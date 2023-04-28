You are here

Saudi TikToker wins over $1m within minutes during LIVE battle

Saudi TikToker wins over $1m within minutes during LIVE battle
The platform would receive the lion’s share of the prize money, according to social media users. (Twitter/Sourced)
Saudi TikToker wins over $1m within minutes during LIVE battle

Saudi TikToker wins over $1m within minutes during LIVE battle
  • Qaied Al-Majd’s contest with rival influencer Youssef attracted 950k followers
  • Reactions from social media users varied, with some celebrating and others slamming the win
LONDON: A video of Saudi TikTok influencer Qaied Al-Majd went viral on Thursday after he completed one of the social media platform’s biggest challenges, winning SR4 million ($1.1 million) within minutes.

A TikTok LIVE battle between Al-Majd and Pakistani influencer Youssef on Wednesday generated views from over 950,000 followers, who paid the sum as they cheered for the streamers, Al-Arabiya reported.

Users, who said the battle lasted five minutes, speculated that the platform would receive the lion’s share of the prize money, which is almost SR2.6 million, leaving Al-Majd with SR700,000.

Youssef, who was competing with Al-Majd, is likely to receive SR500,000.

TikTok LIVE battles are real-time competitions in which streamers challenge each other, and the winner is decided by followers, who, while watching the battle, send virtual coins that winners can exchange for money.

The hefty sums won by the two TikTokers were viewed differently by social media users, with some celebrating the event, while others condemned it.

Noura Al-Tamimi expressed her pride in a tweet, saying: “Our son has smashed it. Well deserved.”

Another Twitter user wrote: “May you joyfully dance tomorrow and every day. Only happiness suits this face.”

However, Abdulrahman Al-Thuwaibi was dismayed, writing: “(Foolish) followers remain and expand, and these are the most important element in the system as they were the ones who made those (influencers) famous. Things then developed and (followers) started paying (influencers) to support them — you never know, they could hire them in the future.”

Another social media user, Dr. Waleed Al-Zamel, believed society was failing its youth. He wrote in a tweet: “Society does not understand the needs of the youth in order to respond to them, but rather it is in conflict with them. Blaming the youth alone will not be enough. What could make a difference is to understand the language of the youth and how they think. Then we try to harness their energies to serve the country.”

Topics: TikTok TikTok LIVE

Updated 28 April 2023
Zaira Lakhpatwala

Kerning Cultures Network's 'al empire' podcast returns for 3rd season

Kerning Cultures Network’s ‘al empire’ podcast returns for 3rd season
  • Mo Amer and Big Hass are among the prominent names to feature
Updated 28 April 2023
Zaira Lakhpatwala

DUBAI: Kerning Cultures Network, a Dubai-based podcast network, has launched the third season of its acclaimed show “al empire.”

Launched in 2019, the podcast features prominent Arabs from around the world. Previous guests include award-winning Lebanese filmmaker Nadine Labaki; Egyptian satirist and comedian Bassem Youssef; host and co-creator of “Radiolab” Jad Abumrad; and Saudi actor Dina Shihabi.

The third season, timed to coincide with Arab American Heritage Month, also features several big names.

The first episode features Palestinian-American actor, writer and comedian Mo Amer, who talks about his early standup comedy years, life as a Palestinian refugee in Texas, and how he hopes to inspire people to share their stories through art.

Other guests include radio and music personality Big Hass; Moroccan contemporary artist Hassan Hajjaj; and Lebanese-Canadian entrepreneur Khaled Kteily.

Podcasts over the past few years have started introducing video, with the format continuing to grow.

Spotify last year introduced video podcasts in Saudi Arabia and Egypt, among other markets.

KC is now launching “al empire” in video form with the full interviews being published on YouTube.

Hebah Fisher, CEO of KC, told Arab News: “For the past eight years Kerning Cultures Network has been audio-first. Yet, with this season of ‘al empire,’ we’re expanding our slate to video too.

“Audiences can choose to listen to the episodes, or watch the full, uncut interviews on YouTube.”

Fisher said that the podcast is “the show we always wished we had growing up.”

She added: “As Arabs, we don’t do a good enough job profiling our successes, and this show is an answer to just that.”

“Al Empire” is available on all major podcast platforms and KC’s YouTube channel.

Sky News journalist is reunited in Saudi Arabia with uncle fleeing Sudan

Sky News journalist is reunited in Saudi Arabia with uncle fleeing Sudan
Updated 27 April 2023
Arab News

Sky News journalist is reunited in Saudi Arabia with uncle fleeing Sudan

Sky News journalist is reunited in Saudi Arabia with uncle fleeing Sudan
  • Yousra Elbagir’s relative was among people evacuated from Sudan to Jeddah
Updated 27 April 2023
Arab News

JEDDAH: Sky News Africa correspondent Yousra Elbagir unexpectedly found her uncle among crowds of Sudan evacuees arriving in Jeddah.

Video footage shared by Sky showed Elbagir spotting her relative during live coverage at King Faisal Naval Base in Jeddah. He was standing among others who had been evacuated from the war-torn country.

Elbagir was looking for one more person to interview when she exclaimed: “Oh my God, that is my uncle.”

She hurried to the man, whose name is Mohsin, and they embraced as he held the Saudi flag.

Mohsin said he had left Sudan on Wednesday but was too tired to speak on camera when requested to by Elbagir.

Saudi ship Amana transported 1,687 people from Port Sudan to King Faisal Naval Base on Wednesday, said the Kingdom’s Foreign Ministry.

The total number of people evacuated by Saudi Arabia from Sudan has reached 2,351, of whom 119 are Saudi citizens with the remainder of the total made up of 67 nationalities.

Topics: Sudan Sudan clashes

Amazon UNIVERSITY Esports, Shahid announce new gaming collaboration in KSA

Amazon UNIVERSITY Esports, Shahid announce new gaming collaboration in KSA
Updated 27 April 2023
Arab News

Amazon UNIVERSITY Esports, Shahid announce new gaming collaboration in KSA

Amazon UNIVERSITY Esports, Shahid announce new gaming collaboration in KSA
  • Organizations joined forces to bring esports and broadcast TV together
  • Collaboration is expected to capitalize on region’s fast-growing market, expected to exceed $5 billion by 2025
Updated 27 April 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Amazon UNIVERSITY Esports, the world’s premiere e-sports competition for university students, and streaming platform Shahid announced on Thursday their latest collaboration to unite e-sports and broadcast TV.

The two organizations unveiled their new partnership that combines the two popular entertainment areas to offer an enhanced experience for young users of both platforms.

Mario Perez, CEO of MENATech, the AUE project host in the region, highlighted how the new partnership has the potential to benefit both industries.

“E-sports and streaming platforms are growing significantly in the MENA region, thanks to an increasingly young population and an increasingly virtual world. Due to this, this partnership empowers two ecosystems with great potential,” he commented.

Natasha Matos-Hemingway, chief commercial and marketing officer at Shahid, pointed out how the collaboration aligns with the Kingdom’s National Gaming and Esports Strategy, the government’s vision to establish the country as the world’s foremost gaming hub by 2030.

She explained how the strategy is a demonstration of the Kingdom’s government’s willingness to back the sector, and that “through collaborations of this kind, we are confident that we can help contribute to the ambitious National Gaming and Esports Strategy, which aims to make Saudi Arabia a global center for gaming and esports by 2030.

“This collaboration is a positive step forward for both Shahid and Amazon UNIVERSITY Esports; we cannot wait to see what the future holds for esports in the GCC and MENA region,” she added.

Amazon UNIVERSITY Esports is a worldwide collegiate league developed by Amazon, GGTech, and NUEL that runs leagues for university students in 16 countries spanning Europe, Latin and North America, and the Middle East.

The organization said since its launch in Saudi Arabia, it has had a huge growth in the number of players and teams, participating universities, and organizing competitions and events, making it one of the leading players in the esports field in the region.

Thanks to the numerous e-sports events held in the country, Saudi Arabia’s gaming sector has grown at a fast rate.

With a population of almost 40 million in the Kingdom, with more than half under the age of 25, gaming revenues have also been on the rise.

Along with Saudi Arabia and the UAE, the Middle East and North Africa region’s esports revenue is expected to exceed $5 billion by 2025.

Topics: Amazon UNIVERSITY Esports Shahid gaming and esports industry

Russian court fines Wikipedia again for article about war in Ukraine

Russian court fines Wikipedia again for article about war in Ukraine
Updated 27 April 2023
Reuters

Russian court fines Wikipedia again for article about war in Ukraine

Russian court fines Wikipedia again for article about war in Ukraine
  • Wikipedia ordered to pay two million roubles ($24,510) for not removing “banned content” related to the Russian military
Updated 27 April 2023
Reuters

LONDON: A Russian court on Thursday fined the Wikimedia Foundation, which owns Wikipedia, two million roubles ($24,510) for not deleting what it said was “banned content” related to the Russian military, Interfax reported.
It said this was the seventh fine imposed on Wikimedia in 2023 for not removing prohibited information. The fines now total 8.4 million roubles.
The latest penalty was for not removing an article about a military unit that contained “classified military information” about its location, composition and equipment, including information related to the progress of what Russia calls its special military operation in Ukraine.
Wikimedia did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It has previously said information that Russian authorities complained about was well-sourced and in line with Wikipedia standards.
Wikipedia is one of the few surviving independent sources of information in Russia since a state crackdown on online content intensified after Moscow invaded Ukraine last year.
“We are not blocking Wikipedia yet, there are no such plans for now,” Interfax quoted digital affairs minister Maksut Shadaev as saying last week.

Topics: Wikipedia Russia

Arab News rakes in 4 medals at 2023 Indigo Awards

Arab News rakes in 4 medals at 2023 Indigo Awards
Updated 27 April 2023
Arab News

Arab News rakes in 4 medals at 2023 Indigo Awards

Arab News rakes in 4 medals at 2023 Indigo Awards
  • Leading English-language daily honored with new medals in magazine, newspaper design, infographic categories for outstanding pages
Updated 27 April 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Arab News added a further four medals from the 2023 Indigo Design Awards, a prestigious recognition of exceptional creativity and design talent from around the world.

The leading English-language daily received a total of four awards — one gold, two silver, and one bronze — across various categories, taking the total to nearly 100 since its rebranding in 2018.

Its SIMEC fishing special was awarded gold in the infographics for graphic design category, while Arab News’ special cover for the Qatar World Cup 2022 won bronze in the magazine and newspaper design class.

In addition, the newspaper’s Saudi animal kingdom project received two silver medals in both categories for its outstanding design.

The SIMEC fishing special project, created for the Saudi International Marine Exhibition and Conference, was a showcase of Saudi Arabia’s stunning marine life. With its sophisticated graphics and detailed structure, it took readers on a journey to explore the hidden depths of the Arabian Sea.

The animal kingdom project was created as a complementary print page for the Rewinding Arabia deep dive and aimed to celebrate the Kingdom’s rich and diverse animal life through an interactive design.

Designed to offer Arab News readers a special front-page cover wrap that could serve as a souvenir of the much-anticipated sporting event, the Qatar World Cup 2022 page was not only appreciated by readers but also recognized earlier this year by the 5th International Newspaper Design Competition, where it won gold and silver medals for its ability to combine practical design with impressive attention to detail.

Arab News relaunched in 2018 with a commitment to become digital-first and design-focused. The new brand identity was reflected in its cutting-edge editorial and fresh design approach.

The Indigo Design Awards is a global platform that recognizes excellence in design across various disciplines, including digital, branding, and print. The awards celebrate creativity, innovation, and originality in design, and attract entries from leading designers, agencies, and studios from around the world.

Over the years, Arab News has been honored by multiple international design awards competitions including the Society for News Design Awards, the Society of Publication Designers Awards, and the European Newspaper Awards.

Arab News’ success at the 2023 Indigo Design Awards is a further reflection of its commitment to producing high-quality journalism and design that engages and informs its readers.

The newspaper is dedicated to providing the latest news and analysis from the Middle East and beyond, and to creating a unique and engaging reader experience.

For more information about Arab News and its award-winning design, visit https://www.arabnews.com/greatesthits

Topics: Arab News Indigo Awards

