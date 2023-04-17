Best chance for peace in Yemen in eight years: UN envoy

You are here

Children stand behind a barrier as relatives of freed prisoners wait for an ICRC-chartered plane carrying freed prisoners to land at Sanaa Airport, amid a prisoner swap between two sides in the Yemen conflict, in Sanaa, Yemen April 16, 2023. (Reuters)
Updated 17 April 2023
AFP

Children stand behind a barrier as relatives of freed prisoners wait for a plane carrying freed prisoners to land.
  • “One year on since the parties agreed to a truce under UN auspices, Yemen is again at a critical juncture”: Grundberg
  • Grundberg added that the parties “must not allow this moment to pass without coming to agreement”
UNITED NATIONS: Yemen faces its best chance to strike a peace deal since the country’s civil war started over eight years ago, although much work remains to be done, UN envoy Hans Grundberg said Monday.
“One year on since the parties agreed to a truce under UN auspices, Yemen is again at a critical juncture,” Grundberg, the secretary-general’s special envoy for Yemen, told the United Nations Security Council via video-link.
“The truce has continued to deliver well beyond its expiration six months ago. And the parties are engaging on next steps.”
“I believe we have not seen such a serious opportunity for making progress toward ending the conflict in eight years,” Grundberg added.
The Arabian Peninsula country is one of the poorest in the Middle East, and has been devastated by the war, which started in 2014.
The conflict is between pro-government forces — backed by the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen — and the Houthi militia, supported by Iran.
The government and the Houthis have exchanged nearly 900 prisoners in recent days, as hopes grow for peace amid a war that has plunged Yemen into one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.
Last week, a Saudi delegation, accompanied by Omani mediators, traveled to the Yemeni capital Sana’a for talks aimed at reviving the truce and laying the foundations for a more durable cease-fire.
Grundberg welcomed the “constructive dialogue,” noting that “a supportive regional environment will reinforce peace efforts in Yemen.”
“But the tide could still turn unless the parties take bolder steps toward peace,” he warned.
“Let us be under no illusions. There is a lot of hard work to be done to build trust and make compromise.”
Grundberg added that the parties “must not allow this moment to pass without coming to agreement.”

Topics: Houthis Yemen UN envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg

Tunisian Islamist leader Ghannouchi detained amid tensions
Updated 18 April 2023
AP

TUNIS, Tunisia: Influential Tunisian Islamist leader Rached Ghannouchi was detained Monday after a police search, according to his lawyer.
The move against the 81-year-old former parliament speaker comes amid growing social tensions and deepening economic troubles in Tunisia, the birthplace of the Arab Spring pro-democracy movement more than a decade ago.
Ghannouchi, head of the Ennahdha party, is the most prominent critic of Tunisian President Kais Saied.
Ennahdha announced on Twitter that Ghannouchi had been ″taken from his home″ after a police search and said it “condemns this very dangerous development.” His lawyer Nejib Chebbi told The Associated Press that Ghannouchi was detained.
The reason for the detention was not made public. Tunisian media reported that Ghannouchi was to be questioned over a video circulating online in which he purportedly warns of civil war.
Ghannouchi has been detained in the past for questioning on suspicion of money laundering and terrorism financing through a charity. He has denied wrongdoing and his party says the accusations are politically driven.
Saied shut down the Ennahdha-led parliament in 2021 and has since moved to consolidate power amid growing public disillusionment with Tunisia’s democracy.

Topics: Rached Ghannouchi Tunisia

Crime in Israel’s Arab community sees unprecedented increase
Updated 17 April 2023
Mohammed Najib

  • Police, for their part, claim that Arabs do not provide the information necessary to identify members of their community who might be involved in committing the crimes
RAMALLAH: Israeli police are being sharply criticized after failing to control crime in Arab communities.

Crime in Israel’s Arab community of 1.7 million is witnessing an unprecedented increase, which has raised concern among Arabs about the ability and the intention of the Israeli police to control it.

Fifty-one Arabs were killed since the beginning of the year by organized crime gangs in Galilee, the Triangle, and Negev.

Members of the Arab community and police continue to trade blame over who is responsible for the developments, with the former blaming Israeli police for inefficiency in fighting crime and the latter blaming the community for a lack of cooperation by not providing information on the identity of crime suspects.

In his election campaign, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir promised to strengthen police and eliminate violence in Arab society, but with crime on the rise, senior police officers say it is time for the minister, as well as Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai, to take charge and create a body to deal with the issue.

In 2021, about 33 percent of homicide cases were solved, while in 2022, only 21 percent were solved. This year, out of 48 homicide cases, only three were solved.

By comparison, in the Jewish community in 2020, 68 percent of cases were solved. The year 2021 saw that figure rise to 78 percent, and in 2022, 70 percent of murder cases in the Jewish community had been solved.

According to police data, 518 people were killed in the Arab community from 2018 until the beginning of this year — an average of 104 homicides each year.

Mohammed Darawsheh, strategic director of the Givat Habiba Institute and an expert on Arab society in Israel, told Arab News that the rate of deaths among Arabs — who make up 17 percent of the population of Israel — is twice as high as that of last year.

Police are lenient with criminal gangs, which created an environment in which they could flourish, Darawsheh said.

“The police come to suppress demonstrations in Arab society and not to provide services to protect citizens from crime, so crime grows and expands,” he explained.

“I would prefer that my son stay up in a coffee shop in a Jewish town rather than stay up in a coffee shop in an Arab town, where he could be shot and accidentally injured, as happens a lot.”

Darawsheh added that he cannot even open a business, as gang members would come and demand that he pay them a share of his profits.

He said 90 percent of murder cases are related to organized crime.

Meanwhile, Arab experts in Israel consider organized crime to be the biggest challenge facing their community.

Some businesspersons have been compelled to live in mixed Israeli-Arab cities away from the crime-plagued environment of their cities and towns.

Jall Banna, a political analyst from Kufur Yassif in Galilee, told Arab News: “If an Arab uses his weapon against a Jew or the state, he will be tried in a security case and imprisoned for 20 years. If an Arab uses his weapon against an Arab, he will not be detained or imprisoned for more than a few days or weeks; this is the limit.

“I believe that the police, even if they have the tools, do not have the desire to eradicate crime.” 

Some Israeli security experts suggest that the Shin Bet should be involved in dealing with the phenomenon of organized crime, given the technology, information and experience at its disposal.

However, this proposal has been met with reservation from some leaders of the Arab community in Israel, who claim that police are indifferent to crimes that result in Arab victims and only take action when there is a threat against the Jewish community.

Police, for their part, claim that Arabs do not provide the information necessary to identify members of their community who might be involved in committing the crimes.

As organized crime shifts to Israeli-Arab mixed cities, the matter has become a strategic threat to the Jewish community.

Banna told Arab News that members of Israel’s Arab community believe that there are “hidden forces” behind the crime.

“Arab society is a kind of fertile ground for crime, especially organized crime,” Banna said.

Topics: Israel Arab communities israeli police Arabs

Traditional desserts that are beloved in Lebanon include qatayef, kunafa and kallaj. (Photo by Anne Ilcinkas)
Traditional desserts that are beloved in Lebanon include qatayef, kunafa and kallaj. (Photo by Anne Ilcinkas)
Updated 17 April 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

  • As the economic crisis continues to get worse, store owners and their customers are tweaking favorite recipes to replace the most expensive ingredients
  • ‘I am losing money every day because I pay a certain amount for supplies I need one day and the price of the same supplies doubles in less than two days,’ said one store owner
BEIRUT: One of the characteristics of Lebanese hospitality during Ramadan is the dazzling array of traditional desserts that are commonly served, including qatayef, kunafa and kallaj. Some, such as othmaliye, znoud el-sit and aish al-saraya, date back as far as the Ottoman era.

However, for more than three years the country has been in the grip of an ever-escalating economic crisis, during which its currency has lost 95 percent of its value. Although technically pegged to an exchange rate of 15,000 to the dollar, in reality is now being traded at a rate of more than 100,000.

Prices continue to soar and since the start of Ramadan alone, inflation has increased by 30 percent. As a result, the cost of essential items continue to rise, including ingredients such as cream, nuts and flour that are used to make some of the most popular Ramadan desserts, along with the oil, gas and electricity needed to prepare them. Many people are therefore finding the desserts they traditionally enjoy during the holy month too expensive to buy or even make at home.

Stores that price their products in dollars are selling othmaliye, a cream-filled pastry, for up to $18 a kilogram (almost as much as the minimum wage, at current exchange rates); znoud el-sit, crunchy and sweet phyllo-dough fingers filled with cream, for $17 a kilo; halawet al-jeben, sweet cheese rolls, for $15 a kilo; and kunafas, crunchy, cheese-filled pastries, for $2 each.

Other popular delicacies include aish al-saraya, which is bread soaked in milk and cinnamon, sweetened with sugar syrup and topped with a layer of cream, fried almonds and pistachios, and layali lubnan, also known as Lebanese nights, which is made from semolina, crushed wheat, rose water and vanilla, covered with cream, garnished with nuts or dried fruit and served with sugar syrup.

But given the ever-increasing costs of ingredients, and the wider effects of the financial crisis in the country, confectioners and bakers are improvising with their traditional dessert recipes.

For example, instead of the rich and decadent kallaj, which is made of thin, deep-fried dough filled with cheese or cream, soaked in sugar syrup and garnished with crushed pistachios, Uday Al-Halabi, the owner of Al-Shami Sweets in Beirut, is focusing on traditional favorites that do not contain as many of the more expensive ingredients, such as cream and certain nuts, including sfouf (a cake made from semolina, flavored with turmeric) and maakaroun (deep-fried, finger-shaped semolina pastries soaked in sugar syrup).

“We prepare some kinds of sweets that we think are going to be more in demand than others due to the increasing prices of ingredients, along with the cost of electricity and cooking gas,” he said.

“I am selling a kilogram of any kind for $5. I am still losing money every day because I pay a certain amount for the supplies I need one day, and the price of the same supplies doubles in less than two days. Therefore whatever profit I make is lost amid the current financial chaos.

“This year, we will not be selling kallaj because one piece costs $1.50. If we do the calculations based on the black market exchange rate, which is 110,000 Lebanese pounds to the dollar … the price of a dozen kallaj pieces would be about 2 million Lebanese pounds. The minimum wage in the country does not exceed 2.5 million Lebanese pounds.”

Pastry chef Wissam Al-Halabi said that during Ramadan people enjoy traditional desserts rather than more unusual or modern options. Nevertheless, he has been forced to make a few changes to ingredients.

“I tweaked the recipes,” he said. “We replaced pine nuts, a kilogram of which costs $100, or more than 10 million Lebanese pounds, with pistachios and toasted chickpeas. We are also buying any kind of flour we can find instead of very specific types. The same applies to oil.

“The demand for pastries and sweets has decreased this month, as they are now considered non-essential during Ramadan meals. We have lost dozens of customers during this crisis.”

Ghada Al-Jammal and her husband own a small shop in the commercial district of Al-Basta, which has been one of Beirut’s most popular areas since 1963. They said they are rushed off their feet because they were forced to let all of their employees go to reduce costs as a result of the financial crisis.

“We decided to sell the cheapest sweet bite that everyone can afford, qatayef, as it is a popular sweet dish that people always like,” said Al-Jammal.

“We stopped selling Arabic ice cream due to power cuts at night, which were the result of power generators shutting down. We also stopped selling kallaj, as the price of one cooking gas cylinder with a capacity of 35 kilograms now exceeded 4 million Lebanese pounds, while a kilogram of cream now costs 1 million pounds, compared with 180,000 pounds last year.”

“People who used to buy a kilogram of qatayef are now buying half a kilogram, which amounts to just $1, while some settle for just 100 grams,” Al-Jammal said.

Qatayef is similar to a pancake, and is commonly stuffed with cream and walnuts, deep-fried and soaked in sugar syrup.

“Our female customers who have opted to not buy sweets this year told us they have decided to replace them with homemade sweets, such as rice pudding,” added Al-Jammal.

 

 

Topics: Ramadan 2023 Lebanon

No plans for US evacuation from Sudan, says White House
Updated 17 April 2023
Arab News

  • US embassy sources in Sudan told Al Arabiya 100 bullets from RSF deliberately targeted one of its cars
LONDON: There were no plans for a US government evacuation from Sudan at the moment, the White House said on Monday.

The Biden administration’s national security spokesman John Kirby said, however, Americans should treat the volatile situation in the African country with utmost seriousness.

He added that all US personnel in Sudan were accounted for and that they were sheltering in place.

His comments came after sources from the US embassy in the country told Al Arabiya that 100 bullets from the Rapid Support Forces group deliberately targeted one of its cars.

Fighting between the Sudanese army and a rival paramilitary faction has killed around 200 people and wounded 1,800 after three days of urban warfare.

The United Nations has called for an immediate cease-fire and international bodies, including the European Union, have expressed grave concern.

Elsewhere on Monday, the European Union’s ambassador to Sudan was assaulted in his own residency, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borell said in a tweet.

“This constitutes a gross violation of the Vienna Convention. Security of diplomatic premises and staff is a primary responsibility of Sudanese authorities and an obligation under international law,” his tweet read.

He gave no further details on the incident.

The EU’s ambassador to Sudan is veteran Irish diplomat Aidan O’Hara. EU spokeswoman Nabila Massrali told AFP that he was “OK” following the assault.

“The security of the staff is our priority,” she said. “The EU delegation has not been evacuated. Security measures are being assessed.”

* With AFP and Reuters

Topics: Middle East Sudan Sudan Unrest

Palestinians mark Prisoner’s Day as hundreds of detainees suffer in Israeli jails
Updated 17 April 2023
Mohammed Najib

  • PA, political parties are failing to liberate prisoners, says head of Prisoners’ Club
  • Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir’s hard-line measures fuel concern among families
RAMALLAH: Freeing all Palestinian detainees must be a priority of the Palestinian Authority, a top activist reiterated on Monday as the public commemorated Prisoner’s Day.

But the authority and political parties in Palestine are failing to do enough to liberate the thousands of detainees imprisoned by Israel, added Qadura Faris, head of the Prisoners’ Club.

His remarks come amid growing frustration over Israel’s misreatement of hundreds of Palestinian security prisoners including patients, women, children and the elderly, while the occupation authorities’ campaign of arrests continues.

Palestinians commemorate Prisoner’s Day on April 17 every year.

The Palestinian National Council adopted the day as a national day for prisoners in 1974, unifying efforts and activities to campaign for their freedom.

According to Prisoners’ Club data, Israel is detaining 4,900 prisoners, including 31 women, 160 children, more than 1,000 administrative detainees and 19 journalists, as well as hundreds of sick and older prisoners who are being kept in harsh conditions.

Almost 400 of the prisoners have been detained for more than 20 years.

About 2,000 Palestinian prisoners planned an open hunger strike coinciding with the month of Ramadan to protest against their conditions and detention terms, especially after recent activity by Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

However, last-minute negotiations dissuaded them from starting the strike after the prison administration promised to respond to some of their humanitarian demands.

Palestinian political analyst Hani Al-Masr said that Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons need more than an annual event on Prisoner’s Day.

They need answers as to why there are Palestinians who have spent more than 40 years in detention, he said.

More than 1,000 are administrative prisoners, and some have been detained since before the signing of the Oslo Accords, which did not provide for their release.

Al-Masr added: “Every day, the number of prisoners increases, as their number has increased by more than 2,300 since the beginning of this year.

“The occupation’s measures against them are harsh, to the point of passing laws related to prisoners, including nationality, execution and rationing treatment.”

Al-Masri said that Palestinian prisoners “fulfilled their duty when they steadfastly endured despite the harshness of the prisons and cells, and adhered to their cause and the Palestinian rights, including the right of the occupied people to resist the occupation comprehensively.

“At the same time, the official leadership, leaders, forces, elites, civil institutions and individuals did not fulfill their duty,” he added.

The Prisoners’ Club announced the launch of a campaign under the slogan “Our Freedom is a Duty” on the eve of Prisoner’s Day.

In the holy month, Palestinian families with imprisoned relatives miss their presence during iftar events.

Laila Zawahra, 70, from Bethlehem, told Arab News that her son Mohammed Zawahra — sentenced to life imprisonment — as well as the rest of the prisoners, live in difficult conditions.

Since his arrest 21 years ago, Zawahra has missed some of the rituals of Ramadan, including enjoying qatayef sweets.

His mother claimed that prison authorities prevent the families of prisoners from providing them with necessities, forcing them to buy them from the prison cafeteria at very high prices.

Zawahra said that she and her family remember Mohammed whenever they sit together for iftar, and recall his favorite foods.

The prisoner issue is considered vital to the Palestinian people, as there are few families that do not have a relative who has been detained or previously arrested.

The number of Palestinians who have been arrested since the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories exceeds 1 million.

The suffering of Palestinian security prisoners has increased since the arrival of the new Israeli government, with Minister Ben-Gvir pledging unprecedented punitive measures against them.

In practice, the right-wing Israeli government has begun to harass the prisoners, the head of the Prisoners’ Club warned.

The persecution comes in the form of enacting new laws or through statements by Ben-Gvir against detainees.

Faris said that both the Israeli government and opposition agree on the need to target prisoners with sanctions, which is a matter of concern.

The Palestinian Prisoners emergency committee said on April 17: “The real revival of Palestinian Prisoner’s Day and fulfilling it is represented in the practical and real endeavor to liberate the prisoners.

“The path of liberating the prisoners is known to every free member of our people and our nation, and achieving our freedom is a duty for all the sons of this living cause.

“We expect actions from you, not words, as words quickly fall apart under the unjust whips of the jailer.”

The challenging cases of prisoners Walid Daqqa, who is facing a severe health condition, and Asif Al-Rifai, who has cancer, are being highlighted by the campaign. It also sheds light on the issue of sick prisoners who face medical negligence.

The Prisoners’ Club also appealed to all parties within the Palestinian national movement — regardless of their orientation — to re-consider working to liberate the prisoners and reposition the issue at the top of national concerns.

The club added: “It is not permissible for the leaders and speakers to be proud of the number of years of detention for this or that fighter among the prisoners, but rather they should be proud of their liberation, and create real hopes for them of freedom and relief.

“This is the responsibility of the factions and forces. They are responsible for it before the people and the prisoners.”

Topics: Prisoner’s Day Palestinians Israeli jail detainees

