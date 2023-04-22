You are here

Little let-up in Khartoum fighting despite Sudan truce declaration

date 2023-04-22

Little let-up in Khartoum fighting despite Sudan truce declaration
Eid al-Fitr holiday, typically filled with prayer, celebration and feasting was a somber one in Sudan, as gunshots rang out across the capital of Khartoum and heavy smoke billowed over the skyline. (File/AP)
  • Countries unable to evacuate foreign citizens
  • Army, RSF say they agree to three-day truce
  • WHO says more than 400 people killed
KHARTOUM: Sporadic shelling rang out late on Friday in Sudan’s capital even though warring factions announced a truce, while one force said it was willing to allow airports to reopen for the evacuation of foreign nationals.
The United Nations, US, UK, Japan, Switzerland, South Korea, Sweden and Spain have said they were making preparations or attempting to remove their personnel after almost a week of violence.
Forces commanded by two previously allied leaders of Sudan’s ruling council began a violent power struggle last weekend. Hundreds have died, and a nation reliant on food aid has been tipped into what the United Nations calls a humanitarian catastrophe.
Artillery fire continued in Khartoum late on Friday, a Reuters witness said, though less intense than earlier in the day. The fighting dealt the latest blow to international attempts to end the fighting.
The army and its adversary, the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), said separately they agreed to a three-day truce to enable people to celebrate the Muslim holiday of Eid Al-Fitr.
“The armed forces hope that the rebels will abide by all the requirements of the truce and stop any military moves that would obstruct it,” an army statement said.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged the combatants to honor the truce, and said Sudan’s military and civilian leadership must urgently start negotiations on a sustainable cease-fire to prevent further damage to the country.
RSF chief Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, better known as Hemedti, said early on Saturday that he had received a phone call from UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. The two “emphasised the necessity of adhering to a complete cease-fire and providing protection for humanitarian and medical workers, especially UN staff as well as regional and international organizations,” Hemedti said in a post on his official Facebook account.
The RSF said late on Friday it was ready to partially open all of Sudan’s airports so foreign governments could evacuate their nationals.
The group said in a statement it would “cooperate, coordinate and provide all facilities that enable expatriates and missions to leave the country safely.”
It was unclear to what extent the RSF controls Sudan’s airports. The Khartoum airport has been caught in the fighting with aircraft burning on the tarmac, and commercial airlines halted flights several days ago.
Soldiers and gunmen from the RSF shot at each other all day in neighborhoods across the city, including during the call for special early morning Eid prayers, with gunfire punctuated by the thud of artillery and air strikes.
Drone footage showed smoke across Khartoum and its Nile sister cities, together one of Africa’s biggest urban areas.
The World Health Organization on Friday reported 413 people had been killed and 3,551 injured since fighting broke out six days ago. The death toll includes at least five aid workers.

EVACUATIONS STYMIED
In Washington, the State Department said without elaborating that one US citizen had been killed in Sudan.
US citizens in Sudan should not expect a US-government coordinated evacuation, deputy State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel said, adding that citizens there should make their own arrangements to stay safe.
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said no decision had been made on airlifting US government staff out of the country, but US forces were positioned near Sudan to assist. Reuters reported on Thursday troops were sent to a US base in Djibouti.
“We’ve deployed some forces into theater to ensure that we provide as many options as possible if we are called on to do something. And we haven’t been called on to do anything yet,” Austin told a news conference at Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

RUNNING OUT OF FOOD AND WATER
The fighting has made it difficult for Sudanese people to leave their homes to obtain supplies or join the droves departing Khartoum. “An increasing number of people are running out of food, water, and power, including in Khartoum,” the UN humanitarian office said.
Khartoum resident Mohamed Saber Turaby, 27, had wanted to visit his parents 80 km (50 miles) from the city for the Muslim Eid Al-Fitr holiday.
“Every time I try to leave the house, there are clashes,” he said. “There was shelling last night and now there is presence of army forces on the ground.”
Army troops brandishing semi-automatic weapons were greeted by cheers on one street, a video released by the military on Friday showed. Reuters verified the location of the video, in the north of the city, but could not verify when it was filmed.
Fighting extended down Medani Street, the main highway leading from Khartoum to Al Gezira state being used by those fleeing, as the RSF appeared to withdraw toward rural villages on the outskirts of Khartoum, witnesses told Reuters.
Sudan borders seven countries and sits between Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Ethiopia and Africa’s volatile Sahel region. The hostilities risk fanning regional tensions.
The violence was triggered by disagreement over an internationally backed plan to form a new civilian government four years after the fall of autocrat Omar Al-Bashir and two years after a military coup.
Both sides accuse the other of thwarting the transition.

LA art exhibition on Middle East women opens amid US reproductive rights row

date 2023-04-22

LA art exhibition on Middle East women opens amid US reproductive rights row
  • Exhibits come from all over the Middle East and beyond, but include a number from Iran, which has been shaken in recent months after the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a young woman arrested for allegedly not properly wearing the compulsory veil
LOS ANGELES: An exhibition of work by female artists on women in the Middle East opens in California this weekend, as a fierce battle over women’s reproductive rights grips the United States.
“Women Defining Women in Contemporary Art of the Middle East and Beyond” brings together the creations of 42 female artists, depicting what curators say are the personal and universal stories of women in Islamic societies, and aims to challenge stereotypes about this part of the world.
“So many people think that all women are the same in Middle Eastern lands, they’re all oppressed, they are invisible, they have horrible lives,” curator Linda Komaroff told AFP.

Curator Linda Komaroff discusses the work “Be Colorful #2” by Iran-born artist Shadi Ghadirian at the press preview for the exhibition “Women Defining Women in Contemporary Art of the Middle East and Beyond” at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) in Los Angeles, California, on April 19, 2023. (AFP)

“And it’s not true. It’s like women everywhere. They have a good deal of agency and they act upon it.”
Exhibits come from all over the Middle East and beyond, but include a number from Iran, which has been shaken in recent months after the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a young woman arrested for allegedly not properly wearing the compulsory veil.
One powerful picture by Iranian photojournalist Newsha Tavakolian shows an Iranian woman in traditional clothes — also wearing a pair of boxing gloves.

“Pari, 2008” by Iran-born artist Shirin Neshat is seen at the press preview for the exhibition “Women Defining Women in Contemporary Art of the Middle East and Beyond” at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) in Los Angeles, California, on April 19, 2023. (AFP)

Another, by Shirin Aliabadi, showcases the irrepressible spirit of a younger generation, depicting a woman whose blonde wig pokes out from under her scarf as she blows a bubble with gum.
The exhibition comes as the United States has been thrown into tumult over the issue of abortion, after the US Supreme Court last year struck down the constitutional right to terminate a pregnancy.
On Friday the same court is set to wade into the legal battle over abortion drug mifepristone, after a Texan judge issued a ruling that would ban this widely used medication.
Komaroff said the ongoing fight over abortion rights in the United States meant this was a timely exhibition.

“Things are kind of going downhill for women in America in terms of our own control over our own bodies,” she said.
“American women have been complacent. It’s easy for them to look to another country or another region and say, ‘We’re better off than they are.’
“But maybe we’re not. Maybe we’re all in the same boat together.”
The exhibition at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) opens Sunday and runs until September 24.

 

Iraqi cleric who fled jail dies escaping recapture

date 2023-04-22

Iraqi cleric who fled jail dies escaping recapture
Member of the Iraqi federal police forces stand guard Baghdad. (AFP file photo)
  • During his arrest he tried to flee — the forces pursued him but he fainted,” the statement said, adding that he had died before making it to hospital
BAGHDAD: An Iraqi cleric who escaped from prison and went on the run for two days died on Thursday as security forces closed in on him, authorities said.
Saad Qambash, once head of Iraq’s Sunni Waqf, was jailed for four years earlier this month for fraud.
His escape triggered a decision by Prime Minister Mohamed Shia Al-Sudani to sack a security chief in Baghdad and close the detention facility in the capital’s Green Zone from which the senior cleric had fled on Tuesday night.
The Interior Ministry said Qambash had been found in Mosul in northern Iraq, some 350 km north of Baghdad.
In a later statement, the interior and health ministries said the cleric had tried to escape recapture.
“During his arrest he tried to flee — the forces pursued him but he fainted,” the statement said, adding that he had died before making it to hospital.

The Interior Ministry said Saad Qambash had been found in Mosul in northern Iraq, some 350 km north of Baghdad.

“The body of the deceased, who suffered from chronic illnesses, does not show signs of bruises,” it added.
An Interior Ministry official said that Qambash died of a “heart attack,” and said an autopsy was expected.
On April 11, a court sentenced Qambash to a four-year term for using $36 million of Waqf funds to buy a hotel that anti-corruption investigators said was not “economically viable.”
Because of Tuesday’s escape, Al-Sudani had decided “to dismiss Lt. Gen. Hamid Al-Zuhairi, commander of the Special Division” who oversaw security in the Green Zone, a statement from the premier’s office said on Thursday.
The Green Zone is a heavily guarded area housing government offices, embassies and politicians’ homes.
The statement said the general was fired “due to insufficient action taken in response to the incident,” and “all those responsible” would be held accountable “and legally punished.”
Al-Sudani also ordered the closure of the unit in the Karrada Maryam police station and the transfer of prisoners held there to other facilities.
On Wednesday, an Interior Ministry official said that eight officers and 18 rank and file police had been arrested, suspected of helping Qambash to escape.
Corruption is endemic in Iraq, where public funds are often spirited away from state coffers.
Al-Sudani has repeatedly vowed to combat “the pandemic of corruption” since taking office last year.

 

Emirates Red Crescent entertains 150 orphans and children with cancer in Syria on Eid Al-Fitr

date 2023-04-21

Emirates Red Crescent entertains 150 orphans and children with cancer in Syria on Eid Al-Fitr
  • The initiative was conducted in cooperation with the Syrian Arab Red Crescent as part of the UAE’s relief efforts to help families affected by the earthquake in February
  • Mohammed Al-Kaabi, head of the Emirati team in Syria, said it was part of ‘the UAE’s continued initiatives to provide moral and psychological support for those affected by the earthquake’
LATAKIA: The Emirates Red Crescent provided entertainment for 150 orphans and children with cancer in Latakia governorate in northwestern Syria on Friday, the first day of the Eid Al-Fitr holiday.
The humanitarian initiative, part of Operation Gallant Knight 2, was conducted in cooperation with the Syrian Arab Red Crescent as part of the UAE’s relief efforts to help families affected by the devastating earthquake that hit Syria and neighboring Turkiye on Feb. 6, the Emirates News Agency reported.
Mohammed Al-Kaabi, head of the Emirati organization’s team in Syria said: “The event was implemented under the framework of the UAE’s continued initiatives to provide moral and psychological support for those affected by the earthquake.”
Ghiath Sofi, president of the Al-Bashaer Charity Association, which is based in Latakia, thanked the UAE for its humanitarian initiatives in support of the Syrian people. He added that his association “carries out a wide range of humanitarian activities, including support of orphans.”
Khaled Shoman of the Farah Association for Supporting Children with Cancer, also based in Latakia, said any initiative that brings happiness to young cancer patients through celebrations such as those on Friday also brings joy to their parents and motivates them to continue the process of providing moral and psychological support during the treatment of their children.
Authorities in the UAE said that they are continuing their significant efforts to support Syrians affected by the earthquake and help them to recover and rebuild, by providing food and medical supplies in addition to social and psychological support.
The earthquake killed more than 6,000 people in Syria, mostly in the opposition-held northwest close to the border with Turkiye.

US, UK citizens face anxious wait on possible assistance amid Sudan unrest

date 2023-04-21

US, UK citizens face anxious wait on possible assistance amid Sudan unrest
  • Pentagon said it had deployed forces and is developing options
  • State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel said US citizens ‘should make their own arrangements to stay safe’
LONDON: US citizens in Sudan should have no expectation of a US-government coordinated evacuation from the country, deputy State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Friday, amid heavy firing heard in the capital Khartoum.

Patel told reporters at a press briefing that given the closure of Khartoum’s airport and the uncertain security situation in the country, citizens there should make their own arrangements to stay safe.

Elsewhere, a British man trapped in Khartoum for almost a week with his family has said the UK Foreign Office has done nothing to help evacuate citizens, according to a report in The Independent.

He is sheltering at a location in the Sudanese captial along with 20 other foreign nationals.

On Friday morning, he and the others were requested to register their names on a list of those needing to be evacuated, but, after six days, “that’s it”, the man told the newspaper.

Aid workers, diplomats, officials and citizens have been trapped in Sudan since fighting broke out last Saturday between the army and the Rapid Support Forces, with supplies dwindling and violence escalating.

Governments and aid agencies have said it is too dangerous to attempt an evacuation given the situation on the ground.

The Foreign Office and the British embassy in Sudan have not commented.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon said it had deployed forces and is developing options to assist in a possible evacuation of US Embassy personnel from Sudan.

The troop moves by the US military are intended “to ensure that we provide as many options as possible, if we are called on to do something. We haven’t been called on to do anything yet,” Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said at a news conference in Germany.

“It’s absolutely imperative that US citizens in Sudan make their own arrangements to stay safe in these difficult circumstances,” White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said in Washington.

He added that “Americans should have no expectation of a US government coordinated evacuation at this time. And we expect that that’s going to remain the case.”

The UK on Friday was also finalizing plans for a possible evacuation of hundreds of its citizens from Sudan, with British officials reportedly setting up an emergency operation to extricate people trapped in the north African country.

* With Reuters and AP

Khartoum sees lull in fighting on first day of Eid

date 2023-04-22

Khartoum sees lull in fighting on first day of Eid
  • Army deploys on foot in Khartoum
  • Countries unable to evacuate foreign citizens
KHARTOUM: Street fighting between the forces of two rival generals eased in parts of Sudan’s capital by Friday evening, witnesses reported, after repeated calls for an end-of-Ramadan cease-fire to the nearly week-long conflict.
More than 400 people have been killed and thousands wounded since the fighting erupted Saturday between forces loyal to army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and his deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and is commonly known as Hemeti.
The army announced Friday that it had “agreed to a cease-fire for three days” to “enable citizens to celebrate Eid Al-Fitr and allow the flow of humanitarian services,” which UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had called for a day earlier.
Daglo said in a statement posted online that he had “discussed the current crisis” with Guterres, and was “focused on the humanitarian truce, safe passages, and protecting humanitarian workers.”
Blinken welcomed both the army’s announcement and an earlier one by the RSF, a powerful force formed from members of the Janjaweed militia involved in years of violence in the western Darfur region.
“It is clear, however, that fighting is continuing and there is serious mistrust between the two forces,” Blinken said, urging both sides to “pause the fighting” and “permit full and unimpeded humanitarian access.”
Witnesses in several areas of Khartoum reported a rare lull in the fighting Friday evening, after explosions had rocked the city for the seventh straight day.
Eid is meant to be spent “with sweets and pastries, with happy children, and people greeting relatives,” resident Sami Al-Nour told AFP. Instead, there has been “gunfire and the stench of blood all around us.”
Soldiers and paramilitaries fought fierce street battles in densely populated districts of Khartoum, with witnesses reporting blasts near the army headquarters in the city of five million people.
On Friday evening, the army accused the RSF of violating the truce, including by “indiscriminately bombing” the airport and presidential palace.
Two previous cease-fires earlier in the week had failed to take hold.
Plans are being made to evacuate foreign nationals, with the United States, South Korea and Japan deploying forces to nearby countries and the European Union weighing a similar move.
On Friday, the US State Department said the fighting had made Sudan too risky for an evacuation of embassy personnel from Khartoum.
The Pentagon has mobilized in the east Africa region to bring out US staff from the Sudan capital.
Later, the RSF said it was ready to “partially” open “all airports” in Sudan for neighboring countries to evacuate their citizens.
It could not be independently verified which airports were under RSF control.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said 413 people had been killed and 3,551 wounded in the fighting across Sudan, but the actual death toll is thought to be higher, with many wounded unable to reach hospitals.
The International Committee of the Red Cross urged “immediate and unimpeded humanitarian access,” saying it was a “legal obligation under international humanitarian law.”
Analysts have warned that the conflict could affect countries across the region, with the UN saying up to 20,000 people have already fled to neighboring Chad.
On Friday, for the first time since hostilities began, Burhan appeared on television.
“For Eid this year, our country is bleeding: destruction, desolation and the sound of bullets have taken precedence over joy,” he said in a pre-recorded message.
“We hope that we will come out of this ordeal more united... a single army, a single people... toward a civilian power.”
The International Crisis Group (ICG) said urgent steps were needed to stop a descent into “full-blown civil war,” warning that “the nightmare scenario that many feared in Sudan is unfolding.”
The World Food Programme said the violence could plunge millions more into hunger in a country where 15 million people — one-third of the population — need aid.
It has suspended its Sudan operations after three WFP workers were killed a week ago.
On Friday, the UN migration agency said one of its employees died after his vehicle was caught in crossfire.
Burhan and Daglo’s dispute centered on the planned integration of the RSF into the regular army, a key condition for a deal aimed at restoring Sudan’s democratic transition.
“What’s taking place was inevitable,” said Khartoum resident Ibrahim Awad. “A country ruled by two leaders cannot move forward, there can’t be two armies.”
Civilians are becoming increasingly desperate, with thousands risking the dangerous streets to flee Khartoum.
More than two-thirds of hospitals in Khartoum and neighboring states are now “out of service,” the doctors’ union said. At least four hospitals in North Kordofan state were shelled.
The WHO added early Saturday that it had “verified 11 attacks on health care since the start of the conflict,” with facilities in affected areas “nearly non-functional due to staff fatigue and lack of supplies.”
In El Fasher in Darfur, around 800 kilometers (500 miles) southwest of Khartoum, Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said the situation was “catastrophic.”
“There are so many patients that they are being treated on the floor,” said MSF project coordinator Cyrus Paye.
The military toppled autocratic president Omar Al-Bashir in April 2019 following massive protests against his three decades of iron-fisted rule.
In October 2021, Burhan and Daglo joined forces to oust a civilian government installed after Bashir’s downfall, derailing an internationally backed transition to democracy.
“With neither Burhan nor Hemeti appearing ready to back down, the situation could get much worse,” the ICG think tank said.
“Even if the army eventually does secure the capital, and Hemeti retreats to Darfur, a civil war could well follow, with potentially destabilising impact in neighboring Chad, the Central African Republic, Libya and South Sudan.”

