Russian, Turkish, Syrian, Iranian defense ministers hold talks in Moscow


Officials attend a meeting of defense ministers of Russia, Iran, Syria and Turkiye in Moscow on April 25, 2023. (Russian Defense Ministry via Reuters)
Updated 22 sec ago
Reuters




  • All four countries reaffirm ‘desire to preserve Syria’s territorial integrity’

Reuters

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu held talks with the defense ministers of Turkiye, Syria and Iran on Tuesday as part of closely-watched negotiations in Moscow aimed at normalizing ties between Ankara and Damascus.
In a readout published after the meeting, Russia’s defense ministry said all four countries had reaffirmed their “desire to preserve Syria’s territorial integrity and the need to intensify efforts for the speedy return of Syrian refugees to their homeland.”

Topics: Russia Turkey Syria Iran

Afghans make up quarter of 2023 English Channel crossings


Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News




  • 7 of top 10 countries represented in small boat crossings are Muslim-majority
  • Number of Albanian asylum-seekers plummets but expected to rise during summer

Arab News

LONDON: Afghans made up the largest cohort of people traveling to the UK in small boats via the English Channel since the start of 2023.

In all, 909 Afghans were recorded as having made the journey in the first three months of the year, making up 24 percent of the 3,793-person total, according to UK Home Office figures.

Migrants from Muslim-majority countries made up seven of the top 10 most represented nations, with notable numbers from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Egypt, Sudan and Turkiye making the trip from France to the UK.

Migration from Muslim-majority Albania, meanwhile, dropped significantly during the three-month period, with just 29 Albanians attempting the crossing between January and the end of March. 

Last year, 12,301 Albanians crossed the Channel to the UK, but Home Office officials expect the small numbers this year to increase significantly during the summer months as opportunities for seasonal work become available. 

Indians, meanwhile, made up the second-largest cohort making the journey this year in total — around 18 percent — driven in part, according to the Indian government, by political and religious unrest in the country’s northwestern Punjab region.

Topics: Afghans UK

A little bit of Egypt in London during Ramadan for the British Egyptian Society


Updated 46 min 40 sec ago




  • The event was attended by more than 50 people of various nationalities
  • The society was founded in 1990 to promote closer social and cultural ties between Egypt and the UK

SARAH GLUBB

LONDON: An Egyptian ambience gave those attending The British Egyptian Society’s cultural event in London a real taste of home during the Muslim month of Ramadan.

The event, which was held at Al-Basha Restaurant in Knightsbridge toward the end of the holy month, was attended by more than 50 people of various nationalities, including attendees from the UK, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Canada, Jordan, and Egypt, organizers said.

Mohamed Abul Khair, Egyptian consul general to the UK, told Arab News: “It’s my first Ramadan here in London and it’s quite a great feeling to feel at home — but I’m not at home, I’m in the heart of London, but you have so many celebrations going around.”

He said the atmosphere evoked the memory of being back in Egypt with his family and friends.

“The whole spirit of Egyptian life is here, and it’s not only tonight but I have attended several iftars here in London and they’re all very similar,” he added.

Khair said the Egyptian community in the UK, which consists of more than 200,000 people, is progressing in all fields, “which is very good,” and “each one is progressing in their own field, whether a doctor, or an engineer, or IT developer, quite impressive, [and] they are great ambassadors even.”

Noel Rands, secretary of the British Egyptian Society, said the cultural association had existed since around 1990 and organizes conferences and trips regularly, as well as an annual Ramadan iftar, where it mixes with other UK-based societies, including the Saudi British Society and the Anglo Jordanian Society, which were also present.

He added: “Egypt is a country which is unbelievably warm. When you go to Egypt, it’s welcoming, you are so welcome, and that is why we have a lot of English members because they have so many fond memories.”

Rands, who has been secretary for 20 years, said he is always looking for new fun ideas for members and to organize more trips, both in the UK and overseas, including to museums and exhibitions. He has arranged a number of trips to Paris, Berlin, Turin and Florence.

He said: “Our next trip is a visit to Highclere, where they have a Tutankhamun exhibition, and of course the castle itself, which was used during the filming of Downton Abbey.

“We’re always happy [to grow and expand], but the main problem with societies like ours is sponsorship.

“When we put on the conference in 2006 we had so many sponsors, we had fewer in 2012, and then we had fewer in 2019, so to put on events or to grow, you need money.”

Phil Chambers, a Canadian lawyer living in London and a member of the society, said: “One of the things I miss about living in the region is the ability to participate in regular iftars.

“[That means] not only the challenge of getting through the day without eating, but equally the cultural bringing together that wonderful meal entails.”

Chambers, who spent several years living in the Middle East, including in Egypt and Yemen, praised the society for its efforts in hosting an annual iftar.

He said: “I went to one last year, and I met an interesting range of people, demographic and ages, and this year it will be the same. It’s been a lot of fun, new restaurant, new cuisine, but also a lot of familiar and very welcoming faces.”

British-Egyptian Nora Khattab, a recent graduate of University College London, said it was a great opportunity to socialize and meet new people.

She added: “If we were in our home countries we would have been going out for iftar every day, so just the fact that we are able to do that here is really lovely, and just meeting lots of people over food as well.

“Obviously it’s nice getting to know lots of different age groups, but I think if you wanted to have more youth engagement, it would be nice to have more youth events and link the grassroots communities from there, who would then get involved in the wider Egyptian societies.”

Topics: United Kingdom British Muslims London British Egyptian Society Ramadan 2023 Britain Muslims in UK

Former UN chief Ban Ki-moon urges Myanmar junta to end violence


Updated 25 April 2023
AFP




  • Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s government in February 2021

AFP

BANGKOK: Former UN chief Ban Ki-moon on Tuesday urged the Myanmar military to halt violence in the conflict-racked country and engage with its opponents to end the bloody crisis.
Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s government in February 2021, sparking fighting across swathes of the country and tanking the economy.
Diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis have stalled, with the junta ignoring international criticism of its brutal crackdown on dissent and refusing to engage with its opponents.
The military “must take the first steps,” Ban said following a two-day trip to Myanmar where he met junta chief Min Aung Hlaing and senior military officials.
Ban also said the National Unity Government (NUG) — a shadow administration dominated by lawmakers from Suu Kyi’s party which is working to overturn the coup — must be part of any “lasting solution.”
The military has shown no willingness to engage with its opponents, including the NUG, which it has designated as a “terrorist” organization.
Rights groups accuse the junta of massacres, torching villages and using air and artillery strikes to punish communities suspected of harboring its opponents.
A military airstrike on a village in a resistance hotspot this month killed more than 170 people, according to media and locals.
The junta justified its power grab with unproven allegations of fraud in 2020 polls won resoundingly by Suu Kyi’s party, and has promised to hold fresh elections.
“Holding elections under current conditions risks further violence and division, and the results not being recognized by the people of Myanmar,” Ban said.
The statement made no mention of whether Ban had sought a meeting with Suu Kyi, who is currently serving a 33-year jail term following a series of closed-door trials that rights groups say were a sham.
Ban’s visit made the front page of the state-backed Global New Light of Myanmar on Tuesday, which did not mention his calls for dialogue and a halt to violence.
He and junta chief Min Aung Hlaing had “exchanged views on the latest progress of Myanmar and cordially discussed it with constructive attitudes,” the paper said, without providing details.
Ban visited Myanmar in his capacity as a member of “The Elders” group of world leaders founded by Nelson Mandela, which works to promote peace and defuse conflicts.

Topics: Ban Ki-moon Myanmar UN

Ukraine president: One killed, 10 wounded in Russian attack on museum in east


Updated 25 April 2023
Reuters




  • Regional governor says the damage was caused by a Russian missile
  • Moscow denies it is deliberately targeting civilians

Reuters

KYIV: Russian forces struck a museum in the center of the eastern Ukrainian city of Kupiansk during an attack on Tuesday, killing one person, wounding 10 more and burying others under rubble, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

“So far we know of a dead museum worker and 10 injured. There are more people under the rubble. The recovery from the shelling continues. All necessary agencies are involved,” Zelensky wrote on Telegram messenger.

The president’s chief of staff and the regional governor said the damage was caused by a Russian S-300 missile.

Russia denies deliberately targeting civilians in its full-scale invasion that has killed thousands of people, uprooted millions and destroyed cities.

Zelensky posted a video of a badly damaged building that had spewed out rubble and debris into the street. Its windows were smashed and a section of the wall and roof was destroyed.

Kupiansk, which had a pre-war population of 26,000, lies in Kharkiv region. It is an important rail hub that was occupied by Russian forces for months after they invaded Ukraine in February, 2022.

Ukrainian forces chased them out of Kupiansk in a lightning counteroffensive in September that also recaptured the cities of Izium and Balakliia.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine

US president Joe Biden launches reelection bid, betting record will top age worries


Updated 25 April 2023
AP




  • Asks voters to give him more time to ‘finish the job’ he began when he was sworn in to office
  • Still, many Democrats would prefer that Biden did not run again

AP

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden on Tuesday formally announced that he is running for reelection in 2024, asking voters to give him more time to “finish the job” he began when he was sworn in to office and to set aside their concerns about extending the run of America’s oldest president for another four years.

Biden, who would be 86 at the end of a second term, is betting his first-term legislative achievements and more than 50 years of experience in Washington will count for more than concerns over his age. He faces a smooth path to winning his party’s nomination, with no serious Democratic rivals. But he’s still set for a hard-fought struggle to retain the presidency in a bitterly divided nation.

The announcement, in a three-minute video, comes on the four-year anniversary of when Biden declared for the White House in 2019, promising to heal the “soul of the nation” amid the turbulent presidency of Donald Trump — a goal that has remained elusive.

“I said we are in a battle for the soul of America, and we still are,” Biden said. “The question we are facing is whether in the years ahead we have more freedom or less freedom. More rights or fewer.”

While the question of seeking reelection has been a given for most modern presidents, that’s not always been the case for Biden, as a notable swath of Democratic voters have indicated they would prefer he not run, in part because of his age — concerns Biden has called “totally legitimate” but ones he did not address head-on in the launch video.

Yet few things have unified Democratic voters like the prospect of Trump returning to power. And Biden’s political standing within his party stabilized after Democrats notched a stronger-than-expected performance in last year’s midterm elections, as the president set out to run again on the same themes that buoyed his party last fall, particularly on preserving access to abortion.

“Freedom. Personal freedom is fundamental to who we are as Americans. There’s nothing more important. Nothing more sacred,” Biden said in the launch video, which painted the Republican Party as extremists trying to roll back access to abortion, cut Social Security, limit voting rights and ban books they disagree with. “Around the country, MAGA extremists are lining up to take those bedrock freedoms away.”

“This is not a time to be complacent,” Biden added. “That’s why I’m running for reelection.”

As the contours of the campaign begin to take shape, Biden plans to campaign on his record. He spent his first two years as president combating the coronavirus pandemic and pushing through major bills such as the bipartisan infrastructure package and legislation to promote high-tech manufacturing and climate measures. With Republicans now in control of the House, Biden has shifted his focus to implementing those massive laws and making sure voters credit him for the improvements, while sharpening the contrast with the GOP ahead of an expected showdown over raising the nation’s borrowing limit that could have debilitating consequences for the country’s economy.

But the president also has multiple policy goals and unmet promises from his first campaign that he’s pitching voters on giving him another chance to fulfill.

“Let’s finish this job. I know we can,” Biden said in the video, repeating a mantra he said a dozen times during his State of the Union address in February, listing everything from passing a ban on assault-style weapons and lowering the cost of prescription drugs to codifying a national right to abortion after the Supreme Court’s ruling last year overturning Roe v. Wade.

Buoyed by the midterm results, Biden plans to continue to cast all Republicans as embracing what he calls “ultra-MAGA” politics — a reference to Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan — regardless of whether his predecessor ends up on the 2024 ballot. He’s spent the last several months road-testing campaign themes, including painting Republicans as fighting for tax cuts for businesses and the wealthy while trying to cut social safety net benefits relied on by everyday Americans and roll back access to abortion services.

Biden, speaking over brief video clips and photographs of key moments in his presidency, snapshots of diverse Americans and flashes of his outspoken Republican foes, including Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, exhorted supporters that “this is our moment” to “defend democracy. Stand up for our personal freedoms. Stand up for the right to vote and our civil rights.”

Biden also plans to point to his work over the past two years shoring up American alliances, leading a global coalition to support Ukraine’s defenses against Russia’s invasion and returning the US to the Paris climate accord. But public support in the US for Ukraine has softened in recent months, and some voters question the tens of billions of dollars in military and economic assistance flowing to Kyiv.

The president faces lingering criticism over his administration’s chaotic 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan after nearly 20 years of war, which undercut the image of competence he aimed to portray to the world, and he finds himself the target of GOP attacks over his immigration and economic policies.

As a candidate in 2020, Biden pitched voters on his familiarity with the halls of power in Washington and his relationships around the world as he promised to return a sense of normalcy to the country amid Trump’s tumultuous presidency and the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

But even back then, Biden was acutely aware of voters’ concerns about his age.

“Look, I view myself as a bridge, not as anything else,” Biden said in March 2020, as he campaigned in Michigan with younger Democrats, including now-Vice President Kamala Harris, Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “There’s an entire generation of leaders you saw stand behind me. They are the future of this country.”

Three years later, the president now 80, Biden allies say his time in office has demonstrated that he saw himself as more of a transformational than a transitional leader.

Still, many Democrats would prefer that Biden didn’t run again. A recent poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows just 47 percent of Democrats say they want him to seek a second term, up from 37 percent in February. And Biden’s verbal — and occasional physical — stumbles have become fodder among the GOP, which has sought to cast him as unfit for office.

Biden, on multiple occasions, has brushed back concerns about his age, saying simply, “Watch me.”

During a routine physical in February, his physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, declared him “healthy, vigorous” and “fit” to handle his White House responsibilities.

Aides acknowledge that while some in his party might prefer an alternative to Biden, there is anything but consensus within their diverse coalition on who that might be. And they insist that when Biden is compared with whomever the GOP nominates, Democrats and independents will rally around Biden.

For now, the 76-year-old Trump is the favorite to emerge as the Republican nominee, creating the potential of a historic sequel to the bitterly fought 2020 campaign. But Trump faces significant hurdles of his own, including the designation of being the first former president to face criminal charges. The remaining GOP field is volatile, with DeSantis emerging as an early alternative to Trump. DeSantis’ stature is also in question, however, amid questions about his readiness to campaign outside of his increasingly Republican-leaning state.

To prevail again, Biden will need to revive the alliance of young voters and Black voters — particularly women — along with blue-collar Midwesterners, moderates and disaffected Republicans who helped him win in 2020. He’ll have to again carry the so-called “blue wall” in the Upper Midwest, while protecting his position in Georgia and Arizona, longtime GOP strongholds that he narrowly won in his last campaign.

Biden’s reelection bid comes as the nation weathers uncertain economic crosscurrents. Inflation is ticking down after hitting the highest rate in a generation, driving up the price of goods and services, but unemployment is at a 50-year low, and the economy is showing signs of resilience despite Federal Reserve interest rate hikes.

Presidents typically try to delay their reelection announcements to maintain the advantages of incumbency and skate above the political fray for as long as possible while their rivals trade jabs. But the leg up offered by being in the White House can be rickety — three of the last seven presidents have lost reelection, most recently Trump in 2020.

Biden’s announcement is roughly consistent with the timeline followed by then-President Barack Obama, who waited until April 2011 to declare for a second term. Trump launched his reelection bid on the day he was sworn in in 2017.

Biden is not expected to dramatically alter his day-to-day schedule as a candidate — at least not immediately — with aides believing his strongest political asset is showing the American people that he is governing. And if he follows the Obama playbook, he may not hold any formal campaign rallies until well into 2024. Obama didn’t hold a reelection rally until May 2012.

On Tuesday, Biden named White House adviser Julie Chávez Rodríguez to serve as campaign manager and Quentin Fulks, who ran Sen. Raphael Warnock’s reelection campaign in Georgia last year, to serve as principal deputy campaign manager. Reps. Lisa Blunt-Rochester, Jim Clyburn and Veronica Escobar; Sens. Chris Coons and Tammy Duckworth; entertainment mogul and Democratic mega-donor Jeffrey Katzenberg; and Whitmer will serve as campaign co-chairs.

On the heels of the announcement Tuesday, Biden was set to deliver remarks to union members before hosting South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol for a state visit at the White House. He plans to meet with party donors in Washington later this week.

Biden’s formal go-ahead comes after months of public incredulity that the president would seek another term despite plentiful signs that he was intent on doing so.

Ahead of the president’s announcement, first lady Jill Biden expressed disbelief at the persistent questions about her husband’s intent to run.

“How many times does he have to say it for you to believe it?” she told The Associated Press in late February. “He says he’s not done.”

Topics: US Joe Biden

