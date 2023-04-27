EU team presses on with probe of Lebanon Central Bank chief

Arabian Travel Market 2023 to attract 34,000 participants

DUBAI: Arabian Travel Market 2023 will kick off on Monday at Dubai World Trade Center, attracting around 34,000 visitors from around the globe.

The 30th edition of the show will feature over 2,000 exhibitors and representatives from more than 150 countries from the travel, tourist, and hospitality industries.

Under the theme “Working Towards Net Zero,” ATM 2023 will provide a forum for participants to make new connections, share expertise, and demonstrate technologies that have the potential to accelerate the global travel sector’s shift toward decarbonization.

“ATM 2023 will provide a platform for a diverse array of public and private-sector speakers, all of whom will offer expert insights into sustainable travel trends, responsible tourism and a host of other industry-critical issues,” Danielle Curtis, exhibition director ME at Arabian Travel Market, said.

“Our opening session, for instance, will see policymakers take to the ATM Global Stage for a ministerial debate on how travel can tackle the climate crisis,” she said.

The debate will be moderated by CNN’s Eleni Giokos, and the panel will feature Abdulla bin Touq Al-Marri, UAE minister of economy; Makram Mustafa Abdul Karim Al-Qaisi, Jordan’s minister of tourism and antiquities; Walid Nassar, Lebanon’s tourism minister; and Sukit Mohanty, chief of the UNDRR for Arab States.

Exhibitor participation in ATM 2023 has increased by 27 percent over the previous year’s event, with growth recorded across all show sectors. The event’s travel tech and hotels sectors particularly experienced significant year-on-year growth, increasing by 62 percent and 37.5 percent, respectively.

Saudi Arabia will be well-represented at ATM 2023. According to government figures, the Kingdom received more international visitors than any other Arab country during the first nine months of last year, attracting more than 18 million visitors.

The ATM Travel Tech Stage host discussions on how artificial intelligence, the metaverse, cryptocurrency and big data are affecting the travel industry.

The International Luxury Travel Market Arabia will return to the show this year, exploring trends and possibilities in high-end tourism

There will also be sessions from the International Tourism & Investment Conference, the International Congress and Convention Association, and Global Business Travel.

