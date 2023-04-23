At least 21 killed as Somalia military battles Al-Shabab terrorists in remote area
Al-Shabab members have fought for years to create an Islamic state in the Horn of Africa nation. African Union peacekeepers and occasional US airstrikes on Al-Shabab targets have tried to help keep the militants at bay
MOGADISHU: Somalia’s military repulsed an attack by jihadi fighters in a remote region of the country early Saturday, killing at least 18 of the Al-Shabab militants, according to a top army official.
At least three civilians described as “traditional elders” were killed in the fighting near Masagaway town, Gen. Mohamed Ahmed Taredisho said by phone.
Masagaway is located in the central region of Galgadud and home to a military base. Resident Yusuf Sheikh said that militants overran the base, confiscated weapons and burned battle wagons during the attack.
“It was early in the morning, and (Al-Shabab) completely took over the whole town, including the military base, forcing the government forces out of the town,” he said.
Sheikh said several people were killed in the attack and others were missing.
Al-Shabab, which has ties with Al-Qaeda, opposes the Somali federal government in Mogadishu, the capital.
The group intensified attacks on military bases in recent months after it lost control of territories in rural areas to government forces.
Somalia also is facing its worst drought in decades. During a visit there earlier this month, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed for “massive international support” for the country.
Philippines raises concerns over Taiwan in talks with China
Qin described China and the Philippines as “close neighbors across the sea.”
China claims Taiwan as its territory and has vowed to bring the island under its control one day
Updated 23 April 2023
AFP
MANILA: The Philippines’ top diplomat has expressed his concern to Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang over escalating tensions in waters around Taiwan, Manila said on Saturday.
Philippine Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo met Qin as the two countries seek to deepen economic ties while also managing their dispute in the South China Sea, the Department of Foreign Affairs said in a statement after the talks.
“Secretary Manalo reaffirmed the Philippines’ adherence to the One China Policy, while at the same time expressing concern over the escalating tensions across the Taiwan Strait,” DFA said.
China claims Taiwan as its territory and has vowed to bring the island under its control one day, by force if necessary.
Qin described China and the Philippines as “close neighbors across the sea.”
“Amid the fluid and turbulent regional situation, a healthy and stable China-Philippines relationship is not only meeting the aspirations of our two peoples, but also in line with the common aspirations of regional countries,” Qin said during the talks.
He told a forum in Shanghai on Friday that recent rhetoric accusing China of disrupting peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait could have dangerous consequences.
“Such claims go against basic common sense on international relations and historical justice,” he said in Shanghai.
“The logic is absurd and the consequences dangerous.”
China staged military exercises around self-ruled Taiwan this month that simulated targeted strikes and a blockade of the island.
This was in response to a meeting between Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California.
China and the Philippines are also locked in a bitter maritime dispute in the strategic South China Sea.
Manalo said differences in the South China Sea “are not the sum total” of relations between the two nations, which have agreed to manage disagreements through dialogue and cooperation.
Beijing claims almost the entire waterway and has ignored a 2016 international tribunal decision that ruled its claims have no legal basis.
Other regional issues were also on the agenda of Saturday’s talks, the DFA said.
After Russia bombs own city, explosive found at same site sparks evacuations
Belgorod Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov detonatef the “explosive object”, which military experts said likely was a powerful 500-kg bomb
The city, located 40 km east of the Russia-Ukraine border, has faced regular drone attacks since Russia sent troops into Ukraine last year
Updated 23 April 2023
AP
Seventeen apartment buildings were evacuated Saturday in a Russian city near the Ukrainian border after an explosive device was found at the site where a bomb accidentally dropped by a Russian warplane caused a powerful blast this week, authorities said.
The bomb blast late Thursday rocked part of Belgorod, leaving a large crater and three people injured. The Russian Defense Ministry quickly acknowledged that a weapon accidentally released by one of its own Su-34 bombers caused the explosion.
The ministry said an investigation was underway but did not elaborate on the details of the weapon, which military experts said likely was a powerful 500-kilogram (1,100-pound) bomb.
The governor of Belgorod province, Vyacheslav Gladkov, reported Saturday that sappers examining the site of Thursday’s blast found and decided to detonate what he called an “explosive object” that was “in the immediate vicinity of residential buildings.”
The precautionary evacuations ended later in the day, according to Belgorod Mayor Valentin Demidov.
“The bomb was removed from the residential area. Residents are being delivered back to their homes,” Demidov wrote on Telegram.
Russian authorities did not say if the detonated device was dropped by accident on Thursday and if so, if it was a remnant of or separate from the bomb that exploded in the city.
Belgorod, located about 40 kilometers (25 miles) east of the Russia-Ukraine border, has faced regular drone attacks since Russia sent troops into Ukraine last year. Russian authorities have blamed those strikes on the Ukrainian military, which refrained from directly claiming responsibility for the attacks.
Late Saturday, the governor of the Kharkiv region, Oleh Syniehubov, said five missiles fired from the Belgorod area hit the region, including one that struck unspecified “civilian infrastructure” in the capital city Kharkiv.
Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine has sent relations with the West into deep freeze, with frequent expulsions of diplomats on both sides.
On Saturday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that German authorities had “decided on another mass expulsion of employees of Russian diplomatic missions in Germany.”
A ministry statement said that “as a reaction to the hostile actions of Berlin,” Russia decided to “mirror” the expulsions by Germany and “significantly limit” the maximum number of staff at German diplomatic missions in Russia.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said Russia is expelling more than 20 German diplomats, Russian state media reported, but didn’t give a precise number.
Germany’s Foreign Ministry said it took note of the comments. It said that the German government and Russia had been in contact in recent weeks on “questions regarding the staffing of the respective diplomatic missions” and that a flight on Saturday took place in that context. It didn’t elaborate.
The German air force said earlier that a Russian plane flew to Berlin with diplomatic clearance on Saturday, but didn’t specify who or what was on board. Special clearance is required because the European Union closed its airspace to Russian aircraft shortly after the war in Ukraine started.
KARACHI: For many South Asian women, Eid and mehndi, or henna, are inseparable.
In Karachi, too, as Chand Raat, or the night before Eid, draws close, thousands of women head to the Gulf Market in the port city’s Clifton neighborhood to have intricate henna designs embellished on their hands and feet.
Women in Karachi would traditionally go to beauty salons for mehndi application or ask a family member to apply it at home.
However, in the past two decades or so, thousands of chairs have been set up in the city’s Gulf Market each Eid, with hundreds of artists setting up shop a full 24 hours ahead of the festival and continuing to apply mehndi well after Eid prayers have taken place.
Mehndi, a finely ground, green powder that yields a reddish-brown hue when mixed with water, is derived from crushed henna plant leaves. The use of henna can be traced back 9,000 years to ancient Egypt during the reign of the pharaohs, and it is believed that Cleopatra, the final queen of the Ptolemaic Kingdom from 51 to 30 B.C., enhanced her beauty by adorning her body with henna.
“Mehndi on Chand Raat is a must. Eid isn’t complete if mehndi isn’t painted,” Ubaida Fatima told Arab News on Thursday as two artists decorated her hands with designs at Gulf Market.
“Every Eid I either come to (Karachi’s) Tariq Road or Gulf Market so I can get good and beautiful designs of mehndi. The fun of Chand Raat is in sitting in the market and getting mehndi with everyone around and the hustle and bustle.”
Muhammad Shahid, chairman of the market, said that his union has been setting up henna stalls for almost two decades, but the number of artists and customers had grown exponentially in the past six to seven years.
“We set up around 2,500 to 3,000 chairs. Those wanting to get mehndi are countless, but the girls who apply it, they are around 1,200 to 1,400,” Shahid told Arab News.
“We begin at around 9 to 10 a.m. on Chand Raat and the next (Eid) day, women are still coming after the prayers. It’s very difficult to make them stop.”
While experienced mehndi artists rely on years of skill and expertise, their younger counterparts follow online designs chosen by customers.
Kulsoom, a student who gave only her first name, said that she had selected a design she found on the internet and showed it to a henna artist at Gulf Market.
“I told her make that design and she did it,” the student said.
However, skilled artists, such as Uzma Tehseen, who runs a beauty parlor in the women-only Meena Bazaar, say that experienced artists did not need to follow sample designs.
“I am experienced and have been doing this for a long time, so I don’t need to look at designs from the cell phone,” she said, adding that intricate, subtle designs from her childhood were back in fashion, with new variations.
“Children get peacocks and crescents made; they like to get ‘Eid Mubarak’ written on their hands also,” Zarmina Fazal, a graduate in criminology who applies henna as a hobby, said.
“The aroma of mehndi I think smells good and the designs are very attractive.”
For many artists, Eid is also a chance to make a quick buck.
“There are so many needy girls (henna artists) here, and Mashallah, I can see so many people are sitting here (waiting to get henna). Thank god, these artists will get a good income and then Eid becomes joyful for everyone,” Tehseen, the salon owner, said.
“Artists from all backgrounds have come here and everyone gets a good share of work.”
Thousands of Filipino Muslims gather in Manila to celebrate Eid
There are around 200,000 Muslims living in the Philippine capital
Muslims constitute five percent of the mostly Catholic population
Updated 22 April 2023
Ellie Aben
MANILA: Thousands of Filipino Muslims gathered in Manila on Saturday for Eid Al-Fitr prayers followed by picnics to celebrate the end of Ramadan.
In the predominantly Catholic Philippines, Muslims constitute roughly five percent of the country’s population of 110 million. Most of them live on the island of Mindanao and the Sulu archipelago in the country’s south, as well as in the central-western province of Palawan.
There are about 200,000 Muslims living in the Philippine capital and those who came to the Quirino Grandstand of Luneta Park came to uphold the tradition of Eid gatherings at the historic ground.
The gatherings began many years ago as the Muslim community grew and Luneta Park was chosen in an attempt to accommodate all of its members on the special day marking the end of a month of fasting.
HIGHLIGHT
“There was a need for an open space and that’s where it all started ... There was a request to allow the holding of congregational prayers during Eid in Luneta,” Shey Sakaluran Mohammad, head of the Manila Office of Muslim Affairs, told Arab News. “There are 27 mosques in Manila but, due to the growing population, they could no longer accommodate all the faithful.”
After Eid prayers on Saturday, participants joined together in a picnic where food was brought both individually and by NGOs, while street vendors sold snacks, toys and colorful balloons to eager children.
Zenaida Alao, a resident of Paranaque City, has been participating in Eid celebrations at Luneta Park for years.
“Every year since 2016 we’ve been coming here to pray during Eid, the whole family,” she told Arab News, as she bought a balloon for her niece.
For Dr. Potre D. Diampuan from the Women’s Interfaith Network, Eid is a time of togetherness, at which to share joy and blessings.
“Everybody should be happy,” she said. “It’s the time to get together, to visit friends, relatives, families ... It is highly encouraged to congregate in one huge gathering ... It always brings out the unity in the umma.”
JAKARTA/NEW DELHI/COLOMBO/MANILA: Muslims across South and Southeast Asia are celebrating Eid Al-Fitr with feasts at which distinctive, traditional local dishes not only mark the end of a month of fasting during Ramadan but also help to reinforce, through food, the connections families share with their loved ones and ancestors.
Asia is home to about 65 percent of the world’s Muslims, and the three largest Muslim-majority countries, based on population, can be found there: Indonesia, Pakistan and Bangladesh.
In Indonesia, more than 230 million people profess to follow Islam, a figure that represents 86 percent of the country’s population and about 13 percent of all Muslims in the world.
The archipelago nation, which stretches more than 5,000 kilometers from east to west and 1,700 kilometers north to south, is home to more than 1,000 distinctive ethnic groups, all of which have their own traditions.
During Eid Al-Fitr, however, many customs and traditions span the normal divides between groups in such a diverse nation. These include giving generously to charity, visiting relatives, buying new outfits in which to pray, and sitting down for feasts that include popular local and national dishes.
One Eid staple in Indonesia is rendang, a slow-cooked dish of meat braised in coconut milk, galangal, lemongrass and other aromatic spices until it becomes caramelized. This hearty meal originated in Sumatra but now has multiple variations across the country.
Rendang is often paired on Eid tables with opor ayam, a Javanese chicken stew made by simmering the meat in coconut milk, curry paste and lemongrass.
Then there is ketupat, which is rice cakes packed inside young coconut leaves woven into a diamond shape. Many believe the dish was introduced by Sunan Kalijaga, a 15th-century theologian and one of the legendary nine missionaries credited with the spread of Islam in Java.
“During Eid, we will always have ketupat, rendang, opor ayam, papaya leaves and long beans cooked in coconut milk, and chicken liver and potatoes in fried chili,” Diella Yasmine, 31, from Jakarta, told Arab News.
She added that she also includes on the menu telur petis, hard-boiled eggs fried in a shrimp sauce, a dish she associates with her childhood and her family’s roots.
“My father is from East Java and this is just one of those dishes that must be served at the dinner table there,” said Yasmine.
“The dish always reminds me of my grandma’s home. When we used to go back to our hometown, this dish was always served. My grandma and grandfather have already passed away, so this telur petis is especially memorable.”
She revealed that her family is very strict about how the dish is prepared.
“Our recipe has been handed down for generations, from my great-grandparents. All the measurements must be consistent with the recipe,” said Yasmine.
In addition to authentic traditional recipes, she said there is one other element that is critical to the success of a dish.
“The secret to our family’s Eid cooking is using a traditional stove,” Yasmine said. “This makes it unique compared to our usual cooking. My family will always use a traditional stove and coconut fiber, which gives a smoky taste when we cook dishes with coconut milk.”
Pakistan is home to 212 million followers of Islam, while Bangladesh has 154 million. There are also more than 200 million Muslims in Hindu-majority India. These three countries account for almost a third of all Muslims in the world.
Each of the nations has its own distinctive identity but their peoples share many cultural traits, including a craving for sweets when Ramadan draws to an end.
Some of these cravings are satisfied during Eid by a traditional dessert known as seviyan or sawai in Pakistan and India, and shemali in Bangladesh, which is based on vermicelli pudding.
“The most important dish on Eid is sawai, or vermicelli — it is a must,” Rafat Shahab, a chef and caterer from Delhi, told Arab News.
“There are two types of sawai. One is muzaffar, which is without milk and is sweet and tasty. The other is sheer khorma, which has milk. You have to cook it slowly to bring out the taste. Eid is not complete without the sawai dish.
“Besides sweet dishes, other items on the menu are generally biryani — either mutton or chicken — chicken curry, and some vegetarian dishes.”
These meat and plant-based dishes have local variations across the northern parts of the subcontinent. However, Kashmir, the Himalayan territory claimed by both India and Pakistan, has its own distinctive traditions and cuisine. Eid in Kashmir is synonymous with wazwan, a multi-course meal in which most of the dishes are heavy on meat.
“Everyone prepares wazwan,” Farooq Ahmad, a chef in Srinagar, the largest city in the region, told Arab News. “At home, people prepare five or six types of wazwan dishes, such as gushtaba, rista, kabab and all.”
Gushtaba is a dish of velvety-textured meatballs cooked in spicy yogurt, while rista is meatballs in a red, paprika-saffron-fennel gravy.
“In Kashmir, the focus is not on sweets,” said Ahmad. “People don’t prepare sweet dishes at home. People buy sweet dishes for whenever they visit other people’s houses during Eid.”
In the south of the subcontinent, however, sweets dominate holiday tables. Ummi Abdulla, 85, from Calicut in Kerala, has written several cookbooks based on her recipes, and is known locally as the “matriarch” of Malabar Muslim cuisine. In her kitchen, she said, two dishes are always on the menu during Eid: chakkara choru, also known as jaggery rice, and banana curry.
“The chakkara choru is prepared with coarse wheat and jaggery (a natural sweetener made from sugar cane juice or palm sap),” she told Arab News. “This is very typical of Kerala, not found anywhere else in India.
“For banana curry we use thin coconut milk in the beginning, and after it is baked we add thick coconut milk and sugar. It’s very tasty. In Kerala, we find different kinds of bananas and no festival is complete without bananas.”
In neighboring Sri Lanka, where 2 million Muslims make up almost 10 percent of the country’s predominantly Buddhist population, sweet dishes are also the most keenly anticipated Eid treats, the most popular of which is watalappan, or cardamom-spiced coconut custard.
“Eid means wattalapam,” said Nafha Musthaq, a homemaker in Colombo who previously worked as an accountant in Dubai.
In her home, the Eid menu starts with vermicelli, beef curry and sweet sago porridge for breakfast and lunch, traditionally followed by biryani for dinner. But the day ends with watalappan.
“It’s a sweet dish made of jaggery, eggs, coconut milk and cardamom,” said Musthaq, who added that the secret to achieving the best flavor lies in the type of sweetening agent used; she always chooses jaggery extracted from kithul, a sugar palm native to Sri Lanka.
“It’s good if you can use1 kilogram of it for every 15 eggs,” she said. “This is a special dish in every household.”
To the east, in the Philippines, where Muslims are a minority that constitutes about 5 percent of the country’s population of nearly 110 million, the favorite Eid dessert is panyam, a type of fried pancake. It is made with ground glutinous rice, brown sugar and coconut milk.
However, it is not the highlight of the holiday feast for Filipino Muslims, most of whom belong to the Tausug ethnic group primarily native to southwestern parts of the Mindanao island group. Instead, the Eid culinary spotlight belongs to tiyula itum, or “black stew.”
Sometimes known as “royal beef stew” and historically linked to the dining rooms of the former Sultanate of Sulu, which survived into the early 20th century, tiyula itum is nowadays served only on special occasions linked to Tausug traditions.
Cooking the stew is a complex process. Marinated beef is combined with charred coconut powder, which gives the dish its signature black color. The meat is then mixed with sauteed onions, garlic and lemongrass and slowly brought to a boil. Toward the end of the cooking process, hot chili is added to give the spicy kick that many people love.
“Most of us go all-out celebrating Eid, and having beef stew and tiyula itum with yellow rice is common at every Muslim Filipino table during the celebration,” Nur-mukin Usman, a guest lecturer at Mindanao State University, told Arab News. “The ingredients, especially the burned coconut husk, need to be prepared a day ahead or early in the morning.”
Kiram Irilis, a school superintendent in Sulu, a southern province that is part of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, said that tiyula itum must always feature during the Eid celebrations.
“That’s what I prepare for my people,” he said. “After our Eid Al-Fitr prayer, I feed everyone who enters the mosque. That is how we express our gratitude that we finished the month of fasting, that we persevered.”