Iran's Revolutionary Guard seizes tanker in Strait of Hormuz

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard seizes tanker in Strait of Hormuz
The Panamanian-flagged oil tanker Niovi was bound for Fujairah on the eastern coast of the United Arab Emirates without carrying any cargo when it was seized. (US Navy via AP)
Updated 20 sec ago
AP

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard seizes tanker in Strait of Hormuz

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard seizes tanker in Strait of Hormuz
  • Panamanian-flagged oil tanker Niovi had been coming from dry-dock repairs in Dubai, bound for Fujairah
  • Last week, Iran seized an oil tanker carrying crude for Chevron Corp. of San Ramon, California
Updated 20 sec ago
AP

DUBAI: Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard seized a Panamanian-flagged oil tanker in the strategic Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday, the second-such capture by Tehran in under a week amid heightened tensions over its nuclear program.
The taking of the oil tanker Niovi renewed concerns about Iran threatening maritime traffic in the strait, the narrow mouth of the Arabian Gulf through which a fifth of all crude passes. It also comes amid the disappearance of a crude oil tanker in southeast Asia believed to be carrying Iranian crude oil amid reports it may have been seized by the US
The US Navy published surveillance footage shot by an aerial drone of about dozen Guard vessels swarming the tanker around 6:20 a.m. The drone had been on a routine patrol in the area and saw the seizure, though the Navy did not receive a distress call from the Niovi itself, 5th Fleet spokesman Cmdr. Timothy Hawkins said.
Those Guard ships “forced the oil tanker to reverse course and head toward Iranian territorial waters off the coast of Bandar Abbas, Iran,” the Navy said.
“Iran’s actions are contrary to international law and disruptive to regional security and stability,” the 5th Fleet said in a statement. “Iran’s continued harassment of vessels and interference with navigational rights in regional waters are unwarranted, irresponsible and a present threat to maritime security and the global economy.”
Iran’s semiofficial Tasnim news agency, believed to be close to the Guard, reported the paramilitary force had seized a tanker it described as a “violator,” without elaborating.
Shipping registries show the Niovi as managed by Smart Tankers of Piraeus, Greece. A woman who answered the phone at the firm declined to immediately comment on the seizure. The Niovi had been coming from dry-dock repairs in Dubai, bound for Fujairah on the eastern coast of the United Arab Emirates without carrying any cargo, according to the data firm Refinitiv.
Last week, Iran seized an oil tanker carrying crude for Chevron Corp. of San Ramon, California. amid wider tensions between Tehran and the US over its nuclear program. The Advantage Sweet had 23 Indians and one Russian on board.
Iran has accused the Advantage Sweet of colliding with another vessel, while offering no evidence to support its claim. Iran has offered a variety of unsupported claims in the past when seizing foreign-flagged ships amid tensions with the West.
The taking of the two tankers in under a week comes amid the disappearance of the Marshall Island-flagged Suez Rajan, which had been in the South China Sea off Singapore for over a year after a report alleged it to smuggling sanctioned Iranian crude oil. Tracking data for the Suez Rajan last showed it off East Africa, moving in a direction that could take it to the Americas.
The Financial Times, as well as the maritime intelligence firm Ambrey, both have reported the Suez Rajan was seized on order of American authorities. The ship’s manager has not responded to queries from The Associated Press about the status of the ship. US officials also have not commented.
The seizure by Iran of the two ships in the last week was the latest in a string of ship seizures and explosions to roil the region.
The incidents began after then-President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the United States from Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers, which saw Tehran drastically limit its enrichment of uranium in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions.
Also, the US Navy has blamed Iran for a series of limpet mine attacks on vessels that damaged tankers in 2019, as well as for a fatal drone attack on an Israeli-linked oil tanker that killed two European crew members in 2021.
Tehran denies carrying out the attacks, but a wider shadow war between Iran and the West has played out in the region’s volatile waters. Iranian tanker seizures have been a part of it since 2019. The last major seizure before recent days came when Iran took two Greek tankers in May 2022 and held them until November.

Israeli airstrike in Gaza kills Palestinian

Israeli airstrike in Gaza kills Palestinian
Updated 58 min 49 sec ago
AP

Israeli airstrike in Gaza kills Palestinian

Israeli airstrike in Gaza kills Palestinian
  • Israeli military say it bombed tunnels, arms production sites and military installations belonging to the Hamas militant group in the Gaza Strip
Updated 58 min 49 sec ago
AP

At least one person was killed and five others injured in an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip, Palestinian health officials said Wednesday, after hours of fighting between Israel and Palestinian militants in the coastal enclave following the death of a prominent hunger-striking prisoner.
A tense cease-fire held hours after Palestinian militants launched around 100 rockets into southern Israel late on Tuesday. The Israeli military said it bombed tunnels, arms production sites and military installations belonging to the Hamas militant group in the Gaza Strip.
The Palestinian Health Ministry in the Gaza Strip said Hashil Mubarak, 58, was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City. His family said he was injured by falling debris and died at the hospital.
The cross-border fighting was some of the most intense since an 11-day war in 2021 between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza. It came hours after Khader Adnan, a leader in the Islamic Jihad militant group, died in Israeli custody after a nearly three-month hunger strike, prompting Palestinians to launch a general strike and protests in the West Bank and Gaza.
Adnan is credited with helping introduce the practice of protracted hunger strikes by Palestinian prisoners as a form of protest, primarily against the practice of administrative detention, a measure Israel uses to detain people without charge or trial.
The spike in violence is a test for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, its most right-wing ever, whose members have called for a tough line against Palestinian violence. Government members leveled criticism at their own leadership’s response to rocket fire from Gaza. Orit Struck, a Cabinet minister with the Religious Zionism party, told Kan public radio that Israel did not “exact a toll.”
“We needed to level a few buildings in Gaza, and some chief terrorists needed to join their friend who died in jail,” she said.
In the occupied West Bank, the focal point for Israeli-Palestinian violence over the last year, Israeli troops destroyed the houses of two Palestinians who carried out deadly attacks against Israeli civilians in October and November.
Israel says home demolitions are meant to deter future attackers, but critics say they amount to collective punishment against the families of assailants and only exacerbate tensions with Palestinians.
The military said it destroyed the house of Mohammed Souf in the northern West Bank town of Haris. The 18-year-old Palestinian killed three Israelis in a stabbing and car-ramming attack in a Jewish settlement in November before he was killed at the scene.
The army also said it leveled the West Bank home of a Palestinian man arrested on suspicion of stabbing an Israeli man in October. Shalom Sofer later died of his wounds.
Israel and Palestinians in the West Bank have been locked in an escalating bout of fighting for the past year. About 250 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire and 49 people have been killed in Palestinian attacks on Israelis.

Iran's president Ebrahim Raisi arrives in Syria for rare meeting with Bashar Assad

Iran’s president Ebrahim Raisi arrives in Syria for rare meeting with Bashar Assad
Updated 03 May 2023
AP

Iran’s president Ebrahim Raisi arrives in Syria for rare meeting with Bashar Assad

Iran’s president Ebrahim Raisi arrives in Syria for rare meeting with Bashar Assad
  • Tehran has been a main backer of President Bashar Assad’s government since an uprising turned into a full-blown war in March 2011
Updated 03 May 2023
AP

DAMASCUS: Iraninan President Ebrahim Raisi landed in Damascus Wednesday on the first visit by an Iranian head of state to the war-wracked country in over a decade.

Tehran has been a main backer of President Bashar Assad’s government since an uprising turned into a full-blown war in March 2011 and has played an instrumental role in turning the tide in his favor.

Iran has sent scores of military advisers and thousands of Iran-backed fighters from around the Middle East to fight on Assad’s side. With the help of Russia and Iran, Syrian government forces have controlled large parts of the country in recent years.

During his two-day visit, Raisi is expected to meet Assad to sign several agreements and memorandums of understanding to boost cooperation, Syrian state and pro-government media reported. In an interview with pan-Arab television channel Al-Mayadeen, Raisi called for reconstruction efforts and for refugees who fled the country’s war to return to the country.

Raisi, who is a heading a high-ranking political and economic delegation, was received on arrival at Damascus International Airport by Syrian Economy Minister Samer Al-Khalil.

He is also set to visit the Sayida Zeinab and Sayida Ruqayya shrines, both holy sites in Shiite Islam, as well as the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, a monument dedicated to Syrian soldiers killed in battle.

The last Iranian president to visit Syria was President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad in 2010.

The Iranian president’s visit comes as some Arab countries, including regional powerhouses Egypt and Saudi Arabia, have been opening up to Assad and their foreign ministers have visited Damascus in recent weeks. Syria’s foreign minister also visited the Saudi capital of Riyadh in April, the first such visit since the two countries cut relations in 2012.

In March, Iran and Saudi Arabia, a main backer of Syrian opposition fighters, reached an agreement in China to re-establish diplomatic relations and reopen embassies after seven years of tensions.

The reconciliation between Iran and Saudi Arabia is likely to have positive effects on regional states where the two countries fought proxy wars, including Syria.

Syria was widely shunned by Arab governments over Assad’s brutal crackdown on protesters and the breakdown in relations culminated with Syria being ousted from the Arab League in 2011. The conflict has since killed nearly half a million people and displaced half of Syria’s pre-war population of 23 million.

“America and its allies failed on all fronts against the resistance, and could not achieve any of their goals,” Iran’s new ambassador to Syria Hossein Akbari told Iran’s state news agency on Tuesday.

Raisi’s visit is the first to Damascus by an Iranian president since 2010 when then ad visited Syria. Assad meanwhile visited Iran twice since the conflict began, the latest of which came in May last year.

The Iranian president’s visit also comes a week after its Minister for Road and Urban Development Mehrdad Bazrpash met Assad in Damascus, where he delivered a message from the Iranian president supporting the expansion of economic relations between the two countries, according to Iran’s state news agency.

Iran’s military presence in Syria been a major concern for Israel, which has vowed to stop Iranian entrenchment along its northern border. Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets in government-controlled parts of Syria in recent years — but rarely acknowledges them. Since the beginning of 2023, Syrian officials have attributed a dozen strikes on Syrian territory to Israel, the latest of which came early Tuesday and put the international airport of the northern city of Aleppo out of service.

Syrian refugees fearful as Lebanon steps up deportations

Syrian refugees fearful as Lebanon steps up deportations
Updated 03 May 2023
AP

Syrian refugees fearful as Lebanon steps up deportations

Syrian refugees fearful as Lebanon steps up deportations
  • In recent weeks, the Lebanese army has raided refugee camps and set up checkpoints to review the documentation of non-Lebanese citizens
Updated 03 May 2023
AP

QAB ELIAS, Lebanon: Lebanese officials are cracking down on Syrian refugees against the backdrop of a worsening economic crisis and political stalemate, an escalation that has caused a panic among Syrians in the country.
In recent weeks, the army has raided refugee camps and set up checkpoints to review the documentation of non-Lebanese citizens, arresting and in many cases deporting Syrians found not to have legal residency, according to refugees and humanitarian organizations.
“People aren’t sleeping in their houses … and are afraid even to go to work,” said a woman originally from the Syrian province of Idlib who is living in Lebanon’s eastern Bekaa Valley. Her husband was deported on April 10, along with 28 other men, after a raid on an apartment building in the Beirut suburb of Jounieh, she said, and she hasn’t heard from him since.
Like other Syrians interviewed for this story, the woman spoke on condition of anonymity out of fear of reprisals.
Her 4-year-old son asks where his father is every day, she said. She fears her husband has been put in one of Syria’s detention centers because — like many men who fled to Lebanon — he was wanted for dodging mandatory army service.
Pressure has increased in other ways. Municipalities have put in place restrictive measures such as curfews for Syrians. The Interior Ministry announced Tuesday that it ordered municipalities to survey and register their Syrian populations and make sure they are documented before permitting them to rent property.
It also asked the UN refugee agency to revoke refugee status from Syrians who go back and forth between Lebanon and their war-torn country. Last week, a committee of government ministers demanded that UNHCR hand over detailed personal information on refugees in its database.
Lebanon hosts some 805,000 registered Syrian refugees, whose official status in theory protects them — although those who fail to keep their residency papers up to date can face deportation. The actual number of Syrians living in Lebanon after fleeing their country’s 12-year-old civil war is believed to be much higher as Lebanon’s government ordered the United Nations to halt new registrations in 2015.
Government officials have given varying estimates of the number of Syrians in the country, ranging from 1.5 million to more than 2 million. Lebanon is believed to have a population of around 5 million to 5.5 million citizens, but no census has been held for nearly a century.
Since Lebanon’s economic meltdown began in 2019, officials have increasingly called for a mass return of Syrians, saying they are a burden on the country’s scarce resources and that much of Syria is now safe. The rhetoric has grown increasingly heated; a federation of trade unions recently declared a “National Campaign to Liberate Lebanon from the Syrian Demographic Occupation.”
In recent interviews with local media, caretaker Social Affairs Minister Hector Hajjar claimed that refugees make up 40 percent of Lebanon’s population, which “no country in the world would accept.”
Hajjar told The Associated Press that Lebanon’s government can ensure that Syrians who qualify as refugees would not be deported, by exchanging data with the UN refugee agency.
He referred questions about deportations to General Security, the agency in charge of enforcing immigration laws. Spokespeople for the agency and the Lebanese military did not respond to requests for comment and neither has made public statement on the deportations.
The UN refugee agency said it has observed an increase in raids taking placing in Syrian communities and has received reports of Syrians being deported, including registered refugees. It said it “takes reports of deportations of Syrian refugees very seriously.”
UN officials did not give a number of confirmed deportations. The Access Center for Human Rights, a group tracking conditions of Syrian refugees, said it documented at least 200 deportations in April.
The anti-refugee campaign comes against the backdrop of stalled negotiations with the International Monetary Fund and a six-month deadlock in electing the country’s next president.
Mohanad Hage Ali, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Middle East Center, said refugees are serving as a scapegoat for Lebanese politicians at a time of heightened public anger over their failure to deal with the country’s economic and political crises.
Refugees are “sort of the punching bag that shows up when everyone needs one,” he said. He suggested the crackdown could also be linked to Lebanon’s ongoing presidential deadlock.
A leading presidential candidate, Sleiman Frangieh, is close to Damascus and has promised to use his connections to broker a deal for refugee returns. His likely rival, army chief Gen. Joseph Aoun, may be “trying to showcase his ability to forcibly return the refugees,” Hage Ali said.
Lebanese authorities have periodically deported Syrians over the past few years, citing a regulation that allows for Syrians who entered without legal authorization after April 2019 to be forcibly removed.
However, past deportations mostly involved small numbers and were carried out under formal procedures, giving the UN and human rights groups a chance to intervene and, in some cases, halt them.
In contrast, recent months have seen increasing reports of the Lebanese Army summarily deporting those believed to be in the country illegally. Human rights organizations have cited cases of returning refugees being detained and tortured in Syria, allegations Lebanese authorities deny.

EU calls on Israel to end 'unilateral measures'

EU calls on Israel to end ‘unilateral measures’
Updated 03 May 2023
AFP

EU calls on Israel to end ‘unilateral measures’

EU calls on Israel to end ‘unilateral measures’
  • There will be a meeting Wednesday of the ad hoc liaison committee to discuss ways to strengthen the Palestinian economy and institutions, the EU’s foreign service said
Updated 03 May 2023
AFP

BRUSSELS: EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell urged Israel Tuesday to halt “unilateral measures” that could raise tensions further after renewed violence in Palestinian territories during his first meeting with Israel’s foreign minister.
Militants fired rockets from Gaza toward Israel Tuesday while Israeli tanks opened fire on the Palestinian enclave hours after the death in Israeli custody of a Palestinian prisoner on hunger strike.
Khader Adnan, 45, died nearly three months after being detained in the occupied West Bank over his ties to the Islamic Jihad militant group.
“Borrell reiterated the EU’s call for Israel to halt unilateral measures that could heighten the already high level of tension and jeopardize the very possibility of a future just and sustainable peace based on the two-state solution,” the EU’s foreign service said after the meeting with Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen in Brussels.
He condemned the recent attacks against Israelis and stressed the EU’s commitment to Israel’s right to defend itself, it added.
But he also warned “any response must be proportionate and in line with international law,” the service said in a statement.
“At the same time, he expressed concern about the situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.”
Borrell told Cohen the EU wanted to deepen the relationship with Israel and said he hoped for another meeting between the EU-Israel Association Council this year.
He also urged the Israeli minister “to engage” on the EU’s work with Saudi Arabia, the League of Arab States and other Arab countries to revive peace efforts.
There will be a meeting Wednesday of the ad hoc liaison committee to discuss ways to strengthen the Palestinian economy and institutions, the EU’s foreign service said.

UAE sends humanitarian aid for Sudanese refugees in Chad

UAE sends humanitarian aid for Sudanese refugees in Chad
Updated 02 May 2023
Arab News

UAE sends humanitarian aid for Sudanese refugees in Chad

UAE sends humanitarian aid for Sudanese refugees in Chad
  • The initiative, carried out through the Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan Foundation and the Emirates Red Crescent, is providing food for people fleeing the conflict in Sudan
Updated 02 May 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: A plane filled with food took off from the UAE on Tuesday bound for Abeche Airport in Chad, as part of an effort to provide urgently needed humanitarian aid for refugees fleeing the conflict in Sudan, the Emirates News Agency reported.

The aim of the Emirati initiative, carried out through the Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan Foundation and the Emirates Red Crescent, is to provide food to alleviate the suffering of refugees who arrive at the border with Chad.

The aid effort is in keeping with directives from the leadership of the UAE to provide assistance to the people of Sudan and reflects the country’s desire to help and support communities worldwide in times of need, the agency said.
 

