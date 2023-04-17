Kuwait crown prince says reinstated parliament to be dissolved, new elections held

RIYADH: Kuwait’s crown prince said the parliament reinstated based on a Constitutional Court ruling last month would be dissolved and that new legislative elections would be held in coming months, Kuwait News Agency reported on Monday.
Parliament had been dissolved last year and early elections were held in September. The Constitutional Court in March annulled the polls and restored the previous assembly.
Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah made the announcement in an address delivered on behalf of Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.
“We have decided to dissolve the 2020 National Assembly, which was reinstated by the Constitutional Court, in line with Article 107 of the Constitution, and we will call for holding general elections in the coming months,” the crown prince said.
The parliament was dissolved due to the will of the people, and a new election will be accompanied by some legal and political reforms, Sheikh Mishal added.
Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Sabah had in January submitted his government’s resignation and was renamed premier in March. A new cabinet was announced this month.
Cairo working ‘around the clock’ to safeguard Egyptians caught up in Sudan crisis
There are an estimated 10,000 Egyptian citizens currently in Sudan, including around 5,000 students
Government departments are walking a fine line to protect Egyptian citizens trapped by factional fighting
Updated 8 sec ago
Mohammad Shamaa
CAIRO: Officials in Cairo say they have been working around the clock in recent days to guarantee the safety of Egyptian citizens living, working, and studying in neighboring Sudan since violence erupted there between rival military factions on Saturday.
The violence broke out after weeks of power struggles between the two generals who seized power in a 2021 coup — Sudan’s army chief, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and his deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, who commands the powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.
As of Monday, the conflict has claimed the lives of at least 97 civilians, according to medics who spoke to the AFP news agency. Authorities in Cairo say they are alert to the deteriorating situation and the safety of their citizens caught up in the violence.
There are an estimated 10,000 Egyptian citizens currently in Sudan, including around 5,000 students, most of whom live in the capital, Khartoum, which has witnessed significant clashes in recent days.
In a statement, Soha Gendy, Egypt’s minister of emigration and expatriate affairs, said it was difficult to provide an accurate figure for the number of Egyptians currently in Sudan as many do not register upon arrival.
Sudan is an integral part of Egyptian and Arab national security ... I affirm Egypt’s support for stability in Sudan.
Obaida ElDandarawy, Head of the Egyptian delegation at the meeting of the Council of the League of Arab States
Nevertheless, the presence of such a large Egyptian community in Sudan represents a serious diplomatic challenge for Cairo, which is striving to achieve stability for its crisis-stricken neighbor while at the same time looking out for the safety of its citizens.
Among those based in the county are a large number of Egyptian engineers developing water management infrastructure and irrigation systems on the Nile River in cooperation with their Sudanese counterparts.
Hani Sewilam, Egypt’s minister of water resources and irrigation, says he and his colleagues have been in constant contact with his ministry’s mission in Sudan to check on the condition of its workforce, particularly those operating in areas of conflict.
Sewilam confirmed in a statement that he is following up around the clock on the situation of the mission’s personnel in Sudan and is coordinating with the relevant ministries to provide all necessary care and support.
“The Egyptian irrigation mission in Sudan includes a number of Egyptian experts, engineers, and workers,” Ahmed Abdel Moaty, an Egyptian commentator, told Arab News.
“It is a mission that has existed for years, especially with the increase in cooperation between the two countries in the field of irrigation and water resources.”
Of particular concern are the many Egyptian students studying at Sudanese universities.
Ayman Ashour, Egypt’s minister of higher education and scientific research, said his department is in regular contact with the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to help ensure their safety.
“The cultural affairs and missions’ sector in the ministry will send emails to Egyptian students studying in Sudanese universities to check on their safety,” he said in a statement.
“The Egyptian Embassy in Khartoum confirmed the stability of the conditions of Egyptian students and that it is in constant contact with our students around the clock until the end of the current situation.”
The minister urged Egyptian students in Sudan to communicate with the embassy if they are in need of support or if they are exposed to threats to their safety.
Since the uptick in violence began over the weekend, Khartoum and other cities across Sudan have witnessed air strikes, tanks on the streets, artillery fire and heavy gunfire in crowded neighborhoods, triggering international calls for an immediate ceasefire.
On Monday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Sudan’s warring parties to “immediately cease hostilities, restore calm, and begin a dialogue to resolve the crisis.”
Guterres said “any further escalation” of the conflict between the army and paramilitary forces led by rival generals “could be devastating for the country and the region.”
Meanwhile, Egyptian officials have been working behind the scenes to help reduce tensions.
In a statement, Obaida ElDandarawy, head of the Egyptian delegation participating in a meeting of the Council of the League of Arab States to address the crisis, stressed the necessity of “coordinating Arab positions to restore stability in Sudan, as Sudan is an integral part of Egyptian and Arab national security.”
ElDandarawy called on the Sudanese parties to exercise restraint.
Solidifying security and stability is the key guarantor for completing the trajectory of political transition in Sudan.
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and South Sudanese President Salva Kiir
In a statement to Arab News, he said: “The Egyptian missions in Sudan, including the educational missions, Al-Azhar, the Egyptian Irrigation Mission, the National Bank of Egypt, the Egyptian consulates in Port Sudan and Wadi Halfa, as well as the Egyptian private sector companies, EgyptAir, and the Middle East News Agency, are all safe.
“Sudan represents the strategic depth of Egypt, as the fate of the people of the Nile Valley is a common destiny, and I affirm Egypt’s support for stability in Sudan and the need to settle contentious points to get out of the current crisis.”
In a phone call on Monday, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, secretary-general of the Arab League, spoke to Abdalla Hamdok, the former prime minister of Sudan removed in the 2021 coup, during which they exchanged views on the current crisis and ways to stop military confrontations in the country.
According to his spokesperson, Aboul Gheit told Hamdok that escaping the current crisis will require all components of the political spectrum, whether civilians or military, to unite and work together in the public interest.
Aboul Gheit agreed with Hamdok on the priority of de-escalation, the immediate cessation of armed clashes, ensuring the security of the civilian population, and restoring calm, and emphasizing that all problems can be addressed through dialogue.
On Sunday, Aboul Gheit also spoke to Guterres, during which he discussed ways of coordination between the Arab League and the UN in dealing with the ongoing crisis in Sudan.
The RSF was created under Sudan’s former ruler Omar Al-Bashir in 2013. It emerged from the Janjaweed militia that his government unleashed against non-Arab ethnic minorities in Darfur a decade earlier, drawing accusations of war crimes.
The latest fighting broke out after disagreements between Burhan and Dagalo over the planned integration of the RSF into the regular army — a key condition for a final deal aimed at ending a crisis since the 2021 coup.
The coup derailed a transition to civilian rule following the 2019 ouster of Al-Bashir, triggering international aid cuts and sparked near-weekly protests met by a deadly crackdown.
Burhan, who rose through the ranks under the three-decade rule of now-jailed Al-Bashir, has said the coup “necessary” to include more factions in politics.
Dagalo later called the coup a “mistake” that failed to bring about change and reinvigorated remnants of Al-Bashir’s regime ousted by the army in 2019 following mass protests.
The two sides accuse each other of starting the fighting, and both claim to be in control of key sites, including the airport and the presidential palace.
On Monday, the RSF claimed on its social media accounts to have taken control of Merowe Airport, about 350 km north of Khartoum.
“The strategic goal of the Rapid Support Forces in Merowe is not the airport, but rather the Merowe Dam,” Hassan Al-Saouri, a Sudanese political expert and professor of political science, said in a statement circulated by activists on social media.
“It is true that Merowe Airport is the alternative to Khartoum International Airport, but the Rapid Support Forces seem to be targeting the Merowe Dam specifically, given that it works to guard it and therefore can control it, stop it, and form an economic blockade by striking energy as it controls water in the northern region of Sudan, which is an important, vital, and strategic area for Sudan.”
Tunisian Islamist leader Ghannouchi detained amid tensions
Updated 18 April 2023
AP
TUNIS, Tunisia: Influential Tunisian Islamist leader Rached Ghannouchi was detained Monday after a police search, according to his lawyer.
The move against the 81-year-old former parliament speaker comes amid growing social tensions and deepening economic troubles in Tunisia, the birthplace of the Arab Spring pro-democracy movement more than a decade ago.
Ghannouchi, head of the Ennahdha party, is the most prominent critic of Tunisian President Kais Saied.
Ennahdha announced on Twitter that Ghannouchi had been ″taken from his home″ after a police search and said it “condemns this very dangerous development.” His lawyer Nejib Chebbi told The Associated Press that Ghannouchi was detained.
The reason for the detention was not made public. Tunisian media reported that Ghannouchi was to be questioned over a video circulating online in which he purportedly warns of civil war.
Ghannouchi has been detained in the past for questioning on suspicion of money laundering and terrorism financing through a charity. He has denied wrongdoing and his party says the accusations are politically driven.
Saied shut down the Ennahdha-led parliament in 2021 and has since moved to consolidate power amid growing public disillusionment with Tunisia’s democracy.
Crime in Israel’s Arab community sees unprecedented increase
Police, for their part, claim that Arabs do not provide the information necessary to identify members of their community who might be involved in committing the crimes
Updated 17 April 2023
Mohammed Najib
RAMALLAH: Israeli police are being sharply criticized after failing to control crime in Arab communities.
Crime in Israel’s Arab community of 1.7 million is witnessing an unprecedented increase, which has raised concern among Arabs about the ability and the intention of the Israeli police to control it.
Fifty-one Arabs were killed since the beginning of the year by organized crime gangs in Galilee, the Triangle, and Negev.
Members of the Arab community and police continue to trade blame over who is responsible for the developments, with the former blaming Israeli police for inefficiency in fighting crime and the latter blaming the community for a lack of cooperation by not providing information on the identity of crime suspects.
In his election campaign, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir promised to strengthen police and eliminate violence in Arab society, but with crime on the rise, senior police officers say it is time for the minister, as well as Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai, to take charge and create a body to deal with the issue.
In 2021, about 33 percent of homicide cases were solved, while in 2022, only 21 percent were solved. This year, out of 48 homicide cases, only three were solved.
By comparison, in the Jewish community in 2020, 68 percent of cases were solved. The year 2021 saw that figure rise to 78 percent, and in 2022, 70 percent of murder cases in the Jewish community had been solved.
According to police data, 518 people were killed in the Arab community from 2018 until the beginning of this year — an average of 104 homicides each year.
Mohammed Darawsheh, strategic director of the Givat Habiba Institute and an expert on Arab society in Israel, told Arab News that the rate of deaths among Arabs — who make up 17 percent of the population of Israel — is twice as high as that of last year.
Police are lenient with criminal gangs, which created an environment in which they could flourish, Darawsheh said.
“The police come to suppress demonstrations in Arab society and not to provide services to protect citizens from crime, so crime grows and expands,” he explained.
“I would prefer that my son stay up in a coffee shop in a Jewish town rather than stay up in a coffee shop in an Arab town, where he could be shot and accidentally injured, as happens a lot.”
Darawsheh added that he cannot even open a business, as gang members would come and demand that he pay them a share of his profits.
He said 90 percent of murder cases are related to organized crime.
Meanwhile, Arab experts in Israel consider organized crime to be the biggest challenge facing their community.
Some businesspersons have been compelled to live in mixed Israeli-Arab cities away from the crime-plagued environment of their cities and towns.
Jall Banna, a political analyst from Kufur Yassif in Galilee, told Arab News: “If an Arab uses his weapon against a Jew or the state, he will be tried in a security case and imprisoned for 20 years. If an Arab uses his weapon against an Arab, he will not be detained or imprisoned for more than a few days or weeks; this is the limit.
“I believe that the police, even if they have the tools, do not have the desire to eradicate crime.”
Some Israeli security experts suggest that the Shin Bet should be involved in dealing with the phenomenon of organized crime, given the technology, information and experience at its disposal.
However, this proposal has been met with reservation from some leaders of the Arab community in Israel, who claim that police are indifferent to crimes that result in Arab victims and only take action when there is a threat against the Jewish community.
Police, for their part, claim that Arabs do not provide the information necessary to identify members of their community who might be involved in committing the crimes.
As organized crime shifts to Israeli-Arab mixed cities, the matter has become a strategic threat to the Jewish community.
Banna told Arab News that members of Israel’s Arab community believe that there are “hidden forces” behind the crime.
“Arab society is a kind of fertile ground for crime, especially organized crime,” Banna said.
Amid soaring inflation, Lebanese look for cheaper alternatives to traditional Ramadan desserts
As the economic crisis continues to get worse, store owners and their customers are tweaking favorite recipes to replace the most expensive ingredients
‘I am losing money every day because I pay a certain amount for supplies I need one day and the price of the same supplies doubles in less than two days,’ said one store owner
Updated 17 April 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI
BEIRUT: One of the characteristics of Lebanese hospitality during Ramadan is the dazzling array of traditional desserts that are commonly served, including qatayef, kunafa and kallaj. Some, such as othmaliye, znoud el-sit and aish al-saraya, date back as far as the Ottoman era.
However, for more than three years the country has been in the grip of an ever-escalating economic crisis, during which its currency has lost 95 percent of its value. Although technically pegged to an exchange rate of 15,000 to the dollar, in reality is now being traded at a rate of more than 100,000.
Prices continue to soar and since the start of Ramadan alone, inflation has increased by 30 percent. As a result, the cost of essential items continue to rise, including ingredients such as cream, nuts and flour that are used to make some of the most popular Ramadan desserts, along with the oil, gas and electricity needed to prepare them. Many people are therefore finding the desserts they traditionally enjoy during the holy month too expensive to buy or even make at home.
Stores that price their products in dollars are selling othmaliye, a cream-filled pastry, for up to $18 a kilogram (almost as much as the minimum wage, at current exchange rates); znoud el-sit, crunchy and sweet phyllo-dough fingers filled with cream, for $17 a kilo; halawet al-jeben, sweet cheese rolls, for $15 a kilo; and kunafas, crunchy, cheese-filled pastries, for $2 each.
Other popular delicacies include aish al-saraya, which is bread soaked in milk and cinnamon, sweetened with sugar syrup and topped with a layer of cream, fried almonds and pistachios, and layali lubnan, also known as Lebanese nights, which is made from semolina, crushed wheat, rose water and vanilla, covered with cream, garnished with nuts or dried fruit and served with sugar syrup.
But given the ever-increasing costs of ingredients, and the wider effects of the financial crisis in the country, confectioners and bakers are improvising with their traditional dessert recipes.
For example, instead of the rich and decadent kallaj, which is made of thin, deep-fried dough filled with cheese or cream, soaked in sugar syrup and garnished with crushed pistachios, Uday Al-Halabi, the owner of Al-Shami Sweets in Beirut, is focusing on traditional favorites that do not contain as many of the more expensive ingredients, such as cream and certain nuts, including sfouf (a cake made from semolina, flavored with turmeric) and maakaroun (deep-fried, finger-shaped semolina pastries soaked in sugar syrup).
“We prepare some kinds of sweets that we think are going to be more in demand than others due to the increasing prices of ingredients, along with the cost of electricity and cooking gas,” he said.
“I am selling a kilogram of any kind for $5. I am still losing money every day because I pay a certain amount for the supplies I need one day, and the price of the same supplies doubles in less than two days. Therefore whatever profit I make is lost amid the current financial chaos.
“This year, we will not be selling kallaj because one piece costs $1.50. If we do the calculations based on the black market exchange rate, which is 110,000 Lebanese pounds to the dollar … the price of a dozen kallaj pieces would be about 2 million Lebanese pounds. The minimum wage in the country does not exceed 2.5 million Lebanese pounds.”
Pastry chef Wissam Al-Halabi said that during Ramadan people enjoy traditional desserts rather than more unusual or modern options. Nevertheless, he has been forced to make a few changes to ingredients.
“I tweaked the recipes,” he said. “We replaced pine nuts, a kilogram of which costs $100, or more than 10 million Lebanese pounds, with pistachios and toasted chickpeas. We are also buying any kind of flour we can find instead of very specific types. The same applies to oil.
“The demand for pastries and sweets has decreased this month, as they are now considered non-essential during Ramadan meals. We have lost dozens of customers during this crisis.”
Ghada Al-Jammal and her husband own a small shop in the commercial district of Al-Basta, which has been one of Beirut’s most popular areas since 1963. They said they are rushed off their feet because they were forced to let all of their employees go to reduce costs as a result of the financial crisis.
“We decided to sell the cheapest sweet bite that everyone can afford, qatayef, as it is a popular sweet dish that people always like,” said Al-Jammal.
“We stopped selling Arabic ice cream due to power cuts at night, which were the result of power generators shutting down. We also stopped selling kallaj, as the price of one cooking gas cylinder with a capacity of 35 kilograms now exceeded 4 million Lebanese pounds, while a kilogram of cream now costs 1 million pounds, compared with 180,000 pounds last year.”
“People who used to buy a kilogram of qatayef are now buying half a kilogram, which amounts to just $1, while some settle for just 100 grams,” Al-Jammal said.
Qatayef is similar to a pancake, and is commonly stuffed with cream and walnuts, deep-fried and soaked in sugar syrup.
“Our female customers who have opted to not buy sweets this year told us they have decided to replace them with homemade sweets, such as rice pudding,” added Al-Jammal.
No plans for US evacuation from Sudan, says White House
US embassy sources in Sudan told Al Arabiya 100 bullets from RSF deliberately targeted one of its cars
Updated 17 April 2023
Arab News
LONDON: There were no plans for a US government evacuation from Sudan at the moment, the White House said on Monday.
The Biden administration’s national security spokesman John Kirby said, however, Americans should treat the volatile situation in the African country with utmost seriousness.
He added that all US personnel in Sudan were accounted for and that they were sheltering in place.
His comments came after sources from the US embassy in the country told Al Arabiya that 100 bullets from the Rapid Support Forces group deliberately targeted one of its cars.
Fighting between the Sudanese army and a rival paramilitary faction has killed around 200 people and wounded 1,800 after three days of urban warfare.
The United Nations has called for an immediate cease-fire and international bodies, including the European Union, have expressed grave concern.
Elsewhere on Monday, the European Union’s ambassador to Sudan was assaulted in his own residency, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borell said in a tweet.
“This constitutes a gross violation of the Vienna Convention. Security of diplomatic premises and staff is a primary responsibility of Sudanese authorities and an obligation under international law,” his tweet read.
He gave no further details on the incident.
The EU’s ambassador to Sudan is veteran Irish diplomat Aidan O’Hara. EU spokeswoman Nabila Massrali told AFP that he was “OK” following the assault.
“The security of the staff is our priority,” she said. “The EU delegation has not been evacuated. Security measures are being assessed.”