Emiratis working in UAE private sector up 11% in Q1  

More than 10,500 Emiratis have joined UAE’s private sector since the beginning of 2023. (Shutterstock)
RIYADH: The number of Emiratis working in the private sector in the UAE witnessed a growth of 11 percent in the first quarter of 2023, compared to the same period in 2022, according to the country’s Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization. 

The Ministry, in a statement, revealed that more than 10,500 Emiratis have joined UAE’s private sector since the beginning of 2023, bringing the total number of Emirati employees in the private sector to over 66,000. 

“The increase of Emirati employees in the private sector was accompanied with a 13 percent increase in the number of private sector companies employing Emiratis in Q1 2023, compared to 2022 numbers, as the total number of companies hiring UAE nationals to date exceed 16,000, including more than 2,000 companies that hired Emiratis since the start of 2023,” said MoHRE in a statement. 

 

 

Dubai among fastest-growing cities for ultra-wealthy, Henley & Partners report says

Dubai among fastest-growing cities for ultra-wealthy, Henley & Partners report says
Updated 19 April 2023
Arab News

Dubai among fastest-growing cities for ultra-wealthy, Henley & Partners report says

Dubai among fastest-growing cities for ultra-wealthy, Henley & Partners report says
Updated 19 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Dubai has been listed among the world’s leading and fastest-growing wealth hubs as wealthy families are drawn to it, according to a report by London-based investment migration consultancy Henley & Partners. 

Dubai is the Middle East’s most popular city for the wealthy, hosting approximately 68,400 millionaires. Thanks to its streamlined tax and legal eco-system, the city has positioned itself as a forward-thinking hub that encourages business.

According to the report, the emirate gravitates toward wealthy families due to a range of reasons including high-quality healthcare, proximity to top-ranking universities, socio-political stability and investor-friendly incentives.  

The government has enlarged the UAE Residence by Investment program, under which qualified persons are given a 10-year renewable residence permit to retain talent and draw even more wealthy foreign investors.  

According to the report, Dubai’s safe-haven status and low tax rates attract migrating millionaires from all over the world. In 2022 alone, over 3,500 high-net-worth individuals relocated to the city.  

Following the UAE’s fast recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, Dubai became the preferred resort for the world’s wealthy. The UAE also implemented long-term visas and reduced certain job visas and social norms to improve its international image and attract those who wish to live, work and invest there.  

The other fastest-rising towns for the wealthy in the Middle East and Africa region are Marrakech in Morocco and Kigali in Rwanda.  

Globally, New York, the wealthiest city in the world, maintained its place at the top of the list last year, with 340,000 millionaires. Dubai is the 21st on the list.

According to the research, the US and China dominate the Top 10 Wealthiest Cities list, with only one European city, London, making the 2023 list.  

The list includes Tokyo, the Bay Area of California, London and Singapore, and it comprises 97 cities from nine regions throughout the world.  

Saudi holdings of US Treasuries edges up to $111.7bn in February 

Saudi holdings of US Treasuries edges up to $111.7bn in February 
Updated 19 April 2023
Arab News

Saudi holdings of US Treasuries edges up to $111.7bn in February 

Saudi holdings of US Treasuries edges up to $111.7bn in February 
Updated 19 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s holdings of US Treasuries reached $111.7 billion in February, up $690 million from $111 billion in January, Argaam reported.

Saudi Arabia’s holdings of US Treasuries included long-term bonds totaling $99.9 billion, accounting for 89 percent of the total value.

On the other hand, short-term bonds amounted to $11.8 billion, constituting 11 percent of the total pie.

However, the Kingdom’s US Treasuries holdings in February 2023 slipped 4.47 percent from $116.7 billion held in the same period last year.

The Kingdom also fell to 17th place among the largest holders of US debt.

Japan was the largest investor of US Treasury bonds in February, with $1.08 trillion in holdings. China held the second position, with a total value of $848.8 billion.

The UK became the third largest investor of US Treasury bonds with $643 billion in holdings.

The main three holders saw a reduction in issued bonds in February 2023 compared to January, with Japan and China declining month-on-month. 

When compared to the same period last month, UK’s holding climbed.

According to the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, Saudi’s foreign reserve assets decreased by SR52.2 billion ($13.92 billion), accruing SR1.64 trillion in March 2023, down from SR1.68 trillion in February.

There was also an SR47.5 billion or a 2.89 percent decrease in March 2023 compared to March 2022.

Saudi Arabia’s foreign reserve assets are computed using its international securities investments, foreign currency and deposits, reserves with the International Monetary Fund, special drawing rights and gold reserves.

The value of foreign currency reserves decreased by about 3.45 percent during the last month, reaching SR1.549 trillion. 

The value of special drawing rights increased by 1.44 percent, and the value of the reserves with the IMF climbed slightly by 1.4 percent.

Mubadala-backed M42 acquires Bridgepoint’s dialysis firm Diaverum in huge healthcare deal

Mubadala-backed M42 acquires Bridgepoint’s dialysis firm Diaverum in huge healthcare deal
Updated 19 April 2023
Arab News

Mubadala-backed M42 acquires Bridgepoint’s dialysis firm Diaverum in huge healthcare deal

Mubadala-backed M42 acquires Bridgepoint’s dialysis firm Diaverum in huge healthcare deal
Updated 19 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The largest healthcare company in the Middle East is set to be created after Abu Dhabi-based M24 acquired Bridgepoint Group’s Swedish dialysis clinic chain Diaverum, according to a press release. 

M42, a newly created healthcare joint venture between state fund Mubadala Investment Co. and artificial intelligence firm G42, made the claim as it announced the deal. 

The transaction is expected to close later this year, but the company did not disclose its value. 

This acquisition gives the space for M42 to provide healthcare services and tech solutions in additional markets, further expanding its global geographic footprint.   

“M42’s acquisition of Diaverum represents a major milestone in our global expansion strategy,” said Al-Nowais, the group CEO and managing director of M42, in the statement. 

In addition, this move reinforces the company’s position as a world leader in renal care, noted Diaverum CEO Dimitris Moulavasilis.   

He added: “Together, we’ll be able to drive international growth and continue transforming the industry through patient-centric digital innovations.”  

Diaverum currently operates 440 clinics in 23 different countries and employs over 13,000 people, making it the world’s third-largest provider of dialysis services. 

Led by Al-Nowais, M24 will own a large portfolio that includes Imperial College London Diabetes Center, Danat Al-Emarat and HealthPoint Hospital. 

Earlier this week, M42 said it will explore “opportunities for global expansion and partnerships with pharmaceutical, healthcare, and health tech leaders to bring high-quality care to communities around the world.”  

The acquisition supports Abu Dhabi’s development of its biopharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities.   

It also enables the country’s transition into a global healthcare industry center, with Mubadala leading the industry.   

With $284 billion in assets, Mubadala is ramping up its healthcare investments through new deals and partnerships to diversify its portfolio.   

Mubadala acquired Dental Care Alliance in January, a US support organization for about 390 allied practices across 22 states. 

In August last year, Mubadala-backed G42 established a $10 billion fund to invest in emerging technology in high-growth regions. In October of that year, Mubadala Health and G42 Healthcare joined to look for innovative solutions to treat chronic illnesses.   

Furthermore, the region’s wealth funds have shown great interest in investing in this sector. The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, the city’s largest wealth fund, revealed plans to co-invest with Swedish firm EQT AB in the UK-based Dechra Pharmaceuticals.   

Saudia records fewest passenger complaints among carriers in Saudi Arabia, GACA reveals

Saudia records fewest passenger complaints among carriers in Saudi Arabia, GACA reveals
Updated 19 April 2023
Arab News

Saudia records fewest passenger complaints among carriers in Saudi Arabia, GACA reveals

Saudia records fewest passenger complaints among carriers in Saudi Arabia, GACA reveals
Updated 19 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudia, formerly known as Saudi Arabian Airlines, recorded the fewest number of passenger complaints among carriers in the Kingdom in March, with just 11 grievances per 100,000 customers, according to data released by the General Authority of Civil Aviation. 

The authority issued an index for the classification of air transport service providers and airports for March 2023. 

Overall, during the month, as many as 640 complaints were filed, up from 355 during March 2022. 

After Saudia, Flynas ranked second with up to 20 complaints, followed by Flyadeal with 35. 

The majority of complaints in March revolved around baggage services, tickets and flights, GACA data showed. 

In terms of global airports with passengers exceeding 6 million per year, King Fahd International Airport recorded the fewest complaints. It received nine complaints for every 100,000 passengers with a timely handling rate of 82 percent. 

With regard to international airports with annual passenger number below 6 million, Taif International Airport ranked first with one complaint per 100,000 passengers and a closure rate standing at 75 percent. 

During the first quarter of 2023, around 7 million guests were transferred on Saudia flights networks, reflecting a 35 percent surge in the numbers of passengers traveling when compared to the same period last year, according to a statement by the company. 

Out of the 7 million travelers, an estimated 3.8 million are international travelers, reflecting a 94 percent increase when compared to the first quarter of 2022, the company disclosed. 

“The growing rates achieved during the first quarter of 2023 came according to an operational plan that takes into account the provision of more flights and seat capacity, taking into account operational efficiency and maintaining the rate of flight discipline, in line with what is being done,” said CEO of Saudia Ibrahim Koshy. 

“It provides services that contribute to enhancing the travel experience and attracting the loyalty of more guests from all over the world, perhaps the most prominent of which is the ‘Your Ticket is a Visa’ service, which enables visiting guests to reach the Kingdom by digitally linking the transit visa with the airline ticket and issuing it easily,” Koshy added. 

Micro, small, and medium businesses in Saudi Arabia receive $61.4bn credit facilities in 2022

Micro, small, and medium businesses in Saudi Arabia receive $61.4bn credit facilities in 2022
Updated 19 April 2023
Arab News

Micro, small, and medium businesses in Saudi Arabia receive $61.4bn credit facilities in 2022

Micro, small, and medium businesses in Saudi Arabia receive $61.4bn credit facilities in 2022
Updated 19 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Credit facilities given to micro, small, and medium enterprises in Saudi Arabia hit SR229.3 billion ($61.4 billion) in 2022, up 13 percent on the previous 12 months, official figures showed. 

Data released by Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, revealed that banks accounted for credit facilities worth SR213.2 billion, or 93 percent of the total financing. 

The remaining 7 percent –  SR16.1 billion – was provided by financial institutions.

According to the report, SR7.54 billion of credit facilities were given to small enterprises, while medium enterprises received SR5.34 billion. 

The SAMA report pointed out that medium enterprises accounted for 62 percent, or SR132.97 billion, of the total credit facilities in 2022, while medium enterprises represented around SR5.34 billion during the same period. 

The growth of MSMEs is crucial for Saudi Arabia to materialize the goals outlined in Vision 2030, as the Kingdom is now on a path of economic diversification. 

In March, a top official of Saudi Arabia’s Social Development Bank revealed that it is aiming to provide SR24 billion of finance for small and medium-sized enterprises in the next three years. 

During an interview with Arab News, Sultan Al-Hamidi, chief business officer of SDB, said the bank has provided finance worth SR16 billion to 40,000 SMEs in Saudi Arabia since 2008.

He also added SDB handed over $5 billion of financing to some 9,000 SMEs in 2022 alone. 

“In 2008, we started the segment of SMEs and micro SMEs. From that date until today, we successfully deployed around SR16 billion to 40,000 SMEs. And how do we help them? We start with them from idea until expansion,” said Al-Hamidi. 

He added: “We see big growth in SMEs, and the bank reacted to that in all aspects. So, if we take the example for last year, we grew and we were able to finance 9,000 SMEs with an amount of around SR5 billion. And of course, we have a plan in the coming three years, we will deploy around SR24 billion in the coming three years.” 

