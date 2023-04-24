You are here

Russian woman loses appeal against detention over bomb that killed military blogger
Investigators claim Darya Trepova is working on behalf of a pro-Ukrainian group with connections to jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. (Reuters)
Updated 24 April 2023
Reuters

  • Prosecutors have accused Darya Trepova of killing blogger Vladlen Tatarsky by presenting him with an explosive device concealed within a statuette
Updated 24 April 2023
Reuters

A Russian court denied bail on Monday to a woman charged with terrorism over a bomb attack that killed a pro-war Russian military blogger earlier this month.
Prosecutors have accused Darya Trepova, 26, of killing blogger Vladlen Tatarsky, whose real name was Maxim Fomin, by presenting him with an explosive device concealed within a statuette at a public talk he was giving in a St. Petersburg cafe on April 2.
Investigators say she was working on behalf of a pro-Ukrainian group with connections to jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny — claims rejected by Navalny’s associates and Kyiv — and charged her with terrorist offenses.
A court in Moscow on Monday rejected Trepova’s appeal against being held in pre-trial detention until at least June 2. The appeal was largely procedural and did not concern the substance of the charges against her.
Trepova said she regretted what had happened and wished a speedy recovery to other victims, the TASS news agency reported from the court. More than 40 others were injured in the blast.
Trepova’s husband previously told independent Russian media outlets he believed she had been framed and had not known the statuette she had been told to deliver contained explosives.
Tatarsky was among the best-known of an influential group of bloggers who have surged to prominence since Russia invaded Ukraine. They have often been scathing in their criticism of Russia’s defense establishment and its conduct of the war, pushing for a more aggressive assault on Ukraine.
Last year, in a video shot at a ceremony in the Kremlin to mark Russia’s unilateral annexation of four Ukrainian regions, Tatarsky said Russia should “kill everyone” and “rob everyone” in Ukraine.

Hundreds of migrants reach Italy; 20 reported missing

Hundreds of migrants reach Italy; 20 reported missing
Updated 24 April 2023
AP

Hundreds of migrants reach Italy; 20 reported missing

Hundreds of migrants reach Italy; 20 reported missing
  • Dozens of the migrants sat Monday morning near Lampedusa’s port awaiting transfer to the island’s overcrowded shelter or eventually to Sicily or the Italian mainland
  • According to figures provided by the Italian Interior Ministry, by last Friday, nearly 36,000 migrants had arrived in Italy since the start of the year
Updated 24 April 2023
AP

ROME: Taking advantage of the return of calm seas, migrant smugglers launched a score of boats from Tunisia at the weekend, and their passengers reached a tiny Italian island by the hundreds. A body was found in one of the boats, Italian news reports said, and passengers said many other people from that boat were missing.
Dozens of the migrants sat Monday morning near Lampedusa’s port awaiting transfer to the island’s overcrowded shelter or eventually to Sicily or the Italian mainland.
Earlier Monday, a fishing boat off Lampedusa aided a distressed migrant boat that contained 34 survivors and a body, the Italian news agency ANSA said. Survivors reportedly told rescuers that some 20 fellow passengers were missing from the boat that had set out from a Tunisian port on Saturday night.
On Sunday, with seas calm after four days of rough conditions, a total of 640 migrants reached Lampedusa, while 179 migrants stepped ashore from four boats early Monday. In many cases, Italian coast guard or other military vessels took on migrants when they approached the island, including transferring the 34 from the fishing boat.
Last week, Italian authorities used commercial ferries and military vessels to transfer some of the migrants who had been rescued earlier from Lampedusa to Sicily or to the Italian mainland. Those transfers brought Lampedusa’s migrant residence finally below its approximately 400-person capacity. But with the slew of boats arriving starting on Sunday, the number of migrants at the residence quickly swelled to nearly 1,100, and authorities were scrambling anew to make arrangement for more transfers off the island.
Although far-right Premier Giorgia Meloni has led a crackdown both on smugglers and on the charity boats that frequently rescue passengers from unseaworthy boats launched from Tunisia, Libya and Turkiye, migrants keep setting out on the dangerous voyage in the Central Mediterranean in hopes of finding work or relatives in Europe.
According to figures provided by the Italian Interior Ministry, by last Friday, nearly 36,000 migrants had arrived in Italy since the start of the year. That’s more than four times the number who arrived in the same period in each of the two previous years.
Italy denies the bids of most of the migrants for asylum because they are fleeing poverty, not war or persecution. But since barely a handful of countries have repatriation accords with Italy, the migrants who lose asylum bids often stay in Italy for years in a kind of legal limbo, or try to make their way to northern European countries.
Italy’s pleas to fellow European Union nations to take on some of the migrants have largely gone unheeded for years now.

Britain’s migrant deal unlawful as Rwanda is unsafe, lawyers say

A protester stands outside the Home Office in central London.
A protester stands outside the Home Office in central London.
Updated 24 April 2023
Reuters

Britain’s migrant deal unlawful as Rwanda is unsafe, lawyers say

A protester stands outside the Home Office in central London.
  • In December, the High Court in London ruled the policy was lawful, but that decision is being challenged by asylum seekers and some human rights organizations
Updated 24 April 2023
Reuters

LONDON: Britain’s plan to send migrants to Rwanda is unlawful because the east African country is not a safe country, lawyers for a group of asylum seekers told the Court of Appeal in London on Monday.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government wants to send thousands of migrants more than 4,000 miles (6,400 km) away to Rwanda as part of a 140 million pound ($174 million) deal agreed last year.
It regards the plan as central to deterring record numbers of asylum seekers arriving in small boats across the Channel from France, something Sunak has made one of his five priorities, facing pressure from some of his own Conservative lawmakers and the public to resolve the issue.
However, the first planned flight to Rwanda last June was blocked by a last-minute ruling by the European Court of Human Rights, which imposed an injunction preventing any deportations until the conclusion of legal action in Britain.
In December, the High Court in London ruled the policy was lawful, but that decision is being challenged by asylum seekers from countries including Syria, Sudan, Iraq, Iran and Vietnam along with some human rights organizations.
Their lawyers say the government’s argument that Rwanda is a “safe third country” is flawed.
Raza Husain, one of their lawyers, told the Court of Appeal at the start of a four-day hearing that Rwanda was an authoritarian one-party state that did not tolerate opposition and imprisons, tortures and murders opponents.
“There will only be any form of deterrent effect if a third country to which asylum seekers are removed is one to which they would not wish to go,” Husain said, arguing the government had failed to tread the line between deterring migrants and remaining within Britain’s human rights obligations.
However, lawyers representing the British government stressed that its deal with Rwanda is “subject to an exacting set of monitoring arrangements”, including by the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, who has intervened in the appeal.
They said in court filings that evidence about Rwanda’s asylum system was of little relevance as it had no bearing on how asylum seekers would be dealt with under the deal with Britain.
Rwanda says migrants will be treated with respect and dignity and the deal will offer them better opportunities.
Ian Burnett, the Lord Chief Justice and one of three judges hearing the case, said the issue of the safety of Rwanda would be the core issue.
In March, the government announced it would bring in a new law which would bar anyone who arrived in a small boat from claiming asylum and see them deported back to their homeland or a safe third country.
Sunak and his ministers argue that this would break the business model of people traffickers, but critics say it is impractical, immoral and will not work.
More than 45,000 migrants arrived in small boats on the English south coast in 2022, a record number, and in court documents last week, the government said it was anticipating as many as 56,000 would cross the Channel this year.
Faced with a backlog of claims, more than 100,000 asylum seekers are being accommodated by the government with about 50,000 in hotels at a cost of 6.2 million pounds ($7.7 million)per day.

UK has failed to ‘learn lessons from Afghanistan’ over Sudan crisis

UK has failed to ‘learn lessons from Afghanistan’ over Sudan crisis
Updated 24 April 2023
Arab News

UK has failed to ‘learn lessons from Afghanistan’ over Sudan crisis

UK has failed to ‘learn lessons from Afghanistan’ over Sudan crisis
  • Senior Conservative slams govt as thousands of Britons remain in Sudan after diplomat extraction mission
  • UK govt resources ‘severely limited’ until ceasefire agreed: foreign secretary
Updated 24 April 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The UK government has been criticized for not learning lessons from its withdrawal from Afghanistan in its failure to extract British citizens trapped in Sudan.

London sent troops to rescue its diplomatic team from the capital Khartoum amid deadly clashes on Sunday, but Alicia Kearns, chair of the House of Commons Foreign Affairs Select Committee, said 3,000-4,000 UK nationals remain in Sudan, and “well over 1,000” had requested help leaving the country.

Kearns cited poor communication from the government to UK citizens as proof that sufficient progress had not been made following the Afghanistan withdrawal in August 2021.

“We have a moral obligation to tell British nationals as soon as possible that (evacuating the diplomatic staff) is the judgment that has been made, because they then need to make their own decisions,” she told the BBC, adding that nationals who had registered with the Foreign Office had received just two automated messages from UK authorities since fighting broke out last week, with limited advice.

“That would suggest no lessons have been learned from Afghanistan and I have urged the government to make sure they are communicating regularly with British nationals. The reality is that, unlike other countries, we have thousands (of nationals in Sudan) so perhaps sometimes phoning around is terribly difficult,” she added.

“The focus now has to move to getting our British nationals out using the one airstrip available for evacuations.

“We do have Hercules and other aircraft that are capable of landing on land that is not a formal land strip. Some of our Arab partners are using a land convoy and a boat.”

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak held talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Sunday on international efforts to secure a ceasefire in Sudan.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly warned that help available for extracting UK nationals from Sudan remains “extremely limited” despite the successful evacuation of diplomatic staff.

He said the only possibility for improving the situation would be a ceasefire agreement between the Sudanese Armed Forces, under the command of Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, and the Rapid Support Forces led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.

Cleverly added that the mission to rescue embassy staff had been “complex and rapid,” and that “specific threats and violence directed towards diplomats” had prompted the UK to expedite the extraction process.

He said the UK is “absolutely committed to supporting” Britons trapped amid the fighting, but the government is “severely limited” in its ability to provide assistance.

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said all three branches of the UK armed forces had been involved in the diplomatic extraction, using a C-130 Hercules and Airbus A400M transport aircraft.

The chair of the House of Commons Defence Select Committee, Tobias Ellwood, said over 1,000 military personnel had been mobilized for the extraction of UK diplomatic staff, and the government should now move to “phase two” of extracting Britons.

Those still in Sudan criticized the government’s response to the crisis. One businessman in Sudan who gave his name as Sam told the BBC that the situation on the ground is “a nightmare for those of us left behind,” and that while the evacuation of UK diplomats had given many Britons in the country hope, “in the absence of any information from the government this was clearly a solution for diplomats only.”

Another UK citizen, who gave his name as William, told the BBC: “We had to basically go private, we’ve had absolutely nothing but nonsense from the government and not even nonsense. We’ve had nothing.

“The internet’s just gone out, so we’ve been on 3G all day. And we were all running out of data. And so communication was becoming increasingly difficult.”

William said he and others had sourced a bus to flee to Egypt, but described a “dicey situation” in Khartoum with “gunfire going off all the time.”

He added: “We’re making quite slow progress but steady progress. So the idea is we continue going for the next two days, up to the Egyptian border, and then we’re sort of safe.”

Beijing: We respect status of former Soviet member states as sovereign nations

Beijing: We respect status of former Soviet member states as sovereign nations
Updated 24 April 2023
Reuters

Beijing: We respect status of former Soviet member states as sovereign nations

Beijing: We respect status of former Soviet member states as sovereign nations
  • Chinese envoy to Paris’ comments trigger uproar among European capitals
  • Lu Shaye considered one of China’s ‘wolf warrior’ diplomats
Updated 24 April 2023
Reuters

LUXEMBOURG: China respects the status of former Soviet member states as sovereign nations, its foreign ministry said on Monday, after comments by its envoy to Paris triggered an uproar among European capitals.
Several EU foreign ministers had said earlier that comments by ambassador Lu Shaye — in which he appeared to question the sovereignty of Ukraine and other former Soviet states — were unacceptable and had asked Beijing to clarify its stance.
Asked about his position on whether Crimea was part of Ukraine or not, Lu said in an interview aired on French TV on Friday that historically it was part of Russia and had been offered to Ukraine by former Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev.
“These ex-USSR countries don’t have actual status in international law because there is no international agreement to materialize their sovereign status,” Lu added.
Lu has earned himself a reputation as one of China’s “wolf warrior” diplomats, so called for their hawkish and abrasive style.
His latest comments were “totally unacceptable,” Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky told reporters ahead of a Luxembourg meeting of EU foreign ministers. “I hope the bosses of this ambassador will make these things straight.”
Several other EU ministers also called the comments unacceptable, and Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said the three Baltic countries — all formerly part of the Soviet Union — would summon Chinese representatives to officially ask for clarification and check if its position had changed.
Luxembourg’s foreign minister Jean Asselborn called Lu’s remarks a “blunder” and said efforts were being made to calm things down.
Asked if Lu’s stance represented China’s official position, China’s foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said that Beijing respected the status of the former Soviet member states as sovereign nations following the collapse of the Soviet Union.
Mao told a regular news briefing that it was her remarks on sovereignty that represented China’s official government stance.
Her statement appeared to be an effort to distance Beijing from Lu’s comments and ease the tension with Brussels.
China has been “objective and impartial” on issues of sovereignty, she said.
A French official said a “very firm” discussion would take place with the Chinese ambassador at the French foreign ministry later on Monday.
Lu has been summoned to the foreign ministry several times in the past, including for suggesting France was abandoning old people in nursing homes during the COVID-19 pandemic and for calling a respected China scholar at a French think-tank a “mad hyena.”
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that the 27-nation bloc would, at Monday’s meeting “assess and recalibrate strategy toward China,” and that Lu’s comments would be part of the discussion.
“We will have to continue discussions about China, it is one of the most important issues of our foreign policy,” he said.
EU leaders would discuss the bloc’s stance toward China and its future relations with Beijing during their next summit in June, EU Council President Charles Michel said.

Death toll in Kenyan starvation cult rises to 58 – police

Death toll in Kenyan starvation cult rises to 58 – police
Updated 24 April 2023
Reuters

Death toll in Kenyan starvation cult rises to 58 – police

Death toll in Kenyan starvation cult rises to 58 – police
  • A full-scale investigation has been launched into the Good News International
  • A rights group tipped off police about the movement and its extreme practices
Updated 24 April 2023
Reuters

NAIROBI: Kenyan police have recovered 58 bodies, mostly from mass graves in a forest in eastern Kenya, thought to be followers of a Christian cult who believed they would go to heaven if they starved themselves, the country’s police chief said on Monday.

The death toll, which has repeatedly risen as exhumations have been carried out, could rise further. The Kenyan Red Cross said 112 people have been reported missing to a tracing and counselling desk it has set up at a local hospital.

Followers of the self-proclaimed Good News International Church had been living in several secluded settlements in an 800-acre area within the Shakahola forest.

Kenya’s Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome, visiting the scene, said the death toll included 50 people found in mass graves as well as eight who were found alive and emaciated, but later died.

He added that 29 survivors had been rescued and police were still searching for potential others.

“Forensic investigators, homicide detectives, other police officers as well as some government pathologists are here with us conducting investigations and carrying out exhumations,” said Koome in remarks broadcast on Kenyan television.

The cult’s leader, Paul Mackenzie, was arrested on April 14 following a tip-off that suggested the existence of shallow graves containing the bodies of at least 31 of his followers. Koome said 14 other cult members were in police custody.

Mackenzie was arraigned on April 15 at Malindi Law Courts, where the judge gave police 14 days to conduct investigations while he was kept in detention. Kenyan media have reported that he is refusing food and water.

Reuters was not able to reach any lawyer or representative for Mackenzie.

President William Ruto said Mackenzie’s teachings were contrary to any authentic religion.

“Mr Mackenzie ... pretends and postures as a pastor when in fact he is a terrible criminal,” said Ruto, who was delivering a speech at an unrelated public event just outside Nairobi.

He said he had instructed relevant agencies to get to the root cause of what had happened and to tackle “people who want to use religion to advance weird, unacceptable ideology in the Republic of Kenya that is causing unnecessary loss of life.”

