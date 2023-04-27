Andreeva, 15, gets 1st tour-level win; Raducanu withdraws at Madrid Open

You are here

Mirra Andreeva of Russia hits a return against compatriot Alina Komeeva during their girls' singles final match at the Australian Open on Jan. 28, 2023. (AFP File Photo)
  • The Russian teenager became the 3rd-youngest player to win a main-draw match at a WTA 1000 tournament
  • Andreeva had never faced a top-50 opponent but had already earned impressive results this year on the junior and ITF levels
MADRID: After her backhand fell inside the baseline for match point, 15-year-old Mirra Andreeva raised both hands and covered her face. She couldn’t stop smiling as she headed to the net, as if not believing what had just happened.

The 6-3, 6-4 upset of former US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez at the Madrid Open on Wednesday was the first tour-level win for the Russian teenager, coming three days before here 16th birthday.

Andreeva became the third-youngest player to win a main-draw match at a WTA 1000 tournament, behind Coco Gauff and CiCi Bellis. She was only the second 15-year-old to defeat a top-50 opponent at a WTA 1000 event.

“It was really tough match for me and I just tried to give my best and to play every point,” Andreeva said. “I’m extremely happy with my level today.”

Andreeva had never faced a top-50 opponent but had already earned impressive results this year on the junior and ITF levels. Her first main-draw victory extended her unbeaten pro record in 2023 to 14-0, and she was coming off two consecutive ITF W60 titles. Andreeva’s second-round opponent will be 13th-seeded Bia Haddad Maia of Brazil.

Brenda Fruhvirtova, who is 16, lost 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 to Anna Kalinskaya, but her 17-year-old sister Linda Fruhvirtova on Tuesday had won her first-round match against Katie Volynets 6-3, 7-5. She will next play 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko. The 58th-ranked Linda Fruhvirtova is the youngest player inside the top 100. She will turn 18 on Monday.

“It’s great that teenagers are playing that great now and they have a possibility to play this tournament,” Andreeva said.

Also Tuesday, former US Open champion Emma Raducanu withdrew because of a right hand injury. The 20-year-old was scheduled to play lucky loser Viktoriya Tomova on Wednesday ahead of a potential showdown with No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the second round. Raducanu was replaced by another lucky loser, Julia Grabher, who beat Tomova 6-1, 7-6 (5).

American Sloane Stephens lost 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 to Jaqueline Cristian, while Eugenie Bouchard rallied to defeat Dayana Yastremska 6-7 (6), 6-2, 6-2.

Elina Svitolina, a former No. 3 playing in her first match at a WTA 1000 event in 14 months following maternity leave, lost 6-4, 7-5 to Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

Amanda Anisimova of the US lost 7-5, 6-2 to Arantxa Rus, while countrywoman Caty McNally defeated Dalma Galfi 4-6, 6-0, 6-3.

In the men’s draw, Stan Wawrinka came from behind to defeat Maxime Cressy 6-7 (3), 6-3, 7-6 (4). Richard Gasquet beat Marin Landaluce 6-2, 6-1, while David Goffin lost to Roberto Carballes Baena 6-4, 6-4.

 

Alcaraz goes for Spanish double, No. 1 spot at Madrid Open

Alcaraz goes for Spanish double, No. 1 spot at Madrid Open
Updated 26 April 2023
AP

Alcaraz goes for Spanish double, No. 1 spot at Madrid Open

Alcaraz goes for Spanish double, No. 1 spot at Madrid Open
  • The tournament was expanded this year, with a bigger main draw and longer schedule
  • The second-ranked Alcaraz is chasing Djokovic for the No. 1 spot after having traded the top ranking with him three times this season
Updated 26 April 2023
AP

MADRID: Carlos Alcaraz gets another chance to defend a title at home in Spain, and move closer to regaining the No. 1 ranking.

After winning in Barcelona for a second year in a row last week, the 19-year-old Alcaraz stayed in Spain to try to repeat as Madrid Open champion and practically guarantee a return to the top of the rankings.

Daniil Medvedev will be his top challenger at the clay-court tournament after the withdrawals of Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic because of injuries. Defending women’s champion Ons Jabeur also won’t play in Madrid this year because of an injury.

The second-ranked Alcaraz is chasing Djokovic for the No. 1 spot after having traded the top ranking with him three times this season. If he wins the title in Madrid, Alcaraz would only need to play one match in Rome to be back at No. 1. The Spaniard can also get back to the top by playing at least one match in Madrid and winning in Rome.

Alcaraz had never successfully defended a title until winning the Barcelona Open this year, which gave him his third title of the season and ninth overall in his impressive young career. He was the first player to repeat as Barcelona champion since Nadal won there three times in a row from 2016-18.

“I’m a bit tired after Barcelona, but the focus is already on this tournament (in Madrid),” Alcaraz said. “I’ve gained a lot of experience since my win here last year. I’ve grown both as a player and as a person. I’m still the same person, but maybe a bit more mature.”

Alcaraz beat both Nadal and Djokovic on his way to his Madrid title last year. He said playing at home did not add any extra pressure.

“It’s always motivating to have my family, friends and local fans supporting me,” Alcaraz said. “I don’t see it as pressure. It’s a pleasure to be able to play in front of my people in Spain. It’s different than anywhere else. It’s a unique feeling.”

Four other players have a chance to become No. 1 heading into the French Open, including Medvedev, who did not play in Madrid last year. The others are Casper Ruud, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Andrey Rublev, who would need to do well both in Madrid and Rome. Tsitsipas lost the Barcelona final to Alcaraz, while Rublev is coming off a title in Monte Carlo and Ruud won in Estoril.

Jabeur pulled out because of an injured left calf, though both Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka, the two highest-ranked players in the world, will be playing in the tournament at the Caja Magica (“Magic Box“) tennis complex in the Spanish capital.

The tournament was expanded this year, with a bigger main draw and longer schedule.

In the first round of the women’s draw on Tuesday, Ana Bogdan rallied to defeat Anna Bondar 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (2) in a match that lasted more than three hours. Sorana Cirstea beat American Lauren Davis 6-3, 3-6, 6-1, while Karolina Muchova defeated Anett Kontaveit 6-2, 6-2.

Djokovic loses to fellow Serb for first time in 11 years

Djokovic loses to fellow Serb for first time in 11 years
Updated 22 April 2023
AP

Djokovic loses to fellow Serb for first time in 11 years

Djokovic loses to fellow Serb for first time in 11 years
  • Dusan Lajovic won 6-4, 7-6 (6) to down a world No. 1-ranked player for the first time
  • His previous loss to a fellow Serb was in 2012 to Janko Tipsarevic in Madrid
Updated 22 April 2023
AP

BANJA LUKA, Bosnia and Herzegovina: Novak Djokovic lost to a Serb countryman for the first time in 11 years in the quarterfinals of the Srpska Open on Friday.

Dusan Lajovic won 6-4, 7-6 (6) to down a world No. 1-ranked player for the first time.

“It is the biggest win of my career,” Lajovic said on court. “The emotions are very mixed because I’m playing here in front of the home town and I’m also playing against Nole, who is a good friend and he’s a hero of our country.

“Beating him, it’s something that I didn’t even think is going to be possible, but it happened.”

Djokovic converted only one of 16 break chances, and missed three set points in the tiebreaker.

His previous loss to a fellow Serb was in 2012 to Janko Tipsarevic in Madrid.

“Dusan is a fantastic person, great guy,” Djokovic said. “Someone I’ve known for a very long time, since he started playing professional tennis. So many times on the Davis Cup team together, trained together. I’m happy for him, to be honest. He deserved to win today.”

Following his third loss of the year, Djokovic moves on to the Madrid Open next week.

Swiatek sets up US Open final rematch with Jabeur in Stuttgart

Swiatek sets up US Open final rematch with Jabeur in Stuttgart
Updated 22 April 2023
AFP

Swiatek sets up US Open final rematch with Jabeur in Stuttgart

Swiatek sets up US Open final rematch with Jabeur in Stuttgart
  • Swiatek defeated 2018 Stuttgart champion Karolina Pliskova 4-6, 6-1, 6-2
  • Tunisian world No. 4 Jabeur eased past Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil 6-3, 6-0
Updated 22 April 2023
AFP

STUTTGART: World No. 1 and defending champion Iga Swiatek set up a US Open final rematch with Ons Jabeur when she battled into the Stuttgart last four on Friday.

Swiatek defeated 2018 Stuttgart champion Karolina Pliskova 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 while Tunisian world No. 4 Jabeur eased past Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil 6-3, 6-0.

Poland’s Swiatek had defeated Pliskova without losing a game when they met on clay in the 2021 Rome final.

However, the Czech took control straightaway on Friday, racing to a 4-0 lead in a little over a quarter of an hour.

Swiatek responded by sweeping the first four games of the second set to level the contest and after breaking for 2-1 in the decider, was never troubled again.

Swiatek holds a 3-2 career lead over Jabeur with their most recent clash coming in the US Open final last year when the Pole won in straight sets for her second major of 2022.

“The good thing maybe, Iga is not at the same level as she was last year,” said Jabeur.

“I think maybe the key is to be unpredictable with Iga, not knowing which shots I’m going to do. I think that’s really good to disturb her a lot.”

World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka came from a set and a break down to see off Spanish wild card Paula Badosa and reach the semifinals for the third consecutive year.

The Belarusian won through 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 in two hours, 30 minutes and next meets Russian Anastasia Potapova who ousted French fourth seed Caroline Garcia 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.

In a tight first set, Badosa saved three break points to serve out, and opened a 6-4, 4-2 lead before Sabalenka broke back for 4-4, reeling off seven games on the trot for a 3-0 lead in the third set.

“I was just talking to myself and saying, OK, just try one more time, just try to put the ball back, and then run and move and try to win this game and probably you can win this set,” said Sabalenka of the key eighth game in the second set.

“Then who knows what’s going to happen in the third set? Definitely that game was the key game.”

In the decider, the pair traded serves with five breaks but 31st-ranked Badosa, who fell to Sabalenka in the semifinals in Stuttgart last year, paid for a string of double faults with nine in total.

Sabalenka sealed victory on her second match point with a backhand into an open court nailing her 40th winner of the day.

The Australian Open champion advances to her fourth semifinal in six tournaments this year, with her overall record now 22-3 for 2023.

Sabalenka is seeking her first Stuttgart title after two runner-up finishes in 2021 to Ashleigh Barty and in 2022 to Swiatek.

Potapova, ranked at 24 in the world, claimed her third top-five win with a 2-hour, 12-minute upset of Garcia.

She fired 19 winners to Garcia’s 34, but also committed 42 unforced errors compared to her seeded opponent’s 69.

Alcaraz and Tsitsipas advance to Barcelona quarterfinals

Alcaraz and Tsitsipas advance to Barcelona quarterfinals
Updated 21 April 2023
AP

Alcaraz and Tsitsipas advance to Barcelona quarterfinals

Alcaraz and Tsitsipas advance to Barcelona quarterfinals
  • The 19-year-old Alcaraz is trying to become the first repeat champion in Barcelona since Nadal won three consecutive titles from 2016-18
  • The fifth-ranked Tsitsipas is making his fifth appearance in Barcelona, having lost in the final to Nadal in 2018 and 2021
Updated 21 April 2023
AP

BARCELONA: Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz overcame windy conditions to advance to the quarterfinals of the Barcelona Open with a 6-3, 7-5 victory over fellow Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut on Thursday.

Stefanos Tsitsipas also reached the last eight in Barcelona, defeating Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-2, while Casper Ruud lost to 15th-seeded Francisco Cerundolo 7-6 (5), 6-3.

Alcaraz was broken once in the first set and twice in the second but still managed to close out the match at the Rafa Nadal center court, winning the final 11 points and ending it with an ace.

“I’m happy to have advanced, it was a complicated match against a tough opponent and with difficult wind conditions,” the top-seeded Alcaraz said. “You have to adapt and find solutions in situations like this. It was very difficult to play at my best level today, and I’m sure it was for Roberto as well. All you can do is keep working out there as best as you can.”

It was the second consecutive straight-set win for the 19-year-old Alcaraz, who is trying to become the first repeat champion in Barcelona since Nadal won three consecutive titles from 2016-18.

Alcaraz’s next opponent will be another Spaniard, 10th-seeded Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, who defeated Emil Ruusuvuori 6-4, 7-5. Alcaraz is 9-1 against Spaniards, with his only loss coming to Nadal in last year’s Indian Wells semifinals.

The 35-year-old Bautista Agut, the oldest player in the last 16, was a quarterfinalist in Barcelona in 2015 and 2018.

The second-seeded Tsitsipas saved both break points he faced against Shapovalov to move to 18-5 for the season.

“I tried to stay as aggressive as I could from the baseline,” Tsitsipas said. “Against Denis you have to keep up with the pace and be ready to attack when you can. It wasn’t easy out here but I did a very good job. I was responsible with my decision making. It was a good day.”

Tsitsipas will next face Alex de Minaur, who advanced with a walkover from Grigor Dimitrov.

The fifth-ranked Tsitsipas is making his fifth appearance in Barcelona, having lost in the final to Nadal in 2018 and 2021. The Greek lost in this year’s Australian Open final to Novak Djokovic.

Third-seeded Ruud, coming off a title run in Estoril, was upset by Cerundolo to be denied a second consecutive appearance in the quarterfinals in Barcelona. The 32nd-ranked Cerundolo will face 12th-seeded Daniel Evans, who beat Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-4.

Fourth-seeded Jannik Sinner overcame a second-set letdown to defeat Yoshihito Nishioka 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 and reach his seventh quarterfinal of the season.

The Italian broke Nishioka’s serve three consecutive times to close out the third set.

Sinner moved to 26-6 for the season, having reached the semifinals in Monte Carlo. The eighth-ranked Italian will next face Lorenzo Musetti, who rallied to defeat Cameron Norrie 3-6, 6-4, 6-1.

Iga Swiatek advances to Stuttgart quarterfinals, Coco Gauff out

Iga Swiatek advances to Stuttgart quarterfinals, Coco Gauff out
Updated 21 April 2023
AP

Iga Swiatek advances to Stuttgart quarterfinals, Coco Gauff out

Iga Swiatek advances to Stuttgart quarterfinals, Coco Gauff out
  • After a first-round bye in Stuttgart, Swiatek’s clay season started smoothly in a one-sided first set
Updated 21 April 2023
AP

STUTTGART: Top-ranked Iga Swiatek returned from a rib injury with a convincing 6-1, 6-4 win over Zheng Qinwen to reach the quarterfinals of the Porsche Grand Prix on Thursday as Coco Gauff suffered an upset loss to Anastasia Potapova.

Swiatek hadn’t played since reaching the semifinals at Indian Wells last month and missed the Miami Open as well as Poland’s match in the Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers.

After a first-round bye in Stuttgart, Swiatek’s clay season started smoothly in a one-sided first set before Zheng came back from 3-1 down to level the second at 4-4, only for Swiatek to break Zheng’s serve in the next game and serve out the win.

Next up is a quarterfinal meeting with Karolina Pliskova after the Czech player beat Donna Vekic 6-2, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (5).

Potapova beat sixth-ranked Gauff 6-2, 6-3 in a match where break points made all the difference. Potapova saved six break points on her own serve and converted three of 13 in Gauff’s service games. It was the American’s first tournament since she split with coach Diego Moyano, citing personal reasons on Moyano’s part.

Potapova next plays fourth-seeded Caroline Garcia, who defeated Tatjana Maria 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Paula Badosa set up a quarterfinal meeting with second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka after she beat fellow Spanish player Cristina Bucsa 6-1, 6-2 in their second-round match.

Beatriz Haddad Maia advanced to a quarterfinal with Ons Jabeur after Elena Rybakina retired from their match when the Brazilian player was leading 6-1, 3-1.

