypt when it was part of Alexander the Great’s empire.

Cleopatra’s Greek Macedonian background forms the crux of the argument many on social media have been making over the weekend, with a number of Egyptian, African American and international critics slamming the decision to portray the ruler as Black.

“This is not the Black representation I wanted or needed,” TikTok user Jianna Ewuresi said in a video, adding: “They cast a Black woman to play Queen Cleopatra, the problem is she wasn’t Black.”


@marshmallowmoney this is NOT the black representation i wanted or needed @netflix #cleopatra #cleopatranetflix #jadapinkettsmith #willsmith #blacktok #representationmatters #colorism #blacklivesmatter #blm #blackvoices #blackcharacters #tv #showtok ♬ original sound - Jianna Ewuresi

Other users have slammed the documentary as problematic due to the Macedonians’ role as invaders of Egypt.

Many on social media offered up other historical figures who could have been played by the actress due to historians widely agreeing on their skin tone, including Ahhotep, Hatshepsut and Nefertiti.


@manalmet Again Ahhotep, Hatshepsut &Nefertiti were right there  #egypt #egyptian #jadapinkettsmith #cleopatra #netflix #africanqueens #northafrica #africa #history #ancientegypt #egytiktok #greece #ancientgreece #fyp #greenscreen ♬ original sound - Manal منال

“Everytime something like this happens, we are taking away the opportunity to tell a real Black story from real Black history,” TikTok user Dennis stated.

@dennis.fang My thoughts on the new Cleopatra Netflix documentary. #Cleopatra #AncientEgypt #Netflix #History #BlackHistory ♬ original sound - Dennis

Duane W. Roller, an American archaeologist, author, and professor emeritus of classics, Greek and Latin at the Ohio State University, agreed in a previous post on the subject, published in 2010, saying: “It has been suggested – although generally not by credible scholarly sources – that Cleopatra was racially black African. To be blunt, there is absolutely no evidence for this, yet it is one of those issues that seems to take on a life of its own despite all indication to the contrary.”

However, the team behind the Netflix documentary is moving forward with the series. 

“We don’t often get to see or hear stories about Black queens,” Smith, who is married to Oscar-winner Will Smith, shared in a statement. “And that was really important for me, as well as for my daughter, and just for my community to be able to know those stories because there are tons of them!”

“Cleopatra is a queen who many know about, but not in her truth,” Smith added. “She’s been displayed as overtly sexual, excessive, and corrupt, yet she was a strategist, an intellect, a commanding force of nature, who fought to protect her kingdom… and her heritage is highly debated. This season will dive deeper into her history and re-assesses this fascinating part of her story.”

Topics: Netflix Cleopatra

Palestinian Chilean singer Elyanna becomes first artist to perform full set in Arabic at Coachella

Palestinian Chilean singer Elyanna becomes first artist to perform full set in Arabic at Coachella
Updated 18 min 6 sec ago
Arab News

Palestinian Chilean singer Elyanna becomes first artist to perform full set in Arabic at Coachella

Palestinian Chilean singer Elyanna becomes first artist to perform full set in Arabic at Coachella
Updated 18 min 6 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Palestinian Chilean singer Elyanna has become the first Palestinian artist to perform at Coachella, the popular music festival that is held annually in Indio, California.  She also set a precedent as the first Arabic-language artist to perform at the event.

Elyanna, who is famous for her songs “Ghareeb Alay,” “Ala Bali” and “Ana Lahale,” hit the Gobi Tent during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival this weekend and in doing so became the first-ever artist to perform an entire set in Arabic at the festival.

“Tomorrow on stage at 2:30!!! ❤️ I can’t wait! I put my heart into this show! I love you,” she posted before the show, which took place on Friday.

The Los Angeles-based music sensation, who has been taking the music industry by storm, was spotted in Saudi Arabia in November where she hosted a one-on-one session, called “Pro Xperience,” at XP Music Futures to discuss her professional career.

“Growing up, I was inspired by a lot of genres such as jazz; it was all I would sing as a young girl,” she previously told Arab News. “When I moved to the US, I felt an immediate connection with Arabic music and my culture. It gave me another perspective on the type of music I wanted to create.”

Elyanna also explained more about her musical process.

“Each of my projects have a different source of inspiration and I still have a lot to achieve and learn from,” she said. “I work on always improving my music from lyrics to melody and production but also the overall purpose behind my music.”

Topics: Coachella 2023 Coachella Elyanna

Celebrity-loved stylist Nour Bou Ezz shares fashion tips for Eid Al-Fitr

Celebrity-loved stylist Nour Bou Ezz shares fashion tips for Eid Al-Fitr
Updated 16 April 2023
Hams Saleh

Celebrity-loved stylist Nour Bou Ezz shares fashion tips for Eid Al-Fitr

Celebrity-loved stylist Nour Bou Ezz shares fashion tips for Eid Al-Fitr
  • The Lebanese stylist recently worked with Argentinian model Georgina Rodriguez for an advertising campaign for Amara Lenses
  • The stylist has also worked with US Iraqi beauty moguls Huda and Mona Kattan, as well as Chanel ambassador Tara Emad
Updated 16 April 2023
Hams Saleh

DUBAI: Kaftans with embroidery, lacework and gemstones are always a hot trend when it comes to Ramadan and Eid Al-Fitr gatherings. However, styling the traditional attire with its typically breezy silhouettes can be tricky — especially for fashion lovers who want to stay on top of seasonal trends.   

Lebanese stylist Nour Bou Ezz, who recently worked with Argentinian model Georgina Rodriguez for an advertising campaign for Amara Lenses, shared her tips on styling kaftans and abayas for the festive season with Arab News.  

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Amara Lenses (@amaralenses)

 

“You can easily impress and turn heads regardless of the occasion. They are comfortable, stylish, and can be dressed up or down to suit any occasion, not necessarily during Ramadan,” Bou Ezz said.  

Daring shades  

You can never go wrong with a neutral palette, like cream or white, for kaftans. They are “super chic” Bou Ezz said. But why not opt for daring colors?  

“Bold shades are big this season. We have seen it on the biggest runways, red in Ferragamo, AMQ and Alaia; violet in Valentino and Victoria Beckham and lime green in Fendi and Etro,” the stylist said.  

Monochrome looks  

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by DOLLAB (@dollab.line)

 

“Uplift your look with a full monotone outfit by matching the under-layer with the abaya. I’m not fan of mixing colors, it’s more sophisticated to pull one shade head to toe,” she added. 

Add some shine 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HOMAQ (@homaqofficial)

 

The stylist said metallic shades are trending this season.  

“Go for a gold or silver kaftan and pair it with a basic denim pants a white t-shirt for your daily outings. It is stylish but yet not overdressed,” she explained.  

Embrace your own style  

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by DOLLAB (@dollab.line)

 

“My tip is to always avoid colors and cuts that do not suit your personality or proportions. Even if you’re seeing it everywhere, don’t follow the rule as your outfit shall reflect and compliment your character,” Bou Ezz said. “Also select the right kaftan length for your height as it can ruin the complete look.”  

Heels or flats?  

Bou Ezz said kaftans look good with both heels and flats, but it depends on the occasion and the dress code.  

“I’m a big sneakers girl; chunky is my style so make sure you always have a white pair to go with everything,” the stylist said. “When wearing heels, keep in mind that platforms effectively lessen the overall impact of the appearance while open toe heels work for both casual and elegant outfit combinations and stilettos were made for beauty and elegance but not comfort. 

“Let me propose the biker boots, a new addition to the above,” she added. “Wear it with skinny jeans or any maxi skirt or abaya to add edge and modernity to your look.”  

Accessorize your looks  

 

 

Because kaftans and abayas are flowy and oversized, the stylist recommends balancing out the looks and opting for smaller purses. “A cross body bag for the day and definitely clutches for formal evening occasions,” she said. 

For the accessories, she suggests you amp up your style and wear statement jewelry pieces — like bold earrings, long necklace and cuffs.  

“However, if your kaftan already has shiny embellishment then avoid it,” she cautioned.  

Bou Ezz has worked with international stars like Rodriguez and renowned celebrities in the region including Nancy Ajram, Maya Diab, Huda and Mona Kattan, Tara Emad, Cynthia Samuel and more.  

Topics: Nour Bou Ezz

Red Sea Film Fest CEO Mohammed Al-Turki unveils poster for Johnny Depp’s ‘Jeanne du Barry’

Red Sea Film Fest CEO Mohammed Al-Turki unveils poster for Johnny Depp’s ‘Jeanne du Barry’
Updated 16 April 2023
Arab News

Red Sea Film Fest CEO Mohammed Al-Turki unveils poster for Johnny Depp’s ‘Jeanne du Barry’

Red Sea Film Fest CEO Mohammed Al-Turki unveils poster for Johnny Depp’s ‘Jeanne du Barry’
Updated 16 April 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Mohammed Al-Turki, CEO of Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival, unveiled the poster for Hollywood star Johnny Deep’s period drama “Jeanne du Barry,” which was backed by the Saudi festival, on Saturday. 

The RSIFF is providing post-production support for French director Maïwenn’s drama — the first time the foundation has co-produced a French movie. 

Maïwenn stars as the titular 18th-century courtesan Madame du Barry opposite Depp, who plays King Louis XV. 

Al-Turki shared two posters: an over the shoulder picture of each of the stars standing opposite each other. 

The film will screen at the Cannes Film Festival, Al-Turki said in his Instagram post. 

Since its creation in 2019, the Red Sea Film Foundation has supported the development, production, and post-production of 170 films from the Arab world and Africa. 

In a statement, the festival said backing “Jeanne du Barry” was part of its “ongoing mission to support distinctive filmmaking and champion visionary female talent both on and behind the camera from around the world.”

Topics: Cannes Film Festival Jeanne du Barry Johnny Depp

US superstar Jennifer Lopez tours wearing Elie Saab

US superstar Jennifer Lopez tours wearing Elie Saab
Updated 15 April 2023
Arab News

US superstar Jennifer Lopez tours wearing Elie Saab

US superstar Jennifer Lopez tours wearing Elie Saab
Updated 15 April 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: US superstar Jennifer Lopez stepped out this week in a full Elie Saab look.

The singer and actress wore a white dress with floral embroidery from the Lebanese couturier’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection during a tour for her drinks brand Delola.

She topped off her look with rose gold sunglasses from Saab’s eyewear line.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ELIE SAAB (@eliesaabworld)

Lopez had her hair in a high slick back bun and accessorized her look with a pink purse and white platforms.

“Jlo finishes off the week in style while on her @delola trip wearing an ELIE SAAB Spring/Summer 2023 look complemented by ELIE SAAB eyewear,” the designer wrote on Instagram, sharing pictures of the star.

On the first day of Lopez’s tour, she wore Lebanese designer Andrea Wazen’s Double Jeu PVC platforms as she boarded a private jet.

Topics: Jennifer Lopez Elie Saab

Ramadan recipes: A simple yet delicious lamb kabsa dish for iftar

Ramadan recipes: A simple yet delicious lamb kabsa dish for iftar
Updated 15 April 2023
Shyama Krishna Kumar

Ramadan recipes: A simple yet delicious lamb kabsa dish for iftar

Ramadan recipes: A simple yet delicious lamb kabsa dish for iftar
Updated 15 April 2023
Shyama Krishna Kumar

DUBAI: This Ramadan, take a stab at a traditional meat-and-rice kabsa with a “no-hassle” recipe from Dubai-based Chef Vanessa Bayma, who inherited her passion for cooking form her fiery Sicilian and Brazilian grandmothers and has worked with multiple members of royal families in both Saudi Arabia and the UAE.  

“Preparing meals shouldn't be a hassle, and with this simple pressure cooker lamb kabsa recipe, you can easily cook a healthy meal that's perfect for the whole family,” Bayma told Arab News.   

Servings: 6  

Ingredients:  

Mutton:  

· 500 gm mutton cut and washed  

· 1/4 tsp ground coriander  

· 1/4 tsp ground cumin  

· 1/4 tsp fennel seeds  

· 1/4 tsp fenugreek seeds  

· 1/2 tsp dried chili  

· 1/4 tsp cinnamon ground  

· 1/4 tsp turmeric powder  

· 1/2 tsp turmeric powder  

· 1 tsp Kashmiri chilli powder  

· 4 cloves garlic crushed  

· 1 lime juice only  

· Salt to taste  

Rice:  

· 1/4 cup olive oil  

· 2 large onions sliced  

· 2 medium tomatoes chopped  

· 2 cardamom crushed  

· 1 tsp black peppercorns  

· 1 stick cinnamon  

· 2 bay leaf  

· 3-4 cloves  

· 2 pieces dried lime  

· 2 cups basmati rice rinsed until clear then soaked for 30 minutes and drained  

· 1 beef stock cube  

· 1/2 bunch coriander  

· A pinch of saffron  

· 1 tbsp ghee  

· 1 small can chickpeas drained  

GARNISH  

· Chopped parsley  

· Toasted nut mix  

· Raisins  

Instructions:  

1. In a large bowl, mix the ingredients for the mutton marinade. Add the mutton to the marinade and mix well. Let it marinate for 10-15 minutes.  

2. In a pressure cooker, add the marinated mutton along with one cup of water. Pressure cook for approximately 45 minutes, and switch off the heat.  

3. Drain the mutton and reserve the stock. Measure the stock and add enough water to make it 3 cups.  

4. In a large saucepan, heat the olive oil over medium-high heat. Add the onion and fry until browned. Reserve half of the fried onion.  

5. Add the drained mutton to the saucepan and toss for a couple of minutes until nicely browned. Set aside and cover.  

6. In a heavy bottomed pot, combine all the ingredients except for the lamb. Add the 3 cups of stock and cook the rice covered for appx 15 minutes.  

7. Immediately plate the rice and place the mutton pieces on top. Garnish with the reserved fried onions, chopped parsley, toasted nuts and raisins.  

Topics: lamb kabsa Chef Vanessa Bayma

Latest updates

Netflix documentary on Cleopatra sparks backlash internationally over casting
Netflix documentary on Cleopatra sparks backlash internationally over casting
Closing bell: TASI rallies past 11,000 mark after 145 days 
Closing bell: TASI rallies past 11,000 mark after 145 days 
World Food Programme halts operations in Sudan after 3 employees killed
Smoke rises over the city as army and paramilitaries clash in power struggle, in Khartoum, Sudan, April 15, 2023 in this picture
Saudi Arabia gears up to celebrate World Heritage Day
An imitation of a historical building that was built in a sustainable method using local materials can be seen. Haifa Alshammari
Qatar’s annual inflation surges 4.01% in March 2023
Qatar’s annual inflation surges 4.01% in March 2023

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.