Sudan Unrest
Sudan Unrest

UK asks citizens to evacuate before Sudan cease-fire ends

UK asks citizens to evacuate before Sudan cease-fire ends
A British Royal Air Force C-130 Hercules military transport that was carrying evacuees from Sudan is pictured on the tarmac at Larnaca International Airport in Cyprus (AFP)
Updated 8 sec ago
AFP

UK asks citizens to evacuate before Sudan cease-fire ends

UK asks citizens to evacuate before Sudan cease-fire ends
  • The UK has been using an airstrip near the capital Khartoum to fly its citizens, their dependents and other foreign nationals
Updated 8 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: Foreign Secretary James Cleverly urged Britons and their relatives in Sudan to use evacuation flights Thursday while they are still available, as the end of a temporary cease-fire looms.
London has evacuated 536 people on six flights since launching civilian airlifts late Tuesday, according to the foreign office, with further flights planned throughout Thursday.
Doubts are growing about the ability to continue the operation, after heavy battles occurred on the second full day of a three-day US-brokered truce.
“We cannot predict exactly what will happen when that cease-fire ends but what we do know is it will be much, much harder, potentially impossible,” Cleverly told Sky News of continuing the evacuations beyond Thursday.
“So what we’re saying to British nationals is if you’re hesitant, if you’re weighing up your options, our strong advice is to go.
“Whilst the cease-fire is up and running, there are planes, there’s capacity, we will lift you out. We are not able to make those same assurances once a cease-fire is ended.”
The UK has been using an airstrip near the capital Khartoum to fly its citizens, their dependents and other foreign nationals out of the conflict-mired country.
They are being taken to a British military base in Cyprus, before onward travel on to the UK.
London had faced domestic criticism for initially extracting only diplomats and their families at the weekend, and for lagging in the number of people it had airlifted out.
Cleverly defended the government’s approach in a round of broadcast interviews, arguing “different countries are operating evacuations in different ways.”
For British nationals, “the pattern that we’ve seen is they tend to be more distributed around the city, often have Sudanese nationals as part of their families (and) this makes the evacuation much more complicated,” he told BBC Radio.

US plans rare nuclear missile submarine visit in message to North Korea

US plans rare nuclear missile submarine visit in message to North Korea
Updated 27 April 2023
Reuters

US plans rare nuclear missile submarine visit in message to North Korea

US plans rare nuclear missile submarine visit in message to North Korea
  • Because US SSBNs rely on secrecy and stealth to ensure their survival and preserve their ability to launch nuclear missiles during a war, they rarely make public stops in foreign ports
Updated 27 April 2023
Reuters

SEOUL: For the first time since the 1980s a US Navy nuclear-armed ballistic missile submarine (SSBN) will visit South Korea to help demonstrate Washington’s resolve to protect the country from a North Korean attack.
The visit was announced in a joint declaration during a summit between South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and US President Joe Biden in Washington on Wednesday.
Because US SSBNs rely on secrecy and stealth to ensure their survival and preserve their ability to launch nuclear missiles during a war, they rarely make public stops in foreign ports.
“That could be a huge pressure on North Korea, because usually they don’t share where those submarines are,” said Moon Keun-sik, a retired South Korean submarine captain and squadron leader.
The United States has pledged to deploy more so-called “strategic assets” such as aircraft carriers, submarines, and long-range bombers to South Korea to deter North Korea, which has developed increasingly powerful missiles that can hit targets from South Korea to the mainland United States.
The submarine visit is also seen as a way to reassure South Korea and quell talk in Seoul of developing homegrown nuclear weapons.
“If a US SSBN visits and docks in South Korea, that is very unusual and symbolic ... the US wants to show it is going for stronger deterrence in a visible way and to calm South Koreans’ concerns,” Choi Il, another retired South Korean submarine captain, told Reuters.
Pyongyang has condemned the recent deployment of US aircraft carriers and joint South Korea-US military drills as proof of the allies’ hostile intent.
The US Navy fields 14 SSBNs, often referred to as “boomers.” Each of the Ohio-class submarines carry 20 Trident II D5 missiles, each of which can deliver up to eight nuclear warheads to targets as far as 12,000 kilometers away.
There were regular SSBN visits to South Korea in the 1970s, during another period when South Korea was debating the strength of US commitments and the need for its own nuclear arsenal, according to a report by the Federation of American Scientists.
“For a few years the boomers arrived at a steady rate, almost every month, sometimes 2-3 visits per month,” wrote the report’s author, Hans Kristensen. “Then, in 1981, the visits stopped and the boomers haven’t been back since.”
No further details were provided about the South Korea visit but it the declaration said it would be evidence of the United States’ commitment to “further enhance the regular visibility of strategic assets to the Korean Peninsula.”
A senior US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told reporters that the visit would be part of more frequent trips to the peninsula by strategic assets, but that there is “no vision for any regular stationing or basing of those assets and certainly not nuclear weapons” in South Korea.

Australia to overhaul immigration system, smooth entry for skilled workers

Australia to overhaul immigration system, smooth entry for skilled workers
Updated 27 April 2023
Reuters

Australia to overhaul immigration system, smooth entry for skilled workers

Australia to overhaul immigration system, smooth entry for skilled workers
  • Home affairs minister: ‘Our migration system ... is broken. It is failing our businesses, it is failing migrants themselves’
  • Australia has been competing with comparable countries, like Canada and Germany, to lure more skilled migrants
Updated 27 April 2023
Reuters

SYDNEY: Australia proposed on Thursday overhauling its immigration system to speed up getting highly skilled workers into the country and smoothening the path to permanent residency.
The federal Labor government said the current system used to select skilled migrants — the points test — will be modified to identify people with the correct skill sets the Australian economy needs going forward.
“Our migration system ... is broken. It is failing our businesses, it is failing migrants themselves. And most importantly, it is failing Australians. That cannot continue,” Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil said in a speech at the National Press Club.
Australia has been competing with comparable countries, like Canada and Germany, to lure more skilled migrants, with the surge in demand exacerbated by an aging population.
The government said the visa process for high-skilled professionals will be made quicker and easier, while steps would be taken to retain international students.
Temporary skilled visa holders, who had been denied even the opportunity to apply for permanent residency, will be able to do that by the end of this year, O’Neil said. But it will not add to Australia’s annual intake of permanent migrants, she said.
In September, Australia raised its intake of permanent migrants to 195,000 this financial year, up by 35,000, to help businesses battling widespread staff shortages and pledged more staff and funds to speed up visa processing.
From July 1, the government said it would raise the migrant wage threshold of temporary skilled workers to A$70,000 ($46,250) from A$53,900, stuck at the same level since 2013.
Around 90 percent of all full-time jobs in Australia are now paid more than the current threshold, leading to the exploitation of migrant workers, the government said.

Appeals court rejects Trump effort to block Pence testimony

Appeals court rejects Trump effort to block Pence testimony
Updated 27 April 2023
AP

Appeals court rejects Trump effort to block Pence testimony

Appeals court rejects Trump effort to block Pence testimony
  • Former VP Pence has spoken extensively about Trump’s pressure campaign urging him to reject Biden’s victory in the days leading up to Jan. 6, 2021
Updated 27 April 2023
AP

WASHINGTON: A federal appeals court on Wednesday night moved former Vice President Mike Pence closer to appearing before a grand jury investigating efforts to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election, rejecting a bid by former President Donald Trump’s lawyers to block the testimony.

It was not immediately clear what day Pence might appear before the grand jury, which for months has been investigating the events preceding the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol and efforts by Trump and his allies to subvert the election outcome. But Pence’s testimony, coming as he moves closer to entering the 2024 presidential race, would be a milestone moment in the investigation and would likely give prosecutors a key first-person account as they press forward with their inquiry.
The order from the three-judge panel of the US Circuit Court of Appeals was sealed and none of the parties are mentioned by name in online court records. But the appeal in the sealed case was filed just days after a lower-court judge had directed Pence to testify over objections from the Trump team.
A lawyer for Pence and a spokesman for Trump did not immediately return emails seeking comment, and a spokesman for the Justice Department special counsel leading the investigation declined to comment.
Pence was subpoenaed to testify earlier this year, but lawyers for Trump objected, citing executive privilege concerns. A judge in March refused to block Trump’s appearance, though he did side with the former vice president’s constitutional claims that he could not be forced to answer questions about anything related to his role as presiding over the Senate’s certification of votes on Jan. 6.
“We’ll obey the law, we’ll tell the truth,” Pence said in an interview with CBS News’s “Face the Nation” that aired Sunday. “And the story that I’ve been telling the American people all across the country, the story that I wrote in the pages of my memoir, that’ll be the story I tell in that setting.”
Pence has spoken extensively about Trump’s pressure campaign urging him to reject Biden’s victory in the days leading up to Jan. 6, including in his book “So Help Me God.” Pence, as vice president, had a ceremonial role overseeing Congress’ counting of the Electoral College vote, but did not have the power to affect the results, despite Trump’s contention otherwise.
Pence has said that Trump endangered his family and everyone else who was at the Capitol that day and history will hold him “accountable.”
“For four years, we had a close working relationship. It did not end well,” Pence wrote, summing up their time in the White House.
The special counsel leading the investigation, Jack Smith, has cast a broad net in interviews and has sought the testimony of a long list of former Trump aides, including ex-White House counsel Pat Cipollone and former adviser Stephen Miller.
Smith is separately investigating Trump over the potential mishandling of hundreds of classified documents at his Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago, as well as efforts to obstruct that probe.
It is not clear when either of the special counsel’s investigations will end or who, if anyone, will be charged.
 

US House Republicans pass debt-ceiling hike, hoping to spur Biden to talks

US House Republicans pass debt-ceiling hike, hoping to spur Biden to talks
Updated 27 April 2023
Reuters

US House Republicans pass debt-ceiling hike, hoping to spur Biden to talks

US House Republicans pass debt-ceiling hike, hoping to spur Biden to talks
  • McCarthy bridged deep divides among House Republicans to get the bill passed
  • White House insists on a debt limit increase with no strings attached, as Congress did three times under Donald Trump
Updated 27 April 2023
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The US House of Representatives on Wednesday narrowly passed a bill to raise the government’s $31.4 trillion debt ceiling that includes sweeping spending cuts over the next decade.

The bill isn’t expected to pass the Senate, and President Joe Biden would veto it if it did — but the mostly partisan 217-215 vote represents a win for Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on an issue that rattled investors and markets.
Now, McCarthy hopes to lure Biden into negotiations on cutting spending, even as the White House and congressional Democrats insist on a debt limit increase with no strings attached.
The US Treasury Department could run out of ways to pay its bills in a matter of weeks if Congress fails to act, and financial markets are already flashing warning signs. A 2011 standoff led to a downgrade of the government’s credit rating, which pushed borrowing costs higher and hammered investments.
“We’ve done our job,” a victorious McCarthy told reporters just after the vote. “The Republicans have raised the debt limit. You have not. Neither has Schumer,” McCarthy added, referring to Biden and top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer.
McCarthy bridged deep divides among House Republicans to get the bill passed. Next is the far more daunting task in trying to broker a compromise with Democrats without losing the backing of some of his most conservative fellow Republicans.
McCarthy called on Biden to begin negotiations on a debt limit increase and spending-cut bill and for the Senate to either approve the House bill or to pass its own.
The House bill would increase Washington’s borrowing authority by $1.5 trillion or until March 31, whichever comes first, raising the specter of another round of negotiations during the 2024 presidential campaign. The bill would pare spending to 2022 levels and then cap growth at 1 percent a year, repeal some tax incentives for renewable energy and stiffen work requirements for some antipoverty programs.
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden would not sign off on such cuts.
“President Biden will never force middle class and working families to bear the burden of tax cuts for the wealthiest, as this bill does,” she said in a statement. “The President has made clear this bill has no chance of becoming law.”

Democrats say bill ‘DOA’
Schumer told reporters the House bill is “dead on arrival” in the Senate and that the Republican measure “only brings us dangerously closer” to a historic US debt default that would shake markets and economies worldwide.
Democrats control the Senate with 51 votes.
Earlier in the day, House Majority Leader Steve Scalize predicted in an interview that passage of the Republican debt limit bill would change the “entire dynamic” and pressure Democrats to engage in negotiations.
Republicans were quick to praise McCarthy’s victory, which had been in doubt until the last moment.
“It now demonstrates that we can govern even with a five member majority, and there’s been so much criticism that we couldn’t do this,” Representative Michael McCaul said of the debt ceiling vote. “We’ve proved to the country that we can govern.”
Throughout debate on the bill, Republicans cast Democrats as free-wheeling spenders of taxpayer money, which they say has pushed the national debt into a danger zone.
Democrats, meanwhile, bemoaned the deep spending cuts the measure would bring on programs including health care for the poor, Head Start education for pre-schoolers and an array of other programs including law enforcement and airport security operations.
The Department of Transportation said Wednesday the bill would shut down 375 federally-staffed and contract-run air traffic control towers around the country and result in 7,500 fewer rail safety inspection days.
Early on Wednesday morning, McCarthy had to give in to some of his members’ demands to keep the legislation alive.
The overnight changes removed a provision that would have ended a tax credit for biofuels that was part of Biden’s climate change initiatives in the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act.
Bending to the far-right wing of the party, Republicans also accelerated some new, tougher work requirements for receiving Medicaid health care benefits for the poor, angering Democrats.
“Republicans’ massive tax cuts to the rich have cost taxpayers over $10 trillion over the last two decades and now they want America’s workers and families to pay the price,” said Representative Richard Neal, the senior Democrat on the House Ways and Means Committee.
The White House has called on Congress to raise the debt limit without conditions, as it did three times under Biden’s Republican predecessor, Donald Trump.
Lawmakers do not know precisely how much time they have left to act. The “x-date” when the Treasury Department would no longer be able to pay all its bills could come as early as June or stretch later into summer.
 

Young Arabs discuss education, employment and empowerment during UN event

Young Arabs discuss education, employment and empowerment during UN event
Updated 27 April 2023
ALI YOUNES

Young Arabs discuss education, employment and empowerment during UN event

Young Arabs discuss education, employment and empowerment during UN event
  • A key theme of the UN Economic and Social Council Youth Forum for the Arab States Region was the transition from ‘Learning to Earning’
  • The event in New York gave young Arabs a chance to share experiences, showcase achievements and discuss ways to empower young people
Updated 27 April 2023
ALI YOUNES

NEW YORK CITY: During an event at the UN headquarters in New York on Wednesday, young men and women from the Arab world discussed youth participation in public life, employment and education, along with opportunities for empowerment.

One of the key themes of the Youth Forum for the Arab States Region, which was organized by the UN Economic and Social Council, was the transition from “Learning to Earning,” which included discussions of educational opportunities, the state of the job market, and other factors that can affect a young person’s progression from education to employment.

The event also gave young Arabs a chance to share their stories and projects, showcase their achievements, and discuss ways in which they can help to empower other young people from the region through their experiences of education, employment and volunteering.

Men and women from Sudan, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Yemen, Qatar and Oman, among other states in the region, talked about the experiences that helped shape not only their careers but their outlooks on life, and their success stories.

Youth unemployment in the Arab world was a major topic of discussion. Hany Anan from Lebanon, who chaired the session, said that before the COVID-19 pandemic, the unemployment rate among young people stood at about 29 percent in North Africa, and about 24 percent in Arab countries in the Middle East. He added that the rate among women in the Arab world was higher, between 36 and 40 percent.

According to the UN figures, one in five people in the Arab world is between the ages of 15 and 24, and more than half of a population of more than 400 million is below the age of 25.

Mayada Adil, a Sudanese refugee, doctor, fashion designer and campaigner for health-equity rights for women, told the forum that she focuses on “sustainable development” that allows young people to shape their own futures by making choices that enhance their personal and professional development.

She added that she expects a major shift in the Arab world toward digitization and the optimization of job markets, and so there is a need to train young people in the subjects and skills they will need to meet future labor demands and integrate themselves into the economic and social infrastructure. 

“Let’s make concrete efforts to invest in the potential of our youth,” Adil said.

Asmae El-Hajji, a young mother and researcher, talked about her experience of voluntary work at a young age in her native Morocco and how that had influenced her personality and career path, and had a positive effect on her earnings.

Talal Ahmed, from Yemen, encouraged new and recent graduates in the region to look for “alternative ways to make income” rather than focusing solely on the traditional job market, for example by following an entrepreneurial path and starting their own businesses.

Aceel Radi, an environmental specialist from Saudi Arabia, highlighted a number of initiatives launched by authorities in the Kingdom to invest in the potential of the young Saudi population.

She pointed out that the number of young people in the Arab world is projected to reach 92 million by 2030 and said her country is actively working to boost development and sustainability among Saudi youth.

Abdullah Mohammed Al-Mohannadi from Qatar and Shamsah from Oman discussed the role of education in preparing young people for future job markets.

Al-Mohannadi said the Qatari government has established several universities in the country and encourages international educational institutions to set up campuses there as part of its strategy to empower the youth population in support of the strategic national vision for the future.

Shamsah said that Oman is committed to sustainability and the diversification of the skills among its young population. Training in soft skills, such as financial services, tourism and digitization, is key to the nation’s investment in youth, she added.

