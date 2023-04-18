Muslim workers in France with little time to cook opt to have iftar delivered to their doors

PARIS: Working and fasting during the holy month of Ramadan is not always easy for French Muslims.
Reem, a Frenchwoman of Egyptian origin, who works as a shop assistant in Paris, told Arab News that “fasting has become a test of endurance” since she began working. Because France is a secular country, there are few special provisions for fasting employees, and one of the results of this is that there is little time for her to prepare a proper iftar meal, with a variety of dishes, by the time she gets home from work.
Like many other French Muslims with full-time jobs, therefore, Reem has found herself relying on food-delivery services for iftar.
Madjid, a Frenchman of Moroccan origin who is a high-school teacher, said that “ordering iftar online allows him to experience different cuisines, such as Lebanese, Moroccan, Indonesian, Middle Eastern and Indian, among others.”
All types of home deliveries surged during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic as nations around the world imposed lockdowns to slow the spread of the disease. But even though life has largely returned to normal for most people, many in France have continued to order food and grocery deliveries online because they see it as an easier, more convenient option.
Food deliveries surged during the COVID-19 pandemic and have remained popular in France for the sake of convenience; this year many restaurants added iftar options to their menus.
This year, many restaurants have added specially curated iftar options their delivery menus on websites and apps such as parisgourmand.com. For example, customers can order an Algerian iftar meal from Mama Nissa, an Indian option from Jaipur Cafe, Lebanese-Moroccan cuisine from Rouna, or an Indonesian iftar from Djakarta Bali, among many others.
Mansouria, considered by many to be one of the finest Moroccan restaurants in Paris, and Qasti, run by renowned Lebanese chef Alan Geaam, also have special iftar menus for dine-in and takeaway customers.
Of course, the convenience of ordering iftar online every day comes at a cost: Between €17 ($19) and €45 per person, or even more. It is therefore a privilege that is not within the regular reach of many individuals living on modest incomes or people with large families.