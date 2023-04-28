You are here

Sudan's UK envoy blames Rapid Support Forces for bloodshed

Charge d’Affaires Khalid Mohamed Ali Hassan told Arab News that the RSF needs to accept a swift reintegration into the Sudanese Armed Forces. (AN Photo)
Charge d'Affaires Khalid Mohamed Ali Hassan told Arab News that the RSF needs to accept a swift reintegration into the Sudanese Armed Forces. (AN Photo)
Alex Whiteman

  • ‘The price is very high on Sudanese people because of this rebellion,’ Khalid Mohamed Ali Hassan tells Arab News
  • Charge d’Affaires thanks Saudi Arabia for ceasefire efforts, slams Western media for misrepresenting conflict
Alex Whiteman

LONDON: Sudan’s representative to the UK has put the blame for the violence enveloping his country squarely in the lap of the Rapid Support Forces, demanding that the paramilitary group lay down its weapons.  

Charge d’Affaires Khalid Mohamed Ali Hassan told Arab News that the RSF needs to accept a swift reintegration into the Sudanese Armed Forces and take responsibility for the bloodshed.

“The RSF, which was once a part of the Sudanese military, started this violence, attacking the army, its general command, and even Gen. (Abdel Fattah) Al-Burhan himself,” said Hassan.

“It has behaved recklessly, with no care or respect for international humanitarian law nor the norms of the army because they aren’t the army. Actually, they’re a militia … They’ve taken families hostage … even used civilians as shields.

“We need the world to know that this isn’t a war between two generals but a rebellion by this rebel force, and the Sudanese military is responding to it to protect civilians.”

Hassan was speaking several hours into the latest Saudi-US-brokered 72-hour ceasefire between the warring groups, but with previous ceasefires swiftly broken, he had scant faith in the present one holding, noting a breakdown in RSF communication and coordination.

The collapse into violence between the RSF and SAF comes just months after a framework agreement was reached that many hoped would lead the country back to civilian government after the October 2021 military coup.

Both Al-Burhan and the RSF chief Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, also known as Hemeti, were signatories to the Dec. 5 agreement in Khartoum, alongside the leaders of Forces of Freedom and Change — the country’s largest pro-democracy group — and 40 other parties.

Providing a path to a civilian-led transition made up of democratic elections and the return of the military to its barracks, the framework agreement stipulated a need for full civilian control over all aspects of society, with a security and defense council headed by the prime minister.

But as he thanked the Saudi government for its efforts in brokering the latest truce, Hassan warned against “negative international pressure” which, pointing squarely at the Western-pushed framework agreement, he considers partly culpable for the present chaos.

“You know in our discussions with the British, we always said to them that the framework agreement would create what we’re witnessing now because they talked about integrating the RSF as part of the agreement,” he said.

“But under the workshops, Hemeti said he’d commit to the integration but over a period of 10 years. Why did he need 10 years? The army said two was sufficient.

“RSF forces are well-known to the army. The personnel are well-known. They took salaries from the army budget. It’s not like a rebel movement that’s very difficult to integrate. Ten years is very long, and it’s one of the reasons we’re now seeing these clashes.”

Hassan also castigated the framework’s isolating of the “very important political figures” that had been involved in the 2020 Juba Agreement, which ended decades of violence in Sudan through provision of economic and land rights and political representation for the various parties involved.

Asked what would bring the present conflict to an end, he said the RSF needs to lay down its weapons and rejoin the SAF, stressing that individuals who did this would be granted amnesty by Al-Burhan.

Hassan said if the RSF persists in attacks, he is confident that the SAF would bring the situation to a close, adding that “from what we’re seeing on the ground, this will happen soon.”

He added that the SAF “said their first priority is to finish this rebellion and after that, maybe they can sit at the table to negotiate how they can integrate the RSF into the army, and how they can put down their arms and be part of the army.”

He said the army has also accepted an initiative proposed by Djibouti, Kenya and South Sudan in which the three East African countries would mediate negotiations between the RSF and SAF, adding that it “may offer something more advanced than a ceasefire.”

Stressing gratitude for Saudi efforts in brokering the series of ceasefires, he said lasting peace would come in the design of “African solutions for African challenges,” with support from those who “truly understood” what is happening in Sudan.

Hassan, however, said such efforts are not being helped by Western depictions of the conflict as a “battle between equals” rather than as the “rebellion it is.”

He added: “Western media attempts to portray this as a war between two generals, but this isn’t true because the Sudanese army is a professional army that’s more than 100 years old, proficient and made up of recruits from all across Sudan.

“It represents different ethnicities and different tribes from all of Sudan, and everyone can see themselves in this army, which is responding to this attack from a rebel group.

“So this is the first thing international or regional powers wanting to intervene must do: address what’s going on correctly.

“You have to send a message that this is a rebellion, because if this happened in any other country, even in the UK, the army would respond as ours has.”

Just moments before sitting down with Arab News, Hassan had been in a meeting with UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly.

According to Hassan, Cleverly had asked that a message of thanks be passed to the SAF for their efforts in facilitating the evacuation of UK nationals from Sudan as the violence worsened over recent days.

“This meeting also allowed us to discuss the humanitarian situation in Sudan, and we talked about the needs of our people because of the lack of food and medicine,” said Hassan.

“The minister said he would consider what help the UK could offer when he sat down to talk with the government but, you know, the price is very high on Sudanese people because of this rebellion with hospitals, schools, universities attacked.

“Doctors can’t reach the hospitals because roads have been blockaded, so the situation has been made very bad for the people.”

Hassan said he does not believe the conflict will spread beyond Sudan’s borders, pointing to the military having taken control of most of the country’s states, with efforts being made to calm tensions in western Darfur as the army centers in on Khartoum.

Topics: Sudan Unrest Sudanese Rapid Support Forces Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan

US confiscates Iran oil cargo on tanker amid Tehran tensions -sources

US confiscates Iran oil cargo on tanker amid Tehran tensions -sources
Updated 11 sec ago

US confiscates Iran oil cargo on tanker amid Tehran tensions -sources

US confiscates Iran oil cargo on tanker amid Tehran tensions -sources
Updated 11 sec ago
WASHINGTON: The US confiscated Iranian oil on a tanker at sea in recent days in a sanctions enforcement operation, three sources said, and days later Iran seized another oil-laden tanker in retaliation, according to a maritime security firm.
As oil markets remain jittery, the cargo seizure is the latest escalation between Washington and Tehran after years of sanctions pressure by the US over Iran’s nuclear program. Iran does not recognize the sanctions, and its oil exports have been rising.
Tehran says its nuclear program is for civilian purposes while Washington suspects Iran wants to develop a nuclear bomb.
Maritime security company Ambrey said the US confiscation took place at least five days before Iran’s action on Thursday. “Ambrey has assessed the seizure by the Iranian Navy to be in response to the US action,” it said in an advisory to clients.
“Both tankers were Suezmax-sized. Iran has previously responded tit-for-tat following seizures of Iranian oil cargo.”
The sources familiar with the matter, who declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of the issue, said Washington took control of the oil cargo aboard the Marshall Islands tanker Suez Rajan after securing an earlier court order. The tanker’s last reported position was near southern Africa on April 22, ship tracking data showed.
The vessel’s Greece-based manager, Empire Navigation, and the US Department of Justice did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The US Navy said Iran seized a Marshall Islands-flagged tanker in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday, the latest seizure or attack by Tehran on commercial vessels in sensitive Gulf waters.
Iranian state TV said on Friday the tanker ignored radio calls for eight hours following a collision with an Iranian boat, which left several crewmen injured and three missing.
“Before using force, we tried to call the vessel ...to stop but they did not cooperate,” Iranian deputy navy commander Rear Admiral Mostafa Tajodini told the broadcaster.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was aware of the Gulf of Oman seizure and reaffirmed support for international maritime law, a UN spokesperson said on Friday.
Last year the US tried to confiscate a cargo of Iranian oil near Greece, which prompted Tehran to seize two Greek tankers in the Gulf. Greece’s supreme court ordered the cargo returned to Iran. The two Greek tankers were later released.
In a step likely to exacerbate tensions, 12 US senators on Thursday urged President Joe Biden to remove Treasury Department policy hurdles that have prevented the Department of Homeland Security from seizing Iranian oil shipments for more than a year.
In 2020, Washington confiscated four cargoes of Iranian fuel aboard foreign ships that were bound for Venezuela and transferred them with the help of undisclosed foreign partners onto two other ships which then sailed to the US

European judges quiz aide to Lebanon central bank chief

European judges quiz aide to Lebanon central bank chief
Updated 16 min 22 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

European judges quiz aide to Lebanon central bank chief

European judges quiz aide to Lebanon central bank chief
  • Hoayek being questioned as suspect in money laundering case
  • Case involves European bank accounts belonging to Gov. Riad Salameh and brother Raja Salameh
Updated 16 min 22 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: A European judicial delegation on Friday completed its second hearing with Marianne Hoayek, assistant to the governor of Lebanon’s central bank.

Hoayek is being questioned as a suspect in a money laundering case involving European bank accounts belonging to Gov. Riad Salameh and his brother Raja Salameh.

The EU judicial delegation also questioned Madeleine Shaheen, assistant to Marwan Kheireddine, chairman of Al-Mawarid Bank.

The delegation is led by French judge Aude Buresi, and includes a Munich public prosecutor and investigators from Luxembourg.

A judicial source told Arab News: “The delegation asked Hoayek about a hundred questions, and she answered all of them.”

Hoayek attended the hearing without her legal representative, and was questioned on her role in the Banque du Liban and its financial operations, as well as her work as an executive adviser to Salameh since April 2020.

The two sessions were attended by the first investigating judge in Beirut, Charbel Abu Samra, who is in charge of executing European authorizations, along with Judge Helena Iskandar, head of the Cases Authority at the Ministry of Justice, who is representing the Lebanese state in her claim against Salameh.

Judge Buresi began questioning Kheireddine in France several weeks ago in connection with charges that included “associating with a criminal gang with the aim of embezzling public funds, breach of trust, and corruption of a public official.”

The European delegation told the Lebanese judiciary that Kheireddine, who recently returned to Beirut, must abide by requirements to refrain from entering his bank, Al-Mawarid Bank, or communicating with Riad Salameh, Raja Salameh, Nadi Salameh (son of Riad Salameh), Hoayek, Marwan Khoury, Nabil Aoun and Antoine Salameh.

The French prosecution provided information about assistance offered by Kheireddine to Riad Salameh, his brother, son and those close to him through financial accounts, which allegedly facilitated money laundering operations.

“Lebanon is not obligated to implement any control over Kheireddine on Lebanese soil,” the judicial source said.

Public Prosecutor Judge Ghassan Oueidat is expected to officially request French judicial authorities provide him with a copy of the investigations conducted into Kheireddine.

The European judicial delegation on Tuesday is due to question financial auditors Samir Gholam from Gholam & Co. Auditing, and Walid Nakfour from Ernst & Young, provided that Raja Salameh and the former director of organization and development at BDL Raja Abu Asali are questioned on Wednesday.

Raja Salameh did not attend his scheduled hearing sessions last Tuesday and Wednesday after his lawyer presented a medical excuse.

Next Thursday, the European judicial delegation will question the financial auditor at Deloitte, Nada Makhlouf.

The aforementioned financial auditors have worked auditing BDL accounts since the 1990s.

Next Friday the European delegation is scheduled to question caretaker Minister of Finance Youssef Khalil.

According to a judicial source, the foreign judicial delegation is not entitled to officially charge the persons being interrogated on Lebanese soil, but can take whatever measures it deems appropriate after returning to its country.

Judge Buresi is expected to question Riad Salameh in Paris on May 16. Whether the governor appears before the French judiciary remains to be seen.

The French financial investigation into Riad Salameh’s wealth began in July 2021, in parallel with investigations in other European countries and Switzerland.

In March 2022, France, Germany and Luxembourg froze €120 million ($132 million) of Lebanese assets following the investigation that targeted Salameh, his two brothers, and those close to him, on charges of money laundering and embezzlement of public funds in Lebanon worth more than $330 million and €5 million, respectively, between 2002 and 2021.

Topics: Middle East Lebanon Lebanon Central Bank EU

Pregnant woman, child stuck in Khartoum after year-long UK visa delay

Pregnant woman, child stuck in Khartoum after year-long UK visa delay
Updated 28 April 2023
Arab News

Pregnant woman, child stuck in Khartoum after year-long UK visa delay

Pregnant woman, child stuck in Khartoum after year-long UK visa delay
  • Husband appeals to Home Office from Britain after applying for family reunion visa in February 2022
Updated 28 April 2023
Arab News
LONDON: A pregnant Eritrean mother and her daughter stuck in Sudan are being placed at risk after waiting for more than a year for their UK visas to be issued, a charity official warned.
The Guardian reported that the mother, who is almost nine months pregnant, together with her 3-year-old daughter, are stranded in Khartoum as violence sweeps the capital.
The mother’s husband, a refugee who lives in the UK, is attempting to secure the return of his family.
They initially left Eritrea to settle in neighboring Sudan but decided that the father should travel to Britain to claim asylum.
However, since the mother and child applied for a family reunion application in February 2022 so that all three could travel to Britain, they have yet to be issued any update, despite the UK Home Office providing a 12-week estimate.
The husband said: “My wife, who is nearly nine months pregnant, and my little daughter, are trapped on the streets of Khartoum. Their home was damaged by the fighting.
“They have little access to food and water and the hospitals are closed. My wife is strong, but this situation is very bad. I can’t sleep and don’t know what we are going to do.
“If the Home Office had processed the family reunion visa when they were supposed to, my wife and daughter and our unborn child would be safely in the UK now.”
Government guidance says that individuals awaiting family reunion visas should wait nine months before contacting the Home Office for updates.
A statement said: “We apologize for the delay and appreciate your patience and understanding as we work to improve our processing timescales.”
The man told The Guardian that many others — both Eritreans as well as Sudanese — are likely in the same position as his wife.
“Do something, please, please,” he said in a statement, appealing to the Home Office to expedite the issuing of visas.
Safe Passage International head of campaigns Emily Graham said: “Sudanese men, women and children can’t wait nine months for a decision on their family reunion case, when they need a safe route right now.
“This government should be doing everything it can to help refugees reach safety and family here in the UK.”
A Home Office spokesperson said: “We are proud to have reunited tens of thousands of people with their family members in the UK through our refugee family reunion route and continue to process applications as quickly as possible. We do not routinely comment on individual cases.”
Topics: Sudan Unrest Sudan UK

UAE astronaut Sultan Al-Neyadi embarks on Arab world's first spacewalk

UAE astronaut Sultan Al-Neyadi embarks on Arab world’s first spacewalk
Updated 39 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

UAE astronaut Sultan Al-Neyadi embarks on Arab world’s first spacewalk

UAE astronaut Sultan Al-Neyadi embarks on Arab world’s first spacewalk
  • No other Arab national has flown higher without the aid of a space craft
Updated 39 min 40 sec ago
Arab News
DUBAI: UAE astronaut, Sultan Al-Neyadi, is making history on Friday as he becomes the first Arab astronaut to perform a spacewalk.

The spacewalk 408km above the earth’s surface makes him the highest flying Arab national in history.


Al-Neyadi, 41, ventured outside the International Space Station with astronaut Stephen Bowen for six-and-a-half hours. Their mission involves replacing communication hardware installed on the exterior of the orbiting science laboratory. Al-Neyadi is wearing what is known as an EMU spacesuit which is specially designed for spacewalks and is made with up to 16 layers of material.


He joins an elite group of just 259 astronauts to have stepped outside the ISS since its construction began in 1998.

Topics: Sultan Al-Neyadi UAE Space Mission UAE Mars mission UAE

Iraqi man tells BP gas flaring killed his son

Iraqi man tells BP gas flaring killed his son
Updated 28 April 2023
Arab News

Iraqi man tells BP gas flaring killed his son

Iraqi man tells BP gas flaring killed his son
  • Hussein Julood’s son Ali died April 21 from ‘common as flu’ leukemia
  • BBC documentary finds evidence of heightened cancer rates, environmental law-breaking across Iraqi oil and gas sites
Updated 28 April 2023
Arab News

LONDON: An Iraqi father whose son died of cancer likely caused by gas flaring has told oil and gas giant BP that cancer is almost as common as flu in the family’s local community.

Hussein Julood, whose son Ali died of leukemia on April 21 after documenting his life for a BBC Arabic documentary, told BP’s annual meeting via webcam and an interpreter: “From my door, you can see the black smoke from gas flaring 24 hours a day, and you can smell the toxic chemicals from these flares.

“Sometimes it’s so bad breathing is difficult, and oil rains from the sky ... cancer is so common here it’s like the flu.”

The BBC documentary into the exploits of the oil and gas industry in Iraq, “Under Poisoned Skies,” found that areas near gas-flaring sites contained high levels of chemicals and pollutants, with rates of leukemia and other cancers among the local population notably higher than in other parts of the country.

In Rumaila, where Julood lives, flaring occurs less than 2 km from the family home, despite Iraqi law setting a minimum distance of 10 km from residential areas.

Ali’s doctor told the BBC that his leukemia was likely caused as a result of the proximity. A report leaked to the BBC showed rates of the cancer in the area south of the city of Basra had witnessed a 20 percent increase in just five years.

Hussein told the BP meeting that Ali “loved nature — his favorite place in the world was his garden. And he wished that children could enjoy playing and breathing freely outside.”

The BBC also found evidence that millions of tons of emissions from gas flaring had failed to be declared by major Western oil and gas companies working in Iraq, naming BP, Eni, ExxonMobil, Chevron and Shell.

Italian energy giant Eni said it “strongly rejects any allegation that its own activities are endangering the health of the Iraqi people.”

On Thursday, several major UK pension funds voted against the reappointment of Helge Lund, BP’s chairman, over concerns about the company’s environmental impact.

The meeting was also disrupted by climate protesters, but Lund was reappointed by a majority of votes despite the company rowing back on its emissions targets.

The pension funds voiced concern that BP’s trajectory could see it put at financial risk in future, as the world transitions toward a low-carbon economy.

Nest, one of the funds to vote against Lund, said it held specific concerns over BP’s gas flaring.

BP said it valued “constructive challenge and engagement.” It added that it was reducing flaring at Rumaila, and offered its condolences to Ali’s family.

Topics: Iraq

