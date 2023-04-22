Saudi national charity campaign receives $202m in Ramadan

RIYADH: Donations totalling more than SR757 million ($202 million) have been received by the National Campaign for Charitable Work in its third edition during Ramadan, according to the Saudi Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence, which supervises the work of the platform.
The campaign kicked off with two donations totalling SR70 million from King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, chairman of SDAIA.
Over 67 million donations have so far been made, benefitting more than 4.8 million beneficiaries in around 23 charitable fields, including educational, social, housing, religious, health and nutritional fields.
Over 1.1 million Zakat Al-Fitr have been collected over the past two days, bringing the total donations of the Ehsan platform so far to more than SR3.9 billion.
SPEEDREAD
• The campaign kicked off with two donations totaling SR70 million from King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, chairman of SDAIA.
• Over 67 million donations have so far been made, benefitting more than 4.8 million beneficiaries in around 23 charitable fields, including educational, social, housing, religious, health and nutritional fields.
The campaign’s success can be attributed to the crown prince’s empowerment of Ehsan, as well as his commitment to the growth of the nonprofit sector, raising its efficiency and reliability standards under the umbrella of a solid digital structure that contributes to realizing the Saudi Vision 2030.
Ehsan has received continuous support from the leadership to enable its work in accordance with solid governance supervised by 12 government agencies. It also has a Shariah committee that ensures that the platform’s work is in compliance with the provisions of Islamic law.
The platform continues to receive donations from individuals, companies, banks, donors, and affluent people through the platform’s application and website https://ehsan.sa, in addition to the benefactors’ call center via the number 8001247000 and the designated bank accounts.
Saudis from Ash Shu’ara heritage village take a trip down memory lane with nostalgic tales of Eid traditions in their youth
Updated 49 min 9 sec ago
Dhai Al-Mutairi
RIYADH: On Eid, the Kingdom offers several festivals across the regions, locals prepare a traditional feast of delicacies while some flock to malls for last-minute Eid shopping.
However, that was not the case about 60 years ago. Eid back then was more simple and different from today, which often leaves the elderly longing for the good old days.
During the 1950s and 1960s, Saudis had pre-Eid traditions, leaving them busy in the days leading up to Eid. “Two to three days before Eid, children gathered around an area called the Palm Wall, waiting for Al-Hawwamah, which is a basket filled with dried chickpeas and alsaew sweets,” said Ibrahim Al-Balood, a previous resident of Ash Shubramiyah, located near Ash Shu’ara, a heritage village in the Riyadh province.
The Al-Hawwamah sweet basket is also called Hagag, and is part of the pre-Eid tradition in the Najd and Hejaz regions of the Kingdom. The sweet basket, prepared by housewives, includes important alsaew sweets — almonds coated with a thin layer of sugar in different colors.
“As a young girl, part of our pre-Eid tradition was our mothers sewing our Eid dresses in early Ramadan, combing and adding Al-Mashat aromatic herbs to our hair,” said another ex-resident of Ash Shu’ara, Sarah Al-Dowayan, who now lives in Dammam. The Mashat are red herbs, resembling henna. They are mixed with hair oil, and were used by women and young girls before Eid and other special occasions.
The social atmosphere then was dominated by love and familiarity, topped with smiles and laughter. The point of these gatherings was to partake in Eid celebrations, and it was not required of everyone to bring something to join the celebration.
Ibrahim Al-Balood, Former resident of Ash Shubramiyah
“We would go around knocking on every door asking for Eidiah, and we would say ‘give me my Eidiah, see how my new dress is sewn from iron’,” said Al-Dowayan. “The part of the traditional Eid carol where it says ‘my dress is sewn from iron’ is meant to show that our Eid dresses are well sewn and made from good fabrics that can never be ruined, and that for our mothers’ hard work, we deserve Eidiah,” she added.
Eid is announced when the first sighting of the crescent moon is observed by local religious authorities in the Kingdom. The announcement reaches Muslims all over the world. In the 1950s and 1960s, portable radios were used for special announcements, including Eid, though the devices were rarely found in Saudi households.
“We had a portable radio then, but there was a time when it stopped working, and we were waiting for the Eid announcement,” said Battal Al-Mutairi, who lives in the Qassim region.
FASTFACT
Prior to the ease created by faster means of communication, it was common for camel riders to travel around the Kingdom to inform people of Eid timings, but due to travel distances, some towns ended up celebrating Eid on different days. In some areas, locals would sight the crescent themselves and celebrate Eid.
“Once, we decided to celebrate Eid after fasting the 30th day of Ramadan, and in the middle of our fast, a group of camel riders wearing clean, white thobes approached us, announcing that today is Eid.”
It was common then for camel riders to travel around the Kingdom to inform people of Eid timings, but due to travel distances, some towns ended up celebrating Eid on different days.
In some areas, locals would sight the crescent themselves and celebrate Eid. “Among the events I recall from my childhood is a time when we didn’t know today was Eid until the late afternoon. A day before, a woman from our town with sharp eyesight said she saw the crescent moon,” said Al-Balood. “But the imams of the town refused to take her testimony, and it turned out she was right, as locals from other towns came to inform us that today is Eid.”
After performing Eid prayer, local men would gather in a common area in their towns and bring together traditional Saudi dishes, some of which were made especially for the day.
“We would all put down the food we brought under the shade of the tamarix tree. Then everyone would start moving the dishes around to help others sitting by the edge to get a taste of everything,” said Al-Balood.
“The social atmosphere then was dominated by love and familiarity, topped with smiles and laughter. The point of these gatherings was to partake in Eid celebrations, and it was not required of everyone to bring something to join the celebration.”
Al-Balood’s nephew Abdullah told Arab News: “The Eid tradition of people gathering and bringing their food helped those who were in need who had limited means in life.”
He added: “And now we gather, bringing our food, and keeping the old tradition alive in the hope of emulating the past.”
Women had their own gatherings on Eid, where they would bring traditional Eid dishes including jareesh, a traditional meal made with crushed wheat and cooked with milk. Margoog, a traditional dish made of lamb and vegetable stew, and seasoned with various spices and dried limes, was another highlight.
“Women in Shu’ara would make manthora for Eid. The dish is made of white corn that is first fermented for a day, dried up, beaten, and then a few spices are added alongside whatever vegetables are available,” said Al-Dowayan.
Women would also reserve parts of a town street on Eid to freely dance, sing and show off their Eid dresses. “As we danced in celebration of Eid in the reserved streets for women, men would try to sneak a look at us, probably trying to find their future bride,” said Al-Dowayan.
General Entertainment Authority announces Saudi Tour 2023
May’s lineup will include concerts from Saudi and Arab stars, and theater performances by KSA youth: GEA chairman
Updated 22 April 2023
Rashid Hassan
RIYADH: The Saudi General Entertainment Authority will run a nationwide tour of entertainment events from May to September, it was announced on Saturday. The Kingdom Tour will be organized in partnership with the Music Commission, the Theater and Performing Arts Commission, the Quality of Life Program, and Visit Saudi.
GEA Chairman Turki Al-Sheikh said that May’s lineup will include concerts from Saudi and Arab stars, as well as theater performances performed by Saudi youth.
Performers include Saudi stars Mohammed Abdu, Rabah Saqr, Khalid Abdulrahman, Ayed, Zena Emaad, and Syrian legend Assala, Qatari singer Fahad Al-Kubaisi, and Yemen’s Aseel Abu Bakr.
HIGHLIGHT
The event will be organized in partnership with the Music Commission, the Theater and Performing Arts Commission, the Quality of Life Program, and Visit Saudi.
The tour will also include a number of Arabic plays of various genres, including “Al-Tayyara,” “Thatul Laikat,” “Misfer the CEO,” “Shaqqat London,” “Hatta La Yatir Al-Dukkan,” “Room 13,” “World War VI,” “Hadi Valentine,” “Memo,” “Qabel Lil-Nasher,” “Al-Mohtaramin,” and “To the Moon.” Famous Arab actors including Ahmed Helmy, Bayoumi Fouad, Ahmed Al-Aounan, Hoda Hussein, and Tareq Al-Ali.
Further details of the tour are available online here: https://enjoy.sa/media/oy0lkv3j/kingdom-tour.pdf.
Social media points the way to creative, personalized Eid gifts
Many businesses have mushroomed on social media in the past decade, offering custom-made gifts for both children and adults
Updated 31 min 31 sec ago
Rahaf Jambi
RIYADH: Creative and personalized gifts have replaced money in an envelope as social media has played a big part in changing the nature of presents and how they are given to loved ones at this time of year.
Nada Al-Tamim told Arab News: “I have two kids, so I like to engage them with Eid activities so they can always remember it as a fun occasion, and we gather to do DIY Eid gifts.
“These kinds of gifts are an excellent way to add a personal touch to your gift-giving while also being cost-effective. With creativity and effort, you can create unique and personalized gifts that your loved ones will cherish.”
Al-Tamim suggests making Eid-themed gifts with slime kits and playdough for children, while homemade presents like candles and soaps make excellent presents for adults.
She added: “Making candles and soaps at home is simple and only needs a few basic ingredients. I purchase my things from online stores like Etsy, which offers a variety of candle colors and molds with festive Eid themes.”
Homemade candles and soaps are eco-friendly and free from harmful chemicals, making them a healthier alternative to many products bought in stores.
Many businesses have mushroomed on social media in the past decade, offering custom-made gifts for both children and adults.
Saudi businesswoman Alanoud Mohammed has seen a surge in demand for Eid gifts and decided to create an Instagram account @mon_cadu that offers boxes of chocolates and little mirrors that are adorned with flowers and the recipient’s name.
She said: “My gifts are drawn from nature, which attracts the recipient with the harmony of flowers and organic elements. With the aid of various marketing strategies and the support of social media, Instagram, and TikTok, I was able to find my own following of clients.”
Hanan Al-Fawzan said that the gifts she offers @the.jo.gifts are decorated with rosaries, and customers can customize them with anything they like, such as money or chocolate, wrapped in eye-catching, vibrant wrappers.
She added: “Colors have always been important to me since they consistently draw attention and are distinctive. I was searching for something fresh that had never been done before.”
Who’s Who: Dr. Mohammed bin Yahya Al-Sayel, member of the UN’s Global Geospatial Knowledge and Innovation Center
Updated 16 min ago
Arab News
Mohammed bin Yahya Al-Sayel has been appointed to become a member of the UN’s Global Geospatial Knowledge and Innovation Center following a royal decree on April 16.
The UN-GGKIC aims to build geospatial capabilities and competencies at the global level, develop centers of knowledge and innovation in countries, and benefit from the mechanisms, techniques, and analysis used in the field of geospatial information.
The center is working on implementing the Integrated Geospatial Information Framework to improve and strengthen work on managing national geospatial information for achieving sustainable development goals.
Al-Sayel has been the regional coordinator for Arab countries at the International Society for Photogrammetry and Remote Sensing since January.
Al-Sayel, who has also been the president of the Kingdom’s General Authority for Survey and Geospatial Information since 2021, was nominated for his new position by the board of directors at the ISPRS.
The general authority is mandated with developing national capacities in the sector, in cooperation with universities and specialized institutes with its counterparts in other countries, international bodies, and organizations related to the sector.
The ISPRS is a non-governmental organization devoted to the development of international cooperation for the advancement of photogrammetry, remote sensing, and their applications.
Al-Sayel received a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering in 1984 from Roger Williams University, Rhode Island, US. He also received a high diploma in geodesy and map production from the Royal School of Military Survey.
He was granted a master’s degree in geomatics in 1994 from the University of Toronto, Canada, and obtained a doctorate in surveying engineering and geospatial information from Leibniz University Hannover, Germany.
Al-Sayel has taken a number of advanced training courses on geographic information and global positioning systems. He has attended several training courses on negotiations and boundary delimitation at Durham University in the UK.
Al-Sayel, who is both the CEO of Quality Geospatial Engineering Co. and Vision Intelligence, a digital sustainability solution-providing company, has risen in the military to the rank of major general and was an assistant director at the General Directorate of Military Survey. He was also the head of the boundaries and documents department.
He is the secretary-general of the Cooperative Society of Moringa and Desert Plants, one of the first Saudi cooperative societies aiming at increasing the country’s vegetation.
Al-Sayel is a consultant member of the Saudi Council of Engineers and a member of the American Imaging and Geospatial Information Society, and the ISPRS.
In his speech, the governor offered his best wishes to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the occasion of Eid on behalf of Jazan’s people
Updated 8 min 54 sec ago
SPA
JAZAN: Governor of Jazan Prince Mohammed bin Nasser received governors, directors of centers, members of the region’s council, and citizens at his office on Saturday on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr.
In his speech, the governor offered his best wishes to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the occasion of Eid on behalf of Jazan’s people.
He also stated the importance of citizens’ role in development, safety, security, and protecting the interests of the country.
Prince Mohammed also praised the heroic role played by soldiers deployed on the Kingdom’s southern border in various military and security sectors, as well as the sacrifices made by those who protect the nation.