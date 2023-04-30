You are here

China factory activity cools in April as recovery challenges loom 

China factory activity cools in April as recovery challenges loom 
The drop comes after February recorded the highest reading in more than a decade as factories returned to normal following a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Shutterstock)
Updated 30 April 2023
AFP  

China factory activity cools in April as recovery challenges loom 

China factory activity cools in April as recovery challenges loom 
Updated 30 April 2023
AFP  

BEIJING: China’s manufacturing activity contracted in April, official figures showed Sunday, due to tapering global demand and slow domestic recovery after COVID-related curbs were lifted. 

The official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index — a key gauge of Chinese factory output — fell unexpectedly to 49.2 in April from 51.9 in March, and below the 50-point mark that separates expansion and contraction in activity, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed. 

Analysts polled by Bloomberg News had expected April factory activity of 51.4. 

The drop comes after February recorded the highest reading in more than a decade as factories returned to normal following a surge in COVID-19 cases. 

China’s economy grew 4.5 percent in the first three months of the year as the country reopened after dropping strict health controls that helped keep the coronavirus in check but battered businesses and supply chains. 

But the world’s second-largest economy is also beset by a series of other crises, from a debt-laden property sector to flagging consumer confidence, global inflation, the threat of recession elsewhere and geopolitical tensions with the US. 

The official non-manufacturing PMI, which measures growth in the services and construction sectors, fell to 56.4 from 58.2 in March. 

The March reading was the highest since May 2011, as the country saw a surge in demand for travel, entertainment and other leisure services unavailable for nearly three years during the pandemic. 

The government has set a comparatively modest growth target of around five percent this year, a goal Premier Li Qiang has warned could be hard to achieve. 

The Communist Party’s top policy-making body said in a statement Friday that the economy still faced headwinds from weak demand at home and the slow pace of reforms. 

“China’s economy is mainly in the process of recovering, with (internal) driving forces still weak and demand insufficient,” the Politburo said, according to a report by state-run Xinhua News Agency. 

“Economic transition and upgrading face new headwinds, and hardships... are still to be overcome to promote high-quality development.” 

Beijing has promised further state support for the private sector, which is still reeling from a regulatory crackdown on the property, technology and private education industries. 

Policymakers are also looking for ways to push up domestic demand, as China’s export and manufacturing sectors struggle amid tepid global demand. 

One bright spot in recent months has been households spending piled-up savings on travel. 

Bookings for air and train tickets and hotel reservations for the five-day Labor Day holiday starting Saturday all surpassed the levels recorded in the same period in 2019, before the pandemic hit, according to online Chinese travel agency Fliggy. 

“China’s service sector continues to grow strongly while the manufacturing sector shows signs of weakening,” Zhang Zhiwei, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management, said. 

“These mixed signals will likely keep the pressure on the government to continue its supportive fiscal and monetary policies in the second quarter,” he said. 

 

 

Japanese investments in Egypt rises 98.7% to reach $73.7m

Japanese investments in Egypt rises 98.7% to reach $73.7m
Updated 30 April 2023
Gobran Mohamed

Japanese investments in Egypt rises 98.7% to reach $73.7m

Japanese investments in Egypt rises 98.7% to reach $73.7m
Updated 30 April 2023
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: The value of Japanese investments in Egypt increased 98.7 percent to reach $73.7 million during the fiscal year 2021-2022 as compared to $37.1 million in the previous year, official data showed.

According to the data issued by the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics, the volume of trade between the two countries, however, dipped by 26.3 percent to $1.1 billion in 2022.

Egypt exported goods worth $260.8 million to Japan in 2022, which included fuel, minerals, fruit, iron and steel products, carpets, and animal feed.

The North African country imported goods worth $888.5 million from Japan in 2022. The imported commodities included boilers, machinery, equipment, mechanical tools, cars, tractors, bicycles and pharmaceutical products.

The remittances from Egyptians working in Japan increased by 1.2 percent to reach $7.1 million during the fiscal year 2020-2021, compared to $7 million in the previous year. The data showed the value of remittances from Japanese workers in Egypt amounted to $901,000 during the same period.

Cooperation between Egypt and Japan began in 1954. The two countries are working together in various sectors including health, electricity, transport, navigation, education, and irrigation.

Monsha’at bags 3 ISO certificates for meeting stringent industry norms  

Monsha’at bags 3 ISO certificates for meeting stringent industry norms  
Updated 30 April 2023
Arab News

Monsha'at bags 3 ISO certificates for meeting stringent industry norms  

Monsha’at bags 3 ISO certificates for meeting stringent industry norms  
Updated 30 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Small and medium enterprises in Saudi Arabia will soon be able to match pace with international standards as the public authority for the sector was conferred with three ISO certificates.  

On April 30, the Saudi SME General Authority, also known as Monsha’at, announced that it received the ISO 9001 Quality Management System, the ISO 10002 Complaint Handling Management System and the ISO 30401 Knowledge Management System certifications.  

Issued by the International Organization of Standardization, the ISO 9001 Quality Management System ensures that an organization consistently delivers products and services that meet or exceed customer expectations.  

The ISO 10002 Complaint Handling Management System, on the other hand, guarantees an effective and efficient complaint-handling process, improving customer satisfaction and maintaining a positive reputation.  

Moreover, ISO 30401 Knowledge Management System ascertains various knowledge-related activities, such as research and development, innovation, and customer service.  

“This comes as part of the authority’s keenness to provide the best services in an integrated manner, with high accuracy and efficiency through the application of the highest international standards,” Monsha’at said in a statement.  

“It reflects the role of the facility in adopting three systems by applying and enhancing quality practices, documenting all processes and procedures through the quality management system, and improving and inventorying knowledge and assets and benefiting from them through the Knowledge management system,” it added.  

The authority has gone into overdrive to build the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the Kingdom and achieve the socioeconomic goals set in Vision 2030.  

It signed 25 memorandums of understanding worth over $2.93 billion on the first day of its flagship event, Biban 2023, in March.  

During the event, Monsha’at inked an agreement with Huawei Tech Investment Saudi Arabia Ltd to equip Saudi SMEs with e-commerce tools.  

The authority also inked deals with top banks such as Saudi Awwal Bank and Bank Albilad to facilitate financing and develop customized financial products for the SME community.  

Egypt allocates $980.3m to support exports in coming fiscal year: Egyptian PM

Egypt allocates $980.3m to support exports in coming fiscal year: Egyptian PM
Updated 30 April 2023
Arab News

Egypt allocates $980.3m to support exports in coming fiscal year: Egyptian PM

Egypt allocates $980.3m to support exports in coming fiscal year: Egyptian PM
Updated 30 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt will allocate nearly 30 billion Egyptian pounds ($980.3 million) to support exports in the next fiscal year, up from the 8 billion Egyptian pounds previously allocated, according to a statement by the Egyptian prime minister.  

Mostafa Madbouly said that these allocations are part of a three-year program beginning with the next fiscal year, and that there will be an agreement with export councils and chambers of commerce on specific and fixed controls, CNBC Arabia reported.  

In an apparent reference to S&P Global Ratings downgrading Egypt’s outlook to negative in April, the prime minister emphasized that the North African country has not and will not fail to meet any international obligations.  

He also said Egypt will also continue the initial public offerings program, and will not back down, as the North African country’s target is to achieve about $2 billion before the end of next June.  

According to Madbouly’s statement, the aim for the first six months of this year is to reach at least 25 percent of the target.  

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has announced the issuance of golden permits to investors in the North African country to expedite projects and increase investment.  

With a single permission, investors will be able to buy or rent land, operate and manage projects.  

Oil Updates — Russia to stop publishing data on oil, gas output until April 2024 

Oil Updates — Russia to stop publishing data on oil, gas output until April 2024 
Updated 30 April 2023
ARAB NEWS 

Oil Updates — Russia to stop publishing data on oil, gas output until April 2024 

Oil Updates — Russia to stop publishing data on oil, gas output until April 2024 
Updated 30 April 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: The Russian government has ordered that the publication of statistics on oil, gas and condensate production be suspended until April 1, 2024, Tass news agency reported.  

Tass, citing a government decree, said the publication of the data would be halted starting with figures for March and the first quarter. 

Statistics agency Rosstat omitted monthly oil production data from its latest economic report published last Wednesday. 

Moscow has suspended or delayed publishing key statistics since the start of what it calls a “special military operation” in Ukraine in February 2022. 

Exxon delivers record first-quarter profit 

Exxon Mobil Corp. made a record first-quarter profit by pumping more oil and gas, taking shares to an all-time high. 

Exxon doubled profits from the same quarter last year as higher output more than compensated for lower energy prices. 

Share prices of Exxon also rose 2.3 percent to a record high of $119.52 per share after the company reported its results on Friday. 

Net profit of the company rose to $11.43 billion, or $2.79 per share, compared to $5.48 billion a year ago that included a $3.4 billion after-tax write-down to exit Russia.  

First-quarter results also reflected the expansion of Exxon’s fuel production. The company finished the startup of a new crude processing unit last quarter at its Beaumont, Texas, plant that added 250,000 barrels per day of oil refining capacity. 

Exxon’s oil and gas production rose to the most since 2019 to 3.83 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, up by 160,000 boepd from the previous quarter. 

Meanwhile, another oil major Chevron’s net profit in the third quarter also climbed by 5 percent from a year ago to $6.57 billion or $3.46 per share.  

US oil and gas rig count steadies in April: Baker Hughes 

US energy firms last week added oil and natural gas rigs for a second week in a row for the first time since March, keeping the count steady in April, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co. said in its report.  

The oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, rose two to 755 in the week to April 28.  

Baker Hughes said that puts the total rig count up 57, or 8 percent, over this time last year. 

Oil rigs were unchanged this week at 591 but inched down by one in April in their fifth monthly decline. 

Gas rigs rose by two to 161 this week, while edging up one in April in their second monthly rise. 

(With input from Reuters) 

Qatar boasts lowest unemployment rate in the world: report

Qatar boasts lowest unemployment rate in the world: report
Updated 30 April 2023
Arab News

Qatar boasts lowest unemployment rate in the world: report

Qatar boasts lowest unemployment rate in the world: report
Updated 30 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The unemployment rate of Qatar has been the lowest in the world, according to popular statistics aggregator Spectator Index. 

The Twitter account has placed the state at the bottom of a list ranking countries’ unemployment rates from highest to lowest, at 0.1 percent. 

Following Qatar were Thailand at 1.1 percent, Singapore at 1.8 percent and Switzerland at 2 percent. 

On the other hand, the countries with the highest unemployment rate were Nigeria at 33.3 percent, South Africa at 32.7 percent and Iraq at 14.2 percent.      

Qatar is also ranked as the nation with the lowest total percentage of labor force jobless by the World Bank.      

According to data released by the financial institution, Qatar’s total unemployment rate has gradually fallen over the past three decades, dropping from 0.81 percent in 1991 to 0.17 percent in 2021.   ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠     

In 2021, Qatar was ranked 17th out of 64 developed nations as per the Competitiveness Index, issued annually by the International Institute for Management Development in Switzerland.  The country ranked first in numerous aspects, including low unemployment rate, consumer price inflation and government budget.        

Qatar also attained 11th place in its economic performance, sixth place in government efficiency and 15th in its business sector efficiency, according to the IIMD report.      

The country’s youth unemployment is among the lowest recorded in the Middle East and North Africa region. Moreover, it stands below the world average due to the country’s “capacity to absorb young nationals into public sector jobs.”  

The World Bank also supported these findings, showing Qatar with one of the lowest levels of youth unemployment in the world at 0.5 percent of the total population.    

Qatar’s economy is projected to grow at 4 percent in 2023, down from 4.75 percent recorded last year, according to a report released by Standard Chartered.   

Even though this reflects a 0.75 percentage point drop, the British multinational bank said the forecast is only temporary as the gas-rich Gulf nation should build on the 2022 World Cup to expand its tourism sector further.     

The report disclosed that the Qatari authorities plan to boost the sector’s contribution to the gross domestic product to 12 percent by 2030, up from 7 percent currently.    

