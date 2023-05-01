You are here

India braces for more intense heat waves after stifling April
Heat waves are common between March and July in the country, but the hot spells have become more intense in recent years. (AFP/File)
01 May 2023

  • 13 people dead, 50 in hospital with heatstroke in western India in month
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: India must be prepared for more intense heat waves to come, the country’s meteorological department told Arab News, as the South Asian nation recorded unusual heat in April along with other countries in the region.

Large parts of Asia, from India to southern China to Thailand, was enveloped for weeks with intense heat waves that set in unusually early this year. Though April is typically one of the warmest months, 2023 saw countries including Laos, Thailand and Myanmar experiencing their highest recorded temperatures of between 42 C to more than 45 C.

Temperatures in India’s Prayagraj district and eastern Odisha state had exceeded 44 C in mid-April, while at least 13 people died and more than 50 others taken to hospital from heatstroke in the western Maharashtra state.

“You must prepare yourself. Be sure that carbon emission is not getting reduced in the coming decade so the intensity of the heat wave will increase further,” K. J. Ramesh, director general of meteorology at the India Meteorological Department, told Arab News.

Heat waves are common between March and July in the country, but the hot spells have become more intense, more frequent and longer in recent years.

“This heat wave has been happening for the last four or five years because of global warming and this is an unusual heat wave.”

India and Pakistan saw more severe heat waves in 2022, recording the highest March temperatures since records began over 120 years ago, but the scorching April heat this year appears to have affected a much wider area.

The Indian Meteorological Department is expecting above-average temperatures and heat waves until the end of May. 

FASTFACT

India’s agriculture, economy, and public health are bearing ‘unprecedented burdens’ due to climate change-induced heat waves, a study published in the Public Library of Science last month showed.

Some Indian states have begun mitigation efforts, Ramesh said, including closing schools by 1 p.m., operating government offices between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. and issuing advisories for seniors and youths to keep indoors between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

India’s agriculture, economy, and public health are bearing “unprecedented burdens” due to climate change-induced heat waves, a study published in the Public Library of Science last month showed.

Last year, they cost India’s grain-growing state of Punjab 25 percent of its yield, the Indian Farmers’ Union said.

“This year too due to unseasonal rain caused by the heat wave, the crop has got substantially damaged,” Jagmohan Singh Patiala, general secretary of the union, told Arab News.

“The problem is that we cannot change crops and resort to short- term crops so easily. The government has to take initiative and think of farmers,” he said.

S. Janakarajan, a former professor at Madras Institute of Development Studies, said global warming was not the only culprit. Urbanization was also to blame, he said.

“You cannot put the entire blame on climate change. This is what we call ‘hiding behind climate change,’” Janakarajan told Arab News.

Urbanization, Janakarajan said, appears to be a “never-ending phenomenon.”

“All over the world, cities are urbanizing and expanding more and more. More people are coming to cities to live. More people are going to live in cities than rural areas.

Impact is going to be high,” he said.

More buildings and other urban infrastructures mean fewer green spaces and water bodies, he addded. Concrete, meanwhile, absorbs heat and releases it slowly.

“Constructing more high-rises means that you are cutting down ventilation in the city. When open ventilation comes down and when there is no free flow of air from one place to another place then you call it a heat island,” Janakarajan said.

“The number of heat islands go up, the number of buildings go up, tar roads go up — all these contribute heat.

“Countries should understand that growth is not unlimited, growth has its own limits. A sustainable future should be the future.”

Topics: India heat waves climate change

AP

  • US Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi confirmed that Khairullah was not allowed into the White House complex, but declined to detail why
AP

WASHINGTON: The US Secret Service said Monday it blocked a Muslim mayor from Prospect Park, New Jersey, from attending a White House celebration with President Joe Biden to belatedly mark the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
Shortly before Mayor Mohamed Khairullah was set to arrive at the White House for the Eid-al-Fitr celebration, he received a call from the White House stating that he had not been cleared for entry by the Secret Service and could not attend the celebration where Biden delivered remarks to hundreds of guests, according to the New Jersey chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations.
US Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi confirmed that Khairullah was not allowed into the White House complex, but declined to detail why. Khairullah was elected to a fifth term as the borough’s mayor in January.
“While we regret any inconvenience this may have caused, the mayor was not allowed to enter the White House complex this evening,” Guglielmi said in a statement. “Unfortunately we are not able to comment further on the specific protective means and methods used to conduct our security operations at the White House.”
Selaedin Maksut, CAIR-NJ executive director, called the move “wholly unacceptable and insulting.”
“If these such incidents are happening to high-profile and well-respected American-Muslim figures like Mayor Khairullah, this then begs the question: what is happening to Muslims who do not have the access and visibility that the mayor has?” Maksut said.
Khairullah, who has previously done humanitarian work in Syria and Bangladesh, was previously stopped by authorities and interrogated at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York for three hours and questioned about whether he knew any terrorists, according to Dina Sayedahmed, a spokesman for CAIR-NJ.
The group said Khairullah helped the New Jersey Democratic Party compile names of local Muslim leadership to invite to the White House Eid celebration and over the weekend was a guest at event at the New Jersey governor’s mansion.
The White House declined to comment.

 

Topics: Eid Al-Fitr 2023

Arab News

Arab News

LONDON: International Muslim History Month kicked off on Monday, serving as an opportunity to appreciate and learn about the contributions of Muslims throughout history.

IMHM, which begins on May 1 every year and is currently marking its third year, is a month-long celebration of the rich and diverse history of the Muslim community, organizers said.

“IMHM is an important opportunity for us to reflect on the many contributions made by Muslims around the world and appreciate their impact on our shared history,” the New York-based World Hijab Day Organization said in a statement.

This year’s theme is #GetToKnowMuslims and “it emphasizes the importance of learning more about the contributions of Muslims throughout history, and how it can help us celebrate the diversity and richness of our global community,” it added.

WHD, which also launched World Hijab Day in 2013, called on people to commemorate the month by sharing their solidarity poster or joining the conversations on social media in an effort to “dismantle Islamophobia and promote diversity by learning more about our fellow humans.”

The organization said the fact that the state of New York has recognized IMHM since 2021 highlights “the significance of this event, as it provides an opportunity to combat Islamophobia by increasing awareness and appreciation of the incredible accomplishments of Muslim men and women throughout history.”

The New York State Senate said at the time: “International Muslim History Month was established to educate Muslims of New York and around the world of authentic Islamic history, the events, the personalities, and the contributions which changed society, in the hope all Muslims can bridge their relationship with their non-Muslim neighbors through education and understanding.”
 

Topics: International Muslim History Month Muslims

  • ‘We are not obliged to give this contract only to China,’ govt spokesperson says
  • US estimates Afghanistan could be holding $1tn of untapped mineral deposits
PARWIZ KAROKHAIL

KABUL: The Taliban said on Monday they were not in a hurry to give China access to Afghanistan’s lithium reserves, despite an offer to pay for access to the rich deposits of the metal.

Afghanistan has abundant mineral riches, which also include copper, gold, oil, natural gas, uranium, bauxite and iron. The US Department of Defense estimated in 2010 that it could be holding $1 trillion of untapped mineral deposits.

The country’s reserves of lithium are key to the global supply of a metal that is crucial to the production of batteries for electric vehicles.

Chinese company Gochin held talks with Afghan Mines and Petroleum Minister Shahabuddin Delawar last month and, according to the ministry, offered to invest $10 billion in mining the metal and employing 120,000 people for the operations.

But although the deal could fuel hopes for the revival of Afghanistan’s reeling economy, its Taliban rulers say they are in no rush.

“We are not in a hurry for the lithium contract, we will not take hurried steps and action in this regard. We are not obliged to give this contract only to China,” Hamayoon Afghan, spokesman for the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum, told Arab News.

“It’s yet to be known when the contract will be signed and it’s not necessary for the contract to be signed only with China. We will consider our own benefits.”

Another government source, who was not authorized to talk to the media, told Arab News that a number of foreign companies had in recent months expressed interest in investing in Afghanistan’s mining sector.

The reason Beijing is interested in Afghanistan’s lithium reserves is related also to their proximity, according to Muhibullah Sharif, a political science expert in Kabul.

Afghanistan and China are connected by land through the narrow, resource-rich Wakhan Corridor.

“China wants to get it at a very low price and without applying any related international standards,” Sharif said.

“Such activity is intended to provide from one side raw materials for the industrialization of China and from other side to create a political block at the regional level against Western countries.”

While the Mining Ministry pledged after its meeting with China that the lithium would be processed entirely in Afghanistan and infrastructure would be built for the purpose, Sharif said he was skeptical about the commitment.

“It will be difficult for the Taliban to ensure that China will carry out its promises properly and in the interest of Afghanistan,” he said.

Topics: Taliban LITHIUM Afghanistan China

Arab News Japan

Japan’s Prime Minister Kishida Fumio and Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi met on Sunday in Cairo to discuss the two countries’ cooperation.

The trip is Kishida’s first visit to Africa since he assumed office as PM.

According to a statement by Japan’s foreign ministry, Kishida said: “Egypt plays an extremely important role for peace and stability in the Middle East and African regions, and that Japan attaches importance to its partnership with Egypt.”

El-Sisi expressed his appreciation for Japan’s support of Egypt, including the signing of a loan for the Greater Cairo Metro Line No. 4 Phase 1 Project (III) and the launch of a study aimed at providing a safety vessel on the Suez Canal.

He also praised cooperation on food security, and the acceptance of 150 mainly doctoral students at the Egypt-Japan University of Science and Technology.

El-Sisi also thanked Japan for its input on the Grand Egyptian Museum project.

The statement said that Kishida also congratulated Egypt on its successful hosting of COP27 and noted the support by Nippon Export and Investment Insurance for the issuance of Samurai bonds, which are yen-denominated bonds issued in Tokyo by non-Japanese companies, subject to Japanese regulations.

The Japanese PM added that he plans to encourage more Japanese companies to expand and invest in Egypt, which he said was an increasingly attractive investment destination.

The two leaders agreed that Japan would further strengthen its contribution to the Multinational Forces and Observers, an international peacekeeping force overseeing the terms of the peace treaty between Egypt and Israel.

El-Sisi expressed his appreciation to Japan for its contribution to stability in the region.

The two leaders also discussed regional affairs such as the Middle East peace plan and Sudan. The two leaders shared grave concerns about the current high tensions between Israel and Palestine.

According to the statement, Kishida praised the five-party talks between Egypt, Jordan, US, Israel and Palestine for their efforts to ease tensions. In response, El-Sisi explained Egypt’s efforts to prevent the situation in Palestine from worsening and to achieve lasting peace.

Regarding Sudan, the two officials agreed to work closely to calm the situation and resume the democratic transition process as soon as possible.

This article originally appeared on Arab News Japan

Topics: Japan Egypt

Arab News Japan

Arab News Japan

DUBAI: Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Egypt’s President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi have discussed a loan of up to $732 million (100 billion yen) to support a new project named the Greater Cairo Metro Line.

Hiroshi Oka, ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of Japan to Egypt, and Rania Al-Mashat, minister of International Cooperation of Egypt, were also present at the meeting.

According to a statement from Japan’s foreign ministry, Egypt faces chronic traffic congestion because of an increase in population and automobile use.

The Egyptian government has been promoting the decentralization of the population in existing urban areas by constructing satellite cities with industrial and residential areas in the suburbs of the Cairo metropolitan area.

The expansion of these urban areas is impacting transportation between cities, making it urgent to improve the network, the statement said.

The project aims to alleviate increasing traffic congestion by building a new subway system in the southwestern part of the Cairo metropolitan area.

The terms of the loan include repayment over 40 years, with a 10-year grace period, and a 0.1 percent interest rate per annum.

In 2016, El-Sisi visited Japan and confirmed the possibility of future cooperation for the development of public transport in Egypt.

This article originally appeared on Arab News Japan

Topics: Japan Egypt

