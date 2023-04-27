Tucker Carlson emerges on Twitter, doesn’t mention Fox News

You are here

Tucker Carlson, who was fired from Fox News, says there are a few places where one can "still find Americans saying true things." (Getty Images via AFP/ File photo)
  • Fox News' former star has emerged in a video clip without addressing why he was fired
NEW YORK: Tucker Carlson emerged Wednesday, two days after Fox News fired him, with a two-minute, campaign-style monologue that didn’t address why he suddenly became unemployed.
He posted a video on Twitter shortly after 8 p.m. Eastern, the time his Fox show used to begin, that talked about a lack of honest political debate in the media.
Carlson said one of the things he noticed, “when you step away from the noise for a few days,” is how nice some people are, and how hilarious some are.
“The other thing you notice when you take a little time off is how unbelievably stupid most of the debates you see on television are,” he said. “They’re completely irrelevant. They mean nothing. In five years we won’t even remember we heard them. Trust me, as somebody who participated.”

Fox fired its most popular personality on Monday without explanation, less than a week after settling a lawsuit concerning the spread of lies about the 2020 presidential election.
The mystery about why Fox Corp. leadership, Rupert Murdoch and his son Lachlan, decided to suddenly dismiss Carlson lingered. The company has not explained it, although some media reports Wednesday centered on material uncovered during Dominion Voting Systems’ lawsuit but redacted from court papers.
Private messages sent by Carlson with “highly offensive and crude remarks” were a “catalyst” in Fox’s decision to cut him loose, according to The New York Times.
Both The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post said one redacted message included a slur against a senior Fox executive. Each of the reports relied on sources that were not identified.
Some of the Dominion evidence that was publicly revealed showed some offensive remarks by Carlson, including use of a vulgarity to refer to Sidney Powell, the Trump supporter who was pushing bogus election conspiracy theories on Fox and elsewhere.
A Fox News representative did not comment on the reports or Carlson’s reemergence, instead referring to Monday’s statement where the company said, “we thank him for his service.”
Carlson dressed in a suit and tie for his Twitter message. While he didn’t mention Fox, it was reminiscent of the monologues he delivered on the network for the last six years, talking about “the people in charge” hurting the country. Debates on big topics like war, civil liberties, emerging science, demographic change and corporate power are not permitted by corporate media or political parties, he said.
“Where can you still find Americans saying true things?” he said. “There aren’t many places left but there are some and that’s enough. As long as you can hear the words, there is hope. See you soon.”

Warner Music Group partners with FIVE Hotels and Resorts for new record label

Warner Music Group partners with FIVE Hotels and Resorts for new record label
Updated 27 April 2023
Arab News

Warner Music Group partners with FIVE Hotels and Resorts for new record label

Warner Music Group partners with FIVE Hotels and Resorts for new record label
  • Warner Music Central Europe will act as the record label partner
  • Warner Chappell Music will be the exclusive publishing partner
Updated 27 April 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Dubai-based FIVE Hotels and Resorts has partnered with Warner Music Group to create record label, FIVE Music.

The hospitality group, which has hotels in Dubai and Zurich, aims to integrate the new record label into its “overarching ecosystem of entertainment, which has music at its very core,” according to a company statement.

“FIVE’s ethos revolves around first-in-class entertainment-driven destinations with our unique ‘Vibe at FIVE’ that attracts a global diaspora of music lovers,” said Aloki Batra, CEO of FIVE Hospitality.

“It made perfect sense for us to align with global musical giant Warner Music Group when expanding our signature label, FIVE Music.”

FIVE Music, in collaboration with Warner Music Central Europe, Dabruck Creative and its exclusive music publishing partner Warner Chappell Music, is celebrating the launch of the label by hosting a music writing camp from April 28 to May 14.

Held at its Palm Jumeirah hotel, the camp will bring together artists such as Robin Schulz, Space Motion, Franky Wah and Alle Farben, and writers such as Kiddo and Gez O’Connell.

The group is also committed to building a state-of-the-art music studio in its Palm Jumeirah hotel, which will serve as a collaboration space for producers, musicians and writers.

“From beachside to rooftop, there’s no doubt that music runs through FIVE’s DNA and therefore we can’t wait to continue growing this division of our evolving portfolio to flourish alongside such a longstanding and respected musical hitmaker,” said Kabir Mulchandani, chairman and founder of FIVE.

StarzPlay, Sky News Arabia strike content distribution deal

StarzPlay, Sky News Arabia strike content distribution deal
Updated 25 April 2023
Arab News

StarzPlay, Sky News Arabia strike content distribution deal

StarzPlay, Sky News Arabia strike content distribution deal
  • Platform will stream pan-Arab news network’s content across MENA region
Updated 25 April 2023
Arab News

LONDON: On-demand entertainment platform StarzPlay announced a deal with Sky News Arabia on Tuesday to distribute the pan-Arab news network’s content across the Middle East and North Africa region.

As part of the deal, StarzPlay, which rebranded as Lionsgate+ in some countries last September, will add Sky News Arabia programming to its growing roster of news and entertainment options.

“We are delighted to announce our new partnership with Sky News Arabia, a leading multi-platform news network with extensive reach across the Arab world,” said Danny Bates, CCO and co-founder of StarzPlay.

Bates said that the new partnership is “very significant,” and “will unlock the full market potential on channel distribution,” as well as “open a customer base” across the region.

StarzPlay will distribute Sky News Arabia through its partners across the MENA region, making it available to subscribers and increasing the visibility of Sky News Arabia in the marketplace.

“At Sky News Arabia, we constantly endeavor to find new ways of delivering fast, credible news to Arab viewers, wherever they may be,” said Nart Bouran, CEO of Sky News Arabia and International Media Investments.

“In line with this, we recognize the importance of reaching audiences across streaming platforms, and we are pleased to partner with StarzPlay as one of the leaders in that space who will enable us to engage with a wider segment of audiences across the MENA region.”

Since its launch in 2012, Sky News Arabia has offered 24-hour rolling news coverage broadcast to more than 50 million households in the MENA area, as well as the US, UK, South America, Australia and other countries via satellite and cable providers, internet and mobile apps.

In January, the network named Abdou Gadallah as head of news as part of a push to expand its digital reach.

Last September, StarzPlay rebranded in more than 35 countries. However, it maintained its name as Starzplay Arabia in the MENA market.

Egyptian comedian Bassem Youssef slams Kevin Hart, Afrocentric movement for ‘cultural appropriation’ amid Cleopatra backlash

Egyptian comedian Bassem Youssef slams Kevin Hart, Afrocentric movement for ‘cultural appropriation’ amid Cleopatra backlash
Updated 25 April 2023
Arab News

Egyptian comedian Bassem Youssef slams Kevin Hart, Afrocentric movement for ‘cultural appropriation’ amid Cleopatra backlash

Egyptian comedian Bassem Youssef slams Kevin Hart, Afrocentric movement for ‘cultural appropriation’ amid Cleopatra backlash
  • US performer Hart allegedly said pyramids were built by his ancestors
  • Contemporary Egyptians are being branded invaders, says Youssef
Updated 25 April 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Egyptian comedian and media critic Bassem Youssef has accused US comedian-turned-actor Kevin Hart and the Afrocentric movement of “continuous cultural appropriation and falsification of history.”

Appearing on TalkTV’s Piers Morgan Uncensored on Monday to speak about the new Netflix docudrama “Queen Cleopatra,” Youssef was responding to an alleged claim made by African-American Hart that his ancestors built the pyramids.

“I’m sorry, your ancestors had their own wonderful civilization in West Africa,” said Youssef.

However, Egyptian Street website reported that it was “unclear when and where Hart made these comments.”

Netflix’s recent release of the trailer for the four-part docudrama, which is set to launch worldwide on the platform on May 10, sparked cross-national debates over the race of the ancient queen, who is portrayed by Black actress Adele James.

Egyptian archaeologist and former antiquities minister Zahi Hawass wrote in an Arab News column published on April 21 that Cleopatra, who was born in Alexandria in 69 B.C. into the Ptolemaic dynasty, “was the descendant of a Macedonian Greek general who was a contemporary of Alexander the Great,” and all evidence uncovered thus far points to her being white.

Youssef said the Afrocentric movement was “appropriating my culture, calling the people of Egypt of today — despite their skin tone — they call us ... invaders.”

Afrocentrism is an academic theory and cultural and political movement that, lead by people of African descent, promotes the contributions of Black people to Western civilizations, according to Encyclopedia Britannica.

Formerly the host of popular TV show AlBernameg, Youssef stressed it was not about “black and white.”

“It is about the continuous cultural appropriation and falsification of history that has been done by the so-called Afrocentric movement,” he continued.

“The Afrocentric movement started this last century as a way - in a good intention - to teach African Americans about their rich history of West Africa, the Great Empire of Benin, of Ghana, of Songali, the great empire of Mali.”

Youssef added: “But the thing is, that is why you find people like Kevin Hart, who subscribes to these theories, who claimed that his ancestors built the pyramids.

 “They call us as intruders, and they (the pyramids) are being erased by from our own history.”

In February, Hart’s first standup performance in Egypt was canceled following backlash over an alleged joke about the racial composition of ancient Egyptians.

The West African-descended comedian said ancient Egyptians were Black, sparking outrage among Egyptians, who called for his Cairo show to be canceled.

According to a report on Feb. 27 by AllAfrica.com, Hart allegedly said: “We must teach our children the true history of Black Africans when they were kings in Egypt and not just the era of slavery that is cemented by education in America. Do you remember the time when we were kings?”

However, it was unclear when and where he had made these comments.

Britain to take on Big Tech with new legal powers

Britain to take on Big Tech with new legal powers
Updated 25 April 2023
Reuters

Britain to take on Big Tech with new legal powers

Britain to take on Big Tech with new legal powers
  • Proposed legislation makes easier to opt out of online subscriptions, tackle fake reviews
  • Companies that breach rules risk fine up to 10% of global turnover
Updated 25 April 2023
Reuters

LONDON: Britain said on Tuesday it would introduce a new law to rein in the power that big tech companies such as Google, Facebook and Amazon are able to wield to stifle competition in digital markets.
The legislation will also bolster protection for consumers by making it easier to opt out of online subscriptions and by making it easier to tackle fake reviews, the government said.
Britain’s antitrust watchdog, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), set up a dedicated Digital Markets Unit two years ago, armed with the expertise to regulate new markets, such as social media.
But it has lacked the legal “teeth” to underpin its remit.
The bill, once passed by parliament, will rectify that by giving the DMU new powers over tech companies that have a global turnover of more 25 billion pounds ($31.2 billion) or a British turnover above 1 billion pounds.
The European Union last year brought in its own law to tackle big tech’s dominance, despite fierce opposition from Google, Apple and others. Under the planned British law, the CMA will be able to tailor rules for tech companies that meet its threshold to stop them unfairly disadvantaging smaller businesses and consumers.
For example, they could be told to provide more choice and transparency to customers, the government said.
If they breach the rules, they could be fined up to 10 percent of global turnover, it said.
CMA chief executive Sarah Cardell said the bill had the potential to be a “watershed moment” in protecting consumers and ensuring digital markets worked for the British economy.
“Digital markets offer huge benefits, but only if competition enables businesses of all shapes and sizes the opportunity to succeed,” she said. “This bill is a legal framework fit for the digital age.”

Far-right political party Britain First receives Twitter gold tick verification status

Far-right political party Britain First receives Twitter gold tick verification status
Updated 25 April 2023
Arab News

Far-right political party Britain First receives Twitter gold tick verification status

Far-right political party Britain First receives Twitter gold tick verification status
  • Party leader Paul Golding, who was jailed in 2018 for religiously aggravated harassment, also had his account verified with a blue tick
  • The accounts of both Golding and the party were suspended in 2017 for breaching the platform’s rules on hate speech; they were reinstated following Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover
Updated 25 April 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Far-right political party Britain First on Monday received a gold tick on Twitter as part of the platform’s shake-up of its verification process.

The controversial nationalist party was awarded verified status and an “official organization” label, which means its tweets are more likely to appear in the newsfeeds of users who do not directly follow the account.

According to the platform, Twitter’s gold tick designates a verified organization that is a business or non-profit group. The Twitter Verified program costs organizations about $1,000 a month, plus $50 a month for each affiliated sub-account.

Britain First leader Paul Golding, who was jailed in 2018 for religiously aggravated harassment, has also had his own account verified, complete with a blue tick.

The accounts of both Golding and Britain First were suspended in 2017 after Twitter ruled they had breached the platform’s rules on hate speech. They were reinstated following Elon Musk’s takeover of the platform in October last year. Musk describes himself as a “free speech absolutist.”

Britain First is an ultra-nationalist British political party that campaigns against multiculturalism and what it describes as the Islamification of the country.

Its members frequently espouse extreme beliefs and have been involved in numerous controversies over the years, including provocative behavior at several mosques.

The verification move by Twitter is likely to trigger intense debate about the direction in which Musk is taking the platform with the overhaul of its content moderation and verification processes.

In April, the platform began to remove from accounts the legacy blue tick verification status previously reserved for accounts that were confirmed to belong to politicians, personalities, journalists and other public figures and organizations. The change is part of the company’s bid to generate revenue from a new, subscription-based verification model.

The platform also introduced a “state-affiliated” label for certain news organizations, prompting some media companies to quit the platform over concerns that it undermined their credibility and independence. The decision was later reversed.

In another U-turn, some high-profile users, including novelist Stephen King, basketball star LeBron James and former US President Donald Trump, regained their blue ticks after Musk announced he would be “paying for a few (subscriptions) personally.” Some of them had publicly criticized the subscription system and said they would not be paying. Several media organization also had their verification status reinstated without having to pay.

Twitter has also introduced a separate, free-of-charge gray tick for government-affiliated accounts and some multilateral organizations. The UN, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and US President Joe Biden, for example, now have the badge.

