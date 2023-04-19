You are here

Ostapenko downs Raducanu in 1st round at Stuttgart

Ostapenko downs Raducanu in 1st round at Stuttgart
Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko in action during her round of 32 match against Britain's Emma Raducanu in the Stuttgart Open tennis tournament a Porsche Arena, Stuttgart, Germany, on Tuesday. (Reuters)
Updated 19 April 2023
AP




  • Seventh-seeded Daria Kasatkina was resoundingly beaten 6-1, 6-1 by Paula Badosa to become the first seeded player to be eliminated
Updated 19 April 2023
AP

STUTTGART, Germany: Jelena Ostapenko swept past Emma Raducanu 6-2, 6-1 at the indoor clay Porsche Grand Prix on Tuesday for the British player’s second consecutive first-round loss.

In a meeting of two former Grand Slam champions, the 2017 French Open winner from Latvia broke Raducanu twice in the first set and ran away with the match in the second as she broke Raducanu to love in consecutive service games.

Raducanu, the 2021 US Open champion, was in action for the first time since her first-round loss to Bianca Andreescu in Miami. The British player’s last win was in the tournament before, when she reached the fourth round at Indian Wells before losing to Iga Swiatek.

Seventh-seeded Daria Kasatkina was resoundingly beaten 6-1, 6-1 by Paula Badosa to become the first seeded player to be eliminated. Badosa moves on to play qualifier Cristina Bucsa in the next round.

Beatriz Haddad Maia progressed after Martina Trevisan retired with the Brazilian leading 7-5, 1-1 in their first-round match for a potential meeting with Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in the next round.

Anastasia Potapova won 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (4) against Petra Martic and could play Coco Gauff next. Tatjana Maria beat Ylena In-Albon 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (4).

Topics: Emma Raducanu Jelena Ostapenko Porsche Grand Prix Stuttgart Open

Alcaraz cruises to opening victory at Barcelona Open

Alcaraz cruises to opening victory at Barcelona Open
Updated 19 April 2023
AP




  • A two-time winner this year, Alcaraz is making his 2023 debut on the European clay-court tour
Updated 19 April 2023
AP

BARCELONA: Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz opened his title defense at the Barcelona Open with a comfortable 6-3, 6-1 win over Nuno Borges on Tuesday.

The top-seeded Spaniard, No. 2 in the world, converted five of his seven break opportunities to secure the win at the Rafa Nadal center court.

“It’s always different to play here, it’s not just any other tournament for me,” the 19-year-old Alcaraz said. “I’m at home, with the fans behind me. It’s always nice and special.”

A two-time winner this year, Alcaraz is making his 2023 debut on the European clay-court tour. He had not competed since Miami in March, skipping Monte Carlo because of inflammation in his left hand and back pain.

“I feel great,” Alcaraz said. “Moving well, hitting the ball really well so I feel a lot of confidence playing here in Barcelona.”

Alcaraz’s next opponent will be fellow Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut, the 13th-seed who defeated Bernabe Zapata Miralles 6-2, 6-2.

Fifth-seeded American Frances Tiafoe lost 6-4, 6-7 (3), 6-4 to Emil Ruusuvuori of Finland. The 40th-ranked Ruusuvuori rallied from 3-0 down in the final set.

Earlier, Casper Ruud reached the quarterfinals for a second straight year by beating Ben Shelton 6-2, 7-6 (1).

The third-seeded Norwegian lost to Shelton last year in Cincinnati, where the American was a relatively unknown college player ranked 229th in the world.

“I wanted my revenge,” Ruud said. “Different surface, different continent, different tournament ... I felt like I had a little bit more time here to build the points on clay, which is normal.”

The 20-year-old Shelton, who had his breakout tournament in Cincinnati, made his first appearances in clay-court tournaments this season and has reached No. 37 in the world. He was eliminated in the first round in Monte Carlo and in the second round in Estoril.

Ruud won his first title of the year in Estoril this month. He will next face 15th-seeded Francisco Cerúndolo or Francesco Passaro, who defeated Fernando Verdasco 6-1, 6-1 on Tuesday.

Also, Diego Schwartzman defeated Wu Yibing 6-2, 6-2 to set up second-round matchup against fourth-seeded Jannik Sinner.

David Goffin beat Feliciano Lopez 7-6 (3), 6-7 (4), 6-0, while Alejandro Davidovich Fokina defeated Tomas Martin Etcheverry 6-3, 6-3. Qualifier Matteo Arnaldi defeated Jaume Munar 6-3, 6-4.

Topics: Carlos Alcaraz Barcelona Open Nuno Borges

Rublev rallies to beat Rune in Monte Carlo Masters final

Rublev rallies to beat Rune in Monte Carlo Masters final
Updated 16 April 2023
AP




  • Rune missed a golden chance to clinch a second Masters title after beating Novak Djokovic with a stunning comeback at the Paris Masters last November
Updated 16 April 2023
AP

MONACO: Andrey Rublev rallied from 4-1 down in the final set to beat Holger Rune 5-7, 6-2, 7-5 in the Monte Carlo Masters final on Sunday for the first Masters title of his career.

The fifth-seeded Russian clinched victory on his second match point with an ace, stood still for a moment to check if the ball was in and then lay on his back for several moments to savor the moment. The sixth-seeded Rune climbed over the net to go over and congratulate him.

“I don’t know what to say. Losing 4-1, 0-30, saving break points. Somehow I did it,” the 25-year-old Rublev said. “I was deep inside hoping (that) at least I would have one chance.”

Rune missed a golden chance to clinch a second Masters title after beating Novak Djokovic with a stunning comeback at the Paris Masters last November.

This time it was the opposite.

The 19-year-old Dane let the match slip and lost his nerve in the 11th game of the decider, hitting two balls out of the court in frustration.

The crowd jeered him and he sarcastically encouraged them to do so. But Rune double-faulted to give his opponent the chance to serve for victory and Rublev sealed a 14th career title. Rublev had lost his two previous Masters finals — at Monte Carlo and Cincinnati in 2021 — but stayed focused.

“I remember the previous finals I was not mentally ready and, when I was losing, I was thinking no chance to win anymore, and I was mentally going completely down,” Rublev said. “Today I was like ‘OK, if you lose today at least please believe until the end.’”

Rune looked fresh despite finishing a tense semifinal against Jannik Sinner Saturday night.

He treated the crowd to a delightful sliced backhand drop shot in the sixth game of the first set and broke Rublev’s serve with a heavy forehand winner for 4-2.

Rune saved four break points in the next game but Rublev took his fifth chance to pull back to 4-3 when Rune mis-hit a forehand long, and then held for 4-4.

Rune clinched the first set when Rublev misjudged a shot that landed right on the line and mistimed his return to give Rune a break point. He took it when Rublev’s loose forehand was too long.

Rublev broke Rune and held to love with a second-serve ace for 2-0 in the second set. Rublev’s aggressive approach troubled Rune, who needed to save two break points before holding the third game.

Rublev stepped it up and consecutive breaks of serve clinched a second set where Rune made 11 unforced errors.

Topics: Monte Carlo Masters Andrey Rublev Holger Rune

Musetti sends Djokovic to another early exit at Monte Carlo

Musetti sends Djokovic to another early exit at Monte Carlo
Updated 14 April 2023
AP




  • Two-time defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Nicolas Jarry 6-3, 6-4
  • Third-seeded Daniil Medvedev saved two match points in the deciding-set tiebreaker to rally past Alexander Zverev 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (7)
Updated 14 April 2023
AP

MONACO: For the third year in a row, Novak Djokovic has been knocked out early at the Monte Carlo Masters.

Playing in only his second match on clay this season after a one-month pause, the top-ranked Serb lost 4-6, 7-5, 6-4 against Lorenzo Musetti on Thursday.

Still adapting to the slow surface, Djokovic struggled with his movement in a sloppy display, dropped his serve eight times and could not find a solution to counter his Italian rival’s solid baseline shots.

“Well, (my) feeling is terrible after playing like this, honestly,” said Djokovic, who is expected to resume his preparations for the French Open next week at the Srpska Open in Bosnia-Herzegovina.

A two-time champion at Monte Carlo, Djokovic lost his opening match on the French Cote d’Azur last year and exited the tournament in the third round in 2021.

Djokovic got off to a strong start but lost control of the match in the second set when he was broken five times as both players struggled with accuracy in windy conditions.

Djokovic led 4-2 but could not hold onto his lead as Musetti’s mix of clever drop shots and deep groundstrokes put the 22-time Grand Slam winner on the back foot. Djokovic was broken at love in the 11th game and was furious at the changeover, stomping on his racket and destroying it.

Musetti kept his cool in the next game to serve out the set and force a decider.

The match was suspended by rain for about an hour with the score 6-4, 5-7, 1-1 and Djokovic up 40-30 on his serve. Musetti broke for a 4-3 lead and concluded on his fourth match point.

“I am struggling not to cry,” Musetti said. “It is an emotional win because it was a really long match. Three-hour match and suspended by rain. It was not easy conditions because it was a little bit windy and cold. Not like we used to play in the recent days. I am really proud of myself and I can see on the screen. I am struggling not to cry because it is a dream for me.”

The 16th-seeded Musetti — who led 2 sets to love against Djokovic at the 2021 French Open before retiring in the fifth set, will take on Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals.

The seventh-seeded Sinner came from behind and saved a match point to get past No. 10-seeded Hubert Hurkacz 3-6, 7-6 (6), 6-1.

Sinner trailed by a set and a break then came out on top of a 22-shot rally when down 6-5 in the tiebreaker to remain in the match. Hurkacz lost the next two points and threw his racket in anger, then totally lost his focus in the decider.

“Playing against him, I knew already from the beginning that it was very tough to get into the rhythm,” Sinner said. “I think he served incredible in the first one-and-a-half sets, and when I broke him the first time the momentum changed a little bit.”

Also, third-seeded Daniil Medvedev saved two match points in the deciding-set tiebreaker to rally past Alexander Zverev 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (7).

Medvedev advanced to the quarterfinals in Monte Carlo for the second time and will next face Holger Rune. The sixth-seeded Rune advanced without playing when Matteo Berrettini withdrew due to an injury.

German qualifier Jan-Lennard Struff took another step in his comeback from an injury as he upset fourth-seeded Casper Ruud 6-1, 7-6 (6).

Having been ranked 29th, Struff dropped as low as No. 168 after sustaining a foot fracture last year during a match in Miami.

Struff has enjoyed a good start to the season and returned to the Top 100 last month but had not beaten anyone in the Top 10 since June 2021. His aggressive style of play resulted in 37 winners and 23 points won at the net against Ruud, who dropped his serve four times.

Struff ended Ruud’s nine-match winning streak on clay. The 2022 French Open runner-up had won his past two tournaments on the surface, in Gstaad last July and in Estoril last week.

Struff will next be up against 2021 runner-up Andrey Rublev, who beat Karen Khachanov 7-6 (4), 6-2 at the Country Club.

“We know each other too well,” Rublev said. “The first set was only mental. We didn’t show some tennis skills. But it was tough to show skills because the wind was really hard and the court was slippery and it was tough to do something.”

Two-time defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Nicolas Jarry 6-3, 6-4.

“I had to deal with a few (tough) points, especially when he had break points,” said Tsitsipas, who next plays eighth-seeded Taylor Fritz. “I dealt with those situations very maturely and played precisely.”

Topics: Monte Carlo Masters Lorenzo Musetti Novak Djokovic

Medvedev cruises past Italilan wild card, sets up Zverev clash in Monte Carlo

Medvedev cruises past Italilan wild card, sets up Zverev clash in Monte Carlo
Updated 13 April 2023
AFP




  • Zverev is still finding his way back after tearing ankle ligaments in the French Open semifinals last year against Rafael Nadal
Updated 13 April 2023
AFP

MONTE CARLO: Daniil Medvedev cruised through his first match of the year on clay Wednesday, defeating Italian wild card Lorenzo Sonego 6-3, 6-2 at the Monte Carlo Masters to set up a meeting with Alexander Zverev.

Medvedev broke Sonego at the first attempt and then twice more in the second set to reel off his 25th win in his past 26 tour-level matches.

“Every match is a struggle (on clay), but I have had some good matches on clay,” said Medvedev. “I managed to play good against a very strong player on clay.”

“It’s completely different on clay, but confidence is confidence,” the third seed added.

“It’s about winning matches, because it is always two players that play, and one is going to win... I hope to bring this confidence even further.”

Medvedev earned his tour-leading 30th victory of the season and will face Zverev in the last 16 — a first meeting between the pair on clay.

“We’ve had some tough matches,” said Medvedev, who has won seven of 13 previous matches against Zverev.

Zverev is still finding his way back after tearing ankle ligaments in the French Open semifinals last year against Rafael Nadal.

Following a difficult first-round tie against the dangerous Alexander Bublik, he beat Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4, 6-4 on Wednesday.

“I saw him (Zverev) in the first two matches, he seemed to be in good shape. I’m just going to have to be at my best,” said Medvedev.

Casper Ruud, coming off a title in Estoril last weekend, kicked off his Monte Carlo campaign with a 7-5, 7-6 (7/1) win over Botic van de Zandschulp.

“It is never easy to start at a new tournament and against a player I have lost to before,” said Ruud, who avenged his early exit at the hands of Van de Zandschulp in Miami.

“Sometimes it is a little tricky playing someone you recently lost to, like ‘Not again’, but in this case I was a bit happy because I felt like some unfinished business from the Miami match.”

Ruud, a semifinalist in the Principality two years ago, will take on Jan-Lennard Struff next after the German knocked out 14th seed Alex de Minaur 6-3, 6-2.

Danish teenager Holger Rune swept aside two-time French Open runner-up Dominic Thiem 6-2, 6-4, while Jannik Sinner advanced as Diego Schwartzman retired while trailing by a set and a break.

Karen Khachanov, the ninth seed, downed Ilya Ivashka in straight sets to book a showdown with Andrey Rublev.

Novak Djokovic plays Italian youngster Lorenzo Musetti on Thursday for a place in the quarterfinals.

Musetti, who famously led Djokovic by two sets at Roland Garros in 2021 before being forced to retire, thrashed qualifier Luca Nardi 6-0, 6-0.

World No. 1 Djokovic is appearing at his first tournament since failing to get a waiver to enter the United States for last month’s Indian Wells and Miami events due to his anti-Covid vaccination stance.

Matteo Berrettini won a topsy-turvy three-setter against Argentine Francisco Cerundolo despite blowing a 5-0 lead in the opening set.

The Italian recovered to dominate the second-set tie break before completing a 5-7, 7-6 (7/1), 6-4 victory.

US eighth seed Taylor Fritz overcame 2014 Monte Carlo champion Stan Wawrinka 7-6 (12/10), 6-2.

Chile’s Nicolas Jarry will take on two-time defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas after outlasting Australia’s Alexei Popyrin in three sets.

Topics: Daniil Medvedev Monte Carlo Masters Lorenzo Sonego

Carballes Baena goes the distance to win Marrakesh title; Tiafoe captures ATP Houston title

Carballes Baena goes the distance to win Marrakesh title; Tiafoe captures ATP Houston title
Updated 10 April 2023
AFP




Updated 10 April 2023
AFP

MARRAKESH, Morocco: Spain’s Roberto Carballes Baena won a three-hour final against Frenchman Alexandre Muller in Marrakesh on Sunday to claim his second ATP title.

Carballes Baena dropped the first set against his 126th-ranked opponent but rallied to earn a 4-6, 7-6 (7/3), 6-2 victory.
“I am so tired, but I am very, very happy. It was a very, very tough match,” Carballes Baena said in his on-court interview.

Spain’s Roberto Carballes Baena returns the ball to France's Alexandre Muller during the men's single final tennis match at the Marrakesh Open on April 9, 2023. (AFP)

“I tried to fight every point. I don’t know what to say. I am so happy.”
The 30-year-old Carballes Baena is expected to enter the top 50 for the first time on Monday after beginning this week as world number 82.
His only other tour-level title also came on clay at Quito in 2018.

Mission accomplished for Tiafoe

In Houston, Texas, top-seeded Frances Tiafoe defeated Thomas Etcheverry 7-6 (7/1), 7-6 (8/6) to win the ATP clay court title on a double-duty day.

The American, playing his first ATP tournament as the top seed, had to win twice on Sunday to secure the crown thanks to the weather delays earlier in the week.
After beating Gijs Brouwer 6-4, 6-1 in the semifinals he said he was up for the challenge.

In this photo taken on March 25, 2023, Frances Tiafoe reacts during a match against Yosuke Watanuki of Japan during the Miami Open. (Getty Images/AFP)

“I’m running on adrenaline,” Tiafoe told the crowd after beating Brouwer. “I’m on a mission so I’m happy.”
By Sunday night it was mission accomplished as Tiafoe claimed his second ATP title and his first since 2018 in Delray Beach.
Since then he’d come up empty in four finals appearances.
The soggy week meant Tiafoe in fact had to win four matches in two days, playing his first two of the week on Saturday.
He didn’t drop a set and was broken just once — when he served for the title against Etcheverry at 5-4 in the second set.
He trailed 1-3 and 3-5 in the tiebreaker but clinched the victory on his second match point with his 12th ace of the contest.
 

Topics: ATP Houston Frances Tiafoe Thomas Etcheverry

