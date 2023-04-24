Tech leaders to focus on green reforms at Arabian Travel Market 2023

You are here

The exhibition is being held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from May 1 to 4 (Supplied)
RIYADH: Technology leaders from all over the world are set to gather in Dubai to discuss the future of a greener travel sector. 

The 30th edition of the Arabian Travel Market 2023 is being held under the theme, ‘Working Towards Net Zero’, and will shed light on the importance of sustainable travel and provide a framework for achieving net zero.

The exhibition, being held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from May 1 to 4, is expected to play host to representatives from over 80 tech companies. 

A selection of in-depth panel discussions are set to explore a greener market through modern innovations that are currently reshaping multiple industries, including  artificial intelligence, big data, and web3. 

“It is essential for our industry to support and invest in the most promising technologies today in order to build a better and more sustainable travel sector for future generations,” Danielle Curtis, exhibition director ME ATM said. 

The first session will be ‘Technology: The Enabler of Sustainable Travel’, where industry experts will discuss how online tools are making it easier for consumers to mitigate their environmental impact when purchasing and planning trips. 

The ATM Travel Tech Stage will also provide the backdrop for a selection of other panels, including ‘The Main Trends Impacting Travel in 2023 and Beyond’. 

For the first time in the event’s history, a Sustainability Hub will be offered for sessions dedicated to the latest sustainable travel trends and innovations. 

A startup competition is also set to take place during the event where entrepreneurs will go head-to-head in a ‘Sustainable Tech Pitch Battle’. 

The conference will also feature a sustainability category at its annual exhibitor awards for the first time where exhibiting organizations will be recognized based on the extent to which they have considered the environmental impact of their stands, as well as their efforts to reduce their carbon footprint. 

Last year’s event welcomed over 24,000 visitors and hosted over 31,000 participants including 1,600 exhibitors from 151 countries. 

The ATM is held in conjunction with the Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, and Emirates, as well as IHG Hotels and Resorts, and Al Rais Travel.

RIYADH: If the ongoing conflict in Sudan continues for a prolonged period, it could pose a credit-negative risk to neighboring countries and multilateral development banks, warned Moody’s Investors Service.   

The global rating agency said the conflict would have major economic consequences in the region, including negative impacts on MDBs and overall nonperforming loans.   

“If the conflict descends into a prolonged civil war, destruction of social and physical infrastructure would have lasting economic consequences, weighing on MDB asset quality in Sudan, along with overall nonperforming loans and liquidity,” said Moody’s in a note released on Monday.   

On April 15, a fight broke out between the army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces in Khartoum, the capital city of Sudan.  

The conflict derailed an internationally backed plan for a transition to civilian rule after the ousting in 2019 of Omar al Bashir, the Islamist president who had himself seized power in a 1989 coup.   

“The fighting has caused significant damage to major infrastructure in Khartoum, such as the international airport, hospitals and schools, and has forced most economic activity and government business to halt as civilians shelter in their homes,” added Moody’s.   

The note warned that a probable spillover of the conflict to neighboring countries would trigger broader asset-quality concerns for MDBs with a higher concentration of loans in Chad, South Sudan, Ethiopia and Egypt.   

Moody’s pointed out that Trade and Development Bank had loans worth $931 million in Sudan as of the end of December 2022, and 95 percent of this exposure is in the form of trade finance facilities previously used to fund food and fuel imports.   

The report added that the Islamic Corp. for the Development of the Private Sector had an exposure to Sudan equal to 1.3 percent of total assets in the first quarter of 2023. However, it had already fully provisioned and significantly marked down its credit and equity exposures.  

Islamic Development Bank, African Development Bank and International Development Association have exposures to Sudan of less than 1 percent of development-rated assets. The preferred creditor status means that, even if the exposure becomes nonperforming, the loans will not be written off and should be eventually repaid.   

RIYADH: India-based JV Ventures, which is focused on education, life sciences and industrial sectors, plans to invest $1 billion to acquire 12 to 15 schools across the Middle East and in some other Asian countries, the company’s top executive revealed.

The firm, which runs Sancta Maria International schools in Hyderabad, is exploring opportunities in countries including Bahrain, Oman, and Dubai, as well as Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand and the Philippines, co-founder of JV Ventures Jaspreet Chhabra told local daily Times of India.

“We are in the advanced stages of discussion with the first batch of schools and are likely to close them soon,” he said.  

Chhabra further noted that the schools that they are going to acquire follow international curriculums, with a fee structure ranging between $12,000 to $25,000.  

“Dubai alone has over 280 of these schools that have students from India, Russia, Ukraine, Pakistan along with kids of the local expatriate population,” he added.  

Currently, the portfolio of JV Ventures also includes Jain Group of Institutions, an educational institution chain, located in Bengaluru, besides student housing projects at an investment worth $250 million, the report added.  

“As part of our model of investment, we will buy the infrastructure from the current owner, and collect a lease amount on it. The day-to-day function will be carried out by international operators, many of whom have made a foray into India,” said Chhabra.  

He further noted that schools will be able to invest more in the institute if the burden of infrastructure is taken off the shoulders of the school operator.  

The company also has under its portfolio a global Edu Infra platform Ecolehouse which is backed by school operators that focus on building education infrastructure assets. 

The demand for high-quality education continues to rise in the Middle East and North Africa region, with investors scouting for opportunities in countries like the UAE and Egypt. 

According to market analyst Industry Arc, the education market in the region is estimated to grow to $175 billion by 2027, registering a compound annual growth rate of 8.5 percent from 2022. 

In October last year, global investment house Safanad partnered with international education platform Global School Management to acquire school assets in the region, with an investment outlay of $200 million. 

RIYADH: China’s industrial capacity utilization rate reached 74.3 percent during the first quarter of 2023, registering a 1.5 percent decline compared to the same period in 2022, Saudi Press Agency reported.

According to data from the National Statistics Authority of China, the figure also reflected a 1.4 percent drop compared to the final quarter of 2022.

Capacity utilization rate refers to the ratio of actual output to production capacity.

The higher the rate, the better, as it indicates that an economy is producing in accordance with its resources.

The NSAC data further revealed that the mining sector’s utility rate reached 75.2 percent in the first quarter of 2023, taking a 1.8 percent dip compared to the year-ago period.

Meanwhile, the utilization rate of power, heat, gas and water production and supply industries fell from 1.9 percent to 71.9 percent during the period under review.

Similarly, the manufacturing sector stood at 74.5, down 1.4 percent from the first quarter of 2022.

However, China’s manufacturing activity expanded at the fastest pace in over a decade in February, an official index showed, smashing expectations as production zoomed after the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions late last year, Reuters reported.

According to China’s National Bureau of Statistics, the manufacturing purchasing managers’ index shot up to 52.6 from 50.1 in January, above the 50-point mark that separates expansion and contraction in activity.

The PMI exceeded an analyst forecast of 50.5 and was the highest reading since April 2012.

The world’s second-largest economy recorded one of its worst years in nearly half a century in 2022 due to strict COVID-19 lockdowns and subsequent widespread infections.

Official data showed that China grew by 3 percent in 2022, less than half the previous year’s 8.1 percent rate.

The curbs were abruptly lifted in December as the highly transmissible omicron spread nationwide.

RIYADH: Reflecting the success of localization efforts, Saudis constituted 82.2 percent of the number of workers in the financial and insurance sectors in 2022.   

Saudi citizens who are working in financial and insurance activities reached 75,001, while foreigners totaled only 16,290 or 17.8 percent, bringing the total number of workers to 91,291 last year. 
Male workers made up 93 percent of the workforce in financial and insurance activities – reaching 71,648 workers in 2022, while the number of females working in these activities hit 19,643, according to Al-Eqtisadiyah.
Saudi females made up the majority in these jobs constituting 18,983 workers, whereas the remaining 660 females were foreigners.   

With 71,387 workers, the Riyadh region accounted for 78.2 percent of all Saudi workers in these sectors.   

Makkah ranked second with 11,487 workers and Al-Sharqiyah region came in third with 7,202 workers.  

In April, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development implemented the initial stage of localizing 30 percent of consultancy professions and businesses across the Kingdom.   

In October last year, HRSD minister Ahmad bin Sulaiman Al-Rajhi said these decisions have contributed to raising the number of Saudi workers in the private sector to over 2.12 million.  

Additionally, the moves by the minister have contributed to reducing the unemployment rate of Saudi citizens to 9.7 percent, as well as increasing women’s economic participation rate to 35.6 percent.     

Al-Rajhi added that private sector establishments’ compliance rate with the labor system and its regulations reached 98 percent during 2022.    

Across the board, authorities and ministries are also implementing Saudization initiatives.     

This aligns with the Saudi Vision 2030 goal to reduce unemployment rates by increasing employment opportunities in the Kingdom.  

Saudization is officially known as the Saudi nationalization scheme, Nitaqat.  

The Kingdom’s efforts to create more jobs in line with Vision 2030 are showing fruition with the country coming first in the labor force growth rate among the Group of 20 countries during the period 2012-2021, according to a report launched by the National Labor Observatory last year.     

According to Saudi Arabia’s Central Department of Statistics and Information, the unemployment rate in the Kingdom decreased to 5.80 percent in the second quarter of 2022, from 6 percent in the first quarter of 2022.  

To achieve its Vision 2030 goals, the Kingdom is not only encouraging the recruitment of nationals to private sector jobs but is also encouraging adequate investment in their future to ensure their retention by employers as well as their contribution to a vibrant and diverse economy.    

RIYADH: Geospatial studies, map production and marine surveys in Saudi Arabia will soon be on par with global standards as the Kingdom is set to align its projects with the UN framework in this pioneering field. 

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the General Authority for Survey and Geospatial Information participated in the inaugural meeting of the international advisory committee of its UN counterpart between April 20 and 22 in Deqing, China. 

During the meeting, the Kingdom presented the experience of the GASGI in developing a national strategy in line with global standards prescribed by the UN’s Global Geospatial Knowledge and Innovation Centre Framework. 

This integrates location information to plan cities, build infrastructure, develop disaster management strategies and manage natural resources such as green spaces, water and minerals. 

Mohammed Bin Yahya Al Sayel, president of the GASGI, reviewed the experiences of member states and emphasized the importance of the nine strategic pathways outlined in the Integrated Geospatial Information Framework.

These cover governance and institutions, legal and policy, and financial and data standards. 

They also take in innovation, partnerships, capacity and education, and communication and engagement. 

According to Al Sayel, these nine strategic pathways provide guidance for addressing challenges in the survey and geospatial information sector.  

Moreover, the presentation also shed light on integrating geospatial and statistical information with satellite data to discover and manage land resources and apply the knowledge in regional planning. 

The meeting also discussed the proposed agenda and reviewed the experiences of some member states. 

Saudi Arabia signed a deal with the UN last April to offer consultation services in the geospatial survey to boost its national capacity. 

The GASGI and the UN’s Development Program agreed on the third phase of a project that will allow the authority to improve its services and increase public awareness of its operations. 

Adam Bouloukos, the UNDP’s resident representative for Saudi Arabia, said the partnership aimed at providing consultation services to conduct geospatial works effectively and efficiently. 

The partnership also aimed to provide the necessary infrastructure to gather data to support Saudi Vision 2030 and the Kingdom’s sustainable development goals.

