NYUAD research team develops first ingestible electroceutical device to regulate appetite

ABU DHABI: Researchers at NYU Abu Dhabi have created the first ingestible electroceutical device for neuromodulation of the gut-brain axis, which could be used to control appetite and cure metabolic and neurological diseases.
The non-invasive capsule was invented in partnership with Prof. Giovanni Traverso, of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and graduate student James McRae, the Emirates News Agency reported.
Electrodes on the device’s surface deliver electrical stimulation to stomach mucosal tissue.
Several physiological activities, including feeding and emotional behavior, are regulated by the gut-brain axis but existing pharmaceutical and surgical treatments for modulating it involve long recovery times and associated risks.
The device, which was inspired by the water-wicking skin of the Australian prickly devil lizard Moloch horridus, has a fluid-wicking capsule coating with grooved patterns and a water-compatible surface, allowing it to skip the gastric fluid in the stomach and reach direct electrode-tissue contact.
Through endoscopic stimulation, gastric electrical stimulation directly triggers the release of the ghrelin hormone. Oral ingestion of the capsule device was shown to regulate levels of the hormone significantly and repeatedly.
The capsules are powered by ingestible batteries, which have been proved in large animals to provide stimulation for 20 minutes before being expelled within two weeks of consumption.
Prof. Khalil Ramadi, director of the Laboratory for Advanced Neuroengineering and Translational Medicine, who led the NYUAD team, said: “Electroceuticals, or electrical stimulation therapies, have emerged as the next frontier of neuromodulation.
“Ingestible electroceuticals… can regulate precise neurohormonal circuits while avoiding the discomfort patients can experience with invasive treatments.
“Future ingestible electroceutical systems could be designed and customized for specific applications beyond acute, short-term gastric stimulation.”