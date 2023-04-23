You are here

Saudi Arabia climbs 17 places on the World Bank's logistics index 

Saudi Arabia climbs 17 places on the World Bank’s logistics index 
This quick elevation comes within very short span of time as Saudi Arabia ranked 55th in 2018 and barely edged up from its 52nd rank in 2014 listings in the index that has 139 countries. (Shutterstock)
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia climbs 17 places on the World Bank’s logistics index 

Saudi Arabia climbs 17 places on the World Bank’s logistics index 
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has jumped 17 places to claim 38th rank in the World Bank’s Logistics Performance Index 2023, as the Kingdom consolidates its national logistics strategy to become a regional hub. 

This quick elevation comes within a very short span of time as Saudi Arabia ranked 55th in 2018 and barely edged up from its 52nd rank in 2014 listings in the index that has 139 countries.  

According to the report, Saudi Arabia made great strides in performance efficiency through several sub-indicators, such as trade and transport infrastructure, shipment frequency tracking and tracing facilities, customs clearance and quality of maritime freight. 

“This progress came with the support of the Crown Prince and the ambitious goals of the National Strategy for Transport and Logistics Services,” said Minister of Transport and Logistics Saleh Al-Jasser in a statement. 

He added that the strategy contains broad structural reforms and qualitative strategic initiatives, bringing about a significant shift in operational efficiency in performance and strengthening the Kingdom’s position as a global logistics center. 

The minister further noted that this achievement results from the efforts of all parties involved in the National Strategy for Transport and Logistics Services. 

Recently, the Ministry of Transport and Logistics launched a package of initiatives in the logistics sector to raise performance efficiency, re-engineer procedures, and apply international best practices in this vital sector. 

It also included the launch of the integrated logistics area at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, the announcement of Apple as its first international investor, and the launch of 19 logistics zones across regions in the Kingdom. 

The accomplishment comes after the World Bank recently announced Saudi Arabia’s global leadership in the ports sector. The Kingdom ranked first and eighth internationally for the most efficient ports in the world in terms of operational performance, enhancing its position on the global maritime map. 

The World Bank LPI 2023 report also revealed that Singapore secured first place, followed by Finland in second. 

Among neighboring Gulf countries, the UAE advanced four ranks to reach seventh in 2023 when compared to 11th back in 2018. 

Qatar, however, went down four ranks to reach 34th in 2023 compared to 30th in 2018. 

Topics: World Bank National Strategy for Transport and Logistics Services King Khalid International Airport Minister of Transport and Logistics Saleh Al-Jasser Logistics Performance Index

Updated 28 min 24 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  

Saudi Arabia leads Mideast hotel construction activity: STR data  

Saudi Arabia leads Mideast hotel construction activity: STR data  
Updated 28 min 24 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia leads the Middle East and Africa’s hotel construction activity with over 40,000 rooms under construction as of March, the latest data from hotel industry monitoring firm STR showed. 

With 42,033 hotel rooms, the Kingdom accounts for 35.1 percent of 119,505 total keys under construction in the region.  

That places Saudi Arabia only after China and the US — which currently have 299,458 rooms and 154,284 rooms under construction respectively — making it one of the biggest hotel construction markets in the world despite a global slowdown. 

The report indicated that the Middle East and Africa was the only region to have an increase in total rooms under contract by 6.4 percent to 249,150 in March 2023 compared to the same period last year.  

The region has 84,116 rooms in planning and 45,529 rooms in the final planning stages. 

The UAE also played a role in the region’s hotel sector growth, with 22,325 rooms in construction, accounting for 18.6 percent of the total number.  

The Kingdom has the third highest number of rooms under construction in the world surpassing Europe’s leaders Germany and the UK.  

This comes as the Kingdom’s hospitality sector is witnessing steady growth in key performance indicators. For instance, Riyadh’s hotel occupancy rate hit 75.5 percent in February, the highest figure since 2008, according to data released by STR last month.  

Compared to 2019, the occupancy in February jumped 23.4 percent, the average daily rate rose 34 percent to SR801.46 ($213.46), and the revenue per available room increased 65.3 percent to SR605.06.  

In Abu Dhabi, the occupancy rate reached 75 percent in February with an ADR of $155 and RevPAR at $116, according to JLL.  

Saudi Arabia’s hospitality sector is witnessing rapid growth as the Kingdom plans to become a regional and global hotspot for all segments.  

Under Vision 2030, the Kingdom’s market is expected to have 310,000 hotel rooms by 2030 with an investment size of $110 billion, Knight Frank data indicated.  

Additionally, Saudi Arabia’s hotel segment is projected to generate $2.51 billion in revenue this year and is expected to reach $3.02 billion by 2027, according to Statista.  

Topics: Saudi Arabia STR UAE hospitality hotels

SABIC wins 5 Edison Awards for its innovative products  

SABIC wins 5 Edison Awards for its innovative products  
Updated 23 April 2023
Arab News

SABIC wins 5 Edison Awards for its innovative products  

SABIC wins 5 Edison Awards for its innovative products  
Updated 23 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi chemical manufacturer SABIC has won five of the Edison Awards 2023, an honor given to the world’s most innovative new products and services.  

SABIC has been conferred these awards for its innovative solutions designed to meet the need of the customers and the broader value chain, the company said in a press release. 

The Saudi Aramco-backed firm won three gold and two bronze awards for its new products and solutions across three separate areas: food and agriculture, material science and sustainability.  

This is the second year in a row that SABIC has received at least five Edison Awards.  

In the food and agriculture advancements category, SABIC was honored with a gold award for its blue urea solution, a sustainable, low-carbon nitrogen fertilizer.  

SABIC Agri-Nutrients developed the solution using ammonia — a zero-carbon chemical — and recently achieved the world’s first independent certification for its production.  

In the same category, the annual competition bestowed a bronze award to SABIC’s next-generation fertilizer, which increases crop yield while reducing the need for large amounts of fertilizer.  

For its sustainability initiatives, SABIC has been recognized for innovatively developing a frozen food packaging solution that uses recycled ocean-bound plastic.  

In the material science category, the Edison Awards recognized SABIC for its innovative heat-resistant resins that can be used in electric vehicles and on cutting-edge circuit boards. 

“SABIC is proud to be recognized for the third consecutive year by Edison Awards, demonstrating our continued leadership in new technology and innovation advancements,” said Abdulrahman Al-Fageeh, CEO of SABIC.  

He added: “These are key elements of our continued business growth on our journey to be the preferred world leader in chemicals and provide innovative solutions for the future that create a more sustainable world.”  

Established in 1897, the Edison Awards are named after legendary scientist Thomas Alva Edison. The annual competition honors excellence in new product and service development, marketing, design and innovation. 

Earlier in February, SABIC reported a 13 percent rise in total revenue to SR198.47 billion ($52.88 billion) in 2022, up from the SR174.88 billion recorded in 2021.  

However, according to a bourse filing, the company’s net profit fell by 28.35 percent to SR16.53 billion in 2022 due to a lower profit margin amid rising distribution costs.  

“SABIC 2022 results remain strong despite challenging market conditions. Our sales volumes continue to grow, exceeding the previous year’s sales by 9 percent and driven by growth projects, improved reliability, inventory optimization and synergies with Saudi Aramco,” said Al-Fageeh, after announcing the financial results. 

Topics: SABIC awards Aramco

UAE Islamic banks’ gross assets rise to $169bn by end of January  

UAE Islamic banks’ gross assets rise to $169bn by end of January  
Updated 23 April 2023
Arab News

UAE Islamic banks’ gross assets rise to $169bn by end of January  

UAE Islamic banks’ gross assets rise to $169bn by end of January  
Updated 23 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The gross assets of Islamic banks in the UAE rose 5.6 percent to 620.9 billion dirhams ($169 billion) by the end of January 2023, compared to the same period last year, the latest data from the Central Bank of UAE showed.  

According to the CBUAE report, Islamic banks also witnessed a yearly increase of 3.5 percent in credit by the end of January, to 396.9 billion dirhams.  

The report further noted that deposits in Islamic banks increased to 434.1 billion dirhams in January 2023, an annual increase of 3.1 percent, compared to nearly 421 billion dirhams in January 2022, news agency WAM reported.  

The total investments in Islamic banks also witnessed a 20.1 percent year-on-year rise to 106 billion dirhams.  

On April 19, Dubai Islamic Bank, the UAE’s biggest Shariah-compliant lender by assets, reported a net profit rise of 11 percent in the first quarter of 2023, compared to the same period in the previous year.  

The bank revealed that its net profit for the first quarter hit 1.47 billion dirhams.  

“The UAE’s economy continues to expand at a fast rate supported by high energy prices, increasing business trade and activities and the return of tourism which has boosted domestic retail spending,” said Mohammed Al Shaibani, chairman of DIB. 

He added: “The banking sector remains well-insulated from the global contagion and continues to be on a solid footing with steady growth in their balance sheets and rising profitability levels with DIB closing the first quarter of the year with very strong and remarkable set of results.”  

These developments in the UAE come at a time when the emirate is witnessing strong economic growth despite global economic headwinds.  

After growing 7.6 percent in 2022, the highest in 11 years, the UAE economy is expected to expand 3.9 percent this year and 4.3 percent in 2024, the CBUAE said in March. 

Business activity in the UAE’s non-oil private sector also expanded at the strongest pace in five months in March, while employment grew at the fastest rate since 2016, a recent Purchase Managers' Index report from S&P Global revealed.  

The latest S&P Global report suggested that UAE’s PMI rose to 55.9 in March, from 54.3 in February.  

Topics: UAE Central Bank Islamic Banks

G7 calls for extension, full implementation and expansion of Black Sea grain deal 

G7 calls for extension, full implementation and expansion of Black Sea grain deal 
Updated 23 April 2023
REUTERS 

G7 calls for extension, full implementation and expansion of Black Sea grain deal 

G7 calls for extension, full implementation and expansion of Black Sea grain deal 
Updated 23 April 2023
REUTERS 

RIYADH: The Group of Seven economic powers called on Sunday for the "extension, full implementation and expansion" of a critical deal to export Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea, the group's agriculture ministers said in a communique. 

Brokered by the UN and Turkey, the deal was signed in Istanbul last July, allowing Ukraine to export more than 27 million tons of grain from several of its Black Sea ports. 

Russia, which invaded its neighbor in February 2022, has strongly signaled that it will not allow the deal to continue beyond May 18 because a list of demands to facilitate its own grain and fertilizer exports has not been met. 

In the communique after a two-day meeting in Miyazaki, Japan, the G7 agriculture ministers "recognized the importance" of the deal, saying: "We strongly support the extension, full implementation and expansion of (the Black Sea Grain Initiative) BSGI." 

G7 members "stand ready" to support recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine, including by providing expertise in de-mining of agricultural land and reconstruction of agricultural infrastructure, the document said. 

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is scheduled to discuss the Ukraine Black Sea grain export deal with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York this week. 

Meanwhile, Ukraine's prospects of unblocking grain shipments to Eastern Europe improved last Friday as Romania opted against a unilateral ban on food imports, but there was no progress on extending a deal on Black Sea exports. 

Grain sales are a vital revenue source for Kyiv, and food import bans imposed by four EU member states in Eastern Europe have increased Ukraine's concerns about its food exports. 

Offering Kyiv some relief, Romania said it would not join Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia in banning food imports from Ukraine to protect local producers hit by an influx of cheaper Ukrainian supplies. 

Instead, Bucharest will wait for the European Commission, the EU executive, to enforce measures to help farmers in central and eastern Europe. 

"I think it is necessary we wait ... to see what the Commission decides, and then we will meet again to establish long-term rules, because Romania and Ukraine are large grain producing countries," Agriculture Minister Petre Daea said. 

A major grain transit hub for Ukraine, Romania's Black Sea port of Constanta shipped some 12 million tons of Ukrainian grains in 2022 and the first quarter of this year. 

Daea said, after talks with Ukrainian Agriculture Minister Mykola Solsky, that Romania and Ukraine would consult weekly on expected grain volumes, as Romania tries to limit imports. 

Solsky told reporters it was obvious the situation required quick decisions, adding: "We understand these decisions must be comfortable for Romanian farmers and ... we wait for the European Commission." 

GRAIN DEAL HANGS IN BALANCE 

The European Commission has announced plans to offer farmers in eastern and central Europe compensation for some products if the unilateral import bans are lifted, but the countries affected want the list of products widened. 

Black Sea grain exports are more significant for Kyiv than exports to Eastern Europe, and talks are under way on the status of the Black Sea Grain Initiative deal agreed last July to create a safe shipping channel. 

The initiative unblocked three Ukrainian Black Sea ports five months after Russia's invasion, and was designed to alleviate a global food crisis as well as to support Ukraine. 

Russia says it has agreed to extend the deal only until May 18 even though Kyiv and its allies say the terms of the agreement stipulate that it should continue beyond that date. 

Worried about its ability to ship grain from its Black Sea ports, Ukraine has stepped up exports via ports on the Danube River that flows though central and southeastern Europe. 

 

Topics: G7 grain Black Sea Ukraine Russia

Umrah and Eid Al-Fitr revive GCC region’s hospitality industry

Umrah and Eid Al-Fitr revive GCC region’s hospitality industry
Updated 23 April 2023
Reem Walid

Umrah and Eid Al-Fitr revive GCC region’s hospitality industry

Umrah and Eid Al-Fitr revive GCC region’s hospitality industry
  • Saudi Arabia’s hotel sector witness significant resurgence due to the huge surge in demand
Updated 23 April 2023
Reem Walid

RIYADH: The holy month of Ramadan is a period of self-reflection and spiritual growth for Muslims all around the world. This year was no different.

Other than increase in worship, giving charity and helping others in need, one practice that tends to increase manifold during the month of Ramadan is the performance of Umrah, a pilgrimage to Makkah that can be undertaken at any time of the year.

During the first 10 days of Ramadan alone over 9 million pilgrims were reported to have performed Umrah, according to Gulf News. This was reflected in Saudi Arabia’s hotel sector which witnessed a significant resurgence.

Surge in hotel occupancy and rates

Room occupancy in Makkah’s central areas hit 100 percent during the last 10 days of the holy month, the highest level since the pandemic, according to Bassam Khanfar, manager of one of the hotels in the Aziziyah neighborhood. Umrah pilgrims increase significantly during the last 10 days of the month as they are considered the holiest and most blessed days of the month.

This resulted not only in high room occupancies in Makkah but also in record room rates which climbed to new highs due to the huge surge in demand, according to the chairman of the Hajj and Umrah Committee of the Makkah Chamber, Abdullah Al-Qadi.

Al-Qadi noted that hotel rates, particularly in Makkah, are determined by certain factors including supply and demand, proximity to the Grand Mosque, room views and amenities.

Well-being of Umrah pilgrims

There is no doubt that Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Tourism has a significant role to play when it comes to the well-being of Umrah pilgrims during Ramadan.

In fact, this year, the ministry worked on raising pilgrim capacity in Makkah and Madinah ahead of the holy month to meet the growing demand for accommodation during the season. 

Back in February, the Kingdom’s Tourism Minister Ahmed Al-Khateeb, on his Twitter page, said that the ministry was planning to operate an additional 9,000 hotel rooms in Madinah before Ramadan.

By March, Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz Al-Sudais, one of the nine imams of the Grand Mosque, announced that all services provided at the Two Holy Mosques namely the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque were fully ready.

The operational status of all escalators, elevators, the sound system and all technical service, engineering, awareness and guidance services were ready to accept visitors from all over the world, Al-Sudais stressed.

In addition to this, there was a specialized team that supervised the provided services to ensure that they were implemented in accordance with certain established standards using top-notch technologies.

Rise in demand from GCC countries

Other Gulf Cooperation Council countries like Qatar and the UAE also witnessed a significant jump in demand for Umrah pilgrims this year especially in the period prior to and during the holy month.

For instance, owners and managers of Umrah and Hajj campaigns in Qatar disclosed that the number of pilgrims during Ramadan surged 100 percent mainly due to the fact that land travel has resumed further boosting demand, according to Gulf Times newspaper.

Similarly, the UAE experienced an increase in Umrah pilgrimage both prior and during the holy month to the extent that Umrah operators in the country confirmed that over 5,000 people traveled from the UAE to Makkah by bus on a weekly basis, according to Jaffer Pulappatta, who facilitates Umrah pilgrimage for large groups.

In general, since the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Saudi government has taken major steps to enhance the Hajj and Umrah experience. 

One of the steps undertaken by the government in an attempt to enhance and further elevate the Umrah experience is to apply digital transformation and artificial intelligence to play an active role in the mobility of worshipers and visitors to holy sites.

The newly introduced AI technologies around the mosques have been helping to control crowds, ensuring that the right number of people is present anywhere around the sites at any given time. AI will be a game-changer for the ease and convenience of crowd mobility, which will reduce risks of unfortunate accidents or stampedes.

Impact of Eid Al-Fitr holidays

After Ramadan season comes Eid Al-Fitr holidays, which is also seen to have quite a significant impact on hotel occupancy in key markets in the GCC region.

According to an STR report, which is a benchmarking tool that compares a hotel’s performance in relation to a group of similar hotels, Abu Dhabi and Dubai have showed a spike in occupancy bookings on Saturday, April 22, at 59.7 percent and 60.3 percent respectively.

“While typically slower during Ramadan, leisure travel within the Middle East is set to resume during Eid,” said STR’s account executive, Middle East and Africa, Kostas Nikolaidis.

FASTFACTS

• Hotel rates, particularly in Makkah, are determined by certain factors including supply and demand, proximity to the Grand Mosque, room views and amenities.

• The UAE experienced an increase in Umrah pilgrimage both prior and during the holy month to the extent that local Umrah operators confirmed that over 5,000 people traveled from the UAE to Makkah by bus on a weekly basis.

“Many countries offer paid holidays for three to five days post-Ramadan, which is where we typically see spikes in occupancy,” he added.

In Qatar, for instance, the occupancy on the books is at its peak on Sunday, April 23, at 42.3 percent.

This comes as “this year Qatar announced an 11-day holiday, further extending the length of travel time available to celebrate the end of the holy month,” Nikolaidis explained.

“Qatar naturally operates at a lower occupancy when compared to Abu Dhabi and Dubai. The extended Eid holiday period in the market this year may lead to lower occupancy peaks as demand could spread across more days,” he continued.

Overall, Umrah and Eid Al-Fitr holidays are playing a key role in reviving the hospitality industry, signaling a return to the strong and sturdy performance recorded across the GCC region.

Topics: GCC hospitality Umrah pilgrims Saudi hotels

