Saudi Culture Ministry collaborate with Snapchat developer to empower locals with AR

RIYADH: Saudis are set to get hands-on experience and training in augmented reality as the Kingdom’s Ministry of Culture has joined forces with American technology and social media firm Snap Inc to empower local talent.

The collaboration will see the developer of the social media platform Snapchat creating two workshops to enhance Saudi Arabia’s talent and content creation ecosystem with AR skills that play a huge part in the future of entertainment.

The first one is a non-technical workshop led by Sana Fatani, senior creative and brand strategist, to introduce participants to the world of AR and how it can add value to various aspects of life.

The second workshop will be a technical training session conducted by Snap’s AR Lab. It will focus on Lens Studio, Snapchat’s free web-based software that enables users to create their own AR experiences.

Participants will learn how to build their own projects and explore the software.

The partnerships will establish a hub of creative talent and innovation in the Kingdom that will showcase Snapchat’s leading positions in the AR technology space.

As AR is set to play a huge part in the global multi-billion-dollar entertainment industry, the training program will pave the way for Saudi locals to take the sector to a new height, according to a press release.

The initiative highlights the Kingdom’s role in supporting local talent to contribute to the global creative industries. It also shows Saudi Arabia’s commitment to enabling new technologies, it added.

Worldwide revenue generated from AR and virtual reality is projected to reach $31.12 billion in 2023 with an annual growth rate of 13 percent until 2027, according to Statista.

The market’s largest segment is set to be driven by AR software with a market volume of $11.58 billion in 2023.

In Saudi Arabia, the data showed, revenue from AR and VR is projected to reach $85 million this year and will grow annually by 14 percent to reach $145 million by 2027. User penetration in the Kingdom is also set to be at 39.5 percent this year.

Founded in 2011, Snap Inc a $17.46 billion company that played a huge part in the global social media movement and has been putting massive effort to lead the AR space.