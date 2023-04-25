ICESCO launches Girls, Women and Society Chair at Omar Bongo University in Gabon

RIYADH: The Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, or ICESCO, a specialized organization under the aegis of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation launched a Girls, Women and Society Chair at Omar Bongo University in Libreville, Gabon, on Monday.
The chair aims to promote scientific and educational research on gender issues and women’s rights, contribute to building the capacities of women and girls, and enhance peace-building efforts by developing multidisciplinary study programs, ICESCO stated.
This forms part of a cooperation program between ICESCO and Gabon for 2023-2027.
Dr. Salem bin Mohammed Al-Malik, ICESCO’s director-general, in a recorded speech delivered at the launch ceremony, praised Gabon’s efforts to consolidate and promote the rights of women and girls.
Al-Malik said the national strategy for promoting women’s rights and achieving gender equality launched in 2020 has contributed to significant progress.
He affirmed ICESCO’s support for this cause, adding that the chair would contribute to dismantling stereotypes, in order to bring about the desired change and build a just and equitable society for present and future generations.
Patrick Mouguiama-Daouda, the minister of higher education and president of the Gabonese National Commission for Education, Science and Culture, said that the launch of the chair comes on the occasion of National Women’s Day in Gabon.
He said the Gabonese government remains committed to improving living and working conditions for girls and women in society.
Dean of Omar Bongo University, Mesmin-Noel Soumaho, said the chair would serve as a center for studying and evaluating government measures aimed at combating gender inequality.
On March 31, the ICESCO delegation and Gabonese officials held sessions on the implementation of plans for joint programs and projects in this regard.
The ICESCO/Gabon 2023-2027 Action Plan is aimed at implementing a set of programs and projects in the areas of culture, education, science, technology and the Arabic language.
It prioritizes the development of human capital by building the capacities of women and girls, supporting their issues and concerns, and promoting dialogue for peace.
The action plan aims to elevate the value of tangible and intangible cultural heritage, integrate technology into educational systems, and train teachers of Arabic for non-speakers in Gabon.