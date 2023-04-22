Diriyah Gate Development Authority announces Eid Al-Fitr entertainment lineup

RIYADH: Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA) has announced its lineup of events and activities for residents and visitors to celebrate Eid Al-Fitr, Saudi Press Agency reported.
The festivities will take place across different locations, including the historic UNESCO World Heritage Site of At-Turaif, the culinary destination of Bujairi Terrace and a number of Diriyah parks and mosques.
The Eid Al-Fitr festivities held in At-Turaif will be based on traditional Saudi hospitality, with visitors enjoying Saudi coffee and Dokhon.
The celebrations also feature performances of the traditional Saudi Ardah, the traditional celebratory dance staged in front of Salwa Palace, and the Samri folkl dance, performed at Prince Thunayyan Palace.
Visitors will also able to enjoy activities such as the purebred Arabian horse show, a Diriyah coffee workshop, and calligraphy stalls to get their names written beautifully in Arabic.
DGDA has also decorated and prepared three parks in Diriyah.
Approximately 25,000 Eid gifts, known as “Eidiyyah,” including boxes of sweets, are planned for distribution to the local community and Diriyah visitors.
Additionally, Bujairi Terrace will be staging live music performances, storytelling sessions, specially curated workshops for children, and a range of traditional games and activities.
Eid celebrations unite families around the Kingdom
Updated 28 min 35 sec ago
Rahaf Jambi Sulafa Alkhunaizi
RIYADH: Saudi families began their preparations for Eid almost 10 days before the big day.
Eid Al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, and each family has its own way of celebrating the three-day annual festival.
Homes are cleaned, and family members go shopping for their favorite sweets, clothing, furniture and gifts for loved ones.
On the first day of Eid, after offering the Eid prayers, families, friends and relatives traditionally gather at the head of the family’s house to exchange greetings, share gifts and feast on wholesome food.
Young children line up in front of each adult family member before the special Eid feast is served to receive gifts of money.
“We teach children to spread love and kindness, and to socialize and interact with other children, which makes them eager to attend Eid prayers and celebrate it, said Hatoon Khalid from Jeddah.
“I enjoy taking my children to the mosque and giving them a basket full of candy and money as a giveaway for the other children and adults in the mosque.”
Jeddah-based Hatoon Nabeel celebrates Eid by gathering in her grandfather’s house with children and grandchildren.
“Every Eid, after the Eid prayer, we head to grandfather’s house, where we exchange gifts of money and eat traditional Hijazi food like areeka, masoob, aalabia and many other dishes. Children gather around their uncles and aunts in anticipation of receiving sweets and gift envelopes.”
Basmah Zaki, from Qatif in the Kingdom’s east, has breakfast with her family after Eid prayers and then visits relatives and friends.
“At Eid, my family and I eat lamb meat and rice cooked the traditional Saudi way,” she said.
“Some people may choose to have chicken and rice for lunch. For me, the most important part is the Saudi coffee and tea, including dates, mamoul and baklava, and sweets that my family members prepare.”
She added: “Usually children don’t get gifts, they get money, which they are much happier with because it means they can buy themselves whatever they want. Recently, families started gifting other family members with small gifts such as perfume as a gesture of sharing the happiness of Eid.”
Faisal Al-Bilal, from the Kingdom’s central region, said once the crescent moon is sighted and the Eid Al-Fitr announcement made, celebrations begin.
“Our custom is to celebrate the holiday known as ‘Hawamat Al-Eid’ in each neighborhood. This holiday is very popular in Riyadh and is celebrated by all children who visit their neighbors’ homes to receive gifts while singing a special song. It has been customary for each neighborhood to bring an ice-cream truck. This custom vanished, but has returned in the past five years.”
He added: “Some neighbors gather in the streets and prepare a feast so that everyone in the neighborhood can enjoy breakfast together. Each house brings food with them, and we eat meat and rice at breakfast that day.”
Saudi Arabia arranges to evacuate citizens from Sudan
The evacuated people will be flown to Saudi Arabia
Sudan army agreed to help evacuate foreigners and diplomats from US, Britain, China and France
Updated 37 min 7 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will start arranging the evacuation of its citizens and several nationals from other “brotherly and friendly” countries from Sudan as clashes intensify despite an Eid truce.
In a statement, the Saudi foreign ministry said the evacuated people will be flown to Saudi Arabia.
The decision comes “in the implementation of the directives” of Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman “to oversee the care and wellbeing of citizens of the Kingdom in the Republic of Sudan,” the foreign ministry said.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announces the start of the arrangement for the evacuation of Saudi citizens and several nationals of brotherly and friendly countries from the Republic of Sudan to the Kingdom. pic.twitter.com/x7gnAruGVQ
The Sudanese army said Saturday it was coordinating efforts to evacuate diplomats from the United States, Britain, China and France out of the country on military airplanes, as fighting persisted in the capital, including at its main airport.
The military said that army chief Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan had spoken to leaders of various countries requesting safe evacuations of their citizens and diplomats from Sudan. The country has been roiled by bloody fighting for the past week that has killed over 400 people so far, according to the World Health Organization.
Foreign countries have struggled in vain to repatriate their citizens, a task deemed far too risky as clashes between the Sudanese army and a rival powerful paramilitary group have raged in and around Khartoum, including in residential areas.
The main international airport near the center of the capital has been the target of heavy shelling as the paramilitary group, known as the Rapid Support Forces, has tried to take control of the complex, complicating evacuation plans. With Sudan’s airspace closed, foreign countries have ordered their citizens to simply shelter in place until they can figure out evacuation plans.
Burhan said Jordan’s diplomats would soon be evacuated.
Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief distributes food aid in 4 countries
About 246,000 beneficiaries in Syria’s Aleppo and Idlib received 41,000 bags of flour
Updated 22 April 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) distributed food aid in Lebanon, Syria, Yemen and Albania, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
About 246,000 beneficiaries in Syria’s Aleppo and Idlib received 41,000 bags of flour, while 16,632 people in Yemen’s Hajjah received more than 127 tons of food aid.
Saudi Arabia’s aid agency secured 253 tons of food to Syrian and Palestinian refugees living across Lebanon.
In Albania, four tons of food aid were handed to 420 people.
“This comes as part of the humanitarian and relief aid that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia provides through its humanitarian arm, KSrelief, to countries and people in need in various countries worldwide,” the SPA statement read.
“May Allah accept from all of us the fasting of Ramadan month, the prayers, and good deeds. May Allah return to all of us Eid, as our country, the Arab and Muslim nations, and all the countries of the world enjoy security, peace, and tranquility,” he tweeted.
أهنئكم بعيد الفطر، بعد أن بلغنا سبحانه وتعالى شهر رمضان المبارك، ومنَّ علينا بصيامه وقيامه، داعين المولى أن يتقبل منا ومنكم صالح الأعمال.
أعاد الله علينا هذا العيد وبلادنا وأمتنا العربية والإسلامية والعالم أجمع بخير وسلام.
وكل عام وأنتم بخير.
On Thursday, King Salman offered a speech on the eve of Eid Al-Fitr delivered by the Minister of Media, Salman bin Yousef Al-Dosari.
He said the Kingdom had the honor of serving Umrah pilgrims during Ramadan.
“Sensing the sacred duty and fulfilling this honorable responsibility, we exert every effort and provide thought and money, and we continue day and night, since the foundation of the state by the founder, the late King Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al Saud, through his sons, the kings. We are proud and honored to continue the mission and will always remain on that path.”
He added, “Millions of Umrah performers were able to perform Umrah rituals during Ramadan this year, thanks to Allah the Almighty's uncountable blessings. This would not have been possible without the grace of Allah and the tireless efforts of numerous government sectors to serve Umrah performers and enable them to perform Umrah with ease and comfort.”
Saudi and UK foreign ministers discuss violence in Sudan
Updated 22 April 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Friday received a phone call from UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, the Kingdom’s ministry said.
During the call, the two sides discussed the course of events in Sudan, with an emphasis on the importance of stopping the military escalation between the conflicting parties, ending the violence, and providing the necessary protection for Sudanese civilians and residents, in a way that guarantees the security, stability and well-being of Sudan and its people, the ministry added.
The two sides also reviewed the strong relations between the two countries, and ways to enhance and develop them in various fields, in addition to discussing aspects of intensifying joint coordination on many issues of common concern.