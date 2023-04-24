Tech leaders to focus on green reforms at Arabian Travel Market 2023

RIYADH: Technology leaders from all over the world are set to gather in Dubai to discuss the future of a greener travel sector.

The 30th edition of the Arabian Travel Market 2023 is being held under the theme, ‘Working Towards Net Zero’, and will shed light on the importance of sustainable travel and provide a framework for achieving net zero.

The exhibition, being held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from May 1 to 4, is expected to play host to representatives from over 80 tech companies.

A selection of in-depth panel discussions are set to explore a greener market through modern innovations that are currently reshaping multiple industries, including artificial intelligence, big data, and web3.

“It is essential for our industry to support and invest in the most promising technologies today in order to build a better and more sustainable travel sector for future generations,” Danielle Curtis, exhibition director ME ATM said.

The first session will be ‘Technology: The Enabler of Sustainable Travel’, where industry experts will discuss how online tools are making it easier for consumers to mitigate their environmental impact when purchasing and planning trips.

The ATM Travel Tech Stage will also provide the backdrop for a selection of other panels, including ‘The Main Trends Impacting Travel in 2023 and Beyond’.

For the first time in the event’s history, a Sustainability Hub will be offered for sessions dedicated to the latest sustainable travel trends and innovations.

A startup competition is also set to take place during the event where entrepreneurs will go head-to-head in a ‘Sustainable Tech Pitch Battle’.

The conference will also feature a sustainability category at its annual exhibitor awards for the first time where exhibiting organizations will be recognized based on the extent to which they have considered the environmental impact of their stands, as well as their efforts to reduce their carbon footprint.

Last year’s event welcomed over 24,000 visitors and hosted over 31,000 participants including 1,600 exhibitors from 151 countries.

The ATM is held in conjunction with the Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, and Emirates, as well as IHG Hotels and Resorts, and Al Rais Travel.