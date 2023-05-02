You are here

Apple, Google partner to combat creepy tracking tactics

Apple, Google partner to combat creepy tracking tactics
Apple and Google are teaming up to thwart unwanted tracking through Bluetooth devices that were created to help people find lost keys, keep tabs on luggage or to locate other things that have a tendency to be misplaced or lost. (AFP/File)
  • The $30 AirTag has become a popular item since its 2021 release, helping users pinpoint the locations of a wide variety of lost property
  • Apple and AirTag hope to have a plan in place by the end of this year to thwart stealth tracking
SAN FRANCISCO: Apple and Google are teaming up to thwart unwanted tracking through Bluetooth devices that were created to help people find lost keys, keep tabs on luggage or to locate other things that have a tendency to be misplaced or lost.
The two companies behind the iPhone and the software that powers Android phones on Tuesday submitted a proposal to set standards for combatting secret surveillance on Apple’s AirTag trackers and similar gadgets. The concept also has the backing of Samsung, which sells the most Android smartphones worldwide, as well as tracking products similar to the AirTag such as Tile, Chipolo, and Pebblebee.
The $30 AirTag has become a popular item since its 2021 release, helping users pinpoint the locations of a wide variety of lost property. But stalkers have also deployed AirTags and similar products to shadow former love interests and other people who don’t realize they are being tracked.
“Bluetooth trackers have created tremendous user benefits, but they also bring the potential of unwanted tracking, which requires industrywide action to solve,” said Dave Burke, Google’s vice president of Engineering for Android.
Apple and AirTag hope to have a plan in place by the end of this year to thwart stealth tracking. The solution would be distributed through software updates to iPhones and Android phones.
Erica Olsen, the senior director of National Network to End Domestic Violence’s Safety Net Project, applauded the effort to set an industry standard that she believes will help protect survivors of abusive relationships and other people that have been targets of stealth technology. “These new standards will minimize opportunities for abuse of this technology and decrease the burden on survivors in detecting unwanted trackers,” Olsen said.

Vice Media preparing to file for bankruptcy within weeks, sources say

Arab News

  • The business, once valued at $5.7 bn but now likely to be worth less than $1bn, has been trying to find a buyer but hopes are reportedly fading
  • Largest debtholder, Fortress Investment Group, could end up controlling the business if it goes bankrupt, and a 45-day auction period would begin
LONDON: Once valued at $5.7 billion, Vice Media could be heading toward bankruptcy, according to a New York Times report that cited two sources familiar with the group’s operations.

Three insiders, who said they were not permitted to talk on the record, told the newspaper that the US-Canadian digital media company, which is behind websites including Vice and Motherboard, could file for bankruptcy within weeks.

The report was published on Monday, days after Vice announced the cancellation of its flagship “Vice News Tonight” program, and as other media companies, including CNN, Vox and the Washington Post, announced layoffs and closures

In an attempt to avoid declaring bankruptcy, Vice has been looking for a potential buyer and at least five are said to have shown interest. However, the chances of a deal are “growing increasingly slim,” according to the report.

Vice’s largest debtholder, Fortress Investment Group, could end up controlling the business if it is declared bankrupt. The digital media disrupter would continue to operate normally during a 45-day auction period to sell the company.

“Vice Media Group has been engaged in a comprehensive evaluation of strategic alternatives and planning,” Vice said on Monday, adding that “the company, its board and stakeholders continue to be focused on finding the best path for the company.”

Vice Media is likely to be valued below $1 billion, CNBC reported. In 2017, after a funding round from the private-equity firm TPG, Vice was worth $5.7 billion.

The company rose to prominence alongside its co-founder, Shane Smith, who built a media empire that began with a single Canadian magazine.

Sudan: BBC News Arabic launches emergency radio service

Arab News

  • Online, shortwave pop-up broadcast to provide life-saving information on supplies and services
  • Twice-daily program ‘crucial at a time of great uncertainty,’ says director-general
LONDON: The British Broadcasting Corporation World Service will launch an Arabic emergency radio service for Sudan, aiming to provide news to people in the North African country as fighting rages.

Launched on BBC News Arabic, the pop-up news service will broadcast live from London twice daily for three months, the BBC said in a press statement.

The service will feature eyewitness accounts, analysis from teams in the Jordanian capital Amman and Egypt’s Cairo, and news on diplomatic efforts, in addition to factual coverage countering disinformation.

The emergency broadcast can be accessed through shortwave radio in Sudan and online, where listeners can find information on essential supplies and services.

“The World Service provides an essential lifeline to many around the world, where access to accurate news and information is scarce,” said BBC Director-General Tim Davie.

“The enhanced emergency service for Sudan will be crucial at a time of great uncertainty in the country,” he added.

Clashes between Sudan’s government and the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary broke out on April 15, throwing the country into chaos within the first week of conflict.

“The situation in Sudan has escalated quickly with its citizens seeking clear, independent information and advice at a time of critical need,” said Liliane Landor, director of the World Service, adding: “BBC Arabic’s Emergency Radio Service for Sudan will bring vital live updates of the situation on the ground and inform listeners of lifesaving resources.”

The program, set to launch on Tuesday afternoon, will broadcast at 7 a.m. GMT on 21,510 kHz and 3 p.m. GMT on 15,310 kHz.

Guardian apologizes for ‘antisemitic’ cartoon of BBC chief

Arab News

  • Cartoon depicting Richard Sharp featured a series of antisemitic motifs
LONDON: The Guardian has issued an apology following the publication of a satirical cartoon of outgoing BBC chairman Richard Sharps which was widely condemned as antisemitic.

The newspaper apologized over the weekend and removed Martin Rowson’s drawing from its website saying it “does not meet our editorial standards.”

“We understand the concerns that have been raised,” added a spokesperson for the Guardian in the statement.

“The Guardian apologizes to Mr Sharp, to the Jewish community and to anyone offended.”

The cartoon, which was published the day after Sharp’s resignation, depicted the former chairman, who is Jewish, with exaggerated features and carrying what it appears to be a box stuffed with a squid, gold coins and a puppet of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

The cartoon was condemned by Jewish groups as “explicitly racist” for its use of “outsized, grotesque features” that “falls squarely into an antisemitic tradition."

Such caricatures had been used by both the Nazis and the Soviet Union to derogatorily depict Jewish people.

Dave Rich, an author and antisemitism expert, said on Twitter that squid and money are also recurring antisemitic motifs “used to depict a supposed Jewish conspiracy with its tentacles wrapped around whatever parts of society the Jews supposedly control. Especially money.”

Stephen Pollard, editor-at-large of the Jewish Chronicle, said that “it takes a lot to shock me. But I still find it genuinely shocking that not a single person looked at this and said, ‘No, we can’t run this.’”

Richard Sharp resigned as chairman of the BBC on Friday after a report found he had broken conflict of interest rules when he was appointed.

He had been under pressure from the broadcaster’s board for months over his role in facilitating a loan of up to £800,000 for Boris Johnson, the prime minister who appointed him.

Rowson has also apologised, saying that the artwork was a failure “on many levels” and Sharp was not “the main target of the satire”.

He added that even though he went to school with Sharp and knew he was Jewish, he never considered offending or including any discriminatory connotations.

“To work effectively, cartoons almost more than any other part of journalism require eternal vigilance, against unconscious bias as well as things that should be obvious and in this case, unforgivably, I didn't even think about,” Rowson wrote.

“There are sensitivities it is our obligation to respect in order to achieve our satirical purposes.”

The incident comes a week after the Guardian published a letter by former Labour Shadow Minister Diane Abbott suggesting that Jewish, Irish and Traveller people were not subject to racism “all their lives.”

She was suspended as a Labour MP and party leader Keir Starmer described her remarks as antisemitic.

Japanese animated film ‘Suzume’ released in Saudi Arabia

Malak Alzahrani

  • Highly anticipated anime depicts adventures of a high school girl and a mysterious young man as they try to prevent a series of disasters across Japan
LONDON: The Japanese animation movie “Suzume no Tojimari” directed by Makoto Shinkai was released in Saudi Arabia on April 27. 

The movie already premiered in Japan in November of last year and received rave reviews, becoming a top box office hit overseas. 

The movie’s Director Shinkai worked on other hit anime films including “Your Name” and “Kotonoha no Niwa”.

As anime culture booms in Saudi Arabia, the movie’s release comes at a perfect time. One Saudi fan, Ghana Ibrahim said she had watched all of Shinkai’s films and as excited for the release of a new project by the director.

“Thanks to seeing all of Makoto Shinkai’s past animation movies, I came to see ‘Suzume no Tojmari’ with my daughter. The movie lived up to my expectations. The ending was very good, and I liked the music.’’ Ibrahim told Arab News Japan. 

The summary of the movie depicts the liberation and growth of a girl who closes the “doors” that are the exits of disasters scattered in ruins all over Japan.

The song “Suzume” is the theme song of the movie “Suzume no Tojimari” and was composed by RADWIMPS featuring Toaka, which is a huge hit in Japan and worldwide.

RADWIMPS is a Japanese rock band that has been active since 2011. They have composed music for several anime films including “Kimi no Nawa” and “Tenki no Ko” directed also by Makoto Shinkai. 

The summary of the movie is depicting the liberation and growth of a girl who closes the “doors” that are the exits of disasters scattered in ruins all over Japan. This movie evokes memories of a serious incident in Japan for the present generation and allows future generations to inherit those memories.

According to Entertainment Weekly (EW) Makoto Shinkai said “Suzume is very much rooted in the 2011 earthquake that hit the Tohoku region, at the time I was in Tokyo, so a bit far from the epicenter of the earthquake. I’m not a firsthand victim, but it really affected the very fabric of Japanese society and affected me quite personally.’

According to the Internet Movie Database (IMDb), the world’s largest movie review and information site, “Suzume no Tojimari” is rated 7.8/10.

Ultimately, “Suzume no Tojimari” is another movie whose success hinges on how it makes macro issues into micro-ones. It’s a hero’s journey in a sense and a story of a national fear of earthquakes, but it’s also just about a young woman whose life has been a series of disasters and how she comes to terms with her past, present, and future.

Musk says he plans to roll out per-article payment plan on Twitter

AFP

  • The new feature is a win for both media organizations and public, Musk said
  • Pay-per-view article plan welcomed with mixed reactions by authors, publishers
WASHINGTON: Elon Musk on Saturday announced a plan for his Twitter platform to allow media publishers to charge users on a per-article basis with a single click.
“This enables users who would not sign up for a monthly subscription to pay a higher per article price for when they want to read an occasional article,” the billionaire entrepreneur said on Twitter, adding, “Should be a major win-win for both media orgs & the public.”
He said the plan would begin next month, but provided no details on exact pricing or what cut Twitter would take.
The announcement came as Musk has been struggling, amid frequent controversy, to make Twitter profitable.
Media organizations have wrestled for years with how to formulate subscription plans that pay their operating costs even as readers have grown accustomed to getting news free on the Internet.
The Musk plan raises questions about how exactly he hopes to make the micro-payment approach work when others have failed.
British journalist James Ball listed several problems with micro-payment — an idea, he wrote in the Columbia Journalism Review, that has “definitely occurred to major publishers across the planet.”
Many readers will simply click away when encountering a paywall, he noted. And publishers “vastly” prefer to sign up full-time subscribers, which bring far more in ad revenue than the 20 cents or so from the sale of a single article.
Several people posting on Twitter raised other objections. The per-article approach, they said, could encourage a flourishing of “click bait,” it might favor big publishers over small ones, and it is unclear that authors — not just news groups — would see any profits.
But some on Twitter reacted positively.
“Great idea,” tweeted user Greg Autry. “As a frequent author in publications like Forbes, Foreign Policy, and Ad Astra I’m often frustrated when my work ends up behind a paywall that my followers aren’t willing to subscribe to. This is the right solution.”
And Carlos Gil, author of a book on marketing, tweeted: “Finally, a pay-per-view for news that won’t make you feel like you’re buying an overpriced stadium beer. Get your articles à la carte and keep your wallet happy.”

