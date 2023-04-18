You are here

  G7 urges reversal of Taliban ban on Afghan women in UN, NGOs

G7 urges reversal of Taliban ban on Afghan women in UN, NGOs

G7 urges reversal of Taliban ban on Afghan women in UN, NGOs
Under their austere interpretation of Islam, Taliban authorities have imposed a slew of restrictions on Afghan women since seizing power in 2021. (File/AFP)
Updated 18 April 2023
AFP

KARUIZAWA: G7 foreign ministers on Tuesday demanded the “immediate reversal” of a Taliban government ban on Afghan women working for non-governmental organizations and the United Nations in Afghanistan.
Under their austere interpretation of Islam, Taliban authorities have imposed a slew of restrictions on Afghan women since seizing power in 2021, including banning them from higher education and many government jobs.
In December, they banned women from working for domestic and foreign non-governmental organizations. On April 4, the curb was extended to UN offices across the country, triggering international outrage.
“We call for the immediate reversal of unacceptable decisions restricting human rights and fundamental freedoms, including the latest bans prohibiting Afghan women from working for NGOs and the UN,” the top G7 diplomats said in a statement after two days of talks in Japan.
The group also slammed the Taliban authorities’ “systematic abuses of human rights of women and girls and discrimination against the members of religious and ethnic minorities.”
In a statement to AFP, Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid dismissed the G7 call.
“Foreign countries should not interfere in the internal affairs of Afghanistan,” he said.
“The values and laws that are being enforced or implemented in Afghanistan are matters concerning Afghans only and have nothing to do with other countries.”
Mujahid said foreign countries “should study and accurately monitor the situation in Afghanistan” by engaging with Kabul — hinting at diplomatic engagement that most nations cut off when the Taliban ousted a US-backed government.
“They should be in touch with us and then take a stand,” he said.

The Taliban’s supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada, in a statement ahead of the Muslim festival of Eid Al-Fitr, also called for the international community to butt out of Afghanistan’s affairs.
“Afghanistan wants positive relations with its neighbors, Islamic countries, and the world based on mutual benefits and within the framework of Islamic principles,” Akhundzada said.
“Afghanistan does not want to interfere in the internal affairs of other countries, it also insists that other countries should not interfere in our internal issues.”
The UN has said the ban on Afghan women working for its mission forces it to make an “appalling choice” on whether to continue operations in Afghanistan.
It says it cannot comply with the ban as it is “unlawful under international law, including the UN Charter.”
Over the past two weeks, the UN has ordered all its Afghan staff, men and women, not to report to offices until further notice.
Local employees make up the bulk of the 600 women working for the UN in the country. In total, there are about 3,300 Afghans in the country’s 3,900-strong UN workforce.
The restriction will also hamper donation-raising efforts by the UN at a time when Afghanistan is enduring one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world, UN officials say.
The UN airlifted $1.8 billion into Afghanistan between December 2021 and January 2023, funding an aid lifeline for the nation’s 38 million citizens and shoring up the domestic economy.
In other restrictions placed on Afghan women since 2021, authorities have barred teenage girls from secondary school, while women have been pushed out of many government jobs, prevented from traveling without a male relative and ordered to cover up outside the home, ideally with a burqa.
Women have also been banned from universities and are not allowed to enter parks, gyms or public baths.

Topics: Afghanistan

British Muslims praise Tesco Eid advert

British Muslims praise Tesco Eid advert
Updated 48 min 32 sec ago
Arab News

  • ‘We are proud to help them feel seen, heard and understood,’ supermarket chain tells Arab News
  • Ad features British Muslim family hosting a feast, with music in English and Urdu
LONDON: UK supermarket chain Tesco has released a new advert to mark Eid celebrations, and has been praised for shining a spotlight on the country’s Muslim community during the holy month of Ramadan.

About 4 million Muslims across Britain are set to mark the occasion for the end of Ramadan.

The 30-second advert, titled “Alia’s ‘worth the wait’ samosas,” features a British Muslim family, led by mother Alia, hosting a feast featuring vegetable samosas.

The video is part of Tesco’s “Food Love Stories” recipes range, which promotes simple and accessible cooking.

Tesco’s Chief Customer Officer Alessandra Bellini told Arab News: “Tesco ‘Food Love Stories’ is all about how great food brings people together. For so many Muslims, Ramadan and Eid are important moments in their calendar — with food at the heart of celebrations.

“We developed this campaign to share the stories of these communities at this special time and are proud to help them feel seen, heard and understood.”  

After the advert was released on Twitter, many users praised Tesco’s attention to detail and the music played over the clip — a cover of the Rudimental song “Feel the Love” by Leo Kalyan, who used both English and Urdu.

George Rivers, Tesco’s head of campaigns, told Arab News: “It was really important to us to tell this story in an authentic and real way, so that’s why at every step of the journey we made sure to listen to, involve and consult with people with lived experience.”

The advert was met with widespread praise on Twitter. One user, @EduRashida, said: “Gorgeous ad. Would love to be able to access the soundtrack/know who did it.”

Another, @MissEmmaTurner, said: “Beautiful advertisement and absolutely right to celebrate and represent Muslims during Ramadan and Eid.

“It’s about time all faiths and celebrations are represented. Can’t wait to see more diverse ads going forward.”

The advert is the latest in a series of public relations releases by the supermarket, in tandem with ad firm BBH, which was hired by Tesco in 2015.

A Tesco press office spokesperson told Arab News: “We worked closely with the Race and Ethnicity Network at Tesco when developing the campaign, to ensure the experiences of Ramadan and Eid were represented authentically.”

BBH, using research from diversity and inclusion consultancy The Unmistakables, found that 67 percent of Muslims in the UK feel underrepresented or negatively portrayed in British media.

As a result, BBH and Tesco turned to Ramadan celebrations, including iftar feasts, as a way to boost the supermarket’s profile and cater to Britain’s growing Muslim community.

Helen Rhodes, BBH London executive creative director, said: “Our creative ambition was simple, to create work that is not only representative but also gave a voice to our Muslim creative industry.”

As part of the partnership, Tesco in 2017 featured a Christmas advert showing a Muslim family celebrating the occasion.

The advert garnered accusations that Tesco was disrespecting the Christian faith. In response, the supermarket said: “Everyone is welcome at Tesco this Christmas and we’re proud to celebrate the many ways our customers come together over the festive season.”

One Twitter user, @LouisePentland, said: “Apparently (a small minority of) people are upset with the Tesco advert because there are Muslim people in it. How ridiculous. Why not just enjoy Christmas and love everyone?”

Commenting on Tesco’s past Ramadan adverts, BBH said: “We focused on the moment of iftar, the evening meal that breaks the fast. To commemorate the event, we used digital posters in a new way: On huge billboards, food appeared and disappeared in line with fasting times — so the plates filled up exactly at sunset, and then emptied again when the sun went up in the morning.”

Tesco’s series of campaigns with BBH led to a 275 percent increase in the number of mentions of the brand on social media, The Drum reported.

Topics: Ramadan 2023 Eid British Muslims Tesco

Vladimir Putin makes rare visit to Ukraine frontline regions

Vladimir Putin makes rare visit to Ukraine frontline regions
Updated 18 April 2023
AFP

  • But Kremlin did not say when Putin visited the southern region of Kherson and the eastern region of Lugansk
MOSCOW: The Kremlin said on Tuesday that President Vladimir Putin had visited two frontline regions in Ukraine, prompting a strong rebuke from Kyiv which said he was viewing “the crimes of his minions.”
The Kremlin did not say when Putin visited the southern region of Kherson and the eastern region of Lugansk, which Putin claimed to have annexed last September without fully controlling them.
The Kremlin chief sent troops to Ukraine in February, 2022, triggering the largest conflict in Europe since World War II.
Ukrainian forces have said they are preparing for a spring counter-offensive.
Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelensky, dismissed Putin’s trip as “a ‘special tour’ of the mass murders author... to enjoy the crimes of his minions for the last time.”
After Putin’s visit was made public on Tuesday, Ukrainian officials said Russian forces had shelled the central market area of Kherson, injuring six people.
Last year, Russia was beaten back in northern and southern regions and Moscow’s forces have made only incremental gains in eastern Ukraine.
Much of the fighting is now concentrated around the eastern town of Bakhmut which has become the longest and bloodiest battle of the conflict.
During his trip to Ukraine, Putin met Russian military commanders and discussed the situation on several fronts of the pro-Western country, the Kremlin said.
Video footage released by the Kremlin showed Putin disembarking from a helicopter as he visited the headquarters of the Dnieper army group in the Kherson region.
He also visited national guard headquarters in Lugansk in eastern Ukraine.
“It’s important for me to hear your opinion on the situation, to listen to you and to exchange information,” Putin said in the video, surrounded by senior military commanders.
The Russian leader wished the troops a happy Easter, which Orthodox Christians marked last Sunday, and gifted them copies of old icons, the Kremlin said.
His trips to Kherson and Lugansk came after the Kremlin said in March that the Russian leader had made a surprise trip to the port city of Mariupol that Moscow captured after a long siege last spring.
British military intelligence said on Tuesday that “heavy fighting” continued along the Donbas front line.
“However, there is a realistic possibility that Russia has reduced troop numbers and is decreasing offensive action around Donetsk city, most likely to divert resources toward the Bakhmut sector,” it said in a statement on Twitter.
The statement said that in Bakhmut, Russia’s regular troops and forces from the Wagner mercenary outfit continued to make “creeping advances.”
“The front line in the town center largely follows the main railway line,” the statement said.
Ukraine, the statement said, wants “to free-up an offensive force while Russia likely aspires to regenerate an operational reserve.”
The commander of Ukrainian ground forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, said Russian troops were not abandoning their goal of taking control of Bakhmut “at any cost,” ramping up the use of heavy artillery and air strikes.
Kyrylo Budanov, chief of Ukraine’s military intelligence, for his part said that Russia currently had “no offensive potential for a strategic offensive operation.”
The head of the Ukrainian president’s office, Andriy Yermak, meanwhile said he spoke with US national security adviser Jake Sullivan.
“We agreed on further coordination on the issue of providing aid in Ukraine and discussed further steps in this direction,” he said on Telegram.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine Vladimir Putin

Japan’s ambassador to Iraq meets Iraqi PM, encourages private sector investment

Japan’s ambassador to Iraq meets Iraqi PM, encourages private sector investment
Updated 18 April 2023
Arab News Japan

Futoshi Matsumoto, the ambassador of Japan to Iraq, held a meeting with Iraqi prime minister Mohammed Al-Sudani on Monday to discuss ways to encourage private sector investment in the country.

The meeting was attended by Hajime Mori, representative of Sumitomo Corporation, Yutaka Ezaki, CEO of Toyota Iraq, and Sardar Al-Bebany, Chairman of Sardar Group.

During the meeting, the Ambassador emphasized the importance of private sector investment in Iraq, and highlighted Toyota Iraq as a leading model for other companies to follow.

The meeting concluded with a commitment from all parties to work together to encourage more private sector investment in Iraq and to further strengthen the economic ties between Iraq and Japan.

This article originally appeared on Arab News Japan

Topics: Japan Iraq

Japan facilitates tourism travel for residents and nationals of GCC countries

Japan facilitates tourism travel for residents and nationals of GCC countries
Updated 18 April 2023
Arab News Japan

  • Applicants need to apply via the dedicated website JAPAN eVISA
DUBAI: Foreign nationals residing in Saudi Arabia and the UAE who require a visa to visit Japan can now apply online for a short-term stay visa for the purpose of tourism travel, according to a statement released by the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO).

Applicants need to apply via the dedicated website JAPAN eVISA, where upon successful submission, a digital confirmation visa will be sent to the applicant. When entering Japan immigration, the eVISA holder needs to simply log on to the Japan eVISA website and show visa.

New measures have also been implemented for Qatari nationals, who can now apply at Japanese embassies, consulate-generals or consulates, to have their passport registered. Upon registration, applicants will then receive a “Visa Waiver Registration” seal within their passport, which will entitle them to multiple short-term stays in Japan without a need for a visa for a period of 3 years (or expiration date of the passport).

JNTO’s Dubai office Executive Director Daisuke Kobayashi said the new measures will “will ease the process to visit Japan for touristic purposes.”

“It is also especially timely as these measures have been activated in time for Eid travel, with visitors to Japan in the months of April and May able to enjoy and make the most of the spectacular spring climate and striking new green verdant landscapes,” he added.

Kobayashi said travel to Japan for the GCC region has been “steadily increasing, making it one of the few international markets showing post-COVID-19 recovery levels even surpassing the numbers of visitors achieved in 2019.”

This article originally appeared on Arab News Japan

Topics: Japan tourism GCC

‘No impunity’: G7 vows tough, unified stance on Russia’s war

‘No impunity’: G7 vows tough, unified stance on Russia’s war
Updated 18 April 2023
AP

  • Key issues at the G-7 foreign ministers’ meeting included China, Taiwan and cooperation with the so-called Global South countries.
KARUIZAWA: Top diplomats from the Group of Seven wealthy democracies vowed a unified front against Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine, saying at the close of their meetings Tuesday that they were committed to boosting and enforcing tough sanctions against Moscow.
The G-7 communique laying out their commitments also included strong words meant to curb what the ministers see as increasing Chinese and North Korean aggressiveness in Northeast Asia.
But it was Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that highlighted the three-day summit in this hot spring resort town.
“There can be no impunity for war crimes and other atrocities such as Russia’s attacks against civilians and critical civilian infrastructure,” the ministers said.
“We remain committed to intensifying sanctions against Russia, coordinating and fully enforcing them,” the communique said, and would support “for as long as it takes” Ukraine as it defends itself.
The foreign ministers’ document was prepared as a template for global leaders to use at a G-7 summit that will be held in Hiroshima next month, and included language about Iran, Myanmar, Afghanistan, nuclear proliferation and other “grave threats.”
But two crises stood out: China’s increasing assertiveness against, and military maneuvers around, Taiwan, the self-governing democracy that Beijing claims as its own, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Russia’s current offensive is largely stalled and Ukraine is preparing a counteroffensive, but there’s widespread global worry about the Russian leader’s repeated threats to use tactical nuclear weapons.
“Russia’s irresponsible nuclear rhetoric and its threat to deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus are unacceptable,” the ministers said.
The G-7 envoys from Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Canada, Italy and the European Union have underlined that their meeting in Karuizawa marks a crucial moment in the world’s response to Russian and Chinese aggression, two crises that are seen as challenges to the post-World War II rules-based international order. Global efforts to confront the matters at the United Nations have been stymied by Chinese and Russian intransigence on the Security Council.
Leaders and foreign ministers of G-7 countries, most recently France and Germany, have recently concluded visits to China, and there is growing worry after China recently sent planes and ships to simulate an encirclement of Taiwan. Beijing has also been rapidly adding nuclear warheads, taking a tougher line on its claim to the South China Sea and painting a scenario of impending confrontation.
The G-7 ministers said that peace and stability between China and Taiwan in the Taiwan Strait is “an indispensable element in security and prosperity in the international community,” and they called for “the peaceful resolution of cross-Strait issues.”
On Taiwan, “there is clear unanimity in the approach we are taking,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters of his talks with other ministers in Karuizawa.
“What I heard was a remarkable convergence on concerns related to (China) and what we’re doing to address those concerns,” he said.
On stalled discussions with the Chinese, Blinken said the United States placed a premium on keeping communications channels open as President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping agreed to last year.
“My expectation would be that we will be able to move forward on that, but it does require China to make clear its own intentions in doing that,” Blinken said.
The communique also urged China to “abstain from threats, coercion, intimidation or the use of force. We remain seriously concerned about the situation in the East and South China Seas. ... There is no legal basis for China’s expansive maritime claims in the South China Sea, and we oppose China’s militarization activities in the region.”
Despite indications, notably comments from French President Emmanuel Macron, that the G-7 is split over China, US officials said in Karuizawa that there is a shared worry among G-7 nations over China’s actions, and a desire to continue a coordinated approach on working with Beijing even as nations confront Chinese coercion and attempts to water down or circumvent international rules regarding trade and commerce.
Japan’s worry about China can be seen it its efforts to make a major break from its self-defense-only post-World War II principles, which include work to acquire preemptive strike capabilities and cruise missiles.
“For the first time as the G-7, we noted in a statement our commitment to a rules-based, free and open international order and our strong objection to unilateral attempts to change the status-quo anywhere in the world,” Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi told reporters.
He said that Japan, as the only G-7 member in Asia, brought a focus to the Indo-Pacific region.
Besides China, a key worry is North Korea, which since the beginning of last year has test-fired around 100 missiles, including intercontinental ballistic missiles that showed the potential of reaching the US mainland and a variety of other shorter-range weapons that threaten South Korea and Japan.
“We demand North Korea refrain from any other destabilizing or provocative actions, including any further nuclear tests or launches that use ballistic missile technology,” the communique said, adding that future actions “must be met with a swift, united and robust international response, including further significant measures to be taken by the UN Security Council.”
“It is critical that sanctions be fully and scrupulously implemented by all states and remain in place for as long as North Korea’s WMD (weapons of mass destruction) and ballistic missile programs exist,” the ministers said.

Topics: G7 countries

