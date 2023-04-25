You are here

  • Home
  • Documentary ‘Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields’ is an eye-opening look at the dark side of Hollywood

Documentary ‘Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields’ is an eye-opening look at the dark side of Hollywood

Documentary ‘Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields’ is an eye-opening look at the dark side of Hollywood
A photo of Brooke Shields in "Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields." (Hulu)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zwwxv

Updated 28 sec ago
Gautaman Bhaskaran

Documentary ‘Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields’ is an eye-opening look at the dark side of Hollywood

Documentary ‘Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields’ is an eye-opening look at the dark side of Hollywood
Updated 28 sec ago
Gautaman Bhaskaran

CHENNAI: A new Hulu documentary on US actress Brooke Shields, “Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields” by Lana Wilson, takes viewers on a dark journey through the disturbing downside of fame.

The documentary is a bold essay on how a teen’s vulnerability was exploited by industry insiders, as well as those closest to her.




Brooke Shields is interviewed in the documentary. (Hulu)

There are many, many examples of very young actors being sexualized, but Brooke Shields became a poster girl for this. In fact, the title of the two-part documentary was lifted from a provocative 1978 movie by no less a legend than Louis Malle who gave 11-year-old Shields the part of a New Orleans prostitute’s daughter whose virginity is auctioned off in a brothel in the film.

“Sometimes I’m amazed that I survived any of it,” Brooke muses at one point.

The second half of the documentary is not as strong as the first and we are let into Brooke’s friendship with Michael Jackson and her marriage to tennis star Andre Agassi, whom she frames as yet another controlling personality in her life.




A photo of Brooke Shields as a child in "Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields." (Hulu)

The best part of Wilson’s work is the brilliant collage of archival footage, including old interviews and behind-the-scenes footage, as well as the general cultural commentary that help the viewer understand the wider world that the young actress was operating in.

The documentary also dives into the actress’s unstable home life, especially her alcoholic mother, or mom-ager as we would now class her. The young star was the breadwinner for her two-person family, and the impact that responsibility had on her is thoroughly explored in the new release.

What was it like for a young girl to play hyper-sexualized roles? And, furthermore, to know your mother and guardian put you in that position in the first place? That is the main subject of the documentary, as Shields herself describes years of obedience, compartmentalization and disconnection from her body.

Despite the excess of sour memories, 57-year-old Shields does not seem bitter in her one-on-one interview and is frank about her experiences, with themes of reinvention, resilience and renewal coming to the fore as she speaks about her recent successes.

Topics: Brooke Shields

A Palestinian eatery on ‘every corner’ is mission of UK restaurateur Ali Yousef

A Palestinian eatery on ‘every corner’ is mission of UK restaurateur Ali Yousef
Updated 37 min 46 sec ago
Denise Marray

A Palestinian eatery on ‘every corner’ is mission of UK restaurateur Ali Yousef

A Palestinian eatery on ‘every corner’ is mission of UK restaurateur Ali Yousef
  • A big draw at Baity Palestinian Kitchen is his viral Sunday Roast, which sees classic British trimmings served with Jericho Lamb
  • ‘Child of the diaspora’ seeks to preserve homeland’s culture
Updated 37 min 46 sec ago
Denise Marray

LONDON: What do you fancy eating tonight? Indian, Chinese, Korean — or what about Palestinian? The last option may not currently be easy to find in the UK because restaurants serving this cuisine are few and far between. 

That is a situation Ali Yousef, owner and manager of Baity Palestinian Kitchen in the affluent village of Didsbury on the outskirts of Manchester, northwest England, wants to change. Speaking to Arab News he said: “Anybody out there wanting to open a Palestinian restaurant, please come and see me. I want to see one opening on every corner. I will give you every bit of advice you need and support you.”

He explained that as “a child of the diaspora” he grew up listening to stories about Palestine which his family had to flee in the aftermath of the 1967 Six- Day War. They crossed into Jordan for what they assumed would be a few weeks. In fact, they never returned, moving on instead to Kuwait, only to have to flee again when Saddam Hussein invaded in the Gulf War.

At just a few months old, Ali Yousef arrived in the UK but he grew up in a family that treasures their Palestinian culture in all its aspects, including the food. He credits his father particularly with instilling a love of the dishes of his homeland.

“Palestine was a bedtime story for us growing up as kids, and for my parents it was reminiscing about good memories and times,” he said.

In 2010, while still a student at Manchester Metropolitan University where he studied law, Yousef set out to explore his roots. He travelled to his father’s village of Tal near Nablus where he developed a special bond with his great aunt.

“That was the moment a spark was lit and I connected immediately. I knew I needed to find a way to preserve our heritage and channel it and educate people about it. With my love and passion for food, I set my sights on establishing a restaurant. I am proud of it and I believe food is just as an important a tool as anything else when it comes to sharing our culture,” he said.

 

Baity, which is “My Home” in Arabic, opened in 2018 and has expanded to include a catering business much in demand for weddings, birthdays and corporate events.

The restaurant seats 30 and Yousef sees people from every ethnicity and religion enjoying his Levantine hospitality.

They tuck into delicious dishes such as Gazan Prawns and the award-winning Musakhan Chicken. Another big draw is his Sunday Roast which sees the classic British trimmings, including Yorkshire pudding, served with his nine-hour roasted shoulder of Jericho Lamb.

In partnership with his wife, Yousef makes a point of giving back to the community. In 2021, Baity Palestinian Kitchen helped welcome Afghan refugees evacuated to the UK. In liaison with Manchester Council and Islamic Relief it provided 1,000 meals, using hastily studied Afghan recipes, served to the refugees as they disembarked at Manchester Airport.

Their plight “struck a chord,” Yousef explained, “because we had had the same experience of having to leave our country at a moment’s notice.”

Topics: Baity Palestinian Kitchen Ali Yousef

Cannes Film Festival adds titles to 2023 line-up, including work by French Moroccan director

Cannes Film Festival adds titles to 2023 line-up, including work by French Moroccan director
Updated 25 April 2023
Arab News

Cannes Film Festival adds titles to 2023 line-up, including work by French Moroccan director

Cannes Film Festival adds titles to 2023 line-up, including work by French Moroccan director
Updated 25 April 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: The Cannes Film Festival on Monday announced new additions to the Official Selection of its 76th edition, running May 16-27, including a title by French Moroccan director Mona Achache.  

Two new films have been added to the Competition line-up: Jean-Stephane Sauvaire’s “Black Flies” and Catherine Corsini’s “Le Retour.”  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mona Achache (@monaachache)

The Cannes Premiere section sees new additions as well with Mexican director Amat Escalante’s “Lost In The Night,” French director Valerie Donzelli’s “Just The Two Of Us,” and Argentinian director Lisandro Alonso’s “Eureka.”  

In the Special Screenings section, French Moroccan filmmaker Mona Achache’s “Little Girl Blue,” Afghan director Sahra Mani’s “Bread and Roses” and French Swedish director Anna Novion’s “La Theoreme de Marguerite” have been added.  

Out of Competition screenings will also include Frederic Tellier’s biopic “L’Abbe Pierre – Une Vie de Combats.”   

Two more titles have been added to Un Certain Regard: Chinese director Wei Shujun’s “Only The River Flows” and French director Alex Lutz’s “Une Nuit.”   

The Midnight Screening line-up features Robert Rodriguez’s “Hypnotic” and Kim Tae-gon’s “Project Silence.”  

 Rodriguez’s sci-action thriller “Hypnotic” stars Ben Affleck, Alice Braga, J.D. Pardo, Hala Finley and Dayo Okeniyi.  

Topics: Cannes Film Festival Mona Achache Lifestyle Reads of the Week

‘Dead Ringers’ remake ushers in psychological thriller revival 

‘Dead Ringers’ remake ushers in psychological thriller revival 
Updated 25 April 2023
Raffi Boghosian

‘Dead Ringers’ remake ushers in psychological thriller revival 

‘Dead Ringers’ remake ushers in psychological thriller revival 
Updated 25 April 2023
Raffi Boghosian

LOS ANGELES: “Dead Ringers,” Amazon Prime Video’s remake of David Cronenberg’s 1988 psychological thriller, touches on some thematic elements from the original while still maintaining its modernized style. 

The six-episode limited series launched on the platform on April 21 and has since garnered fans across the world for its acting and boundary-pushing storyline.  

“It’s very provocative. It’s a thriller, sexy. We handle a lot of tough subject matters as well at times. I’m quite a big David Cronenberg fan, and I was familiar with the film. I’d watched it a handful of years before and actually rewatched it when I booked this,” actress Britne Oldford, who plays Genevieve in the series, told Arab News. 

The story is of two identical twin sisters, both played by Rachel Weisz, who share a successful gynecology practice and a dark past. As their relationship becomes increasingly twisted and obsessive, they become embroiled in a dangerous web of deceit and betrayal that threatens to destroy everything they’ve worked for. 

“There’s lots of contradictions in their characters. So, they’re both brilliant at their jobs, at the top of their game. And then in their private lives, they’re, you know, different shades of dysfunctional and twisted, kind of messed up things,” said Weisz, who plays the Mantle Twins, who are depicted as women in the remake with Jeremy Irons playing the twin doctors in the original film.  

“And then we had the technical challenge of bringing that to the screen. And there was a whole crew that supported the twins and the performances to do that,” added the actress, who is also the executive producer of the show.  

Emmy-nominated writer and playwright Alice Birch served as showrunner on the series which aims to bring women’s health care to the forefront as the lead characters push the boundaries on medical ethics and attempt to challenge antiquated birthing practices. 

“I think it was very important for us and interesting to show birthing and maternal health in the truthful way because it’s something that one doesn’t see,” Weisz noted, adding: “I’ve learned a lot about myself. I’ve learned a lot about sort of my womanhood and my strength.” 

Topics: Dead Ringers Rachel Weisz

Hollywood couple Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson spotted in Egypt  

Hollywood couple Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson spotted in Egypt  
Updated 25 April 2023
Arab News

Hollywood couple Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson spotted in Egypt  

Hollywood couple Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson spotted in Egypt  
Updated 25 April 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: A beady-eyed fan spotted Hollywood star couple Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson enjoying dinner at a popular Egyptian restaurant in Cairo.  

The couple were spotted enjoying a traditional Egyptian feast along with a group of people at the Abou El Sid restaurant in the Zamalek ward in Cairo, Cairo Scene reported. The video was uploaded by a user named Youssef Shahid on Instagram before it went viral.

While the reason for the visit is unclear, Hanks is set to release his first stab at a full-length novel next month. Titled “The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece,” the book will follow “the making of a star-studded, multimillion-dollar superhero action film … and the humble comic books that inspired it,” according to Penguin Random House.   

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tom Hanks (@tomhanks)

“Every character in the book does something I’ve experienced while making a movie, as well as discovered a philosophy or learned an important lesson,” Hanks told People magazine in an earlier interview. “Even the foolish moments are some kind of stunt I’ve pulled or mistake I’ve survived.”  

 The novel marks Hanks’ second foray into book writing. In 2017, he penned a best-selling collection of short stories called “Uncommon Type.”  

Topics: Tom Hanks Rita Wilson Cairo Abou El Sid

Netflix’s ‘Chupa’ sees Jonas Cuaron direct a Spielberg-inspired kids’ adventure

Netflix’s ‘Chupa’ sees Jonas Cuaron direct a Spielberg-inspired kids’ adventure
Updated 24 April 2023
Gautaman Bhaskaran

Netflix’s ‘Chupa’ sees Jonas Cuaron direct a Spielberg-inspired kids’ adventure

Netflix’s ‘Chupa’ sees Jonas Cuaron direct a Spielberg-inspired kids’ adventure
Updated 24 April 2023
Gautaman Bhaskaran

CHENNAI: Mexican director Jonas Cuaron’s latest Netflix outing, “Chupa,” is a family adventure with a sentimental message at its core.

Alex (Evan Whitten) is struggling with his Mexican American identity and is no sooner introduced to viewers before he is packed off to Mexico to spend the summer with his absent-minded grandad, Chava (Demian Bichir), and cousins Memo (Nicklos Verdugo) and Luna (Ashley Ciarra).

Their strange adventure begins when the youngsters find a queer-looking creature, Chupacabra, a fearsome blood-sucking beast (or so says the legend). But what the kids come across is a cub that is so lovely and delightful it will pull on your heartstrings. 

There are nefarious men, of course, who want to prove to the world that Chupacabra exists while the leader of the team, Richard Quinn (Christian Slater), has other ambitions as well. He would like to capture the creature and make his millions, because its body parts too are said to have medicinal value.

The family film, set in a remote Mexican town, clearly pays homage to Steven Spielberg, whose “ET” serves as heavy inspiration — there are even visual Easter eggs hidden throughout the film, a posted of Spielberg’s “Jurassic Park” in teenage Alex’s bedroom, for example.

As Alex fights to protect his family – including the sweet Chupa – he learns who he really is along the way in a sentimental addition to the light action.

Jonas Cuaron, who co-wrote “Gravity” (starring George Clooney and Sandra Bullock) with dad Alfonso, pushes “Chupa” into the realms of the quintessential children-led adventure movie akin to the Amblin productions of the 1980s. Alex and his cousins — with the old man chipping in — are determined to stop Quinn from taking baby Chupacabra, which finds its way into their shed.

“Chupa” likely targets an audience that has not seen “ET” or “Jurassic Park,” so Cuaron’s work may appeal to them.

The film was produced by vets Chris Columbus and Michael Barnathan — their experience with the Harry Potter franchise has given them experience in handling computer-generated critters. However, the young actors are a bit stiff and the director could have done a better job at bringing out their acting talent.

Topics: Chupa Netflix

Latest updates

Documentary ‘Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields’ is an eye-opening look at the dark side of Hollywood
Documentary ‘Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields’ is an eye-opening look at the dark side of Hollywood
UAE Pro League: Shabab Al-Ahli on brink of 1st title triumph since 2017 merger
UAE Pro League: Shabab Al-Ahli on brink of 1st title triumph since 2017 merger
Attacker fires at Israeli runners commemorating fallen soldiers, wounds one
Attacker fires at Israeli runners commemorating fallen soldiers, wounds one
Jessica Chastain shines in Zuhair Murad gown in New York
Jessica Chastain shines in Zuhair Murad gown in New York
Oil Updates – Crude ticks up; Liberia says Exxon applied for 4 offshore oil blocks
Oil Updates – Crude ticks up; Liberia says Exxon applied for 4 offshore oil blocks

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.