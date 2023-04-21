Review: Diaa Jubaili’s ‘No Windmills in Basra’ is a rich collection of short stories 

CHICAGO: From Basra, Iraq, a city with a history of war, loss, love, and family, comes a rich collection of short stories in “No Windmills in Basra,” by award-winning novelist Diaa Jubaili. The writer’s tales reflect a region and its people who have withstood the tests of conflict and imperialism, all while attempting to live their daily lives. The collection marries the magic of Arab folklore and the contradictions of modern life. Newly translated by Chip Rossetti, readers will find life between tragedy and fantasy among Jubaili’s pages.
Offering insight into the masterful collection, Rossetti writes that Jubaili’s stories “feel like modern folktales or urban legends,” but the foreground of the work is “war that overshadows Iraqis’ daily lives for the past several decades.” Jubaili writes about the Iran-Iraq war, the second Gulf War, life between wars, and the families affected by them. Along the Shatt Al-Arab River, people turn into animals and inanimate objects with feelings of life and love. He touches on themes of war and love, encompassing mothers and women, and much more.
In the short story “Flying,” Jubaili writes of an ex-soldier whose pension is insufficient and so he must take a second job at a poultry factory to make ends meet. Each story shows how war transforms lives and memory. Like in “The Saltworks,” a boy named Jamal, who brings joy to his family, is suddenly lost during a war and the family is devastated. From the dead who haunt the earth to the orphans who must leave Iraq behind, Jubaili’s characters never forget the past.
The mothers Jubaili writes about are women who carry the past, present and future within them at all times. They adapt to life as things change around them as loved ones die and children grow, or some never return. The mothers pick up the shattered pieces and piece together life. In the story “Jonah,” it is the narrator’s mother who uses her resilience to rebuild Iraq. Between attempts to thwart Virginia Woolf’s drowning, a boy who steals time, and characters who declare an author dead, Jubaili’s tales massages minds and transforms hearts in a collection that is brimming with love, tragedy and the whimsical nature of life.
The team at Saudi production house Telfaz11 are on a roll right now, turning out hit films and shows at an enviable rate. The latest is this psychological thriller, which releases April 27 on Netflix (part of the company’s eight-film deal with the streaming giant), and tells the story of an IT worker named Tarek (Alharthy) who becomes obsessed with the stunning new intern (played by Alkhadra) at his company. He heads to a desert resort (the film is mostly shot in AlUla) that promises its resident matchmaker will find men their perfect bride. “But when Tarek wanders outside the bounds of the resort,” the synopsis says, “he uncovers an ancient vengeance.”
‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3’
Director: James Gunn
Starring: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan
The Marvel movie we’re most looking forward to this year will hit cinemas on May 4. The titular lovable rogues, led by Star Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) are getting accustomed to life on Knowhere (the severed head of an ancient celestial being that they purchased to use as their headquarters), but Quill is grieving the loss of his lover, Gamora — a situation complicated by the fact that a younger version of Gamora now exists in their timeline, but does not share her older version’s feelings about Quill. Meanwhile, Rocket the raccoon’s shady past is catching up with him, and the team must unite to save his life.
‘The Mother’
Director: Niki Caro
Starring: Jennifer Lopez, Joseph Fiennes, Omari Hardwick, Gael Garcia Bernal
New Zealand director Caro has the chops for both action (the 2020 live-action version of Disney’s “Mulan”) and arthouse (the award-winning 2002 movie “Whale Rider”), so we’re excited to see her take on Misha Green’s story about a highly skilled former assassin (Lopez) who is forced to come out of hiding in the wilds of Alaska and face her past in order to protect her daughter, whom she gave up years ago but has watched from afar ever since. Out May 12 on Netflix.
This intriguing live-action remake of Disney’s beloved 1989 animated classic is in good hands with Rob Marshall, who has some chops when it comes to film musicals, having helmed 2002’s “Chicago” and 2018’s “Mary Poppins Returns.” Its star, Bailey, also has form — along with her sister, her duo Chloe x Halle have earned five Grammy nominations in the last five years. The original animation has plenty of fans, both young and old, many of whom will be eager to see the new take. The story is straightforward. Princess Ariel (mermaid), falls in love with Prince Eric (human) after saving him from a shipwreck but is forbidden to leave her father’s undersea kingdom. So she strikes a deal with sea witch Ursula that grants her human legs to explore the human world. But the price for this bargain puts her father’s crown, and her own life, at risk. In cinemas May 25.
‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’
Directors: Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson
Voice cast: Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, Issa Rae
This film’s predecessor, 2018’s “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” was one of the best films of that year — a tense and hilarious ride through alternate universes involving a number of different incarnations of Spider-Man, including, of course, Brooklyn teen Miles Morales. In this follow-up, Morales and his love interest Gwen Stacy (the Spider-Woman of her universe) take on The Spot — a new foe who can open interdimensional portals and who threatens the lives of all Spider-People. They team up the Spider-Society, led by Miguel O’Hara, to take The Spot on, but Miles and Miguel clash over the best way to do so. In cinemas June 1.
‘Elemental’
Director: Peter Sohn
Voice cast: Leah Lewis, Mamoudou Athie, Ronnie del Carmen, Shila Ommi
Pixar’s latest is set in Element City, where the elements of nature (fire, water, land and air) live in their respective neighborhoods and are traditionally forbidden to mix. Ember Lumen, a feisty, quick-tempered fire element meets fun-loving water element Wade Ripple when he is called to deal with a plumbing accident at the family store owned by her bigoted father Bernie. Even though they cannot touch, Ember and Wade begin to fall in love, with Wade’s laidback nature helping to calm Ember down. In cinemas June 15.
‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’
Director: James Mangold
Starring: Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Antonio Banderas
With Steven Spielberg and George Lucas on board as executive producers, this fifth and final installment in the hugely successful franchise, set in 1969, finds an ageing Dr. Jones searching for the titular mystical and powerful object alongside his goddaughter Helena (Waller-Bridge). Jones is disappointed to discover that former Nazis are now working with the US government to take on the Soviet Union in the space race. He’s particularly concerned about the sinister Jurgen Voller (Mikkelsen). In cinemas June 29.
‘Barbie’
Director: Greta Gerwig
Starring: Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell, Simu Liu
The fact that two great filmmakers — Gerwig (“Lady Bird”) and Noah Baumbach (“Marriage Story” and “Francis Ha”) — co-wrote this film, and that Gerwig herself directed it, hopefully means that what could have been (and was surely conceived as) a cynical marketing scheme for Mattel’s iconic doll will hopefully have plenty of heart. Other reasons to be hopeful include the two leads —two of Hollywood’s brightest young stars, Robbie and Gosling, as Barbie and Ken. In cinemas July 20.
Recipes for success: Chef Alena Solodovichenko offers advice and a tasty roasted vegetable recipe
Rawaa Talass
DUBAI: Life has a way of taking us places we least expect. Last year, 34-year-old Ukrainian chef Alena Solodovichenko made the move from Moscow to Dubai, where she is currently the executive chef of Sfumato.
It’s a fine-dining venue that bills itself as a gastro atelier of “affordable luxury.” The warm-toned, dimly-lit space, equipped with an open kitchen, sits cozily in the impressive Opus Tower, designed by the famed late Iraqi architect Zaha Hadid.
“Maybe for the first time in my life, I feel really proud of myself. It’s the main project of my life,” Solodovichenko tells Arab News. “I couldn’t have dreamed this up. When I entered Opus the first time, I couldn’t believe that I was going to work here. It really means a lot for me.”
Solodovichenko’s story begins in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, where she was born and bred. As a 10-year-old, she made up for her bad school grades by cooking tasty treats for her mother to lighten the mood. Nine years later, she started her career in the pastry section of a local restaurant, working her way up the ladder following her ambition of becoming a chef.
She accomplished that goal at the age of 21. But, in a male-dominated kitchen, there was blood, sweat, and literally, tears. “I was not confident and I thought I was not good enough,” she recalls. With time, she gained confidence, taking on jobs in other Japanese and Ukrainian restaurants. Later, she relocated to Moscow, becoming the executive chef of 20 restaurants. She authored cookery books and was the recipient of GQ Super Woman of the Year Award.
In the UAE, she has a singular vision for Sfumato. The Italian term refers to a renaissance art technique of blending colors to create soft and smooth transitions. With a feminine touch, Solodovichenko transforms humble root vegetables into the heroes of dishes where wagyu and lobster typically reign supreme.
“I don’t want my guest to come back for my fish,” she explains. “I want them to come back for my tomato, my celeriac, and beetroot — and then they can have the octopus.”
In a subtle way, Sfumato partly showcases Ukrainian produce and craftsmanship. Some foods from the chef’s childhood, such as borsch and the vareniki potato dumpling, have a place on her menu. At a time of huge upheaval for her country, the supportive team is doing its part by importing wooden tableware from there, hiring Ukrainian cooks, and implementing an architectural design developed in Ukraine.
What one ingredient can instantly improve any dish?
Of course, it’s salt. It can give taste even when there’s no taste.
Are you a disciplinarian in the kitchen? Do you shout a lot? Or are you more laidback?
For me, discipline is very important in the kitchen. We have rules. If you follow the rules, everything is cool — I can joke with you, help you, and support you. But there are situations in the kitchen when you should shout, especially if you ask for something for more than once. But I don’t get hysterical. (Laughs.)
Changing the dishes. For example, I create a salad with three ingredients and one of them is smoked pecan nuts. If you don’t eat nuts and I remove it, then it’s no longer ‘my’ salad.
When you go out to eat, do you find yourself critiquing the food?
Yes and no. If I don’t like the dish, I won’t eat it. I never criticize and I’ll never ask the waiters, “Can you have the chef taste the pasta? It’s overcooked.” For me, that’s not OK. In the restaurant world, we chefs should have respect towards each other.
What’s your top tip for amateur chefs?
Work hard, read, and invest a lot into your self-development.
New Apple TV+ thriller gets off to an unspectacular, understated start
Matt Ross
LONDON: Knowing that Apple’s new miniseries “The Last Thing He Told Me” is based on Laura Dave’s bestselling thriller actually does it a lot of favors. Stories don’t tend to spend 65 weeks on the The New York Times Best Seller List without having something going for them, and it’s comforting to know that, despite a largely underwhelming opening two episodes, this show probably has some narrative gas left in the tank.
San Francisco-based artist Hannah finds herself in the midst of a conspiratorial whirlwind when her tech-wizard husband Owen simply doesn’t come home from work one day. To make matters worse, he leaves a cryptic note asking Hannah to protect his daughter Bailey, and a duffel bag stuffed full of cash. Soon enough, the already fractious relationship between Hannah and her stepdaughter is put under even greater scrutiny as the pair desperately try to find out why Owen abandoned them with no warning.
All of that information could have been gleaned from the series’ trailer. And the reason the first two episodes of this seven-part series feel a little on the creaky side is that they do little to shed more light on where the story might be headed.
Jennifer Garner stars as Hannah, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Owen and Angourie Rice as Bailey. They’re all fine. Some of the dialog feels a little overwrought, and the ramping of the tension strays into melodrama, but that’s all fine too. The whole thing is…fine, as slow-boiling thrillers go.
Hannah and Owen do seem sufficiently saccharine during flashbacks that anyone who has watched a crime- or thriller-related TV show might suspect he has a whole ‘secret life’ thing going on, but then subtlety (particularly in the crowded space of streaming services) is not exactly common in the genre. “The Last Thing He Told Me” is, at least, beautifully shot and a pleasure to look at, so as long as the story has a surprise or two somewhere along the way, this could be a show worth sticking with. But it would have been great to see some evidence of that in the first couple of hours.
Celebrity-loved Saudi designer Yousef Akbar: Fashion Trust Arabia win was ‘life-changing’
In 2017, his business almost went under. Now, Akbar is one of the Gulf’s most in-demand creatives
Updated 20 April 2023
Hanadi Merchant Habib
DUBAI: Saudi fashion designer Yousef Akbar was all over the news as US actress Sharon Stone wore one of his creations to the 2023 Women’s Cancer Research Fund gala in Beverly Hills.
Stone isn’t the first celebrity that Akbar has dressed, either. Since the launch of his brand in 2016, Akbar’s avant-garde creations have been championed by other A-listers, including American supermodel Chrissy Teigen and former Destiny’s Child star and Beyoncé bandmate Kelly Rowland.
Being a fashion designer was never a childhood dream for Akbar, he tells Arab News. He studied supply-chain management at university and — outside of academia — was a keen, and talented, ten-pin bowler.
Akbar says that during his childhood in Jeddah he used to love sketching and drawing, but a career in the arts was not something he ever considered.
“Being an artist or a designer was so unthinkable that it wasn’t even worth dreaming about — it was completely out of the question,” he says.
Akbar’s parents were fairly traditional and wanted him to focus on a steady career for his future, so he spent most of his adolescence studying. In his spare time, he went bowling. He was good enough to earn a spot on the national team, competing at the 2006 Asian Games in Doha where Saudi Arabia won a bronze medal in the team of five event.
“We were very successful, and King Abdullah invited us to the palace to reward us,” Akbar says. “We were asked to write a letter with our request (for the reward), and I asked for a scholarship for higher education, which was granted.” Soon after, he headed to Australia to study logistics and supply-chain management at the University of Sydney.
As a student, he loved going on shopping trips with friends. Although he couldn’t splurge as much as he would have liked to. “Coming from a regular middle-class family and being on a student allowance, I didn’t have thousands of dollars to shop. Also, I couldn’t find the type of clothes I wanted to wear in regular menswear stores,” he explains. “So, towards the end of my Master’s degree, I started looking for fashion courses where I could learn to make my own clothes.”
He signed up for a fashion design degree at Ultimo, a technical and further education college in Sydney. Initially, he was disappointed in the course.
“Once I got in, I thought I would be able to pick tailoring as a subject — you know, learn how to make a jacket for myself and get out of there. But tailoring was a second-year subject, so I had to complete the first year to get there. Additionally, womenswear was compulsory in the first year, which really annoyed me — I was barely interested in menswear, let alone womenswear,” he says.
However, as he got into the swing of things and started learning about design, something clicked, and Akbar discovered this was something he wanted to take seriously. “Once I had that realization, I worked hard and was fortunate enough to graduate top of my class in 2016,” he says.
That same year, he launched his eponymous brand — a commitment he was perhaps not quite ready for in retrospect.
“If I’d known how difficult it is to start a label, I wouldn’t have done it,” he says. “The fashion business can be complex and isn’t something they teach in depth at fashion school.”
He adds that starting a brand takes a lot of money, and as a graduate student; his savings fell short. “Another challenge was realizing that graduating top of your class means nothing. There are (plenty of) talented designers out there, all competing for a handful of stores, clients, buyers and PR placements. Talent alone isn’t enough.”
Despite his collection being well received and Teigen wearing one of his dresses to the 2016 American Music Awards, the sales weren’t coming through. He contacted countless buyers and stores without getting a response. It got to the point where if someone wrote back with a “No,” he would take solace in the fact that they had at least looked at his collection. Then, in 2017, a disagreement with a PR agency in 2017 meant that his brand had to hit pause temporarily. “They scammed me out of my money, putting me out of business,” he says. “So even if I had an order, I had no resources to make it. But it was a life lesson, and now I’m wiser.”
A year and a half later, he heard about the prestigious Fashion Trust Arabia competition and decided to apply for it.
“I was so surprised to be a finalist and even more surprised to win it,” says Akbar. Winning the 2020 prize in the evening wear category turned things around almost instantly for him. Aside from the significant prize money, Akbar also received mentorship from some of the biggest names in the fashion industry.
“Part of our prize was collaborating with (prestigious London department store) Harrods, and if it did well, they said they would continue to buy. Thankfully that’s still a success,” Akbar says.
The designer considers himself extremely fortunate to have crossed paths with FTA co-chairs Tania Fares and Her Excellency Sheikha Al-Mayassa (the sister of the ruler of Qatar).
“For so long, you think it’s impossible to make it and are shut out of this business. People tell you, ‘You’re so talented’ and yet nothing’s working — it’s disheartening. In retrospect, I could have had a great job and an incredible income with my degree in logistics, but I was still living the poor student life in the fashion world. So when you get this big break, it’s life-changing,” he says.
Akbar now works out of a design studio in Sydney with a small team on a freelance basis and often commissions artisans in India to produce his embroidery.
He recently partnered with an LA-based PR agency specializing in celebrity placements, leading to Stone and Alicia Keys wearing pieces from his Spring/Summer 2023 collection.
“It’s incredible seeing all these different women wearing my dresses, and Sharon Stone is exactly the kind of woman I want to dress,” he says.
Clearly, things are moving in the right direction. Akbar’s expert draping and bold designs have captured the attention of international stylists and stockists. His advice to emerging designers? “Do this because you truly love it, stay true to yourself, don’t compare your journey with others,” he says. “And have thick skin.”