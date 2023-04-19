You are here

Riyadh to host 5th World Heritage Site Managers' Forum

Riyadh to host 5th World Heritage Site Managers' Forum
Madain Saleh, Saudi Arabia’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site, listed in 2008. (AN Photo)
Rashid Hassan

Riyadh to host 5th World Heritage Site Managers’ Forum

Riyadh to host 5th World Heritage Site Managers’ Forum
  • Event to be held online in June and July followed by an in-person forum in Riyadh in September
  • Forum will take place under the theme ‘Managing World Heritage for the Next 50 Years’
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will host the fifth World Heritage Site Managers’ Forum under the theme “Managing World Heritage for the Next 50 Years.”

The forum will be held in a hybrid format, with three online sessions between June and July 2023, and an in-person event in Riyadh from Sept. 10-16, 2023.

The summit will run concurrently with the extended 45th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee, which will be hosted by Saudi Arabia in September after the country was unanimously voted committee chair.

The decision was made at the 18th extraordinary meeting of the World Heritage Committee in Paris, which also voted to add historic sites in Yemen, Lebanon and Ukraine to UNESCO’s List of World Heritage in Danger.

Riyadh, home to the World Heritage Site At-Turaif, will host the committee from Sept. 10-25. The event will be chaired by Princess Haifa bint Abdulaziz Al-Mogrin, Saudi Arabia’s permanent representative to UNESCO, and chairperson of the organization’s programs and external relations committee.

The forum will bring together World Heritage site managers from around the globe, helping participants to expand their networks and gain insight at an international level.

Achievements of the past 50 years will be reviewed and the growing challenges facing site managers examined.

Discussions will tackle topics including the achievements of the World Heritage Convention, enhancing resilience and sustainability, risk management, climate change, and digital technologies for monitoring and protecting UNESCO World Heritage sites.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Culture has provided an online registration platform for those seeking to participate.

Applications can be submitted, click here, by May 7, 2023.

Topics: World Heritage Site Managers’ Forum UNESCO World Heritage Committee Saudi Arabia Ministry of Culture

Prophet's museum sees several new additions

Prophet’s museum sees several new additions
Updated 19 April 2023
SPA

Prophet’s museum sees several new additions

Prophet’s museum sees several new additions
  • Launched by Madinah Gov. Prince Faisal bin Salman
  • Publications, films and interactive displays open to public
Updated 19 April 2023
SPA

MADINAH: There have been several new sections added to the Prophet’s museum here, including publications, films and interactive displays, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

Madinah Gov. Prince Faisal bin Salman bin Abdulaziz launched the new additions to the International Fair and Museum of the Prophet’s Biography and Islamic Civilization.

Among those in attendance was Secretary-General of the Muslim World League and Chairman of the Muslim Scholars Association Dr. Mohammad Alissa.

The museum is opposite the Prophet’s mosque in Madinah.

Prince Faisal was briefed on the new sections which include publications and displays that cite over 25,000 instances of the Prophet’s miraculous work.

The souvenir shop has over 200 publications that provide insight into the Prophet’s life and various aspects of Islam.

Prince Faisal also inaugurated a special section showcasing details of the Prophet’s private chambers and the homes of his companions, as well as a new part of his mosque and minbar. This includes a seven-volume encyclopedia outlining the Prophet’s biography.

During the governor’s tour of the museum, a pavilion was inaugurated showcasing the efforts of Saudi Arabia in serving the Qur’an, the sunnah, the two holy mosques and pilgrims.

Alissa thanked Prince Faisal for supporting the museum, which he said provided details of the manner in which Islam continues to be relevant to this day.

Alissa said the MWL was particularly grateful to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for serving Islam through the documentation of its history.

The museum is managed by the MWL with the support of the region’s development authority.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

KSrelief Ramadan deliver thosuands of food packages to needy families

KSrelief Ramadan deliver thosuands of food packages to needy families
Updated 19 April 2023
Arab News

KSrelief Ramadan deliver thosuands of food packages to needy families

KSrelief Ramadan deliver thosuands of food packages to needy families
  • The aid is part of Somalia’s third phase program to provide life-saving interventions in food security for those affected by drought
Updated 19 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) distributed Ramadan food packages in Niger, Somalia, Bangladesh and Albania.
This week more than 29 tons of food aid was distributed in Niger.
And Another 4,120 kilograms of food packages were distributed in Albania, as part of a project by center to distribute 2,000 food packages across 34 Albanian districts to achieve food security.
In Somalia, the center handed out 600 food packages aiding 600 families impacted by the drought.
The aid is part of Somalia’s third phase program to provide life-saving interventions in food security for those affected by drought. The total aid volume so far is 4,620 tons for people affected by the drought.

Topics: King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSrelief)

Saudi crown prince receives Palestinian president 

Saudi crown prince receives Palestinian president 
Updated 19 April 2023
Arab News

Saudi crown prince receives Palestinian president 

Saudi crown prince receives Palestinian president 
Updated 19 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The pair reviewed the situation in the Palestinian Territories at a meeting in Jeddah.
The Palestinian president arrived in the Kingdom on Monday.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Palestine Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Mahmoud Abbas

Saudi FM, US Secretary of State discuss Sudan during phone call

Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received a call from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday.
Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received a call from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday.
Updated 19 April 2023
Arab News

Saudi FM, US Secretary of State discuss Sudan during phone call

Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received a call from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday.
  • Both stressed importance of stopping military escalation, ending violence in Sudan
Updated 19 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received a call from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday, the Kingdom’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

During the call, they both stressed the importance of stopping military escalation and ending the violence, de-escalating tensions, with the need to protect Sudanese civilians and citizens of other countries, in a away that ensures the security and stability of Sudan and its people.

A range of topics and aspects of bilateral relations between the two countries, prospects for cooperation in various fields and issues of common interest were also discussed, the ministry statement added.

The Saudi teenager who mastered an age-old traditional craft

The Saudi teenager who mastered an age-old traditional craft
Updated 19 April 2023
Sulafa Alkhunaizi

The Saudi teenager who mastered an age-old traditional craft

The Saudi teenager who mastered an age-old traditional craft
  • Mohamad Alobaida takes inspiration from architecture, environment
  • ‘I started to love this profession when I was nine,’ he says
Updated 19 April 2023
Sulafa Alkhunaizi

RIYADH: He may be just 17 years old, but Mohamad Alobaida is making quite a name for himself as a rosary-maker.

Active in the family business since the age of nine, the teenager has been creating his own designs for the past four years.

“While making rosaries, I feel like I am traveling to the world of design where I see the arrangement with my own eyes, as it exists in my imagination, materializing in front of me. And I almost touch them,” he said.

“My work is inspired by the environment, terrain, architecture, as well as some events, people and topics of interest.”

The Alobaida family shop, Sabhat Barzan, specializes in manufacturing, maintaining and selling rosaries, and it was where the youngster was first bitten by the creative bug.

“I have had exactly four-and-a-half years in the field of rosary making. I started to love this profession when I was nine years old,” he said.

“I used to help my brother, Ibrahim, in the shop and workshop. He is my brother, father, teacher and guide. He started in the craft of rosary 20 years ago.

“Ibrahim was one of the first people in the craft of rosary in the Kingdom and he has a history of participating in local and international exhibitions.”

The rosary market in Saudi Arabia has been thriving for decades due to its cultural and religious significance.

In Islam, rosaries are called “misbaha” or “sibha.” They comprise a rope and prayer beads and are used to help memorize verses from the Qur’an or keep track of the recitation of the 99 names of God.

The history of using memorization aids dates back to the time of the Prophet Muhammad, whom it is said used simple date seeds to perform his prayer ritual.

These days, elaborate and ornate jewelry rosaries are made of precious stones, wood, bones, horn and ivory. One of the most expensive and popular stones used is amber, a honey-yellow gemstone made from fossilized tree resin.

“The most expensive rosary made in our workshop cost about 25,000 riyals ($6,665) from amber, and the most expensive rosary sold — I was a mediator — was about 70,000,” Alobaida said.

The finest pieces might be expensive to buy, but the art of making them is highly skilled, the teenager said.

“The profession requires extremely high accuracy, so not just anyone can work with the craft. It needs professional equipment and it has high risks.”

Once the rosary-maker decides what stone to use, the next step is choosing the string that holds the beads together, which can be made of cotton, silk or simple nylon.

“A single rosary takes from one day to a month (to make), according to the type of raw material used in the manufacture,” Alobaida said. “There are raw materials that need high precision, such as amber.”

Keen to show off his talents, the teenager recently had a stall at Ramadan District, one of the events under Ramadan Season, a series of cultural experiences organized by the Saudi Ministry of Culture across Riyadh, Jeddah and Makkah.

His creations went down well with visitors and Alobaida hopes he can one day take his talents to the world.

“This craft is a source of additional income from a hobby, and God willing, we aspire to establish a factory in Saudi Arabia,” he said.

“Then we hope to start exporting and be an effective part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.”

Decoder

WHAT IS A MISBAHA?

In Islam, rosaries are called “misbaha” or “sibha.” They comprise a rope and prayer beads and are used to help memorize verses from the Qur’an or keep track of the recitation of the 99 names of God. “A single rosary takes from one day to a month (to make), according to the type of raw material used in the manufacture,” says 17-year-old Saudi rosary maker Mohamad Alobaida.

Topics: Ramadan 2023 Saudi teenager craft Saudi Ministry of Culture

