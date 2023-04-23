Algerian president to visit France in June

You are here

French President Emmanuel Macron walks with Algeria's President Abdelmadjid Tebboune at Algiers airport, in Algiers, on August 27, 2022. (AFP)
AFP

French President Emmanuel Macron walks with Algeria's President Abdelmadjid Tebboune at Algiers airport, in Algiers.
  • A statement from Macron’s office said the French president and Tebboune agreed to pursue efforts to ensure that the upcoming visit would be a “success”
AFP

ALGIERS: Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune will visit France in June, his office said Sunday, weeks after a diplomatic spat over a French-Algerian activist.
The visit had initially been due to take place in May, but was pushed back to June following a phone call between Tebboune and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, the Algerian presidency said.
During those talks, Tebboune and Macron discussed “ways of bolstering bilateral relations” between the two countries and the upcoming visit due to take place in the second half of June.
A statement from Macron’s office said the French president and Tebboune agreed to pursue efforts to ensure that the visit would be a “success.”
In early February, Algeria withdrew its ambassador from France, accusing its former colonial ruler of helping activist Amira Bouraoui flee the North African country.
The French-Algerian activist had been sentenced to two years in jail for “offending Islam” and insulting the Algerian president.
But Tebboune last month announced that the Algerian envoy would return to Paris, as the two countries sought to patch up relations that have repeatedly seen tensions erupt over the years.
Algerian-French ties fell into crisis in late 2021 after Macron questioned Algeria’s existence as a nation before the French occupation, and accused the government of fomenting “hatred toward France.”
But the two countries mended ties after a visit in August to Algeria by Macron, who signed with Tebboune a joint declaration to relaunch bilateral cooperation.
Algeria was a French colony for 130 years and gained its independence in 1962 after a devastating eight-year war.
French historians say half a million civilians and combatants died during the bloody war for independence, 400,000 of them Algerian. The Algerian authorities say 1.5 million were killed.

Arab News

  • More than $551m contributed for development projects and humanitarian aid in 2021
Arab News

DOHA: “We look forward to holding the Sustainable Development Goals Summit next September, and we see it as a unique and important milestone in our collective efforts,” Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani, Qatar’s permanent representative to the UN, said during the Economic and Social Council Forum on Financing for Development Follow-up 2023.

She highlighted Qatar’s continued efforts to offer help and conduct development initiatives to benefit millions of people worldwide during the meeting, Qatar News Agency reported on Sunday.

Qatar contributed more than $551 million for development projects and humanitarian aid in 2021, she added, while it was reiterated that in implementation of the goals of sustainable development, partnership for development was a top priority.

Sheikha Alya hailed the strategic partnership between Qatar and the UN, which culminated in the opening of the UN House in Doha, in March.

She went on to say that Qatar was honored to host the fifth UN Conference on the Least Developed Countries that month, during which Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani offered a financial contribution of $60 million.

Qatar is the founder of the UNDP Accelerator Lab Network, into which it has invested $30 million.

Sheikha Alya added that Qatar has signed more than 50 bilateral agreements to encourage investment in developing countries, with the goal of revitalizing global partnerships for sustainable development through supplying financial resources to developing countries through remittances for expatriate workers.
 

Updated 23 April 2023
Arab News

  • The UK operation involved more than 1,200 personnel from the army, the Royal Marines and the Royal Air Force
Arab News

LONDON: British armed forces have evacuated UK embassy staff and their families from Sudan, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Sunday, as fighting raged between rival Sudanese generals.

“UK armed forces have completed a complex and rapid evacuation of British diplomats and their families from Sudan, amid a significant escalation in violence and threats to embassy staff,” Sunak tweeted.

The prime minister said the government was “continuing to pursue every avenue to end the bloodshed in Sudan and ensure the safety of British nationals remaining in the country.”

Defense mininster Ben Wallace tweeted that UK forces undertook the military operation alongside “the US, France and other allies.”

A UK government spokesperson said: “We thank the armed forces for their bravery in conducting this complex operation under extremely challenging circumstances, and commend the courage and commitment of the UK diplomats and embassy staff.

“The safety of all British nationals in Sudan continues to be our utmost priority.

“We are urging the warring factions to implement an immediate and prolonged ceasefire to allow civilians to leave, and the UK Government will do all we can to ensure the safe passage of our citizens in what remains a very challenging context.

“In the meantime, our advice to British nationals is to shelter in place and contact the Foreign Office to register your location and contact details.”

The UK operation involved more than 1,200 personnel from the army, the Royal Marines and the Royal Air Force, he added.

Ferocious battles between the Sudanese army and a paramilitary group — which has seen fighting with tanks in densely populated Khartoum and air strikes launched by fighter jets — have killed more than 400 people and left thousands wounded.

* With Reuters

Arab News

Arab News

DUBAI: Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF) said in a tweet on Sunday that they were attacked by aircraft during the evacuation of French nationals from their embassy.

One French national was injured in the incident, which the Sudanese army claims was the result of an attack by RSF troops – a claim they denied.

“This morning, 4/23/2023, the Rapid Support Forces were attacked by aircraft during the evacuation of French nationals from their country's embassy, passing by Bahri to Omdurman,” the tweets reads, adding “which endangered the lives of French nationals by injuring one of them.”
“The Rapid Support Forces indicate that, in full coordination with the French government, the evacuation convoy of French nationals moved this morning from their gathering places at the French embassy and crossed the city of Bahri to Omdurman.”

“This flagrant violation of international and humanitarian law and the declared truce was witnessed and attended by members of the French embassy that documented the incident,” the tweet added.

“In the face of this cowardly attack and in order to preserve the safety of the French nationals, the Rapid Support Forces had to return the convoy to the first starting point.”

“The Rapid Support Forces reaffirm their full commitment to the declared armistice and the opening of humanitarian corridors to enable citizens to obtain the necessary services, and to facilitate the movement of foreign nationals to the evacuation areas designated by their governments.”

Many countries have begun evacuating their civilians from the country as the fighting continued, including Saudi Arabia which flew out 66 foreign nationals, along with nearly 100 of its own people.

News wire, AFP quoted a French diplomatic source, speaking on condition of anonymity, who said that the Sudan armed forces and their rivals, the RSF paramilitary group, had “given guarantees of security” to allow the operation.

Both sides blame the other for breaching a truce during Eid.

Sudan’s army chief AbdelFattah al-Burhan called for dialogue to bring an end to the bloody clashes in Sudan on Saturday.

In an interview with Al Arabiya TV, al-Burhan said: “The biggest loser in this war is the Sudanese people. We all need to sit as Sudanese and find the right way out to restore hope and life.”

He added, “living conditions in Sudan are deteriorating and we share the international community’s concern towards Sudanese citizens.”

The fighting between the army and RSF broke out a week ago in Sudan, killing hundreds and injuring thousands more according to the World Health Organization.

Earlier on Saturday, al-Burhan had said the army was coordinating with countries to help evacuate foreign nationals as sporadic gunfire and air strikes echoed across Khartoum despite promises by warring sides to cease fire for three days on Eid Al-Fitr holidays.

AFP

AFP

RABAT: Moroccan police seized 5.4 tons of cannabis resin stashed in a truck headed for Spain, and 60 kilogrammes of cocaine packed in frozen tuna, security officials said.
Security and customs officers seized the cannabis resin in the northern port of Tangier “on board an international freight truck,” the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) said late Saturday.
The resin blocks were pressed into plates slotted into specially fitted cavities, including in the truck’s chassis. The 45-year-old Moroccan driver was arrested.
In a separate operation, also in Tangier, nearly 60 kilogrammes of cocaine were seized on Thursday inside a refrigerated container, police said.
The cocaine was packed in tuna marked as coming from Ecuador and destined for Spain.
Morocco is the world’s largest producer of cannabis resin according to the United Nations, and police seized nearly 100 tons last year.
Police in recent years have also made multiple large seizures of cocaine, with South American cartels using the North African nation as a smuggling transit hub for Europe.

Sudan rivals pledge evacuation help, US diplomats airlifted

AP

AP

KHARTOUM, Sudan: American embassy staffers were airlifted from Sudan early Sunday, as forces loyal to rival generals battled for control of Africa’s third-largest nation for a ninth day amid fading hopes for deescalation.
The warring sides said they were helping coordinate the evacuation of foreigners, though continued exchanges of fire in Sudan’s capital undermined those claims.
A senior Biden administration official said US troops are carrying out the precarious evacuation of US Embassy staffers. The troops who airlifted the staff out of Khartoum have safely left Sudanese airspace, a second US official confirmed.
The Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group, which has been battling the Sudanese army, said the US rescue mission involved six aircraft and that it had coordinated evacuation efforts with the US
But the US denied the group did anything to help the evacuation.
“You may have seen some assertions in social media in recent hours, that the Rapid Security Forces somehow coordinated with us and supported this operation. That was not the case,” said Under Secretary of State for Management John Bass. “They cooperated to the extent that they did not fire on our service members in the course of the operation.”
The RSF, led by Gen. Mohammed Hamad Dagolo, said it is cooperating with all diplomatic missions and that it is committed to a three-day cease-fire that was declared at sundown Friday.
Earlier, army chief Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan said he would facilitate the evacuation of American, British, Chinese and French citizens and diplomats from Sudan after speaking with the leaders of several countries that had requested help.
French Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anne-Claire Legendre said Sunday that France was organizing the evacuation of its embassy staff, French citizens in Sudan and citizens of allied countries. She said France was organizing the operation “in connection with all the involved parties, as well as with our European partners and allies.”
However, the situation on the ground remains volatile. Most major airports have become battlegrounds and movement out of the capital has proven intensely dangerous. The two rivals have dug in, signaling they would resume the fighting after the declared three-day truce.
Questions have swirled over how the mass rescues of foreign citizens would unfold, with Sudan’s main international airport closed and millions of people sheltering indoors. As battles between the Sudanese army and the powerful paramilitary group rage in and around Khartoum, including in residential areas, foreign countries have struggled to repatriate their citizens — many trapped in their homes as food supplies dwindle.
The White House would not confirm the Sudanese military’s announcement. “We have made very clear to both sides that they are responsible for ensuring the protection of civilians and noncombatants,” the National Security Council said. On Friday, the US said it had no plans for a government-coordinated evacuation of the estimated 16,000 American citizens trapped in Sudan.
Saudi Arabia announced the successful repatriation of some of its citizens on Saturday, sharing footage of Saudi nationals and other foreigners welcomed with chocolate and flowers as they stepped off an apparent evacuation ship at the Saudi port of Jeddah.
Officials did not elaborate on exactly how the rescue unfolded but Burhan said the Saudi diplomats and nationals had first traveled by land to Port Sudan, the country’s main seaport on the Red Sea. He said that Jordan’s diplomats would soon be evacuated in the same way. The port is in Sudan’s far east, some 840 kilometers (520 miles) from Khartoum.
President Joe Biden ordered American troops to evacuate embassy personnel after receiving a recommendation earlier Saturday from his national security team with no end in sight to the fighting, according to the official who spoke on the condition of anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the mission.
The evacuation order was believed to apply to about 70 Americans. US forces were flying them from a landing zone at the embassy to an unspecified location.
With the US focused on evacuating diplomats first, the Pentagon said it was moving additional troops and equipment to a Naval base in the tiny Gulf of Aden nation of Djibouti to prepare for the effort.
Burhan told Saudi-owned Al Arabiya satellite channel on Saturday that flights in and out of Khartoum remained risky because of the ongoing clashes. He claimed that the military had regained control over all the other airports in the country, except for one in the southwestern city of Nyala.
“We share the international community’s concern about foreign nationals,” he said, promising Sudan would provide “necessary airports and safe passageways” for foreigners trapped in the fighting, without elaborating.
Two cease-fire attempts earlier this week also rapidly collapsed. The turmoil has dealt a perhaps fatal blow to hopes for the country’s transition to a civilian-led democracy and raised concerns the chaos could draw in its neighbors, including Chad, Egypt and Libya.
“The war has been continuous since day one. It has not stopped for one moment,” said Atiya Abdalla Atiya, secretary of the Sudanese Doctors’ Syndicate, which monitors casualties. The clashes have killed over 400 people so far, according to the World Health Organization. The bombardments, gunbattles and sniper fire in densely populated areas have hit civilian infrastructure, including many hospitals.
The international airport near the center of the capital has come under heavy shelling as the RSF has tried to take control of the compound. In an apparent effort to oust the RSF fighters, the Sudanese army has pounded the airport with airstrikes, gutting at least one runway and leaving wrecked planes scattered on the tarmac. The full extent of damage at the airfield remains unclear.
The conflict has opened a dangerous new chapter in Sudan’s history, thrusting the country into uncertainty.
“No one can predict when and how this war will end,” Burhan told the Al-Hadath news channel. “I am currently in the command center and will only leave it in a coffin.”
The current explosion of violence came after Burhan and Dagalo fell out over a recent internationally brokered deal with democracy activists that was meant to incorporate the RSF into the military and eventually lead to civilian rule.
The rival generals rose to power in the tumultuous aftermath of popular uprisings that led to the ouster of Sudan’s longtime ruler, Omar Al-Bashir, in 2019. Two years later, they joined forces to seize power in a coup that ousted the civilian leaders.
Both the military and RSF have a long history of human rights abuses. The RSF was born out of the Janjaweed militias, which were accused of atrocities in crushing a rebellion in Sudan’s western Darfur region in the early 2000s.
Many Sudanese fear that despite the generals’ repeated promises, the violence will only escalate as tens of thousands of foreign citizens try to leave.
“We are sure both sides of fighting are more careful about foreign lives than the lives of Sudanese citizens,” Atiya said.
 

