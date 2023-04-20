Russian foreign minister visits Cuba, condemns US sanctions

You are here

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meets with the media in Havana on Apr. 20, 2023.
  • During his visit to the island nation, which for decades was a staunch Moscow ally, Lavrov condemned the American economic sanctions on Cuba
  • Rodríguez rejected what he called the “expansionist aspirations” of NATO and the sanctions imposed on Russia
HAVANA: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday condemned US sanctions against Cuba as he visited the island during the last leg of a Latin American tour that took him to Brazil, Nicaragua and Venezuela.
Lavrov met with his Cuban counterpart Bruno Rodríguez, kicking off the visit by taking part in a wreath-laying ceremony at a memorial in Havana for Cuban independence hero José Martí.
During his visit to the island nation, which for decades was a staunch Moscow ally, Lavrov condemned the American economic sanctions on Cuba, and blasted the US for seeking to impose “its will on the world,” according to a dispatch on the state media outlet Cubadebate.
Rodríguez, for his part, rejected what he called the “expansionist aspirations” of NATO and the sanctions imposed on Russia.
Lavrov was expected to meet later today with recently reelected President Miguel Díaz-Canel.
Cuba has had an extensive relationship with Moscow since the 1960s, when it joined the bloc of socialist countries led by the then Soviet Union, receiving many vital imports — fertilizers, industrial equipment, spare parts and, above all, oil — in exchange for sugar.
Russia, along with Venezuela, is one of Cuba’s few suppliers of oil, sending an undetermined amount to the island, which is undergoing a severe energy crisis.
Also, two weeks ago, Cuban banks started to accept payments with MIR cards, a payment system in Russia that allows Russian tourists to make cash withdrawals and convert rubles to Cuban pesos.
MIR cards are accepted in other partner countries of Russia, including Turkiye and Vietnam, and are operated by the state-owned Russian National Card Payment System.

EU lawmakers demand obligatory hosting of migrants under looming overhaul

EU lawmakers demand obligatory hosting of migrants under looming overhaul
Updated 20 April 2023
Reuters

EU lawmakers demand obligatory hosting of migrants under looming overhaul

EU lawmakers demand obligatory hosting of migrants under looming overhaul
  • The European Parliament adopted its position on the looming reform of the bloc's migration and asylum rules ahead of negotiating its final form with the 27 EU member states
  • Countries including Poland and Hungary refuse to host any of the new arrivals
Updated 20 April 2023
Reuters

BRUSSELS: European Union lawmakers voted on Thursday to require member countries to host some of the refugees and migrants coming to the bloc at times of high arrivals, part of a fiercely contested reform due ahead of a 2024 pan-European election.
The European Parliament adopted its position on the looming reform of the bloc’s migration and asylum rules ahead of negotiating its final form with the 27 EU member states that have long been split over the so-called obligatory relocations.
Countries including Poland and Hungary refuse to host any of the new arrivals while others including Italy and France — where people from the Middle East and Africa arrive on smugglers’ boats across the Mediterranean Sea — say they cannot cope alone.
Warsaw, Budapest and their allies say they can help by providing money, staff or equipment instead of being legally obliged to take in people. The Mediterranean countries of arrival and the rich destination states like Germany say that falls short.
The bloc’s migration and asylum system collapsed in 2015 when more than one million people — mostly fleeing the war in Syria — reached Europe’s southern shores.
That caught the EU by surprise, stretching its reception and security capacities, and triggering a wave of anti-immigration sentiment across the bloc.
The EU has since tightened external borders and asylum laws to keep people away, and the sensitive issue of migration faded from the top of the bloc’s political agenda as the COVID-19 pandemic cut global mobility.
But Mediterranean arrivals rose last year, with the bloc’s border agency Frontex reporting some 330,000 unauthorized arrivals.
With irregular immigration on the rise, those including Italy’s far-right government are leading growing calls for the EU to do more to reduce sea arrivals.
Previously seen as hard-line, ideas to build border fences and assess people’s asylum claims outside of Europe — including in Rwanda, as proposed by Denmark — are back on the agenda and part of the EU’s political discussions on managing migration.
While the EU wants to overhaul its defunct system before a bloc-wide election in 2024, the issue of obligatory relocations seems as stuck as ever, according to diplomats.

UN paints Congo helicopters orange to protect against attacks

UN paints Congo helicopters orange to protect against attacks
Updated 20 April 2023
Reuters

UN paints Congo helicopters orange to protect against attacks

UN paints Congo helicopters orange to protect against attacks
  • Humanitarian operations to help the thousands of civilians displaced by the fighting have been caught up in the fighting
  • Last year, the UN recorded 293 security incidents that affected relief missions to east Congo
Updated 20 April 2023
Reuters

KINSHASA: The United Nations has painted bright orange its two white helicopters providing humanitarian relief in eastern Congo in an effort to protect them from militia attacks by distinguishing them from other aircraft.
Insecurity has worsened in east Congo since a rebel group known as the M23 - one of many armed militias active in the region - launched a fresh offensive last year.
Humanitarian operations to help the thousands of civilians displaced by the fighting have been caught up in the fighting.
Last year, the U.N. recorded 293 security incidents that affected relief missions to east Congo, resulting in the death of nine humanitarian workers. More than 20 were kidnapped last year.
The U.N. Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) unveiled the two repainted World Food Programme helicopters this week. Their colour is meant to avoid confusion with the white ones used by the U.N. peacekeeping mission MONUSCO, which have been attacked in the past.
But a civil society activist in the city of Goma was sceptical.
"This change of colour does not change the basic problem, which is insecurity," Stewart Muhindo told Reuters via telephone.
"The fact that the humanitarian community is trying to stand out is proof that the United Nations system has failed in its peacekeeping mission," he said, reflecting widespread frustrations against MONUSCO that frequently spurs protests.
Eight peacekeepers were killed when a MONUSCO helicopter on a reconnaissance mission crashed in the midst of rebel fighting in March last year. The government blamed the M23, which they denied.
In February, another peacekeeper was killed when a helicopter operated by the mission came under fire while in mid-air.

TV host, former marine join senior army figures backing Afghan pilot's bid to stay in UK

TV host, former marine join senior army figures backing Afghan pilot's bid to stay in UK
Updated 20 April 2023
Arab News

TV host, former marine join senior army figures backing Afghan pilot's bid to stay in UK

TV host, former marine join senior army figures backing Afghan pilot's bid to stay in UK
  • Deporting unnamed pilot would be ‘complete failure of our moral duty’: English broadcaster Piers Morgan
  • War ‘hero’ Ben McBean claims ‘everyone respected’ Afghan troops who fought alongside coalition
Updated 20 April 2023
Arab News

LONDON: A top UK TV presenter and a former commando hailed as a “hero” by Prince Harry have joined a campaign to let a former Afghan Air Force pilot stay in Britain.

Piers Morgan, who hosts “Piers Morgan Uncensored” on TalkTV, told his audience during an interview with the former Chief of the General Staff Richard Dannatt that the UK had a “moral compulsion” to grant the unnamed pilot asylum, who has previously been threatened with deportation to Rwanda.

“It’s a complete failure of our moral duty as a country. This man is a hero,” Morgan said.

The pilot, who flew 30 combat missions against Taliban insurgents while working alongside British forces, was described as a “patriot” by a former US colleague.

He was told by the Home Office he may face deportation as he had entered the country illegally via a small boat crossing the English Channel and had passed through several safe countries on his way to Britain from Afghanistan.

Morgan, whose brother served as a colonel in Afghanistan, added: “I think this is a really important battle. It may be one man, but it represents a large number of people who sacrificed a lot, many of them sacrificed their lives.

“And he can’t go back now because the Taliban would hunt him down and kill him and he must be terrified that’s going to happen about what’s going to happen. We’re going to keep hammering away at No. 10.”

Dannatt said he would be “very surprised if (Prime Minister) Rishi Sunak or (Defense Secretary) Ben Wallace didn’t push this through,” adding, “the thought he could be extradited is appalling. They should use their discretion now and quietly announce his family will come too.”

Dannatt is among 50,000 people to join a campaign launched by the Independent newspaper in support of the pilot. Air Marshal Edward Stringer, the former head of RAF forces in Afghanistan, ex-NATO chief George Robertson, and British Labour Party leader Keir Starmer have also joined the cause.

Former Royal Marine Ben McBean, a double amputee following critical injury while deployed in Afghanistan in 2008, has also backed calls for the pilot to remain in the UK.

McBean, described as a “hero” by Prince Harry, said: “Anyone who went against them (the Taliban), who was on our side, everyone respected them — Afghan national army, Afghan national police, Afghan Air Force. Some of the elders that we used to speak to who were fighting for their land, everyone respected them.

“And if you said, would you mind if they came here to get a new life now because they’re in danger over there? I don’t see why anyone would have an issue with that.

“Because of the way that we just left, people have been left behind, forgotten about, they are in hiding, so it is almost impossible for them to get here safely. It doesn’t surprise me what’s happened, unfortunately,” he added.

Gen. Richard Barrons, a former chief of joint operations who served in Afghanistan, said it was “not surprising” the pilot had to travel to Britain illegally “considering the mess the (UK) government made with the evacuation process.”

The pilot previously told the Independent he had been left with no other route into the UK other than the one he took after Afghanistan fell to the Taliban in August 2021.

“What safe and legal way was there after the fall of Afghanistan? You entered Afghanistan on the first day as a friendly and brotherly country, and now this bad day has come upon us. (The UK government should) keep the promise of friendship and cooperation that you made, and fulfil it,” he said.

“The American and British forces have forgotten us. We worked with them, and we helped them like they were our brothers. We are not Talib, we are not (Daesh), so why are they leaving us like this?”

UNICEF: 12.7 million children in Africa missed vaccinations

UNICEF: 12.7 million children in Africa missed vaccinations
Updated 20 April 2023
AP

UNICEF: 12.7 million children in Africa missed vaccinations

UNICEF: 12.7 million children in Africa missed vaccinations
  • The report, “The State of the World's Children 2023,” confirms previous indications
  • Half of the 20 countries in the world with the largest number of children without any vaccinations — referred to as “zero-dose” children — are in Africa, UNICEF said
Updated 20 April 2023
AP

JOHANNESBURG: Nearly 13 million children missed one or more vaccinations in Africa between 2019 and 2021 because of the disruptive impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving the continent vulnerable to even more outbreaks of disease and facing a “child survival crisis,” a new report from UNICEF said Thursday.
Amid a global “backslide” in childhood immunization over those three years, which the United Nations Children’s Fund said is the worst regression for childhood vaccinations in 30 years, Africa is the region with the highest number of unvaccinated and under-vaccinated children. UNICEF said that 12.7 million African children missed one or more vaccinations and 8.7 million didn’t receive a single dose of any vaccine from 2019-2021.
The report, “The State of the World’s Children 2023,” confirms previous indications and lays out more data showing that the pandemic “interrupted childhood vaccination almost everywhere,” UNICEF said.
Half of the 20 countries in the world with the largest number of children without any vaccinations — referred to as “zero-dose” children — are in Africa, UNICEF said. In Nigeria, 2.2 million children have never received a vaccination. In Ethiopia, 1.1 million are unvaccinated against diseases.
UNICEF’s report comes as Africa, but also other parts of the world, report disease outbreaks on a scale not seen in years. In the southern African nation of Malawi, more than 1,000 people died in a cholera outbreak at the start of the year, the worst there in 20 years. Nearly 700 children died in a measles outbreak in Zimbabwe last year. Most of the Zimbabwean children were unvaccinated against the disease, authorities said.
UNICEF said the “intense demands on health systems, the diversions of immunization resources to COVID-19 vaccination, health worker shortages and stay-at-home measures” all contributed to missed vaccinations across the world. So did conflicts, climate change and vaccine hesitancy.
But in Africa, the pandemic exposed and exacerbated the “lack of resilience and persistent weaknesses in health systems and primary health care,” UNICEF said.
Last year, 34 of the 54 countries in Africa experienced disease outbreaks such as measles, cholera and poliovirus, UNICEF said, adding there’s a “child survival crisis” on the continent.
The resurgence of those diseases should serve as a clear warning for Africa, said Mohamed M. Fall, UNICEF Regional Director for Eastern and Southern Africa.
“African leaders must act now and take strong political action to reduce the gap in vaccination and make sure that all children are immunized and protected,” he said.
UNICEF noted that children born just before or during the pandemic were now moving past the age when they would normally be vaccinated and stressed the need for health authorities to “catch up” with those missed vaccinations to prevent more deadly disease outbreaks.
Also Thursday, the World Health Organization released its assessment, saying Africa needs to vaccinate an estimated 33 million children by 2025 to get “back on track” and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic’s “disruptive wake.”

Human rights groups tell UN not to adopt, endorse IHRA's antisemitism definition

Human rights groups tell UN not to adopt, endorse IHRA's antisemitism definition
Updated 20 April 2023
Arab News

Human rights groups tell UN not to adopt, endorse IHRA's antisemitism definition

Human rights groups tell UN not to adopt, endorse IHRA's antisemitism definition
  • Signatories to updated letter swell to more than 100 organizations
  • Fears that interpretation will be used to prevent criticism of Israel
Updated 20 April 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have joined more than 100 human rights groups in telling the UN not to adopt or endorse the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s working definition of antisemitism.
The organizations sent UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, and the High Representative for the UN Alliance of Civilizations Miguel Angel Moratinos, an open letter on April 3 — which has now been updated with more signatory groups from an initial 60 to 104 — to say that the IHRA definition could be used to shield the Israeli government from legitimate criticism of various policies.
The signatories said that antisemitism “poses real harm to Jewish communities around the world and requires meaningful action to combat it,” but added any attempt to take action should “not inadvertently embolden or endorse policies and laws that undermine fundamental human rights, including the right to speak and organize in favor of Palestinian rights and to criticize Israeli government policies.”
They added that the IHRA definition had “repeatedly” been “misused” to curb free speech and support for Palestinians before, and that two alternative definitions of antisemitism, the Jerusalem Declaration and the Nexus Document, were more robust.
As well as Amnesty and HRW, the signatories include Israeli human rights group B’Tselem, the American Civil Liberties Union, the International Federation for Human Rights, Americans for Peace Now, the Cairo Institute for Human Rights Studies, and Breaking the Silence.

