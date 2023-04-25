You are here

UAE Pro League: Shabab Al-Ahli on brink of 1st title triumph since 2017 merger

UAE Pro League: Shabab Al-Ahli on brink of 1st title triumph since 2017 merger
Shabab Al-Ahli are on the brink of the UAE Pro League title after the 2-2 draw with Al-Wasl (Twitter/@Shabab_AlAhliFC)
Matt Monaghan

UAE Pro League: Shabab Al-Ahli on brink of 1st title triumph since 2017 merger

UAE Pro League: Shabab Al-Ahli on brink of 1st title triumph since 2017 merger
  • Dubai club 1 win away from being crowned champions after 2-2 draw with city rivals Al-Wasl
DUBAI: Matchweek 24’s high drama sparked by a torrent of late goals has left Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai Club on the cusp of their opening ADNOC Pro League title, while Al-Bataeh’s relegation fears are now real.

An astounding Sunday evening witnessed 97th-minute equalizers in both of the top-two teams’ games.

Leaders Shabab Al-Ahli were pegged back to 2-2 by substitute Ghanem Ahmed’s last-gasp leveller for city rivals Al-Wasl, while – most consequentially – second-placed holders Al-Ain saw essential victory at Baniyas devolve into another 2-2 stalemate courtesy of Ahmed Barman’s heart-breaking own goal.

Monday’s 2-0 triumph for third-placed Al-Wahda at Khor Fakkan has put the two Abu Dhabi outfits three-points off top. But with only two fixtures to fulfil and the pair owning inferior head-to-head records, Shabab Al-Ahli are within one win of a guaranteed first league success since 2017’s historic merger.

Elsewhere, 12th-placed Dibba Al-Fujairah clawed their way out of the drop zone for the first time this season with a timely 2-1 victory versus 10-man Al-Nasr. Sinking fellow promoted side Al-Bataeh swapped places and fell to 13th when a 3-1 defeat at Al-Jazira ensured their 14th successive winless league outing.

Miralem Pjanic came off the bench for star-laden Sharjah but could not prevent a painful 2-1 home reversal to mid-table Al-Ittihad Kalba which caused the pre-season title favorites to hit seventh. Fourth-placed Ajman, meanwhile, remain well set for their best-ever campaign of the professional era with their 2-1 dispatching of already relegated Al-Dhafra.

Here are Arab News’ top picks and a talking point from the latest action.

Player of the week – Nicolas Gimenez (Baniyas)

Conjecture and rumor surround the future of Baniyas’ coveted star man.

Yet, there is certainty about the decisive impact Nicolas Gimenez is having on this season’s title race despite his current employer’s lowly 11th place.

Concurrent kick-offs and collapses were recorded by Shabab Al-Ahli and Al-Ain, on an unforgettable day. Baniyas’ soon-to-be free agent would play a lead role.

Second-half injury time approached in both fixtures with Al-Ain 2-0 up, their usual suspects 26-goal Kodjo Fo-Doh Laba and Moroccan flyer Soufiane Rahimi netting. A retreating Shabab Al-Ahli were 2-1 ahead in the derby with Al-Wasl.

Gimenez converted a 90th-minute penalty for Baniyas to half the deficit and make it 2-1 in both fixtures.

Then, at the same time as Al-Wasl youngster Ahmed’s scrambled strike made it 2-2 at the death in Dubai, panic catalysed by the unmarked Gimenez’s positioning would witness loyal servant Barman put into his own net on the outskirts of Abu Dhabi city center to replicate that score line.

Devastation was the emotion at Al-Ain, while relief pervaded at leaders Shabab Al-Ahli – who have now drawn three of their last four league games.

Unlikely results must continue for Leonardo Jardim’s men versus Baniyas and Ajman for another twist in the tale. In truth, Gimenez appears to have written the eulogy on champions Al-Ain’s comeback.

Goal of the week – Aymen Hussein (Al-Jazira)

A strike both worth the wait and marked with significance was netted by striker Aymen Hussein.

Much was expected of the 27-year-old winter capture from Qatar’s Al-Markhiya because of a strong 25th Arabian Gulf Cup campaign with host-victors Iraq and a possible limited role for resident superstar Ali Mabkhout in this season’s final months.

The latter did not come to pass, and no top-flight starts have been handed to Hussein. But this opening goal for the Pride of Abu Dhabi against bedraggled Al-Bataeh was worth the wait.

An 85th-minute chop stylishly won him space on the penalty box’s edge. Hussein’s burst of acceleration, rare for a man of his imposing size, left another visiting defender behind, with a punishingly accurate low strike making Al-Jazira’s triumph ironclad.

Evaluation of where this leaves him is complex. A sublime solo effort came on a night when 32-year-old Mabkhout’s brace pushed him onto 25 top-flight strikes for the campaign and up to a record-extending 206 UAE top-flight goals in total.

It is difficult for anyone to shadow a legend. Even an Iraq international of Hussein’s repute.

Coach of the week – Hassan Al-Abdooli (Dibba Al-Fujairah)

Dibba’s great escape became tangible in matchweek 24.

Hassan Al-Abdooli’s engineering of victory against in-form Al-Nasr came when Al-Bataeh unsurprisingly fell at Al-Jazira. With both promoted teams possessing 1-0 away victories against each other, the former’s goal difference of minus 24 is keeping them afloat as the latter’s minus 26 threatens to sink them.

Neither side can be accused of not dreaming big. Al-Bataeh embarked on an extensive summer recruitment drive, while Dibba’s gleaming new stadium is a hallmark of rampant ambition.

Former UAE assistant Al-Abdooli could have protected Dibba’s top-flight status in a late drive, including 14 points from the last-available 18. In the same period, Al-Bataeh’s caretaker Said Chkhit has notched only two.

Much could happen before the season finale on May 12. But momentum is firmly with Dibba – and it is full credit to Al-Abdooli.

Cup successes cannot mask Sharjah’s significant disappointment

Sharjah sit in the remarkable position of potentially winning the President’s Cup twice in one season.

October’s delayed 2021-22 showpiece victory versus Shabab Al-Ahli could be repeated in Friday’s 2022-23 showdown against Al-Ain. These are welcome successes. But, so much more was expected.

Serial title winner Cosmin Olaroiu was bequeathed last summer with ex-Barcelona stars Paco Alcacer and Pjanic, plus former Roma center-back Kostas Manolas. A sure-fire hit looked set.

Stale Sharjah, however, possess only the division’s sixth-best attack, despite leading the way in defence with 19 conceded. A distant seventh place ADNOC Pro League campaign was not countenanced.

It is intriguing to analyze how twin President’s Cup glories may influence the short-term future of a project lauded globally in the off-season. Substantial changes may still follow on and off the pitch.

Topics: United Arab Emirates (UAE) football

Team Abu Dhabi’s Sam Torrente aims to maintain winning habit in China

Team Abu Dhabi’s Sam Torrente aims to maintain winning habit in China
Updated 25 April 2023
Arab News

Team Abu Dhabi’s Sam Torrente aims to maintain winning habit in China

Team Abu Dhabi’s Sam Torrente aims to maintain winning habit in China
  • The three-time world champion says Rashed Al-Qemzi has ability to win as he climbs into F1H2O seat
Updated 25 April 2023
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Shaun Torrente aims to keep up his winning habit in China at the weekend to get back on track for a fourth UIM F1H2O World Championship title with Team Abu Dhabi.

The defending champion won in China in 2018 and 2019 en route to his first two F1H2O world crowns, and he approaches Sunday’s Grand Prix of Zhengzhou determined to erase memories of his first-round disappointment in Indonesia.

Torrente was first to the finish in the opening Grand Prix of the season, only to be penalized for a jump start, handing a first-career victory to Polish driver Bartek Marszalek.

“Indonesia definitely didn’t finish the way I wanted,” Torrente said. “I won the race on the water, but unfortunately I made a mistake. At least I took a couple of points, so we move forward in China. As usual, I’ll go for the win and try to get back to the top of the table, one lap at a time, one race at a time.

“Of course, it’s a different venue in China this time, and I’m just looking forward to getting out on the water and seeing what we can do. We’re usually quick at new venues, as we were in Indonesia, so I feel we’ll be in good shape there.”

Torrente has high expectations for three-time UIM F2 champion Rashed Al-Qemzi, who takes over in the Abu Dhabi 2 speedboat from his cousin, veteran Emirati driver, Thani Al-Qemzi, who is unavailable for the trip to China.

“Rashed’s integration into the team is not even necessary, because he’s been our spare driver for three or four seasons,” Torrente said. “He’s always been with us, and we’ve raced F2 and endurance together. He’s a really talented, fast driver.

“The main thing for him is to get some experience and to make all the laps. Honestly, if everything goes perfectly, he will have an opportunity to win the race, because he’s that quick. He’s not expected to, but his ability is definitely at that level.”

Al-Qemzi, who won the UIM Endurance Championship with Team Abu Dhabi in 2019 and 2021, made his F1H2O debut in Sharjah in 2016 and scored his first points there a year later. He is a naturally confident competitor, and will soak up all the encouragement and motivation he receives from Torrente and team manager, Guido Cappellini.

“I’m very excited to be racing in F1 again and I’m going to give it everything I’ve got for the team,” he said. “Of course, F1 is where I would really like to be. Shaun helped me when we won the endurance championship together, and he’s a great guy. I can learn a lot from him as a driver who has won the world title three times.

“Guido has told me to test the boat in extra free practice, and then the team can prepare it for me for the next day. The weight will be different for me compared to Thani, so some adjustments will be needed, and I’ll see how it suits my style of driving.”

Topics: Abu Dhabi UIM Formula 1 World Powerboat Championship (F1H2O) UAE China

6-time MLB All-Star and Cy Young award winner Felix Hernandez joins Baseball United ownership group

6-time MLB All-Star and Cy Young award winner Felix Hernandez joins Baseball United ownership group
Updated 25 April 2023
Arab News

6-time MLB All-Star and Cy Young award winner Felix Hernandez joins Baseball United ownership group

6-time MLB All-Star and Cy Young award winner Felix Hernandez joins Baseball United ownership group
  • Former Seattle Mariners’ pitching star joins Mariano Rivera, Barry Larkin, Adrian Beltre and Elvis Andrus as co-owner and investor in new Dubai-based professional league
Updated 25 April 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Baseball United, the first-ever professional league focused on the Middle East and Indian subcontinent, has announced that former Seattle Mariners legend, Felix Hernandez, has joined its investment and ownership group.

Spending his entire 15-year career in Seattle, Hernandez went to six All-Star games, won a Cy Young award, and is the Mariners’ career leader in wins, strikeouts, innings pitched, Earned Run Average and Wins Above Replacement for pitchers. His 2,524 career strikeouts rank 37th in Major League Baseball history.

Hernandez is also the last Major League Baseball pitcher to throw a perfect game — one of the sport’s rarest feats in which no batters reach base and a pitcher records 27 straight outs within nine innings.

Hernandez became just the 23rd pitcher in history to accomplish this feat on Aug. 15, 2012, against the Tampa Bay Rays. Widely regarded as one of the best pitchers in franchise history, “King Felix” will be inducted into the Seattle Mariners’ Hall of Fame on Aug. 12, 2023.

“It’s such an honor to add Felix to our ownership team,” said Kash Shaikh, president, CEO and co-owner of Baseball United. “Felix is one of the most dominant and successful pitchers of our generation, and an icon in Seattle as well as his home country of Venezuela.

“On the field, he has done everything from pitching a perfect game, to throwing an immaculate inning, to hitting a grand slam. Off the field, he’s an intelligent entrepreneur with a passion for growing the game. Our team and I look forward to partnering with Felix as we launch our league in Dubai later this year.”

Baseball United begins play with its Dubai Showcase this November, which will feature the league’s first four franchises and several baseball, brand and government partners. The Middle East and Indian subcontinent is the epicenter of bat and ball sports, with tens of millions of avid baseball fans in search of a professional league within their region. Baseball United is intent on creating that ecosystem with the support of the legendary baseball players in its ownership ranks.

“I am very excited and grateful to join the Baseball United family,” said Hernandez. “I believe that the opportunity to grow the game — especially in a part of the world that’s always interested me — represents the next chapter in my baseball journey. I’m inspired by the great work that Kash and the Baseball United team have done, and I’m ready to dive in to help wherever needed.”

Topics: baseball

LeBron James steers Lakers past Grizzlies 117-111 in overtime for 3-1 lead

LeBron James steers Lakers past Grizzlies 117-111 in overtime for 3-1 lead
Updated 25 April 2023
AP

LeBron James steers Lakers past Grizzlies 117-111 in overtime for 3-1 lead

LeBron James steers Lakers past Grizzlies 117-111 in overtime for 3-1 lead
  • Lakers surge back from a seven-point deficit with five minutes left in regulation
  • LeBron James scores basket that forced overtime over heavy defensive pressure
Updated 25 April 2023
AP

LOS ANGELES: LeBron James made the tying layup with 0.8 seconds left in regulation before scoring four of his 22 points in overtime, and the Los Angeles Lakers surged to a 3-1 lead in their first-round playoff series with a 117-111 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night.
Austin Reaves scored 23 points and Anthony Davis had five of his 17 in overtime for the seventh-seeded Lakers, who are on the brink of their first playoff series victory outside the Florida bubble since 2012.
Los Angeles surged back from a seven-point deficit with five minutes left in regulation with a rally that abruptly began when D’Angelo Russell hit three consecutive 3-pointers, and the Lakers never trailed in OT.
Desmond Bane scored 36 points and hit a tiebreaking layup with 6.7 seconds left in regulation for the second-seeded Grizzlies, who will have to rally from a 3-1 series deficit and win a Game 7 for the first time in franchise history to advance.
Ja Morant scored 19 points with his injured right hand, but Davis blocked his jumper at the regulation buzzer. The Grizzlies then missed six of their first eight shots in overtime while committing two key turnovers.
James, who also had 20 rebounds, coolly scored the basket that forced overtime over heavy defensive pressure, and he hit a huge layup while getting fouled to put the Lakers up by five with 29.1 seconds to play. Dennis Schroder and Austin Reaves buried two free throws apiece to seal the Lakers’ 12th win in 15 games dating to the regular season.
Game 5 is Wednesday night in Memphis.
Davis didn’t look sharp for much of Game 4 while struggling with an apparent hip injury that required a heating pad on the bench, but he blocked four shots, and the Lakers excelled whenever the big man was protecting the rim.
Dillon Brooks had 11 points for Memphis after getting ejected from Game 3 for striking James in the groin.
Morant’s 45-point performance in Game 3 wasn’t enough to dig the Grizzlies out of an early 29-point hole in his first game back from an injury absence with a sore right hand. He reacted with obvious pain after he jammed the hand into the ground again during the second half of Game 4, but kept playing and even dunked on Rui Hachimura an instant before the third-quarter buzzer.
The Grizzlies fell behind by an NBA record-tying 26 points after a historically bad first quarter in Game 3, but they dramatically improved their start in Game 4. The Lakers still jumped out to a 15-point lead in the first half before Memphis got back in it with a big surge to close the first half.

Topics: basketball NBA LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers

Al-Wehda send Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr crashing out of the King Cup

Al-Wehda send Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr crashing out of the King Cup
Updated 25 April 2023
John Duerden

Al-Wehda send Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr crashing out of the King Cup

Al-Wehda send Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr crashing out of the King Cup
  • The shock 1-0 semi-final victory by the underdogs means they will take on Al-Hilal in the final
  • Al-Wehda, who have struggled near the bottom of the league all season, worked hard, especially after they were reduced to 10 men early in the second half
Updated 25 April 2023
John Duerden

A bad few days for Al-Nassr and their star player, Cristiano Ronaldo, became much worse on Monday after a shock 1-0 loss to Al-Wehda in the semi-final of the King Cup.

It means what might have been the Riyadh side’s best remaining chance of some silverware has slipped away, with their league title hopes looking increasingly slim as the season moves into into its final stages.

It was another miserable evening for Ronaldo, who caused some controversy after last week’s loss to bitter Riyadh rivals Al-Hilal when he grabbed his crotch at the end of the game when the gleeful home fans started chanting Lionel Messi’s name.

This time, there was little sign of any mocking at the final whistle, as the visiting players and their fans were too busy celebrating a famous victory and a place in the final against Al-Ittihad. And this time, Ronaldo knew all too well that he had had — and missed — his team’s best chances.

The last time Ronaldo faced these opponents he scored four goals, and Al-Nassr certainly had plenty of the possession on Monday. But Al-Wehda, who have struggled near the bottom of the Roshn Saudi League all season, worked hard, especially after they were reduced to 10 men early in the second half.

The game started positively for the hosts but, somehow, Ronaldo missed his chance to open the scoring early in the game. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner got on the end of a perfect, left-sided cross from Ghislain Konan but shot straight at goalkeeper Munir Mohamedi from the edge of the six-yard box

Ronaldo’s frustration, and that of the home fans, grew when Al-Wehda took the lead, in some style, midway through the first half. A corner was not cleared sufficiently well by the Yellows and a series of headers led to Oscar Duarte finding Jean-David Beauguel. The Frenchman still had a lot of work to do, with the ball at shoulder height, but he threw himself into the air to twist and volley home, his effort taking goalkeeper Nawaf Al-Aqidi by surprise.

It was a fine goal and inevitably it prompted a response from the favorites, driven on by the vocal Ronaldo who was constantly gesturing to his teammates and the match officials. A tough half of football ended with Ali Al-Hassan shooting just wide from the right side of the area. It was no surprise that Ronaldo could be seen shaking his head as he left the pitch.

Nine minutes after the restart Al-Wehda were reduced to 10 men as Abdullah Al-Hafith received a second yellow for bringing down Ronaldo just outside the area. The Portuguese star stepped up to take the free kick but sent it just over the bar.

The pressure from the hosts intensified and it seemed to be just a matter of time before Al-Nassr scored. Just after the hour, Al-Hassan and Abdulrahman Ghareeb both shot narrowly wide from good positions.

By now, Al-Wehda were sitting deep and getting everyone behind the ball in an attempt to protect their narrow lead, which was very nearly wiped out by Ronaldo with eight minutes remaining. A Ghareeb cross from the left found its way to the star just outside the six-yard box, and the former Real Madrid megastar twisted to fire a shot that beat Munir but not the woodwork, as it bounced off the crossbar. As the 38-year-old sank to his knees in despair and disbelief, it looked as if it was all over.

Not quite, however. There were as many as four, admittedly weak, penalty claims that were not given after checks by the video assistant referee. But there was always likely to be at least one more chance on goal and sure enough, in the 97th minute, Ronaldo reached a floated free-kick before Munir and headed the ball into the path of Luiz Gustavo, whose header was cleared off the line by Duarte.

And that was that. At the end, Ronaldo was not the only one shaking his head and looking to the heavens for answers. The fact is that his ambitious team have lost two and drawn one of their past three games and need to return to winning ways very quickly if a 10th league title is going to be at all possible.

Al-Wehda will not mind too much if most of the post-match attention focuses more on the team that lost; they will be delighted simply to have a chance to win the King’s Cup for the first time since 1966.
 

Public Investment Fund sees Champions League within Newcastle United’s grasp ahead of schedule

Public Investment Fund sees Champions League within Newcastle United’s grasp ahead of schedule
Updated 24 April 2023
Arab News

Public Investment Fund sees Champions League within Newcastle United’s grasp ahead of schedule

Public Investment Fund sees Champions League within Newcastle United’s grasp ahead of schedule
  • After an astonishing turnaround in fortunes since the Saudi-backed takeover just 18 months ago, the club is sitting third in the Premier League table
  • The speed and trajectory of the improvement has far exceeded the expectations of everyone connected with the club
Updated 24 April 2023
Arab News

The astonishing 6-1 victory by Newcastle United over Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday only confirmed what many have been thinking this season, even if many Magpies fans have been cautious about acknowledging it: Head coach Eddie Howe’s side are well on the way to securing a place in next season’s UEFA Champions League.

The words of captain Kieran Trippier after the game will be music to the ears of supporters of the club, who have been starved of success for far too long.

“We shouldn’t be scared to say we want to play Champions League football,” he said on Sunday night. “The games are running out. This stadium would be bouncing with Champions League football.”

The incredible transformation at the club has happened in double-quick time. Newcastle have defied the odds with their stunning improvement in performance after the Saudi-led takeover of the English club, and the results have far exceeded the expectations of everyone connected with the club.

In a span of just 18 months, the Premier League club have lifted themselves from the brink of relegation, fighting their way out of the bottom three, to chasing a Champions League spot, a trajectory many expected would take years to achieve.

The club have undergone a massive shift in performance since the Saudi Public Investment Fund acquired the club in a $380 million deal completed in October 2021, as the Wall Street Journal reported recently.

Newcastle are sitting third in the Premier League after Sunday’s win, with just seven games left to play, and in a prime position to qualify for the Champions League with a top-four finish.

This speedy progress only demonstrates how wise the Saudi investment in the club has been. Shortly after their takeover, the new owners spent more than $110 million to enhance the club’s playing staff during the January 2022 transfer window in their bid to avoid relegation. With Eddie Howe also appointed as coach to shepherd them to safety, the plan worked a treat and ultimately Newcastle comfortably retained their place in the English top flight.

Since then, more smart additions to the team have arrived, such as Sven Botman and Alexander Isak. More money will be spent on the squad this summer, no doubt, and the club stands to receive a potential $80 million boost from Champions League qualification.

“We need to be smart with what we do,” Eddie Howe told the Wall Street Journal. “We are on a journey that is accelerating very quickly and we need to match that with our decision-making.”

Newcastle director Amanda Staveley, who led the Saudi takeover, said the Public Investment Fund is “effectively a pension fund” that is “managing money for future generations.”

While many initially questioned the fund’s decision to buy Newcastle instead of targeting a more established giant of English football, such as Tottenham, Chelsea or Liverpool, the progress made so far at the club might prove to be the harbinger of a wise and successful long-term vision.

Newcastle now sit ahead of all three of those teams in the Premier League, proving that the fund has invested in the right players, who did not have the luxury of time to save a toiling club but nonetheless have managed to show that in the world of football, an incredible recovery in fortunes that might normally be expected to take a decade can happen in under 18 months.

Topics: Newcastle United Public Investment Fund (PIF) UEFA Champions League

