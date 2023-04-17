You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi national cricket team arrives in Nepal ahead of 2023 ACC Premier Cup

Saudi national cricket team arrives in Nepal ahead of 2023 ACC Premier Cup

Special Saudi national cricket team arrives in Nepal ahead of 2023 ACC Premier Cup
The Saudi cricket team has landed in Nepal for the 2023 ACC Premier Cup. (SACF)
Short Url

https://arab.news/52sqq

Updated 17 April 2023
Rashid Hassan

Saudi national cricket team arrives in Nepal ahead of 2023 ACC Premier Cup

Saudi national cricket team arrives in Nepal ahead of 2023 ACC Premier Cup
  • The tournament, which runs from April 18 to May 1, is final stage of qualification for the 2023 Asia Cup in Pakistan in September
  • The Kingdom’s players will face Malaysia in their opening match on April 20, then Qatar on April 22, Nepal on April 24 and Oman on April 26
Updated 17 April 2023
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: The Saudi national cricket team flew into Nepal on Monday ahead of the 2023 ACC Men’s Premier Cup, which begins on Tuesday.

The competition is an integral part of the Asian Cricket Council’s new pathway structure, serving as the final stage of qualification for the 2023 Asia Cup in Pakistan, which itself is a preparatory tournament for the 2023 Cricket World Cup in India

Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation CEO Tariq Ziad Sagga confirmed to Arab News that the team had arrived safely in Kathmandu, three days ahead of their first match.

Earlier, in a message posted on its official Twitter account, the federation said: “The Saudi National team is heading to Nepal to participate in the ACC Premier Cup, which will be held from April 18 to May 1. Good luck champions.”

The 10 competing nations will compete in two groups of five, with the top two from each qualifying for the semi-finals.

“Just one more day to go!” the ACC said on Monday in a message posted on Twitter. “The highly anticipated ACC Men’s Premier Cup will begin tomorrow in Nepal. Ten teams will be fighting for the crown — the winner will directly progress to the 2023 Men’s Asia Cup!”




Schedule for the 2023 ACC Premier Cup. (SACF)

Saudi Arabia are in Group A and their first match in the tournament will be against Malaysia at the Mulpani Ground in Kathmandu on April 20. In their remaining group-stage matches the Saudis will face Qatar on April 22, Nepal on April 24 and Oman on April 26. The teams in Group B are the UAE, Hong Kong, Kuwait, Singapore and Bahrain.

The semi-finals will be played on April 29, the third-place play-off on April 30 and the final on May 1.

The 16th Asia Cup is scheduled to take place in September. The matches will be played as 50-over one day internationals. Six teams will compete, with the winners of the Premier Cup joining the five full members of the ACC: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Topics: 2023 ACC Men’s Premier Cup Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation Tariq Ziad Sagga nepal

Related

CEO of the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation Tariq Ziad Sagga video
Sport
Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation targets grassroots to change perception of the sport across the Kingdom, says CEO
The Saudi national cricket team and coaching staff during their preparation for the 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier in Qatar. (SACF)
Sport
Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation names 14-player squad for 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier in Qatar

Liverpool hit Leeds for six after controversial Gakpo opener

Liverpool hit Leeds for six after controversial Gakpo opener
Updated 45 sec ago
AFP

Liverpool hit Leeds for six after controversial Gakpo opener

Liverpool hit Leeds for six after controversial Gakpo opener
  • It was reported the VAR official did not check the incident because it happened too far back in the move
  • Diogo Jota’s double, another Salah strike and Darwin Nunez’s late effort ensured Liverpool ended their five-game winless run in all competitions
Updated 45 sec ago
AFP

LEEDS: Liverpool crushed Leeds 6-1 as Cody Gakpo’s controversial opener provided the spark for the Reds’ first win in five Premier League games on Monday.

Jurgen Klopp’s side took the lead at Elland Road when Gakpo’s goal was allowed to stand despite the ball striking Trent Alexander-Arnold’s arm in the buildup.

It was reported the VAR official did not check the incident because it happened too far back in the move, but Leeds were furious at the perceived injustice.

Mohamed Salah rubbed salt into Leeds’ wounds when he increased Liverpool’s lead four minutes later before Luis Sinisterra got one back for the struggling hosts.

Diogo Jota’s double, another Salah strike and Darwin Nunez’s late effort ensured Liverpool ended their five-game winless run in all competitions.

After coming within a whisker of winning a quadruple last season, Liverpool have been reduced to scrambling to reach next season’s Europa League or Europa Conference League, with the Champions League seemingly out of reach.

With that target in mind, the eighth-placed Reds are now within two points of seventh-placed Brighton.

Klopp has compared fan criticism of Liverpool potentially not making big-money transfers in the coming close-season as like a five-year-old asking for a Ferrari for Christmas.

But on the evidence of this composed display and the recent fightback from two goals down to draw 2-2 with leaders Arsenal, Liverpool still have the foundations in place for a return to prominence next term.

Leeds crumbled again eight days after their 5-1 home defeat against Crystal Palace and sit just two points above the relegation zone with seven games left.

Javi Gracia’s team were booed off after becoming only the second club to concede five or more home goals in successive Premier League games.

After marking the 34th anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster before kick-off, Liverpool quickly seized the momentum before their dubious opener in the 35th minute.

Alexander-Arnold blocked Junior Firpo’s pass with his elbow before picking out Salah.

When Salah passed back to Alexander-Arnold, the right-back squared for Gakpo to slot home from close range.

Leeds were fuming, only for VAR to opt against checking the incident despite their protests.

Gakpo’s fifth goal since signing from PSV Eindhoven in January was followed by the latest example of Salah tormenting Leeds.

Salah’s eighth goal in six appearances against Leeds came in ruthless fashion.

Jota was allowed to advance unchecked before slipping a pass to Salah, who finished with unerring precision.

Ibrahima Konate handed Leeds a goal in the 47th minute when the Liverpool center-back allowed himself to be dispossessed by Sinisterra on the edge of the area.

Sinisterra gratefully accepted the gift as he clipped his shot over the exposed Alisson Becker.

But Leeds’ comeback hopes were extinguished within five minutes as Curtis Jones’ raking pass picked out Jota, who drilled past Meslier from just inside the area for his first league goal in 12 months.

VAR did disallow a Liverpool goal when Salah’s effort was ruled out for offside against Virgil van Dijk, but the rampant Reds still bagged their fourth of the night in the 64th minute.

Gakpo took Andrew Robertson’s pass and teed up Salah for an emphatic finish from six yards.

Jota swept in Jordan Henderson’s cross after 73 minutes before Nunez put the final flourish on Liverpool’s powerful performance when he controlled Alexander-Arnold’s pass on his chest and fired home in the 90th minute.

Topics: Liverpool leeds united Cody Gakpo english Premier League

Related

Late drama as Arsenal held by Liverpool
Football
Late drama as Arsenal held by Liverpool
Leeds earn big win; Tottenham throw away lead in EPL
Football
Leeds earn big win; Tottenham throw away lead in EPL

Barcelona have not cheated, insists chief Laporta

Barcelona have not cheated, insists chief Laporta
Updated 18 April 2023
AFP

Barcelona have not cheated, insists chief Laporta

Barcelona have not cheated, insists chief Laporta
  • Laporta said the accusations of wrongdoing were part of “an orchestrated campaign to destroy the reputation of FC Barcelona
Updated 18 April 2023
AFP

BARCELONA: Barcelona President Joan Laporta insisted Monday his club never tried to cheat amid investigations into payments made to a former refereeing chief.

In a two-hour news conference, he said there was a smear campaign against Barcelona and the head of La Liga for backing the case against the Catalan club, who are top of the league.

“Obviously referees were not bought and there was no attempt to influence their decisions,” he told reporters gathered at the club’s Camp Nou stadium.

“Barcelona has never done anything with the aim or intention of adulterating the competition in order to gain a sporting advantage.”

Last month Spanish prosecutors charged the Catalan club with corruption after payments of more than 7.3 million euros ($7.8 million) to a company owned by a former refereeing chief were uncovered earlier this year.

Barcelona say they paid Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira, the former referee and ex-vice president of the refereeing committee of the Spanish football federation (CTA) between 1994 and 2018, for reports and advice related to refereeing.

Barcelona ceased its payments in 2018 due to Negreira’s departure from the CTA, according to Spanish prosecutors.

Laporta said the payments were for “sports advisory services” such as advice on recruiting “which are common in professional sport.”

“There was no crime of corruption,” he added in his first press conference since Barcelona was charged.

“Some services were provided. They were documented. There were invoices, payments registered in the accounting books.”

Laporta said Spain’s tax office has not been able to demonstrate that the payments “could have influenced the referees or the result of any match.”

“They have not been able to prove it because it was not possible,” he added.

“We like to win by playing well. We don’t like to win because of refereeing.”

As well as the club and Enriquez Negreira, two of the club’s former presidents, Josep Maria Bartomeu and Sandro Rosell, are facing the same charge of corruption.

La Liga President Javier Tebas has said Spanish football is enduring its “worst” ever moment because of the refereeing corruption case.

“The reputation of our football is at stake. I am ashamed. We have no explanation from Barcelona,” he added last month.

Tebas has repeatedly urged Barcelona to offer more explanations.

Laporta, however, said the accusations of wrongdoing were part of “an orchestrated campaign to destroy the reputation of FC Barcelona.”

“I would like to single out, in particular, Tebas, who has acted irresponsibly and unprofessionally. With his constant statements, he has fueled the controversy,” he added.

“I would ask him to curb his verbal incontinence because it does no favors to the institution he represents.”

UEFA have opened an investigation into Barcelona for a potential violation of the European soccer governing body’s legal framework regarding payments made by the club to a company owned by a top refereeing official.

Laporta said he was confident UEFA would not sanction the Catalan side.

“I am convinced that it will not come to that, that would be unprecedented for a club with FC Barcelona’s level,” he said.

Topics: Barcelona Joan Laporta

Related

Liga leaders Barca drop more points, Atletico beat Almeria
Football
Liga leaders Barca drop more points, Atletico beat Almeria
Gavi would be happiest staying at Barca — Xavi
Football
Gavi would be happiest staying at Barca — Xavi

Argentina replaces Indonesia as U20 World Cup host

Argentina replaces Indonesia as U20 World Cup host
Updated 17 April 2023
AP

Argentina replaces Indonesia as U20 World Cup host

Argentina replaces Indonesia as U20 World Cup host
  • The tournament draw is scheduled for Friday in Zurich
  • The event runs from May 20-June 11
Updated 17 April 2023
AP

BUENOS AIRES: Argentina has replaced Indonesia as the host of the Under-20 World Cup next month.

FIFA announced the decision on Monday, just over two weeks after Indonesia was stripped of the hosting rights.

Protests in Muslim-majority Indonesia against hosting the Israel team forced the move, although FIFA never specified its reason, merely saying Indonesia lost the tournament “due to the current circumstances.” Indonesia does not have formal diplomatic relations with Israel.

Argentina, the record six-time champion, failed to qualify for the U20 World Cup but FIFA decided it will take Indonesia’s spot as host.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said in a statement that “the country of the defending World Cup champions will open its doors to the big stars of tomorrow’s world soccer.” He also thanked local authorities “for hosting this great tournament with so little time.”

Argentina economy minister Sergio Massa said it signed “all the international deals that FIFA demanded from our government.”

The tournament draw is scheduled for Friday in Zurich. The event runs from May 20-June 11.

Topics: Argentina Indonesia FIFA U-20 World Cup

Related

England beats Venezuela 1-0 to win U20 World Cup
Sport
England beats Venezuela 1-0 to win U20 World Cup
Solanke fires England into U20 World Cup final
Sport
Solanke fires England into U20 World Cup final

2-time MLB All-Star Elvis Andrus joins Baseball United ownership group

2-time MLB All-Star Elvis Andrus joins Baseball United ownership group
Updated 17 April 2023
Arab News

2-time MLB All-Star Elvis Andrus joins Baseball United ownership group

2-time MLB All-Star Elvis Andrus joins Baseball United ownership group
  • 15-year veteran joins Adrian Beltre, Mariano Rivera and Barry Larkin in star-studded investment group for new Dubai-based professional baseball league
Updated 17 April 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Baseball United, the first-ever professional baseball league focused on the Middle East and Indian subcontinent, has announced that current Major League Baseball infielder Elvis Andrus has joined its investment and ownership group.

Currently playing both second base and shortstop for the Chicago White Sox, Andrus’ 15-year career includes a storied 12-year stint with the Texas Rangers, and a season-and-a-half with the Oakland Athletics.

Andrus’ on-field play has been marked by both his speed and longevity. He has recorded 20 or more stolen bases 10 times and is first among active players with 337 total steals for his career. Earlier this month, Andrus reached the 2,000-hit milestone, a mark that less than 2 percent of players achieve. Andrus ranks fourth among active players in career hits.

“We are very grateful and excited to have Elvis join our ownership team,” said Kash Shaikh, president, CEO and co-owner of Baseball United. “Elvis is one of the most respected big leaguers in the game. He’s always played the right way, since his early days in Venezuela, to his incredible time in Texas, to today as a veteran leader for the White Sox.

“And, just as importantly, Elvis has an infectious energy and contagious passion for the game. Our team and I are looking forward to working with Elvis to spread those vibes to the Middle East, India and Pakistan, inspiring more and more people to fall in love with the game.”

Baseball United begins play with its Dubai Showcase in November this year, which will feature the league’s four founding franchises and over 100 professional players, managers and coaches.

The Middle East and Indian subcontinent is the epicenter of Bat and Ball Sports, home to over 1 billion cricket fans and tens of millions of avid baseball fans. The new league will cater to both, as baseball’s international footprint continues to grow.

“It’s an honor to join this incredible team of business leaders and baseball legends,” said Andrus. “I’ve always been passionate about growing the game, as well as evolving it so that fans are excited, energized and entertained. That’s the vision that Kash and the Baseball United team laid out to me, and I’m so grateful to now join them on this journey.”

Topics: baseball

Related

Ohtani fans Trout for final out as Japan beat US 3-2 for World Baseball Classic title
Sport
Ohtani fans Trout for final out as Japan beat US 3-2 for World Baseball Classic title
US trounce Cuba 14-2 to reach World Baseball Classic final
Sport
US trounce Cuba 14-2 to reach World Baseball Classic final

Baniyas Club dominates as Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup 2023 wraps in Abu Dhabi

Baniyas Club dominates as Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup 2023 wraps in Abu Dhabi
Updated 17 April 2023
Arab News

Baniyas Club dominates as Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup 2023 wraps in Abu Dhabi

Baniyas Club dominates as Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup 2023 wraps in Abu Dhabi
  • Adult and u-14 competitions closed out tournament held at Mubadala Arena in Zayed Sports City
Updated 17 April 2023
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup concluded at the weekend in Abu Dhabi with the men and women of Baniyas Club dominating the adult competitions.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan and Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan presented trophies to the winners in the under-14 and adult divisions at Mubadala Arena in Zayed Sports City.

Also present was Abdel Moneim Al-Hashemi, chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, president of the Asian Jiu-Jitsu Union, and senior vice president of the Jiu-Jitsu International Federation, as well as a number of the UAEJJF’s board members and club officials.

Saturday’s competitions saw Baniyas Club dominating the adult division finals.

In the adults’ men’s competition on Saturday, Baniyas secured the top spot, with Al-Ain and Al-Jazira coming in second and third respectively. Meanwhile, in the adults’ women’s competition, Baniyas also claimed the first-place title, with Al-Wahda in second and Al-Ain in third.

In the girls’ under-14 category, Sharjah Self-Defense Sports Club took first place, with Baniyas coming in second. In the boys’ under-14 category, Al-Ain emerged victorious, with Sharjah Self-Defense taking the second spot.

“We were delighted to have the presence of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan to honor the champions, which was a huge morale boost for them. We congratulate the winning clubs and players on their remarkable achievements,” Al-Hashemi added.

Meanwhile, Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al-Raisi, chairman of the board of directors of Baniyas Club, expressed delight with the club’s achievements. He praised the president and board members for helping to achieve the “wonderful results” this season including winning the UAE Volleyball League, Super Cup, and three divisions of the Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup.

“These achievements strengthen our motivation to work harder and develop our tools, with the ultimate goal of representing UAE sports and raising our beloved country’s flag on the podiums,” he said.

Faisal Al-Ketbi, a member of the national team and Baniyas Club, said: “I want to appreciate the efforts of the Baniyas Club management and its tireless work in translating the vision of the wise leadership by focusing on all games and jiu-jitsu in particular, which doubled the number of players joining the club and contributed greatly to the development of their technical and professional levels. This made jiu-jitsu a way of life for them and attracted many young players and fans.”

Topics: Jiu-Jitsu Abu Dhabi UAE

Related

Sunday saw the conclusion of the preliminary rounds of the Jiu-Jitsu President's Cup in Abu Dhabi. (UAEJJF)
Sport
Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup: Al-Wahda, Al-Ain, Baniyas qualify for finals
Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup kicks off in Abu Dhabi
Sport
Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup kicks off in Abu Dhabi

follow us

Latest updates

Liverpool hit Leeds for six after controversial Gakpo opener
Liverpool hit Leeds for six after controversial Gakpo opener
Tunisian Islamist leader Ghannouchi detained amid tensions
Tunisian Islamist leader Ghannouchi detained amid tensions
Saudi, Egyptian FMs discuss Sudan 
Saudi, Egyptian FMs discuss Sudan 
What We Are Reading Today: Understanding South Africa
What We Are Reading Today: Understanding South Africa
Saudi crown prince receives transitional president of Chad
Saudi crown prince receives transitional president of Chad

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.