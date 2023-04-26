France thanks Saudi Arabia after Sudan evacuation

RIYADH: France thanked Saudi Arabia on Wednesday after French Navy frigate Lorraine evacuated UN staff from Sudan to the Kingdom.
French Ambassador to the Kingdom Ludovic Pouille hailed the operation as “a stunning success, highlighting the excellent cooperation between France, Saudi Arabia and the UN in this evacuation.”
He expressed his gratitude to the Kingdom for its crucial role in the operation and hosting the evacuees with “such generosity in the tradition of the Kingdom.” He also thanked Lorraine crew members.
The UN had requested assistance from the French government as escalating security concerns in Sudan put the safety of the organization’s personnel at risk.
The organization expressed its appreciation for the swift and effective response of the French government in organizing the evacuation and ensuring the safety of its staff.
Lorraine departed from Port Sudan on Tuesday carrying UN staff and humanitarian workers. Some 398 passengers from 64 countries including six French nationals were on board. The ship sailed from Port Sudan across the Red Sea.
It arrived in Jeddah Islamic Port on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m.
The evacuees disembarked and were provided with the necessary assistance and support from Saudi authorities. They were warmly greeted and offered medical assistance, food and shelter on arrival.
French Consul General in Jeddah Catherine Corm-Kammoun and a consular and embassy team assisted French nationals and coordinated the vessel’s arrival.
Saudi medical team treats Indian evacuee from Sudan
India has launched Operation Kaveri to rescue its nationals from war-torn Sudan and has set up a transit facility in Jeddah
Updated 39 min 2 sec ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
JEDDAH: An Indian man evacuated from Sudan received medical treatment at King Faisal Naval Base in Jeddah on Wednesday.
The Saudi Health Ministry’s medical team transported the man to King Fahd General Hospital for further check-ups after he received medical assistance in the presence of Indian Ambassador to the Kingdom Suhel Ajaz Khan, who is in Jeddah receiving evacuees.
India has launched Operation Kaveri to rescue its nationals from war-torn Sudan and has set up a transit facility in Jeddah.
As the Saudi government continued efforts to move its citizens, as well as foreign nationals, to safety, a Saudi navy ship carrying another group of evacuees from Sudan arrived in Jeddah early on Wednesday.
The ship transported 1,687 people from 58 nationalities from Port Sudan on the Red Sea.
Famous faces inspire visitors at specialist Saudi support center
Drawn by Sudanese artist Muzzamil Aleed, the portraits also include Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh, American inventor Thomas Edison, and actor Luke Zimmerman
Videos and images of the painted portraits have spread on social media platforms
Updated 26 April 2023
Dhai Al-Mutairi
RIYADH: Famous faces are helping to inspire visitors at a specialist Saudi support center.
British actor Rowan Atkinson, famous for his Mr. Bean character, and Argentine footballer Lionel Messi are among the names featured as part of the initiative in Qassim.
But the wall of fame project at the Fada Ebda autism support center has not seen the international personalities appearing there in the flesh.
Instead, the faces of well-known people from the past and present affected by autism and other neurodevelopmental disorders have appeared as painted portraits on the center’s external walls to send out a message of hope that no disability is a barrier to achieving incredible things.
Drawn by Sudanese artist Muzzamil Aleed, the portraits also include Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh, American inventor and businessman Thomas Edison, actor Luke Zimmerman, English theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking, and English philosopher and scientist Henry Cavendish.
Aleed said: “At first, I was hesitant because of the specificity of the project, and the fact that it caters to a certain group of society, but then I was excited to implement the idea after defining the characters to be drawn.
“It took me 10 days to complete the project. I was encouraged by the daily turnout and attendance of people watching me paint. I felt good, to contribute and present something that could help people.”
Fada Ebda director, Ali Al-Hinaki, told Arab News: “We are sending a message to people and their families that disability does not prevent creativity and excellence; anyone with a desire to learn and rehabilitate will succeed.
“There are great achievers with disabilities in the Kingdom, found in the field of memorizing the Qur’an, retrieving its verses, and also in mathematics and science.”
Videos and images of the painted portraits have spread on social media platforms.
“The great response to the portraits has shown us that the message behind the drawings was achieved and reached,” Al-Hinaki added.
Fada Ebda is one of 300 daycare support centers in Saudi Arabia established by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development.
Al-Hinaki said: “The centers also provide services for non-Saudis with disabilities. These include, but are not limited to, psychological and nursing care, physiotherapy, developing life skills, and helping people find and develop hobbies.”
Costa Rica supports Saudi Arabia’s bid to host Expo 2030
Kingdom has ‘everything needed’ to host a successful Expo 2030
Updated 26 April 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Costa Rica was the latest country to support Saudi Arabia’s bid to host the Expo 2030 in Riyadh.
Costa Rican president Rodrigo Chaves Robles, in announcing his country’s decision, reaffirmed the importance of the relationship with Saudi Arabia as a strategic partner in the Middle East and values the prospects of expanding economic, trade and investment cooperation between the two nations.
“President of the Republic, Rodrigo Chaves announced Costa Rica’s official support for Saudi Arabia for Expo 2030. The announcement was made in a meeting with the investor mission of that country,” the Central American country’s foreign ministry said in a post on social media.
Presidente de la República, Rodrigo Chaves anunció el apoyo oficial de Costa Rica a Arabia Saudita para la Expo 2030. El anuncio se realizó en un encuentro con la misión de inversionistas de ese país.@KSAmofaEN
The announcement coincided with a visit of a Saudi official trade and investment mission headed by Badr Al-Badr, deputy minister at Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Investment.
Al-Badr explored investment prospects in transportation infrastructure projects, medical tourism and desalination projects. Furthermore, the delegation expressed the importance of generating synergies with the Costa Rican public and private sectors in order to create more growth and investment opportunities.
Saudi Arabia is Costa Rica’s main trading partner in the Middle East. Total trade between the two countries reached $103 million in 2022.
Arnoldo Andre, Costa Rica’s foreign minister, stressed that the Saudi delegation’s visit was a “testimony to the growth of friendship and the solid relations between both nations.”
The Kingdom has been receiving huge support for its effort to bring one of the oldest and largest international events to the Saudi capital considering its advantage against rival bidders Odessa, Rome and Busan.
A team from the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) – which holds the Expo events – recently visited Saudi Arabia for an enquiry mission where they looked into detailed presentations, toured the proposed Expo site and held dialogues with various stakeholders of the project proposal.
Dimitri Kerkentzes, secretary general of the BIE, said that the Kingdom has ‘everything needed’ to host a successful Expo 2030 at the culmination of their five-day visit, where they also met Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
“We have seen a project strong from the very top, from His Royal Highness, all the way down to government, from every minister and every member of Saudi Arabia that we have met and have spoken to, all have an incredible support for this project.”
Held since 1851, World Expos are the world’s largest platform to showcase the latest achievements and technologies and celebrate the cultural values that unite humanity.
King Faisal Naval Base in Jeddah receives the largest evacuation yet from Sudan
Amana arrives under the protection of the Saudi naval forces with 1,687 evacuees on board
Updated 26 April 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: A ship carrying another batch of evacuees from Sudan arrived in Jeddah early on Wednesday as the Saudi Arabian government continues efforts to move its citizens, as well as foreign nationals, into safety.
The ship transported 1,687 people from 58 nationalities from Port Sudan on east coast of Sudan on the Red Sea.
There were 46 Americans, 40 Britons, 11 Germans, 4 French, 13 Saudis, 560 Indonesians, 239 Yemenis, 198 Sudanese and 26 Turkish citizens on board the ship. The Saudi-flagged ship “Amana” docked at King Faisal Naval Base just before 5 a.m.
Members of Saudi Arabia’s naval force welcome evacuees at King Faisal Naval Base in Jeddah on April 26, 2023 following a rescue operation from Sudan. (AFP)
Members of Saudi Arabia’s naval force welcome evacuees at King Faisal Naval Base in Jeddah on April 26, 2023 following a rescue operation from Sudan. (AFP)
Members of Saudi Arabia’s naval force welcome evacuees at King Faisal Naval Base in Jeddah on April 26, 2023 following a rescue operation from Sudan. (AFP)
Members of Saudi Arabia’s naval force welcome evacuees at King Faisal Naval Base in Jeddah on April 26, 2023 following a rescue operation from Sudan. (AFP)
Members of Saudi Arabia’s naval force welcome evacuees at King Faisal Naval Base in Jeddah on April 26, 2023 following a rescue operation from Sudan. (AFP)
Members of Saudi Arabia’s naval force welcome evacuees at King Faisal Naval Base in Jeddah on April 26, 2023 following a rescue operation from Sudan. (AFP)
As passengers disembarked, they were welcomed by base officials and diplomatic authorities from various nationalities.
Saudi Arabia has received several rounds of evacuees by air and sea, starting with boats that arrived in Jeddah on Saturday carrying 150 people including foreign diplomats and officials.
On Monday, a C-130 Hercules military plane flew dozens of South Korean civilians to Jeddah’s King Abdullah Air Base, and a boat ferried nearly 200 people from 14 countries across the Red Sea from Port Sudan.
Dr. Abdulaziz Alwasil, Saudi Arabia’s Permanent Representative of Saudi Arabia to the United Nations, earlier stressed on the importance of preserving the current truce in Sudan.
At the UN Security Council in New York, he said the Kingdom is working with all its partners to stabilize the truce in Sudan, praising the cooperation of the Sudanese parties to facilitate the evacuation of civilians.
Why Saudi patents still matter for growth and innovation
For inventors and entrepreneurs, the protection of intellectual property rights can spur innovation
Updated 25 April 2023
Rawan Radwan
JEDDAH: Throughout modern history, revolutionary inventions have shaped societies, transformed economies and improved quality of life. Nowadays, protecting the intellectual property rights to such creations is considered a crucial driver of innovation. And it all starts with a patent.
In some industries, patents are essential, although they do not strictly protect the technology from being infringed upon by competitors. The merely provide legal recourse if someone does so.
For inventors and entrepreneurs, intellectual property in the form of patents, trademarks and copyrights can be especially valuable, as patent registration protects the invention from being marketed, promoted and sold by a second party.
It is difficult to say exactly how many patents have been filed throughout history. The first is thought to date back to 1421, when an architect in Florence named Filippo Brunelleschi developed a crane for transporting marble from the nearby Carrara mountains.
Others believe the first patent was awarded to an inventor named John of Utynam, a Flemish glassmaker, in 1449.
All patents are subject to review and examination. Some might be granted, others rejected based on technical reports and the grant condition must be met, including ‘innovation.’
Khalid Alashgar, Patent manager and examiner at SAIP
The Apple keyboard used to write this article is patented by the US Patent and Trademark Office. The laptop was granted a design patent and the programs and systems to deliver the electronic document are patented as well.
In 2021, annual global intellectual property filings for patents, trademarks and designs reached an all-time high, with 3.4 million patent applications filed, 67.6 percent of which came from Asia.
In 2018, Saudi Arabia established the Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property, whose work was previously entrusted to the Saudi Ministry of Commerce. The move came as part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 reforms plan, which placed IP among its top priorities.
In 2022, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched the National Intellectual Property Strategy, aimed at building an IP ecosystem that supports innovation and a creative economy by developing an IP value chain that stimulates innovation and competitiveness, while promoting economic growth to ensure Saudi Arabia becomes a leader in IP. Some $267 million was allocated to support the strategy, to be distributed over five years until 2028.
IP protection and patent filing are not new concepts in the Kingdom, however. Saudi Arabia joined the World Intellectual Property Organization in 1982. Although there were relatively few Saudi patents in the early 1980s, the sector has boomed.
In 2022, the number of Saudi patents filed shot up compared with 2021. Some 5,837 patent applications were filed at SAIP, representing a 46.7 percent increase on the previous year, when the number was 3,979.
Institutions filed 81.8 percent of all patent applications, while individuals filed 18.1 percent. About 43 percent of the applications filed were in chemistry, metallurgy, and human needs affiliated with the oil, gas and health sectors.
Saudi Aramco held the highest number of patents globally as of 2021, with more than 40,000 filed and 16,882 granted. According to SAIP, Aramco topped the list of the top five institutions in terms of the number of patent documents issued, with 31 percent.
Khalid Alashgar, patent manager and examiner at SAIP, told Arab News that one of the reasons for the growing number of patents filed and registered could be the Kingdom’s move toward industrial expansion.
He also attributed the increase to “Saudi Arabia’s support and encouragement of research institutions for innovation and bearing the financial costs and burdens of patent registration.”
Alashgar added: “The reason the number of filed applications is high and grants low is also because all patents are subject to review and examination. Some might be granted, others rejected based on technical reports and the grant condition must be met, including ‘innovation.’ Applicants must ensure that their patent has never been used before and can be manufacturable.”
He also said that some patents are dropped due to late annual payment or examination or publication fees, and “not all patent applications are granted.”
Every few years the number of patents increases depending on particular circumstances, said Alashgar. For instance, the number of patents and IP applications surged during the COVID-19 pandemic and were primarily vaccine-related.
Nowadays, many companies are exploring patents in new nanotechnologies. In 2022, the highest number of patent applications filed were in computer technology, followed by digital communications — two fields that have grown thanks to the rise of tech-savvy entrepreneurs.
Many inventions and innovations are created to serve humanity. For Dr. Firas Alqarawi, a dentist based in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province, the thought of registering a patent was not even on his mind when he developed a method for better-fitting, ceramic, fixed partial dentures.
“It wasn’t until my supervisor pointed it out to me in grad school that I should patent this method,” Alqarawi told Arab News.
“I was finishing up my PhD at the time in the US and we were experimenting in the laboratory. Through trial and error, I found that the material used really held well and could be considered as a treatment method with long-term positive results that also saves time instead of starting a treatment plan from scratch.”
Doctors, inventors and entrepreneurs can use specific medical patents to protect a wide range of inventions, including drugs, devices, procedures and software. By giving such inventors a competitive edge, medical patents serve the essential purpose of promoting medical innovation.
Like many other technological fields, the medical industry enables its inventors to use patents and trade secrets to protect their innovations, providing them with the competitive advantage needed to build value and identity for their products or businesses.
“As with any treatment plan, all options are considered and that’s not to say that my patent is perfect,” said Alqarawi. “It is still in the initial phases and could be considered as an option for certain patients.
“It’s not a one-size-fits-all approach, nor is it a quick fix. The time and effort it takes to create something is worthy of a patent and as a doctor, I swore to do no harm and care for a patient’s well-being as a priority.”
Filed in 2015 at the US Patent and Trademark Office, it was only after several reviews that his patent was eventually granted in 2019. As with many patents, advancing to the manufacturing stage could take some time.
“With this patent granted, another is in the works as well, and as I’m back living and working in the Kingdom, I will be applying through SAIP,” said Alqarawi.
“I believe that many are aware of the importance of protecting their inventions.”