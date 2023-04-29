You are here

What We Are Reading Today: America before 1787: The Unraveling of a Colonial Regime

What We Are Reading Today: America before 1787: The Unraveling of a Colonial Regime
Updated 29 April 2023
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: America before 1787: The Unraveling of a Colonial Regime

What We Are Reading Today: America before 1787: The Unraveling of a Colonial Regime
Updated 29 April 2023
Arab News

Author: Jon Elster

With america before 1787, Jon Wlster offers the second volume of a projected trilogy that examines the emergence of constitutional politics in France and America. Here, he explores the increasingly uneasy relations between Britain and its American colonies and the social movements through which the 13 colonies overcame their seemingly deep internal antagonisms.

Elster documents the importance of the radical uncertainty about their opponents that characterized both British and American elites and reveals the often neglected force of enthusiasm, and of emotions more generally, in shaping beliefs and in motivating actions.

He provides the first detailed examinations of “divide and rule” as a strategy used on both sides of the Atlantic and of the rise and fall of collective action movements among the Americans.

Elster also explains how the gradual undermining in America of the British imperial system took its toll on transatlantic relations and describes how state governments and the American confederation made crucial institutional decisions.

Updated 29 April 2023
Arab News

Saudi publishing showcase at Tunis Book Fair

Saudi publishing showcase at Tunis Book Fair
Updated 29 April 2023
Arab News

LE KRAM, Tunisia: The 37th Tunis International Book Fair, which began on Friday, includes a Saudi pavilion highlighting the activities of 18 groups and organizations involved in literature and publishing in the Kingdom, including ministries, universities and scientific research centers. Tunisian President Kais Saied visited the event on Friday.

The pavilion will hand out copies of the Qur’an, printed by King Fahd Complex, as gifts to visitors during the fair, which is organized by the Tunisian Ministry of Cultural Affairs and continues until May 7 in the Tunisian capital under the theme “Fly by Books’ Wings.”

The cultural and research agencies participating at the Saudi pavilion, where they will showcase their latest publications in scientific and cultural fields, include the Ministry of Education; the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance; the King Salman Global Academy for Arabic Language; and Imam Mohammad Ibn Saud Islamic University.

Organizers of the fair said 323 exhibitors from 22 countries are taking part in the event, with about 500,000 books on display. Six creative literary and intellectual writing awards and two publishing awards will be handed out during the event.

What We Are Reading Today: Kindred

What We Are Reading Today: Kindred
Updated 27 April 2023
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Kindred

What We Are Reading Today: Kindred
Updated 27 April 2023
Arab News

Author: Rebecca Wragg Sykes

In “Kindred,” Rebecca Wragg Sykes uses her experience at the cutting-edge of Palaeolithic research to share our new understanding of Neanderthals. 

She reveals them to be curious, technologically inventive and ecologically adaptable. Above all, they were successful survivors for more than 300,000 years, during times of massive climatic upheaval.

At a time when our species has never faced greater threats, we’re obsessed with what makes us special. But, much of what defines us was also in Neanderthals, and their DNA is still inside us. 

It is only by understanding them, that we can truly understand ourselves.

What We Are Reading Today: Humanly Possible

What We Are Reading Today: Humanly Possible
Updated 26 April 2023
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Humanly Possible

What We Are Reading Today: Humanly Possible
Updated 26 April 2023
Arab News

Author: Sarah Bakewell

Sarah Bakewell’s “Humanly Possible” explores seven hundred years of writers, thinkers, scientists, and artists, all trying to understand what it means to be truly human.

Bakewell brings together extraordinary humanists across history as she explores their immense variety: Some sought to promote scientific and rationalist ideas, others put more emphasis on moral living, and still others were concerned with the cultural and literary studies known as “the humanities.” 

“Humanly Possible” asks not only what brings all these aspects of humanism together but why it has such enduring power, despite opposition from fanatics, mystics, and tyrants.

What We Are Reading Today: Carmageddon by Daniel Knowles

What We Are Reading Today: Carmageddon by Daniel Knowles
Updated 26 April 2023
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Carmageddon by Daniel Knowles

What We Are Reading Today: Carmageddon by Daniel Knowles
Updated 26 April 2023
Arab News

In “Carmageddon,” Daniel Knowles outlines the rise of the automobile and the costs we all bear as a result. 

Knowles traces the forces and decisions that normalized cars and cemented our reliance on them. 

He takes readers around the world to show the ways car use has impacted people’s lives—from Nairobi, where few people own a car but the city is still cloaked in smog, to Hou ston, where the Katy Freeway has a mind-boggling 26 lanes. 

With these negatives, Knowles shows that there are better ways to live.

What We Are Reading Today: 'It's Not How Good You Are, It's How Good You Want To Be'

Updated 25 April 2023
Ghadi Joudah

What We Are Reading Today: ‘It’s Not How Good You Are, It’s How Good You Want To Be’

Photo/Supplied
  • Throughout the book, Arden uses a combination of humor, anecdotes and practical advice to motivate readers and help them achieve their goals
Updated 25 April 2023
Ghadi Joudah

“It’s Not How Good You Are, It’s How Good You Want To Be” is a bestselling self-help book by Paul Arden, published in 2003.

The title, divided into several short chapters, is a guide on how to achieve success in your life, career and business.

Arden encourages readers to take risks, embrace failures and think outside the box. He argues that it is important to have a clear vision of what you want to achieve and to work toward that goal with passion and determination.

He also emphasizes the importance of creativity in achieving success. He suggests that creativity is not only for artists and designers, but for anyone who wants to stand out and make a difference.

Throughout the book, Arden uses a combination of humor, anecdotes and practical advice to motivate readers and help them achieve their goals. He draws on his own experiences as a successful advertising executive to provide real-world examples of how his advice can be applied in practice.

Arden was an author and creative director at British advertising and communication agency Saatchi & Saatchi.

He was a regular columnist at The Independent.

The same year the book was published, Arden and his wife created the Arden & Anstruther art gallery to showcase photography.

Another famous book by Arden is “Whatever You Think, Think The Opposite.”

 

