Taliban kill Daesh 'mastermind' of Kabul airport attack: White House

Smoke rises from a deadly explosion outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. (AP)
Smoke rises from a deadly explosion outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. (AP)
Updated 22 sec ago
AFP

Taliban kill Daesh ‘mastermind’ of Kabul airport attack: White House

Smoke rises from a deadly explosion outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. (AP)
  • The August 2021 pullout of US troops led to the swift collapse of the Afghan government and military, which the US had supported for nearly two decades, and the return to power of the Taliban
Updated 22 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: The Taliban government has killed the alleged mastermind of a devastating suicide bomb attack at the Kabul airport during the chaotic withdrawal of US forces in 2021, the White House said Tuesday.
The bomber detonated among packed crowds at the airport’s perimeter as they tried to flee Afghanistan on August 26, 2021. The blast killed some 170 Afghans and 13 US troops who were securing the airport for the traumatic exit.
It was one of the deadliest bombings in Afghanistan in recent years, and prompted a wave of criticism of President Joe Biden for his decision to pull American forces out of the country nearly 20 years after the US invasion.
The leader of the Daesh cell that planned the attack was killed by Taliban authorities, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said in a statement.




This image from a video released by the Department of Defense shows US Marines around the scene at Abbey Gate outside Hamid Karzai International Airport on Aug. 26, 2021, in Kabul Afghanistan, after a suicide bomber detonated an explosion. (AP)

“He was a key Daesh-K official directly involved in plotting operations like Abbey Gate, and now is no longer able to plot or conduct attacks,” Kirby said, referring to the spot outside the airport where the attacks took place.
ISIS-K refers to Daesh Khorasan, the branch of the group operating in Afghanistan and Pakistan.
“He was killed in a Taliban operation,” Kirby added without giving any details of it.
The pullout, ending on August 30, 2021, saw Taliban fighters sweep aside Western-trained Afghan forces in just weeks, forcing the last US troops to mount the desperate evacuation from Kabul’s airport.
An unprecedented military airlift operation managed to get more than 120,000 people out of the country in a matter of days.
Biden has long defended his decision to leave Afghanistan, which critics have said helped cause the catastrophic collapse of Afghan forces and paved the way for the Taliban to return to power two decades after their first government was toppled.
Nothing “would have changed the trajectory” of the exit and “ultimately, President Biden refused to send another generation of Americans to fight a war that should have ended for the United States long ago,” the White House National Security Council said in a report to Congress earlier this month.
A recent Washington Post report citing leaked Pentagon documents said the United States believes that since the withdrawal, Afghanistan is becoming a “staging ground” for the Daesh group.
In his statement, Kirby said Tuesday, “We have made clear to the Taliban that it is their responsibility to ensure that they give no safe haven to terrorists, whether Al-Qaeda or Daesh-K.”
He added: “We have made good on the President’s pledge to establish an over-the-horizon capacity to monitor potential terrorist threats, not only from Afghanistan but elsewhere around the world where that threat has metastasized, as we have done in Somalia and Syria.”
The Taliban and Daesh have long engaged in a turf war in Afghanistan, and experts have pointed to the jihadist group as the biggest security challenge for the new Afghan government going forward.

 

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban US forcess in Afghanistan

A decade after Rana Plaza, Bangladesh garment workers fight on

A decade after Rana Plaza, Bangladesh garment workers fight on
Updated 26 April 2023
Reuters

A decade after Rana Plaza, Bangladesh garment workers fight on

A decade after Rana Plaza, Bangladesh garment workers fight on
  • The disaster put pressure on global brands to improve factory conditions, and substantial safety improvements have been made, labor advocates and industry leaders say
Updated 26 April 2023
Reuters

DHAKA: Their factories are safer, but many Bangladeshis stitching clothes for big Western brands say they still face dire pay and working conditions 10 years since more than 1,100 garment workers died in the Rana Plaza collapse.

A few blocks from the site of the disaster, one of the worst ever industrial accidents, Ripon Das earns 15,000 taka ($141) per month for working a seven-day week as a machine operator. As his family’s sole breadwinner, it is nowhere near enough.

“I choose to work overtime without holidays to supplement my scant wages,” said Ripon, 27, whose sister had to resign from her job at the same factory after falling ill because she was not entitled to paid sick leave.

While labor advocates say safety has improved significantly in the world’s second-largest clothing exporter since the collapse of the Rana Plaza factory building, they say progress on better pay and conditions — from sick pay to insurance benefits — has been far slower.

As annual inflation running close to 10 percent hikes living costs, union leaders representing the sector’s 4 million workers are demanding a raise in the sector’s minimum wage to 23,000 taka from the 8,000 taka fixed in 2018 and revised every five years.

“Earlier I could buy food items for two to three days with just 100 taka, but now I can’t afford the same items with even 500,” said Jolly Akter, 27, a union leader who works as a garment quality inspector.

A spokesperson for the government-led minimum wage board — which also includes factory owners and labor representatives — did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Global fashion brands that source goods from Bangladesh should support the workers’ pay demands, said Christie Miedema from the Clean Clothes Campaign, a global alliance of trade unions and non-government organizations.

She also urged them to back another key demand — insurance cover for workers who are injured while doing their jobs — following the government’s launch of a pilot last year.

Miedema said brands should factor in the costs related to the injury insurance scheme in the sales price of their garments, and that the pilot should turn into a permanent system enshrined in the country’s labor laws.

The site where the eight-story Rana Plaza building once stood is now an open field, overgrown with lush greenery. A small cement sculpture depicting a clenched fist holding a hammer and sickle commemorates the victims of the disaster.

Rajib Das, 27, whose brother was killed in the collapse of the building on April 24, 2013, often visits the site.

“Sanjit – just two years older than me and my closest sibling – supported me as I was the only one from the family to pursue higher education,” he said.

The family received a one-off compensation payment under a deal between the government and brands that sourced from the collapsed factories, but Rajib said there was no long-term program to help survivors and victims’ families to recover.

More than $30 million was paid out as compensation to the victims, but the payments concluded in 2015.

The lack of adequate social protection schemes in Bangladesh meant many injured Rana Plaza survivors were left to fend for themselves, said Amirul Haque Amin, president of the National Garment Workers Federation, a trade union.

“Many of the survivors are struggling to find a decent livelihood,” he said.

About 2,500 people were injured in the garment industry’s deadliest recorded incident, many of them seriously.

The disaster put pressure on global brands to improve factory conditions, and substantial safety improvements have been made, labor advocates and industry leaders say.

“The Rana Plaza collapse was the never again moment for Bangladesh’s garment sector,” said Amin from the garment workers federation.

About 200 fashion brands, including top names like H&M and Zara, formed an agreement on fire and building safety called Accord that involved government officials, factory owners and labor leaders.

The legally binding Accord held thousands of inspections and banned unsafe factories from supplying its signatory buyers, helping make some 1,600 factories safer for 2 million workers, according to labor activists.

Topics: Bangladesh Rana Plaza Garment factory

‘My heart is content:’ Video of frail Pakistani shepherd roaming in Prophet’s Mosque goes viral online

‘My heart is content:’ Video of frail Pakistani shepherd roaming in Prophet’s Mosque goes viral online
Updated 25 April 2023

‘My heart is content:’ Video of frail Pakistani shepherd roaming in Prophet’s Mosque goes viral online

‘My heart is content:’ Video of frail Pakistani shepherd roaming in Prophet’s Mosque goes viral online
  • Herdsman from impoverished town in Hub, Balochistan does not possess phone
  • Clip of elderly man racked up 1 million views, moved Arab social media users, leading officials
Updated 25 April 2023
NAIMAT KHAN

HUB, Pakistan: Barefoot and frail, with a long muslin cloth draped over his turban, an old Pakistani shepherd roaming the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah became an unlikely social media sensation when a video of him recently went viral, prompting Turki Al-Sheikh, adviser to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to tweet asking how to contact him.

But 82-year-old Abdul Qadir Bakhsh, who returned to his home in the village of Goth Haji Rahim in Hub, Balochistan on Saturday after performing Umrah, does not even own a phone.

Bakhsh had saved for 15 years to make the pilgrimage, and the first time he saw his viral video was during his interview with Arab News in his hut on Sunday.

He said: “I feel like all my worries have vanished. My heart is content. I am not even short of sustenance, I am happy. My wish to visit the shrine of the holy prophet, and Makkah, has been granted.”

With failing eyesight, and holding a walking stick, Bakhsh can be seen on the video, already with more than 1 million views, walking alone and often turning around as if lost and searching for someone.

Arab social media users were moved by his appearance, with some comparing his simplicity and humility to famous Islamic personalities.

Back home in his village, in a bare shanty structure made of tree trunks and grass, he sat on the floor while excited visitors came and went, congratulating him on completing the pilgrimage, a dream for many in Balochistan.

For years, Bakhsh sold his goats to save up to fulfil his dream.

He noted that his happiness knew no bounds when he saw Makkah for the first time. He reached the city without a guide, speaking only Balochi which made it hard to ask for directions. But his prayers were answered, he said, when he made it to the Kaaba.

“I wandered around until I finally reached there,” adding that at the prophet’s shrine, he wept. “I said, God, you have showed me the way and brought me here.”

It was there that a still unknown person made and shared the video that immediately went viral.

Bakhsh then went back to Makkah to perform Umrah again. Now back home, he is already preparing to save enough money to perform Hajj, his greatest wish.

“At the Kaaba, I prayed: ‘Allah, I don’t know this place, so you are my guide. I have no guide here. If I’m not healthy then this place is better for me; I’m not a learned person and I have weak eyesight. Guide me as you’re my only guide ... guide me to your secrets,’” he said.

And, he added, his prayers were answered.

* This article originally appeared on Arab News Pakistan, click here to read it.

Topics: Pakistan Umrah Saudi Arabia

ICESCO launches Girls, Women and Society Chair at Omar Bongo University in Gabon

ICESCO launches Girls, Women and Society Chair at Omar Bongo University in Gabon
Updated 25 April 2023
Ghadi Joudah

ICESCO launches Girls, Women and Society Chair at Omar Bongo University in Gabon

ICESCO launches Girls, Women and Society Chair at Omar Bongo University in Gabon
  • Aim to consolidate and promote gender equality in African nation
  • Other programs from 2023-2027 include Arabic, science, technology
Updated 25 April 2023
Ghadi Joudah

RIYADH: The Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, or ICESCO, a specialized organization under the aegis of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation launched a Girls, Women and Society Chair at Omar Bongo University in Libreville, Gabon, on Monday.

The chair aims to promote scientific and educational research on gender issues and women’s rights, contribute to building the capacities of women and girls, and enhance peace-building efforts by developing multidisciplinary study programs, ICESCO stated.

This forms part of a cooperation program between ICESCO and Gabon for 2023-2027.

Dr. Salem bin Mohammed Al-Malik, ICESCO’s director-general, in a recorded speech delivered at the launch ceremony, praised Gabon’s efforts to consolidate and promote the rights of women and girls.

Al-Malik said the national strategy for promoting women’s rights and achieving gender equality launched in 2020 has contributed to significant progress.

He affirmed ICESCO’s support for this cause, adding that the chair would contribute to dismantling stereotypes, in order to bring about the desired change and build a just and equitable society for present and future generations.

Patrick Mouguiama-Daouda, the minister of higher education and president of the Gabonese National Commission for Education, Science and Culture, said that the launch of the chair comes on the occasion of National Women’s Day in Gabon.

He said the Gabonese government remains committed to improving living and working conditions for girls and women in society.

Dean of Omar Bongo University, Mesmin-Noel Soumaho, said the chair would serve as a center for studying and evaluating government measures aimed at combating gender inequality.

On March 31, the ICESCO delegation and Gabonese officials held sessions on the implementation of plans for joint programs and projects in this regard.

The ICESCO/Gabon 2023-2027 Action Plan is aimed at implementing a set of programs and projects in the areas of culture, education, science, technology and the Arabic language.

It prioritizes the development of human capital by building the capacities of women and girls, supporting their issues and concerns, and promoting dialogue for peace.

The action plan aims to elevate the value of tangible and intangible cultural heritage, integrate technology into educational systems, and train teachers of Arabic for non-speakers in Gabon.

Topics: Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Gabon Omar Bongo University Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) Dr. Salem bin Mohammed Al-Malik

US ambassador accuses Liberia of ‘neglect’ and ‘contempt’ for citizens

US ambassador accuses Liberia of ‘neglect’ and ‘contempt’ for citizens
Updated 25 April 2023
AFP

US ambassador accuses Liberia of ‘neglect’ and ‘contempt’ for citizens

US ambassador accuses Liberia of ‘neglect’ and ‘contempt’ for citizens
  • Michael McCarthy: ‘The blocking of resources is so complete that it must be institutional: and the lack of any alarm being raised indicates a syndicate involving players at the legislature’
  • McCarthy: ‘While hospitals went without, and service centers withered on the vine, (Liberia’s) 30 senators and the 73 representatives spent $65 million feathering their own nests’
Updated 25 April 2023
AFP

MONROVIA: Washington’s ambassador to Liberia has accused lawmakers of “buttering their own bread” and “feathering their own nests” while underfunding hospitals and service centers, leaving rural citizens “destitute.”
Michael McCarthy said he had recently visited several rural counties and “was startled and deeply troubled to encounter multiple county hospitals that received not one penny of what they were promised in the 2022 budget.”
He said in a statement received late Monday that some $100,000 was meant to be distributed to hospitals.
Meanwhile, the United States has committed to spending over $40 million to build a laboratory in Liberia, which will require $3-4 million annually from the national government to operate.
“The blocking of resources is so complete that it must be institutional: and the lack of any alarm being raised indicates a syndicate involving players at the legislature, the Ministry of Health, and the Ministry of Internal Affairs” said McCarthy, whose country is a longstanding ally of Liberia.
He also said none of the countryside service centers he visited had received any of their budget allocation for 2022, normally around $13,000.
One such center, which last received its allocation five years ago, has not printed marriage certificates for four years because the printer had broken, he said.
“It was striking that the further I went from Monrovia, the more elaborate and explicit were the reasons given for the lack of funding from the central government,” said the ambassador, whose successor was nominated in March.
“While hospitals went without, and service centers withered on the vine, (Liberia’s) 30 senators and the 73 representatives spent $65 million feathering their own nests.”
He also lambasted representatives, senators and ministers for receiving annual duty-free imports and for paying lower taxes than average citizens.
“Should the US Congress ask how the elite in Monrovia are treating destitute citizens in the leeward counties, my honest response would have to be, ‘those citizens are treated with a neglect that borders on contempt’,” McCarthy said.
Graft is endemic in Liberia, with the watchdog Transparency International ranking it 142nd of 180 countries in its 2022 corruption perceptions index.
In December, several hundred Liberians demonstrated peacefully at the call of the opposition to protest government incompetence, as well as President George Weah’s alleged indifference to the plight of ordinary Liberians.
Weah will seek a second term in the presidential election on October 10.
Fighting corruption was one of his major campaign promises in the last election, but last year the United States accused three of his close allies of corruption and imposed sanctions on them.
In September Weah accepted their resignations.
Founded as a colony in 1822 by former US slaves, Liberia became a republic 25 years later — Africa’s first.
It is still recovering from back-to-back civil wars that left 250,000 people dead.

Topics: Liberia United States of America (USA) Michael McCarthy George Weah

South Korea sets sights on cooperative projects with Saudi Arabia

South Korea sets sights on cooperative projects with Saudi Arabia
Updated 25 April 2023
MOHAMMED RASOLDEEN

South Korea sets sights on cooperative projects with Saudi Arabia

South Korea sets sights on cooperative projects with Saudi Arabia
  • Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visited Seoul last November
  • Cooperation with Saudi Arabia ‘very important,’ deputy FM says
Updated 25 April 2023
MOHAMMED RASOLDEEN

SEOUL: South Korea wants to realize more cooperative projects with Saudi Arabia, its deputy foreign minister told Arab News on Tuesday, as Korean diplomats make arrangements for a possible high-level visit to the Kingdom later this year.

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol pledged stronger ties last November, when the former visited Seoul for the first time since June 2019.

Their meeting paved the way for multibillion-dollar bilateral cooperation in space technology, energy, infrastructure and the Kingdom’s giga-project NEOM, with Yoon saying after the talks that there were plans for more collaboration as it was time to “take the relationship to a new level through Saudi Vision 2030.”

South Korea’s deputy foreign minister, Choi Youngsam, told Arab News on the sidelines of the World Journalists Conference 2023 in Seoul: “Our cooperation and partnership with Saudi Arabia is very important.

“With Saudi Arabia, we have common interest in many economic areas, including the construction field and cutting-edge technology area,” Choi said.

“We do hope that we can realize more detailed cooperative projects between our two nations.”

Crown Prince Mohammed and Yoon had agreed in November to develop bilateral relations into a “future-oriented strategic partnership,” and establish a special committee to promote cooperative projects.

The November visit also coincided with the Korea-Saudi Investment Forum, which saw the signing of 26 agreements between Saudi companies and Korean counterparts across various projects, including clean energy and construction in NEOM — the Saudi smart city project overseen by the crown prince.

Yoon had previously said he hopes that South Korean companies will participate in Saudi mega projects such as NEOM, as such collaborations are ladened with hopes of invigorating the Korean economy.

A previous construction boom in the Middle East backed up South Korea’s rapid economic rise in the 1970s.

Korean diplomats are now making arrangements to follow up on the crown prince’s visit, Choi said.

“This year, there will be an important follow-up visit to Saudi Arabia. Even now we are making diplomatic consultations.”

Topics: South Korea Saudi Arabia

