You are here

  • Home
  • French prosecutors accuse Lebanon central bank chief of hiding fraud

French prosecutors accuse Lebanon central bank chief of hiding fraud

French prosecutors accuse Lebanon central bank chief of hiding fraud
As part of his response to accusations, Riad Salameh sent French prosecutors a 65-page memo supplied by Marwan Kheireddine, the chairman of Lebanon’s AM Bank. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/j53ev

Updated 17 sec ago
Reuters

French prosecutors accuse Lebanon central bank chief of hiding fraud

French prosecutors accuse Lebanon central bank chief of hiding fraud
  • French prosecutors intend to press the preliminary charges and formally name Riad Salameh a suspect
  • He has repeatedly denied accusations of fraud and money laundering
Updated 17 sec ago
Reuters

BEIRUT/PARIS: French prosecutors have told Lebanon’s central bank governor Riad Salameh they plan to press preliminary fraud and money laundering charges against him, partly based on allegedly forged bank statements used to conceal his wealth, according to French court documents seen by Reuters.
The accusation of using fake account statements, which had not previously been reported, is contained in documents sent to Salameh by French judicial authorities ahead of a planned hearing in France on May 16.
During that hearing, French prosecutors intend to press the preliminary charges and formally name him a suspect.
Salameh declined to comment on his alleged use of fake documents. He has repeatedly denied accusations of fraud and money laundering, saying he is being made a scapegoat for Lebanon’s financial crisis that erupted in 2019.
A lawyer for Salameh said earlier this month that his client had not yet decided if he would travel to France to attend the May 16 hearing.
As part of a joint investigation with counterparts in Lebanon and at least four other European countries, French prosecutors suspect Salameh, 72, colluded with his brother Raja to divert more than $300 million in public funds, some of which was used to buy properties across Europe.
Riad and Raja Salameh have denied diverting public funds.
French and other European investigators, who questioned Salameh in Beirut last month, suspect the bulk of the governor’s fortune stems from the public funds he allegedly diverted.
As part of his response to accusations, Salameh sent French prosecutors a 65-page memo supplied by Marwan Kheireddine, the chairman of Lebanon’s AM Bank.
The document seen by Reuters contains series of bank statements which, according to one of Salameh’s lawyers, show how the governor’s savings rose from $15 million in 1993 to more than $150 million by 2019 “as he capitalized interests.”
But according to the French court documents seen by Reuters, French investigators have reached the conclusion the bank statements were fake.
Salameh “used fake records of bank accounts at AM Bank… provided by Marwan Kheireddine, to justify in a deceitful manner the origin of his properties or revenues,” French prosecutors say in the court documents.
Kheireddine’s lawyer, Thierry Marembert, said his client denied wrongdoing.
Following Salameh’s questioning in Beirut, French prosecutors wrote that “Riad Salameh is not able to justify the different loans and investments that allowed him to increase his wealth by more than 250 million euros (at a minimum) during this period,” according to the French court documents.
Salameh has said his fortune came from the sound management of savings he amassed during his career as an investment banker.
Kheireddine was questioned in France earlier this month on suspicion of participation in a criminal association and aggravated money laundering. The banker was told not to leave the country and his passport was confiscated.

Topics: France Riad Salameh Lebanon

Related

Salameh testifies before European judicial delegation in Lebanon
Middle-East
Salameh testifies before European judicial delegation in Lebanon
Fresh chaos in Lebanon as central bank boss charged with fraud and embezzlement
Middle-East
Fresh chaos in Lebanon as central bank boss charged with fraud and embezzlement

Dozens of Syrians expelled from Lebanon: security officials

Dozens of Syrians expelled from Lebanon: security officials
Updated 21 April 2023
AFP

Dozens of Syrians expelled from Lebanon: security officials

Dozens of Syrians expelled from Lebanon: security officials
  • Lebanon’s army intelligence unit had been cracking down on undocumented Syrians
Updated 21 April 2023
AFP

BEIRUT: Lebanon has deported dozens of Syrians back to the war-torn country they fled from as anti-Syrian sentiment grows amid a dire economic crisis, security officials and a humanitarian source said Friday.
One of the Syrians deported was an army defector, a relative said, warning that “his life is in danger.”
“The army has deported more than 50 Syrians from Lebanon in the past two weeks,” an army official told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not allowed to speak to the press.
Another security official said dozens of Syrians had been expelled.
They said Lebanon’s army intelligence unit had been cracking down on undocumented Syrians, arresting them and handing them to border guards, who then expelled them from Lebanon.
Hundreds of thousands of Syrians fled to neighboring Lebanon after the country’s civil war began in 2011 with the brutal suppression of anti-regime protests.
Authorities say Lebanon hosts around two million Syrian refugees, while nearly 830,000 are registered with the United Nations.
Lebanese authorities have long pushed for Syrian refugees to return, and have made several repatriation efforts they describe as voluntary, but which rights groups say are forced.
Rights groups say some refugees have faced persecution, and reject the idea that refugee returns to Syria are safe.
“The army’s detention centers are full,” and other security agencies have refused to take in the arrested refugees, the army official said, commenting on the move.
“So the army had to take this measure and place them outside Lebanese borders,” he added.
The security and army officials said that Lebanese authorities did not coordinate the effort with Damascus, adding that some of the expelled refugees had returned to Lebanon with the help of smugglers who charged them $100 per person.
A humanitarian source told AFP they had noticed increased army intelligence raids on Syrian communities in Beirut and the Mount Lebanon area since the beginning of April.
Approximately 450 Syrians had been arrested and at least 66 confirmed deported, they said.
“So far in 2023, at least five raids have taken place,” said the source, requesting anonymity as they were not allowed to speak to the media.
Since the Damascus regime regained control of most of Syria, some host countries have sought to expel refugees, citing a relative end to hostilities.
Lebanon has been mired since 2019 in an economic crisis that the World Bank said was one of the worst in modern history.

Topics: Syria Lebanon

Related

Syria, Tunisia move to restore their diplomatic relations
Middle-East
Syria, Tunisia move to restore their diplomatic relations
Many Syrians cannot afford to take part in traditional customs this Eid. (AFP)
Middle-East
The struggle to keep Eid traditions alive in northwest Syria

Clashes in Sudan despite calls for Eid ceasefire

Clashes in Sudan despite calls for Eid ceasefire
Updated 22 min 29 sec ago
AFP
Reuters

Clashes in Sudan despite calls for Eid ceasefire

Clashes in Sudan despite calls for Eid ceasefire
  • At least 413 people have been killed so far in the violent power struggle which broke out last weekend between two previously allied leaders of Sudan’s ruling military junta
Updated 22 min 29 sec ago
AFP Reuters

KHARTOUM: Sudan’s warring forces clashed again in the nation’s capital early Friday, with bombing and shelling reported in several areas of Khartoum, as they ignored appeals by world powers for an end-of-Ramadan cease-fire.
Both UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called separately for a cease-fire of “at least” three days to mark Eid Al-Fitr in the mostly Muslim country, as explosions and gunfire resounded in the capital Khartoum for the sixth straight night.
“On the night of Eid Al-Fitr, several areas of Khartoum were bombed and are still exposed to shelling and clashes between the armed forces and the RSF,” the Central Committee of Sudan Doctors said in a statement.
“We call on all citizens to exercise caution, stay home, close doors and windows and lie down. We also call on these forces to be responsible and immediately stop fighting to protect innocent lives.”

The capital has borne the brunt of some of the fiercest fighting, with most of its five million people sheltering at home without electricity, food or water.
Residents have struggled to sleep for nearly a week and been jolted awake by “the roaring sound of fighter jets and air strikes,” said Nazek Abdalla, a 38-year-old in southern Khartoum.
“We locked our doors and windows, hoping no stray bullets would hit our building, Abdalla added. “We wish the fighting would stop during Eid festivities. We know it will not happen though.”
Blinken “condemned the indiscriminate fighting” in separate conversations with both Burhan and Daglo, his spokesperson said in a Friday statement.
“He urged both military leaders to implement and uphold a nationwide cease-fire and sustain it through at least the end of Eid Al-Fitr, Sunday, April 23,” the statement said.

As battles raged Friday, Burhan appeared on television for the first time since hostilities began, to deliver an Eid address as in previous years.
Sitting behind a desk, dressed in military uniform and backgrounded by two Sudanese flags, he made no mention of a truce.
“For Eid this year, our country is bleeding: destruction, desolation and the sound of bullets have taken precedence over joy,” he said.
“We hope that we will come out of this ordeal more united... a single army, a single people... toward a civilian power.”
After two cease-fires failed to take hold in two days, gunfire continued Thursday night, with columns of black smoke rising from buildings around Khartoum International Airport and the army headquarters.
While many sheltered at home, others were venturing out despite the risks “to protect themselves and their families,” said architect Tagreed Abdin.
Beyond Khartoum, witnesses reported loud explosions in the city of Obeid, in the central state of North Kordofan.
“It reeks of death in some parts of town,” said one witness in Obeid.
The World Health Organization said Friday that 413 people have died and almost 3,551 more had been wounded in the fighting.
The fighting has taken a heavy toll on civilians, with the UN children’s agency UNICEF saying “at least nine children have reportedly been killed.”The World Food Programme (WFP) warned that the violence could plunge millions more into hunger in a country where 15 million people — one-third of the population — already face food insecurity.
It has suspended its Sudan operations after the killing of three WFP workers on Saturday.
Burhan and Daglo’s bitter dispute centered on the planned integration of the RSF into the regular army, a key condition for a final deal aimed at restoring Sudan’s democratic transition.
Around Khartoum and elsewhere, RSF fighters in armored vehicles and pickups mounted with machine guns have taken over the streets.
Many have mounted checkpoints to search cars carrying civilians trying to escape the worst battle zones to safer areas in Khartoum and beyond.
Civilians are becoming increasingly desperate — by Tuesday, thousands had fled the capital, with many reporting streets strewn with corpses.
Medics have warned of a catastrophe, especially in Khartoum, where many hospitals were reportedly caught in the crossfire.
Up to 70 percent of the hospitals in Khartoum and neighboring states have been rendered “out of service” by the fighting, the doctors’ union said.
It has warned the death toll is likely to be far higher than stated, with many wounded unable to reach hospitals.
Several countries’ evacuation plans have been put on hold, with the US Defense Department announcing Thursday that it was deploying forces “nearby in the region” with hopes of “securing and potentially facilitating the departure of US Embassy personnel from Sudan.”
The Sudanese army said 177 Egyptian soldiers were evacuated from the northern city of Meroe to Egypt, which confirmed their arrival. The RSF said later that it handed over another 27 Egyptian soldiers to the Sudanese Red Cross, and Cairo confirmed their arrival at Egypt’s Khartoum embassy.
The United Arab Emirates said it had “led” the mediation for the Egyptians held by the RSF.
Burhan and Daglo toppled autocratic president Omar Al-Bashir together in April 2019 following massive protests against three decades of iron-fisted rule.
In October 2021, they again worked together to oust the civilian government installed after Bashir’s downfall, derailing an internationally backed transition to democracy.

Topics: Sudan Unrest

Related

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres deliver remarks to reporters outside the UN Security Council
Middle-East
UN chief appeals for 3-day ceasefire in Sudan to mark Eid Al-Fitr holiday
US military prepares for possible Sudan embassy evacuation
Middle-East
US military prepares for possible Sudan embassy evacuation

Pro-Palestinian support only partly undermined Newman’s re-election

Pro-Palestinian support only partly undermined Newman’s re-election
Updated 21 April 2023
RAY HANANIA

Pro-Palestinian support only partly undermined Newman’s re-election

Pro-Palestinian support only partly undermined Newman’s re-election
  • Despite her pro-Arab and pro-Palestinian stance, Newman managed to serve only one term representing the 3rd Illinois Congressional District, which has a large concentration of Palestinian and Arab voters
Updated 21 April 2023
RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: Former Congressman Marie Newman, one of the most pro-Arab and pro-Palestinian members of Congress, lost re-election last year in part because of her criticism of Israel’s government but also because she fought to protect health care needs and opposed the growing influence of corporate PAC on elections.

Newman was elected to Congress in November 2020, but served only one term representing the 3rd Illinois Congressional District, which a New York Times analysis listed as having one of the largest concentrations of Palestinian and Arab voters.

In an interview with Arab News, Newman said that “some leaders” of the Democratic Party establishment targeted her in redistricting, forcing her to face-off with a more senior congressional incumbent, Sean Casten, in the newly drawn 6th District, which diluted Palestinian, Arab and Muslim voter support.

“The district changed dramatically. Over 60 percent of the district was taken away from me, meaning that we were left with 40 percent . . . there was the typical Illinois politics shenanigans that always go on but you can’t cry in your beer about it. You have to live with that. And I think it was that I was outspoken on a few topics, and these are topics the party establishment does not like in general, in the nation,” Newman said, noting that 20 to 25 percent of the former 3rd District was Arab, Muslim and South Asian.

In this November 12, 2020 photo, then Representative-elect Marie Newman arrives at Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. for an orientation. (Getty Images/AFP/File)

“I was very, very outspoken on no corporate PAC money, and no corporate money and no corporate influence, and that made the party establishment very angry. I was also very outspoken on Medicare for all. The reason we don’t have Medicare for all is that our politicians accept money from health care and pharma, and all things attached to those topics. Another area I was very outspoken on was humanitarian rights, among those in my district. There was a preponderance of folks who felt very strongly. And I might add it wasn’t just Palestinian, Arab and Muslim Americans and South Asian Americans who felt strongly on that topic.”

During her single two-year term in office, Newman introduced many bills supporting the Palestinian and Arab American community and co-sponsored several that were critical of Israel’s government.

Newman co-led the fight with Wisconsin Congressman Mark Pocan to put a spotlight on Israel’s home demolitions and evictions of Palestinians from the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah in May 2021, which was signed by nearly 30 members of Congress.

Newman also supported blocking additional US funding for the “Iron Dome,” criticized Israel’s targeting of Palestinian children during raids and military operations, and endorsed the recognition of the word “Nakba,” which commemorates the UN decision to separate Palestine into a two-state checkerboard rather than as one democratic state for Christians, Muslims and Jews.

As a consequence, Newman was often attacked by pro-Israel activists, rightwing members of Congress and even members of the Democratic Party as being “antisemitic” because she challenged Israel’s government policies.

“It was never that I was antisemitic or that I was putting down Jewish folks or Israeli citizens. I was critical of the Israeli government and I was very clear on that,” Newman told Arab News.

“But the problem is that there were folks that didn’t like me because I was not fond of corporatized politicians and corporatized elections. I was very strong on Medicare for all and other matters of economic equity. There are many issues in that basket, student debt relief and the like.”

Opinion

This section contains relevant reference points, placed in (Opinion field)

 

Newman said that she is proud of her stand on Palestinian, Arab and Muslim rights, and her criticism of Israel’s government. “And then on humanitarian rights, I was very strong in speaking out. Let’s be clear about what is really happening on the ground, what the Israeli government is doing. The problem they had with me, they being the established and the corporatized Democrats, I have a Jewish husband. I have Jewish kids. They couldn’t call me antisemitic. That was a problem for them.”

Newman said that when she was accused, falsely, of being antisemitic, “They would walk away with their tails between their legs. I just wasn’t having that and it was not going to happen. That has stopped many people and they don’t do that as much as they did.”

She said that her position in support of Palestinian, Arab and Muslim rights was critical in the opposition she faced that caused her to lose re-election in the June 28, 2022 Democratic Primary to two-term Democrat incumbent Sean Casten.

“I do think a strong piece of it was that I was speaking out for Arabs, Muslims and South Asian Americans in a very strong way,” Newman said.

“They (her critics) did not enjoy a lot of my positions on that front and I do think that made them angry and there were a lot of issues they did not like.”

Newman added, “The first time I started to speak out on corporate money and the conditions in Palestine and Israel, I remember I got several phone calls not just from donors, from other electeds . . . It was warnings, threats.”

Palestinian-American Shadin Maali, who served as Newman’s former chief of district affairs for the 3rd Congressional District, said that Newman was an “active voice” in speaking out on humanitarian rights for all people, including Palestinians, Arabs and Muslims, in America.

“Congresswoman Newman reached out in a way to our community that no other elected leader had in the past to understand our issues and to fairly represent the district on all issues, especially human rights within our borders and abroad while she was in Congress,” said Shadin, who is now senior director for growth and operations for EmgageUSA, a coalition of organizations representing Muslim issues.

“The 3rd Congressional District has the largest Palestinian constituency in the country before it was divided. She was the first to reach out in a very positive way to the community and attend all of the events.”

Being a woman made her vulnerable in American politics, she said, adding, “I am just going to say it very clearly, that white men over 50 with a lot of money always win. They always do.”

But Newman emphasized that she could not stand by and watch the “meanness and hatefulness coming out of the Israeli government,” adding, “I don’t believe the Israeli people are that way at all. I don’t believe the Jewish people are that way at all. For me, I think we would all be wise to understand that our reputation is at risk when we don’t pay attention to humanitarian rights.”

Under redistricting, the former 3rd Congressional District was divided among five congressional districts, diluting the political cohesiveness of the Palestinian, Arab and Muslim community.

Parts of the former 3rd Congressional District are now represented by Congressman Bill Foster, Casten, Congressman Jesus “Chuy” Garcia, Congresswoman Lauren Underwood and Congressman Danny Davis.

In April, 2023 Newman was appointed chief executive officer of Little City Foundation, a social services organization serving people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Little City serves more than 900 people through its residential facilities, day programs and at-home assistance in northern Illinois.

Topics: Marie Newman Little City Foundation Arab American community

Related

Special Arab Americans still evolving into an effective political force, says leading US intellectual
World
Arab Americans still evolving into an effective political force, says leading US intellectual
Special Arab Americans can improve their image by telling their own stories, Egyptian-American actor says
World
Arab Americans can improve their image by telling their own stories, Egyptian-American actor says

Netanyahu taps far-right minister for New York consul post

Netanyahu taps far-right minister for New York consul post
Updated 21 April 2023
AP

Netanyahu taps far-right minister for New York consul post

Netanyahu taps far-right minister for New York consul post
  • After a failed bid to enter parliament with the ultranationalist Jewish Power party in 2013, she joined Netanyahu’s ruling Likud party and was first elected to parliament in 2019
Updated 21 April 2023
AP

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has nominated a Cabinet minister known for inflammatory comments and for leading a grassroots campaign against African migrants to the post of consul general in New York, a high-profile job that deals with outreach to American Jews.
May Golan, currently a minister without portfolio in Netanyahu’s government, built her political career on staunch opposition to African migrants in Israel. She calls them “infiltrators” and has portrayed the estimated 40,000 migrants, mostly concentrated in poor neighborhoods of the southern part of the city of Tel Aviv, as threats to security.
After a failed bid to enter parliament with the ultranationalist Jewish Power party in 2013, she joined Netanyahu’s ruling Likud party and was first elected to parliament in 2019.
Netanyahu recently promised Golan the role of the as yet uncreated Ministry for the Status of Women. His office confirmed media reports on Wednesday that he has offered her the consul general post, citing “her excellent explanatory abilities in English.”
In a post on Twitter, Golan said she was honored to be considered for the post and that she is “completely committed to the unity of the Jewish people.”
“If appointed, I will work with the leaders of all the Jewish organizations — as part of the effort to strengthen the great partnership between Israel and the American Jewish communities,” she said.
Israel’s previous consul general, Assaf Zamir, resigned last month in protest over the Netanyahu government’s controversial judicial overhaul plan.
The United States is home to the largest Jewish community outside of Israel, with the single largest community living in the greater New York metropolitan area.
Netanyahu’s government is the most ultranationalist and religious in Israel’s 75-year history. Golan is part of the ultranationalist wing of Netanyahu ‘s Likud and her political positions, including comments disparaging the liberal Reform Jewish movement, are likely to cause friction with American Jews, who are overwhelmingly liberal.
Rabbi Rick Jacobs, president of the Union for Reform Judaism, the largest Jewish movement in the US, criticized the appointment, saying Golan’s views are “antithetical” to most of the community.
“She will harm not help Israel’s cause,” he wrote on Twitter.
In addition to being a proponent of the judicial overhaul plan that has divided the country, Golan has also advocated annexation of Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, and has long campaigned for the deportation of African migrants.
The Africans, nearly all from long-reclusive Eritrea and war-torn Sudan, say they fled for their lives and face renewed danger if they return. Israel considers the vast majority of the Africans to be job seekers.
In 2014, Golan told the Haaretz newspaper that she avoided restaurants that employed African asylum seekers out of fear of catching diseases.
“If I am racist for wanting to defend my country and for wanting to protect my basic rights and security, then I’m a proud racist,” she said at a rally in south Tel Aviv in 2013.

 

Topics: Palestine Israel May Golan

Related

Israelis, Palestinians share West Bank iftar ‘to end hatred’
Middle-East
Israelis, Palestinians share West Bank iftar ‘to end hatred’
Benjamin Netanyahu dismisses investor worry over Israel judicial moves as ‘momentary fluff’
Middle-East
Benjamin Netanyahu dismisses investor worry over Israel judicial moves as ‘momentary fluff’

Beirut Bar Association under fire as top lawyer faces sanction

A picture shows an empty court room in Lebanon's Justice Palace in Beirut on August 30, 2022. (AFP)
A picture shows an empty court room in Lebanon's Justice Palace in Beirut on August 30, 2022. (AFP)
Updated 21 April 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Beirut Bar Association under fire as top lawyer faces sanction

A picture shows an empty court room in Lebanon's Justice Palace in Beirut on August 30, 2022. (AFP)
  • Nizar Saghieh condemns ‘intimidation’ amid calls for ruling body to back down
  • The controversy deepened as Lebanese lawyer and human rights activist Nizar Saghieh appeared before the association’s council on Thursday
Updated 21 April 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: The Beirut Bar Association is facing a chorus of criticism over what are seen as attempts to muzzle lawyers.

The controversy deepened as Lebanese lawyer and human rights activist Nizar Saghieh appeared before the association’s council on Thursday.

Saghieh, who advocates for the independence of the judiciary, was summoned after publicly protesting a decision by the association to prevent lawyers from speaking publicly to the media without authorization.

He faces the threat of sanction, including possible disbarment.

The association also summoned two lawyers on Monday for violating the decision issued several ago.

Lawyers, opposition parties and civil society bodies have condemned the association’s measures, describing them as “an attempt to stop free expression.”

The battle for freedom inside the association has sparked growing public interest.

In parallel to Saghieh’s hearing, several lawyers, activists and journalists protested in front of the association’s headquarters, holding banners saying: “Society’s right to knowledge and justice.”

In a joint statement, Fadlo Khuri, president of the American University of Beirut, and Salim Daccache, president of Saint Joseph University, condemned “the systematic harassment of some human rights activists, journalists, academics and opinion-makers.”

They warned against “the seriousness of practices that limit the freedoms directly recognized by the Lebanese constitution.”

Khuri and Daccache said that the two universities “will spare no effort to constantly push for the flourishing of bright and free minds, by creating an environment for constructive dialogue on their campuses and between the various aspects of the society.”

They added: “This is the basis of Lebanon’s advantage in the region.”

Saghieh, founder of Legal Agenda and member of the bar association for 29 years, said before attending the hearing on Thursday that “he cannot defend social rights within his profession without resorting to the media,” adding that “today he is defending every free lawyer.”

He said: “Intimidation is the goal of today’s summons. If any action is taken against me today, it should be considered an intimidation for all lawyers.”

An online petition was also launched by activists, who expressed “deep concern over the association’s attempt to restrict the freedom of lawyers and subject it to the prior authorization of its president.”

The association’s decision “could prevent a generation of lawyers from performing their duties and defending human rights and community issues,” they added.

Activists also condemned “the summons of Saghieh, who is among the most prominent jurists in the pursuit of judicial and legal affairs.”

The bar association appears to be softening its stance in the wake of growing criticism.

On Tuesday, rather than take harsher action, it merely advised lawyers Youssef Al-Khatib and Hussein Ramadan to avoid “exposing the association’s secrets by circulating them through the media.”

Meanwhile, demonstrators in Khalde, south of Beirut, blocked roads late on Wednesday, attacked several cars and fired shots in the air in protest at rulings issued by the military court overnight concerning the 2021 clashes between armed members of Khalde’s Arab tribes and members of the Hezbollah-backed Resistance Brigades.

The clashes left four Hezbollah members dead and dozens injured.

The rulings targeted detainees from Khalde’s Arab tribes and excluded Hezbollah’s members whose participation in the clashes is documented.

Rulings included capital punishment and jail sentences.

Judge Sheikh Khaldoun Araymet, head of the Islamic Studies Center, condemned “the unjust sentences issued against young members of the Arab tribes, as they are issued directly by the Hezbollah court, and not by a free Lebanese military court.”

He said that “the Hezbollah-backed Resistance Brigades are always above the law and accountability,” adding that “this is not how countries, justice and citizenship are built.”

In a separate incident, airport customs on Wednesday detained Youssef Khalaf, a Jordanian businessman, as he was leaving Beirut for London on a private flight, after $3.5 million was found in his luggage.

A judicial source told Arab News that Khalaf, who was referred to the Financial State Prosecutor Judge Ali Ibrahim, was released.

However, he was banned from traveling and remains under investigation over the money, which he failed to declare.

 

 

Topics: Lebanon

Related

Hezbollah’s candidate for Lebanon’s presidency hails talks with Maronite patriarch after surprise visit to Bkerke
Middle-East
Hezbollah’s candidate for Lebanon’s presidency hails talks with Maronite patriarch after surprise visit to Bkerke
Special Lebanon’s Parliament postpones municipal elections for a second time
Middle-East
Lebanon’s Parliament postpones municipal elections for a second time

Latest updates

French prosecutors accuse Lebanon central bank chief of hiding fraud
French prosecutors accuse Lebanon central bank chief of hiding fraud
Joint Saudi-Greek companies’ venture gets key infrastructure contract at Red Sea Global
Joint Saudi-Greek companies’ venture gets key infrastructure contract at Red Sea Global
UK deputy prime minister quits after bullying investigation
UK deputy prime minister quits after bullying investigation
Model Bella Hadid wishes fans Eid Mubarak
Model Bella Hadid wishes fans Eid Mubarak
Global Markets – Stocks struggle, dollar gains as investors scrutinize data
Global Markets – Stocks struggle, dollar gains as investors scrutinize data

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.