UN chief welcomes staff evacuation, warns Sudan conflict could ‘engulf whole region’

NEW YORK CITY: The UN secretary-general on Monday welcomed the safe temporary relocation of hundreds of UN staff and their dependents from Khartoum and other locations in Sudan.
In a statement, Farhan Haq, deputy spokesperson for Antonio Guterres, said the UN chief appreciated the cooperation by all sides in Sudan to allow for the operation to be carried out without incident.
And he reiterated the UN’s continued resolve “to stand with and work for the Sudanese people, in full support of their wishes for a peaceful, secure future and a return to the democratic transition.”
He also renewed his call for all parties to immediately cease hostilities and allow civilians to leave areas hit by fighting, adding that the violence between the warring factions “could engulf the whole region and beyond.”
Guterres told a meeting of the UN Security Council on multilateralism on Monday that the situation in Sudan “continues to worsen.”
More than 400 people have been killed and almost 4,000 wounded in 10 days of fighting between forces loyal to two rival generals, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, who head up the army and the Rapid Support Forces, respectively.
“The violence must stop. It risks a catastrophic conflagration within Sudan that could engulf the whole region and beyond.
“(I am) in constant contact with the parties to the conflict and have called on them to de-escalate tensions and to return to the negotiating table,” Guterres added.
He pointed out that everything must be done to “pull Sudan back from the edge of the abyss.”
His comments came after the UN said its head of mission Volker Perthes would remain in Sudan despite a mass exodus of foreigners.
Guterres said: “Let me be clear: The United Nations is not leaving Sudan.” He noted that the organization was “reconfiguring our presence in Sudan to enable us to continue supporting the Sudanese people.”
He added: “Our commitment is to the Sudanese people, in support of their wishes for a peaceful and secure future. We stand with them at this terrible time.”
Britain has requested an emergency meeting of the Security Council — which a diplomatic source said was likely to take place on Tuesday — to discuss the deepening crisis in Sudan.
Egypt braces for refugee influx as fighting worsens Sudan’s humanitarian crisis
Number of Sudanese seeking refuge has risen rapidly owing to conflict, political instability and economic stagnation
Already host to 4 million Sudanese, Egyptians fear they lack the capacity to absorb a new influx of displaced people
Updated 52 min 36 sec ago
Mohammad Shamaa
CAIRO: Egypt has long been a favored destination among refugees fleeing conflict, persecution and economic woes in countries across the Middle East and East Africa, either as a place of refuge or a stopover en route to Europe.
Now, with violence and chaos engulfing its southern neighbor, Sudan, authorities in Cairo are braced for a fresh wave of refugees in search of safety, employment and functioning health services. According to a report in the New York Times, more than 15,000 Sudanese have fled the Darfur region into neighboring Chad.
On Sunday, 436 Egyptians were successfully evacuated from Sudan via land. Ahmed Abu Zeid, spokesperson for the foreign ministry, said that evacuations would continue in order to ensure the safe and sound return of all Egyptian citizens.
Already home to a Sudanese community estimated at four million, Egypt offers few of the lucrative jobs that Sudanese migrants have traditionally sought in the Gulf region, but is considered an easier and often more familiar destination.
Due to its geographical proximity and shared history, young Sudanese can travel to Egypt cheaply to search for work, while families can seek health care, education for their children, and perhaps a stable life.
Although there are no publicly available figures to show recent migration trends from Sudan to Egypt, authorities say that numbers had been on the rise since 2019, when an uprising led to the overthrow of former Sudanese leader Omar Al-Bashir.
According to Naela Gabr, chair of the National Coordinating Committee for Combating and Preventing Illegal Migration and Trafficking, Egypt is home to about 300,000 registered refugees.
“In addition to the number of registered refugees, there are about nine million foreigners living in Egypt, of whom about four million are Sudanese and half a million are from South Sudan,” Gabr told Arab News.
“People suffering from political, ethnic or religious conflicts, the latest of which is Sudan, can obtain refugee status in accordance with the UN agreements related to this file. The agreements determine the legality of asylum, and Egypt welcomes any refugee from any country.”
However, owing to the financial burden and social pressures that accepting such large refugee populations can place on host nations and communities, many are concerned about Egypt’s capacity to absorb these numbers.
“As there are in Egypt a large number of immigrants who come to Egypt illegally, illegal immigration is a phenomenon that is difficult to measure, and it is difficult for Egypt to bear it during this period,” Gabr said.
The number of Sudanese seeking refuge in Egypt has risen rapidly in recent years due to repeated bouts of conflict, chronic political instability and economic stagnation in both Sudan and South Sudan.
Opinion
This section contains relevant reference points, placed in (Opinion field)
Whereas in the past many refugees from across the wider region used Egypt and its Mediterranean coast as a jumping-off point for the risky journey to Europe, many are now choosing to stay, taking advantage of the country’s comparative stability.
“The number of illegal immigrants to Egypt will increase in the coming period, as Egypt was a passage for illegal immigrants, but it has turned into a stable country due to border control,” Gabr said.
If Sudanese displaced by the current fighting begin to arrive in vast numbers, Egyptian authorities may have to consider establishing formal camps to prevent a humanitarian emergency or a security breakdown.
“If the crisis in Sudan continues and the situation there continues to worsen and becomes a civil war like the Syrian case, the rate of Sudanese refugees will increase by a large percentage,” Mohamed El-Sayed, an Egyptian commentator, told Arab News.
“If it is normal for 1,500 Sudanese to pass through the land crossing every day, the passers will be about 15,000, and then Egypt will have two options.
“The first option is to open the refugee gate without control, and at that time the state will be forced to put them in camps because the state is unable to absorb this number within the country.”
As for the second option, “Egypt will then have to completely change its dealings with the refugee situation, and asylum will be in accordance with the UN agreements that regulate this matter.
“Egypt will not be able to absorb half of the people of Sudan, as the disaster will be great, especially in light of a severe economic crisis.”
Indeed, if the factional fighting in Sudan escalates, huge numbers could be forced to flee across the border. At least 400 people have been killed in clashes between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces in recent days.
After Al-Bashir was toppled in 2019, an October 2021 military coup dismantled all civilian institutions and overturned a power-sharing agreement that had been put in place.
Following a massive public outcry, military and civilian actors signed a framework agreement in December 2022 with a view to returning to the path toward civilian-led democracy.
However, a power struggle between the two main military actors in Sudan continued despite the framework agreement, which had stipulated that the RSF would be integrated into the Sudanese Armed Forces.
Lt. Gen. Fattah Al-Burhan, head of the Armed Forces, leads the country’s transitional governing Sovereign Council, while his former deputy, Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, commonly known as Hemedti, leads the RSF.
Al-Burhan’s Armed Forces had called for the integration to be completed over a period of two years, while Hemedti’s RSF was adamant it should take place over 10 years.
The current fighting in Sudan has aggravated an already dire humanitarian situation in the country. According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, OCHA, about 15.8 million Sudanese are in need of humanitarian aid — 10 million more than in 2017.
In February this year, even before the latest round of violence, the UN warned that more than a third of Sudan’s population would need humanitarian assistance in 2023 amid growing displacement and hunger.
OCHA said that about four million children under the age of five, as well as pregnant and lactating women, were among the most vulnerable and in need of lifesaving nutrition services.
Sudan was already one of the world’s poorest countries when the international aid on which it depended was cut in late 2021 in response to the coup that derailed its democratic transition.
In addition to conflict, hunger and malnutrition, Sudan is one of the countries hardest hit by climate change. Widespread flooding last year affected some 349,000 people, sparking a surge in diseases such as malaria, contributing to growing displacement.
Economic troubles also deepened following the COVID-19 pandemic.
Circumstances in Egypt are also difficult with inflation running at its highest in almost four years, and almost a quarter of young people unemployed, according to the International Labour Organization.
Sudanese youth living in Egypt often end up working menial jobs in factories or as domestic help. However, they have a community they can lean on and can earn more than they would at home.
Also, members of the Sudanese community already living in Egypt say they feel a close bond to their Egyptian neighbors and are well integrated.
Abdullah Al-Mahjoub Al-Marghani, head of the Sudanese Higher Committee for the “Thank You, Egypt” initiative, founded by Sudanese expatriates, believes the community has been treated well.
“The initiative was launched by a group of members of the Sudanese community residing in Egyptian territory, and it comes as a source of pride and appreciation to the people and the Egyptian government for the efforts made for the Sudanese community inside Egypt and their treatment as Egyptian citizens without discrimination,” he told Arab News.
“The Sudanese people fused with the Egyptian people and became one fabric, which is a cohesion that extends throughout history.”
Russia to host new round of talks to normalize ties between Syria and Turkiye
Russia is seeking to repair ties between Ankara and its ally Damascus, which were severed at the start of Syria’s civil war in 2011
Updated 25 April 2023
AFP
ISTANBUL: Russia will host a new round of talks on Tuesday aimed at normalizing ties between Turkiye and Syria, Turkiye’s defense minister said.
The talks, also involving Iran, will be held in Moscow, Hulusi Akar said on Monday.
They will be attended by the defense and intelligence chiefs of all four countries.
Russia is seeking to repair ties between Ankara and its ally Damascus, which were severed at the start of Syria’s civil war in 2011.
“We are preparing for a meeting to be attended by defense ministers and intelligence chiefs” of Turkiye, Russia, Syria and Iran, Akar said.
“Our aim is to solve the problems through negotiations and to bring peace to the region as soon as possible.”
Ankara and Damascus have had few formal contacts since Turkiye began backing opposition effort to topple Syrian President Bashar Assad.
But Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has opened up to the idea of holding a peace-building summit with the Syrian leader.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has backed Erdogan’s efforts.
But Assad, whose country is slowly coming out of its regional isolation, has said he will only meet Erdogan if Turkiye withdraws troops from northern Syria.
Erdogan says he needs the military presence as a security precaution against attacks on Turkiye by Kurdish groups, which Ankara views as terrorists but which played a central role in the US-led campaign against terrorists.
Earlier this month, diplomats from Iran, Russia, Turkiye and Syria met in Moscow to pave the way for a foreign ministers’ meeting.
The EU has imposed sanctions on cousins of Assad over the trafficking of stimulant drug Captagon, a key source of income for the regime.
An AFP investigation in November found that Syria has become a narco-state with the $10 billion industry in Captagon dwarfing all other exports and funding both Assad and many of his enemies.
The latest move saw the EU follow Western allies, the US and Britain, in imposing asset freezes and visa bans on Wasim Badi Assad and Samer Kamal Assad.
“The trade in amphetamine has become a regime-led business model, enriching the inner circle of the regime and providing it with revenue that contributes to its ability to maintain its policies of repression against the civilian population,” the EU said.
A third cousin of the president, Mudar Rifaat Assad, was also included on the blacklist, although no explicit reason was given.
The US Treasury Department says Samer Kamal Assad owns a factory in the coastal city of Latakia that produced 84 million captagon pills in 2020.
Others targeted in the EU sanctions include Nouh Zaitar, Lebanon’s most famous drug lord who is on the run from authorities, and Hassan Dekko, a Lebanese-Syrian drug kingpin with high-level connections in both countries.
The EU also imposed sanctions against private security firms for helping the Syrian regime recruit fighters and Russian engineering and construction company Stroytransgaz over its control of the country’s largest phosphate mines.
UAE spacecraft takes close-up photos of Mars’ little moon
Amal flew within 100 km of Deimos last month and close-up shots were released on Monday
Amal — Arabic for Hope — got a two-for-one when Mars photobombed some of the images. It was the closest a spacecraft has been to Deimos in almost a half-century
Updated 24 April 2023
AP
CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida: A spacecraft around Mars has sent back the most detailed photos yet of the red planet’s little moon.
The UAE’s Amal spacecraft flew within 100 km of Deimos last month and the close-up shots were released on Monday.
Amal — Arabic for Hope — got a two-for-one when Mars photobombed some of the images. It was the closest a spacecraft has been to Deimos in almost a half-century.
The spacecraft also observed the little explored far side of the odd-shaped, cratered moon, 15 km by 12 km by 12 km.
Mars’ other moon, Phobos, is almost double that size and better understood since it orbits much closer to Mars — just 6,000 km away, the closest of any planet’s moon in our solar system.
Deimos’ orbit around Mars stretches 23,000 km out. That’s close to the inner part of the spacecraft’s orbit — “which is what made observing Deimos such a compelling idea,” said the mission’s lead scientist Hessa Al-Matroushi.
“Phobos has got most of the attention up until now — now it’s Deimos’ turn!” she added in an email.
Al-Matroushi and other scientists with the UAE Space Agency said these new images indicate Deimos is not an asteroid that got captured in Mars’ orbit eons ago, the leading theory until now.
Instead, they say the moon appears to be of Martian origin — perhaps from the bigger Martian moon or from Mars itself.
The findings were presented Monday at the European Geosciences Union’s general assembly in Vienna. Amal will continue to sweep past Deimos this year, but not as closely as the March 10 encounter, according to Al-Matroushi.
NASA’s Viking 2 came within 30 km of Deimos in 1977. Since then, other spacecraft have photographed Deimos but from much farther away.
Amal rocketed to Mars on July 19, 2020, one day shy of the 50th anniversary of humanity’s first moon landing — Earth’s moon, that is — by Apollo 11’s Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin.
RAF plane lands in Sudan as UK gears up for further evacuations
The C-17 Globemaster was on the ground at the eastern Sudanese port on the Red Sea
Updated 24 April 2023
Arab News
LONDON: A team of troops from the UK arrived at Port Sudan on Monday on a reconnaissance mission, media reported on Monday.
The flight comes as the UK government assessed options for an evacuation of British nationals stranded in the crisis-hit country, Sky News said.
The C-17 Globemaster was on the ground at the eastern Sudanese port on the Red Sea along with troops who “may form part of a second rescue,” the channel reported.
It comes after the government was criticized for its evacuation on Sunday of British diplomats from Khartoum, but not other UK nationals.
Alicia Kearns, chair of the House of Commons Foreign Affairs Select Committee, said on Sunday that 3,000 to 4,000 British nationals were still in Sudan, with “well over 1,000” asking for help in order to leave the country.
James Heappey, the armed forces minister, said in a briefing that the UK recognized “the job isn’t done” when it came to rescuing those still stranded, The Guardian reported.
He added that government plans were continuing “at pace” and that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak would be given options to help Britons trapped in Sudan “as and when they arise.”
The UK development minister, Andrew Mitchell, said on Monday morning that he was unable to give a timeline for a possible rescue of British nationals.
“The situation is absolutely desperate and a ceasefire is required,” he said. “The only advice that Britain can give to people is to stay indoors because that is the safe option.”
Flydubai aircraft heads for destination after engine fire extinguished
Flydubai spokesperson told Reuters plane scheduled to land in Dubai 00:14 local time
Updated 24 April 2023
Reuters
DUBAI: A Flydubai flight from Katmandu to Dubai experienced a bird strike during takeoff but is now heading to the United Arab Emirates, the company said on Monday.
Jagannath Niroula, spokesperson for Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal said in a statement to Reuters an engine caught fire on the Flydubai Boeing 737-800 plane with 167 passengers on board, shortly after takeoff from Katmandu and the fire had been brought under control.